Why Jones’ Contract Standoff With Parsons Feels Similar To Emmitt Smith’s

Why Jones’ Contract Standoff With Parsons Feels Similar To Emmitt Smith’s

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 04:40
Indonesian gov't orders Meta and TikTok to raise the moderation of harmful content

The post Indonesian gov't orders Meta and TikTok to raise the moderation of harmful content appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The government of Indonesia has called on social network platforms, Meta and TikTok, to raise the moderation of harmful content, including disinformation, which is usually spread via their platforms. The Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs (Komdigi) revealed that they had summoned representatives from TikTok as well as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram parent company Meta Platforms to address disinformation and fake news that circulate on their platforms. This comes as the move towards social media as a source of news has also fuelled misinformation and disinformation, making it flourish. Disinformation triggered public protests in Indonesia According to reports, the Indonesian government’s move follows community demonstrations on Monday. Komdigi Deputy Minister Angga Raka Prabowo told Reuters that the disinformation on the social media platforms angered communities, resulting in public protests on Monday, August 25th. Monitoring initiatives by Komdigi show that most of the disinformation content is widely spread on TikTok and Instagram. With the summons, the government urged the platforms to improve their content moderation and act more proactively. TikTok and Meta risk suspension and hefty fines if they fail to comply with the government’s demands. “They must comply with the rules because our goal is to protect this country. Penalties in the rules are reprimands, fines, temporary suspension, revoking of access or even kicking them out from a list of registered electronic platforms,” said Angga. “The impact (of disinformation) is chaos… And people do not receive accurate and complete information,” he added. This comes as some studies have shown that TikTok, in particular, has ushered in a new era of misinformation online, exposing its users, mostly the young, to inaccurate information. The Guardian carried out an investigation and found that when TikTok users searched for top mental health videos, over half of them contained misinformation. This ranged from harmless advice…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 04:34
Nvidia Earnings Loom Large, BTC Traders Eye Correlation

The post Nvidia Earnings Loom Large, BTC Traders Eye Correlation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The largest company in the world by market cap at $4.4 trilion, Nvidia (NVDA) reports earnings after the U.S. market close on Wednesday. Data from Bitcoindata21 on X shows that Nvidia earnings have historically correlated with a positive Bitcoin’s performance. Over the last 10 earnings reports since early 2023, when the current bull market began, bitcoin has posted positive price action following Nvidia results in 7 out of 10 instances. For the quarter, analysts expect Nvidia to report adjusted earnings per share of $1.01 on revenue of $46.2 billion. According to The Kobeissi Letter, the options market is pricing in a 6.1% post-earnings implied move in Nvidia. That translates to a potential swing of roughly $270 billion in market capitalization. It sounds large, but this would be the smallest implied swing since May 2023. Shares of Nvidia are up 30% year to date and 41% over the past year. It’s modestly lower in early Wednesday trading ahead of the quarterly results. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/27/nvidia-earnings-loom-large-with-bitcoin-traders-eyeying-correlation
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 04:33
What Is Google’s BARD AI And Why It Remains Popular In Indonesia?

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 04:32
The Impact On Workers And The Economy

The post The Impact On Workers And The Economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When AI replaces entry-level jobs, we lose the Apprenticeship Dividend getty AI is beginning to squeeze the entry point into the workforce. New Stanford research using ADP payroll data shows that AI replacing entry-level jobs is already showing up in the numbers, with the steepest drops in roles like software development and customer support. Emerging information is unusually consistent on this point, suggesting a clear shift is coming into focus. In June, I wrote about what happens when AI does more of the work but companies fail to train the next generation of leaders. This new data supports that concern, and it is no longer a hypothetical. Now that there is evidence that the entry point is narrowing, it’s imperative that we explore how this will affect job mobility, wages, innovation, and the overall vitality of the economy. AI Replacing Entry-Level Jobs? Consider the Apprenticeship Dividend Every healthy company needs a talent pipeline — a phrase so familiar it’s easy to dismiss. What it really represents is an Apprenticeship Dividend: the long-term return businesses earn when new employees learn by doing, grow into greater responsibility, and then teach others what they’ve mastered. When entry-level jobs disappear, that cycle breaks. The most obvious consequences are slower job mobility and weaker wage growth. The less obvious consequences are just as serious. Companies lose the learning loop that turns new talent into deep-seated ability. When more experienced employees are required to teach and train those at the start of their careers, they clarify and solidify what they know while transferring it to others. They are also asked questions they may not have considered before (or in a long time), which expands their awareness of the work. All of this multiplies learning for individuals, while spreading capability throughout the team. At the market level,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 04:31
XRP Max Pain Levels Show Both Bulls and Bears in Trouble

