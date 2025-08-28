The Impact On Workers And The Economy

When AI replaces entry-level jobs, we lose the Apprenticeship Dividend getty AI is beginning to squeeze the entry point into the workforce. New Stanford research using ADP payroll data shows that AI replacing entry-level jobs is already showing up in the numbers, with the steepest drops in roles like software development and customer support. Emerging information is unusually consistent on this point, suggesting a clear shift is coming into focus. In June, I wrote about what happens when AI does more of the work but companies fail to train the next generation of leaders. This new data supports that concern, and it is no longer a hypothetical. Now that there is evidence that the entry point is narrowing, it's imperative that we explore how this will affect job mobility, wages, innovation, and the overall vitality of the economy. AI Replacing Entry-Level Jobs? Consider the Apprenticeship Dividend Every healthy company needs a talent pipeline — a phrase so familiar it's easy to dismiss. What it really represents is an Apprenticeship Dividend: the long-term return businesses earn when new employees learn by doing, grow into greater responsibility, and then teach others what they've mastered. When entry-level jobs disappear, that cycle breaks. The most obvious consequences are slower job mobility and weaker wage growth. The less obvious consequences are just as serious. Companies lose the learning loop that turns new talent into deep-seated ability. When more experienced employees are required to teach and train those at the start of their careers, they clarify and solidify what they know while transferring it to others. They are also asked questions they may not have considered before (or in a long time), which expands their awareness of the work. All of this multiplies learning for individuals, while spreading capability throughout the team. At the market level,…