The post XRP Max Pain Levels Show Both Bulls and Bears in Trouble appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The XRP price continues to look more like a roller coaster than a $178.36 billion asset. Amid this mess of a price action, the most logical question that makes crypto traders scratch their heads is at what point the XRP market will bring the maximum pain. Thanks to fresh liquidation data from CoinGlass, the answer becomes much less prosaic.  You Might Also Like So, right now XRP is trading just around $3, while the so-called “max pain” levels for both longs and shorts are sitting almost within arm’s reach.  Source: CoinGlass The short-side pain line is calculated at $3.387, where more than $17.9 million in contracts would be at risk if the price were to push higher. For context, that level is only about 13% away from spot, while Bitcoin and Ethereum show far broader cushions before short bets face liquidation pressure.  On the other end, XRP’s long-side pain is marked at $2.953, which is essentially right beneath the current level, just a few cents away. That means any slip lower immediately drags leveraged longs into danger equivalent to $11.35 million in liquidations. XRP on thin ice What makes this setup more tense is how it lines up with the recent price action of the third biggest cryptocurrency. Since its run to $3.60 earlier in August, XRP has cooled into a range between $2.80 and $3.20, and those same levels now overlap with the on-chain liquidation map.  XRP Price by CoinMarketCap The band is so narrow that even routine intraday shifts can trigger forced exits, keeping volatility alive even when the chart looks flat at first glance. You Might Also Like In short, XRP is caught in a pocket where both sides are exposed, and the margin for error is thin. Whether price breaks lower toward $2.80 or tests the $3.30 ceiling again,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 04:30
Best Low-Cap Crypto for Long-Term Investment

The crypto market is warming up as 2025 approaches, and many investors are looking beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum toward smaller tokens with bigger upside. Low-cap projects often move faster when interest returns, rewarding early entries that spot real product use and strong communities. Right now, Pendle and Pump.fun are getting attention for different reasons, and [...] The post Best Low-Cap Crypto for Long-Term Investment appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/28 04:30
Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) Joins the Conversation as Solana and Cardano Surge in Value

Solana and Cardano are experiencing strong value growth, demonstrating that the appetite for scalable, efficient Layer-1 blockchains remains robust. Solana continues to impress with ultra-low fees of less than one cent and lightning-fast settlement speeds, which have turned it into a hub for DeFi, NFTs, and gaming. Cardano, meanwhile, is demonstrating its long-term strength through […]
Coinstats2025/08/28 04:29
Institutional Demand Drives ETH Market Cap Growth Projections

The post Institutional Demand Drives ETH Market Cap Growth Projections appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: LD Capital projects ETH demand surge over unstaking supply. ETH market capitalization may overtake BTC in future cycles. Potential ETH price increase amid crypto-friendly policies. Trend Research, a division of LD Capital, reports surging institutional demand for Ethereum (ETH) significantly outstrips supply, anticipating ETH may surpass Bitcoin (BTC) in market capitalization soon. This potential shift underscores evolving dynamics within cryptocurrency markets, as institutional confidence and macroeconomic conditions intensify strategic ETH accumulation, impacting investment priorities and market valuations. ETH Demand Surge and Wall Street Consensus Trend Research, affiliated with LD Capital, has highlighted that institutional demand for Ethereum significantly exceeds supply, raising its long-term price objective. This trend aligns with projected crypto-friendly policies influencing Wall Street’s consensus on ETH’s long-term value. As macroeconomic conditions shift, investors anticipate a rate cut cycle, fueling confidence in ETH’s market potential. Trend Research anticipates that ETH’s market cap will surpass Bitcoin’s within 1 to 2 bull-bear cycles, reflecting a significant shift in digital asset dominance. “The implementation of the trade war and expectations for interest rate cuts will trigger a super bull market. According to the cycle rising law, after BTC rises, ETH will rise to a new high around 4800.” — Yi Lihua, Founder, LD Capital (Source) ETH Price Dynamics and Institutional Projections Did you know? Ethereum, attributed to past cycles, frequently enjoys heightened demand post-Bitcoin rallies, strengthening its speculation for potential market capitalization dominance. As of August 27, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) is priced at $4,629.18, reflecting a 1.93% increase over the past 24 hours. Its market capitalization has reached 558,774,287,294, accounting for 14.32% of the cryptocurrency market share. Recent upticks display a 21.91% increase in the past month, supported by CoinMarketCap. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 17:36 UTC on August 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap LD Capital’s projections rely on…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 04:29
Cryptocurrency Trends Show Promise for 2025

As the cryptocurrency landscape approaches the conclusion of 2025, August has revealed remarkable shifts, setting the stage for a potentially explosive September. The upcoming month is primed for heightened fluctuations influenced by pivotal interest rate and tariff decisions.Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Trends Show Promise for 2025
Coinstats2025/08/28 04:29
