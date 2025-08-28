MEXC-pörssi
/
Kryptouutiset
/
2025-08-29 Friday
Kryptouutiset
Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
XAU/USD slips to near $3,380 on resilient US Dollar
The post XAU/USD slips to near $3,380 on resilient US Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold price declines as the US Dollar holds gains during the European hours. The safe-haven metal may attract buyers amid rising Fed concerns. Non-interest-bearing assets may draw demand as Fed Governor Cook’s departure boosts rate-cut expectations. Gold price (XAU/USD) depreciates after registering more than three-quarters of losses in the previous session, trading around $3,380 per troy ounce during the European hours on Wednesday. The price of the dollar-denominated Gold struggles as the US Dollar (USD) shows resilience despite rising concerns over the United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) independence. However, the Gold price may regain its ground due to increased safe-haven demand. Traders assess the latest headlines surrounding the escalating feud between US President Donald Trump and the Federal Reserve. Fed Governor Lisa Cook will reportedly file a lawsuit challenging her removal by US President Donald Trump. While speaking at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Trump noted that he is prepared to abide by any court decision but indicated he was not concerned about Cook’s challenge. Non-interest-bearing assets, including Gold, may attract buyers as the dismissal of Fed Governor Cook could increase the likelihood of heavy interest rate cuts, given Trump’s ongoing pressure on the central bank to reduce borrowing costs. It is worth noting that lower interest rates could prompt investors to pick precious metals to gain better returns. Traders are now pricing in more than 87% odds for a cut of at least a quarter-point at the Fed’s September meeting, up from 84% previous day, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Focus will shift toward the upcoming release of the Q2 US Gross Domestic Product Annualized and July Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index data, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, due later this week. Gold FAQs Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been…
NEAR
$2.509
-0.63%
PROMPT
$0.1986
-5.24%
TRUMP
$8.483
+0.39%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 04:58
Jaa
MicroStrategy Successfully Claims 3% Of Bitcoin Supply, Here’s How Much It’s Now Worth
The post MicroStrategy Successfully Claims 3% Of Bitcoin Supply, Here’s How Much It’s Now Worth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MicroStrategy Successfully Claims 3% Of Bitcoin Supply, Here’s How Much It’s Now Worth | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/strategy-own-3-of-bitcoin-supply/
DEEP
$0.142668
+0.40%
COM
$0.018983
+3.55%
SIGN
$0.07334
+1.55%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 04:57
Jaa
Bessent Says 11 ‘Strong’ Candidates in Line to Replace Jerome Powell
The post Bessent Says 11 ‘Strong’ Candidates in Line to Replace Jerome Powell appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has stated that eleven candidates could replace Jerome Powell as the next Fed Chair. This includes some Fed officials, including Fed Governor Chris Waller, who is the frontrunner for the position. Bessent Provides Update on Jerome Powell’s Potential Successor During a FOX Business interview, Bessent said that there are eleven very strong candidates who could become the next Fed Chair. He noted that President Trump knows some of them, while he doesn’t know the others. The Treasury Secretary revealed that he and some other White House officials will start interviewing these candidates after Labor Day on September 1. Bessent said that they will then present a shortlist of three to four candidates to Trump once they have completed the interviews. He also mentioned that Trump has a sophisticated view of monetary policy and great respect for the Fed despite his constant criticism of Jerome Powell over his refusal to cut rates. Bessent opined that the president believes the U.S. Central Bank has lost its way and is now seeking someone who is an expert in monetary policy, regulatory policy, and knows how to run an institution like the Fed. Jerome Powell’s tenure as the Fed Chair ends in May next year, although Trump can announce the next Fed Chair from now, a move which has raised concerns of a ‘Shadow Fed.’ Meanwhile, as CoinGape earlier reported, Fed Governors Chris Waller, Michelle Bowman, and Phillip Jefferson are believed to be among the eleven candidates that Bessent alluded to. Other candidates to replace Jerome Powell reportedly include Kevin Warsh, Kevin Hassett, Marc Summerlin, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, former St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, David Zervos, former Fed Governor Larry Lindsey, and Rick Rieder. Chris Waller Leads The Race Polymarket data shows that Chris Waller is…
T
$0.01644
+0.36%
U
$0.0118
-0.84%
FOX
$0.02879
-0.99%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 04:54
Jaa
Metaplanet to Expand Bitcoin Treasury With $881 Million Capital Raise
The post Metaplanet to Expand Bitcoin Treasury With $881 Million Capital Raise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet will raise $881 million (¥130.3 billion) through an international share sale, using most of the proceeds to buy bitcoin. The move would expand its BTC holdings by $837 million and strengthen its position as Japan’s leading bitcoin treasury company. Japan’s Metaplanet Plans Massive Bitcoin Buy From New International Offering Metaplanet, a Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/metaplanet-to-expand-bitcoin-treasury-with-881-million-capital-raise/
BTC
$111,537.75
-0.09%
MOVE
$0.1273
+2.91%
COM
$0.018983
+3.55%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 04:51
Jaa
Aave launches institutional stablecoin lending platform Horizon in partnership with Centrifuge, Circle, others
Aave Labs has debuted Horizon, a platform that enables stablecoin lending against tokenized real-world assets (RWA), in partnership with Circle, VanEck, Centrifuge and WisdomTree.
REAL
$0.05775
-0.29%
AAVE
$315.63
-2.09%
RWA
$0.005445
-1.62%
Jaa
Fxstreet
2025/08/28 04:50
Jaa
Nvidia beats Q2 earnings with $46.7B revenue as shares fall after hours
The post Nvidia beats Q2 earnings with $46.7B revenue as shares fall after hours appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Nvidia posted $46.7B in revenue and $1.05 EPS in Q2 FY26, up 56% year-over-year, led by $41.1B in data center sales. Shares fell 3% after hours, while Bitcoin traded flat near $112K despite a history of positive correlation with Nvidia earnings. Nvidia reported fiscal second-quarter earnings on Wednesday after the bell, delivering revenue of $46.7 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share. The results, which matched expectations, marked a 56% increase from the same quarter last year. Despite the strong headline numbers, Nvidia shares fell about 3% after hours, according to Yahoo Finance data. The company guided fiscal third-quarter revenue to $54 billion, plus or minus 2 percent, which represents 51% growth compared to last year. Nvidia’s data center division continued to drive results, generating $41.1 billion in revenue, up 56% year-over-year. The Blackwell architecture ramped across major customers, with networking revenue nearly doubling from last year. The company also disclosed no H20 chip sales to China in the quarter, underscoring the impact of US export restrictions. Bitcoin traded flat near $112,000 during and after the results, recovering from a brief dip before earnings but holding steady on the day. A CoinDesk report earlier in the day noted that Bitcoin has risen in seven of the last ten quarters following Nvidia’s earnings since early 2023. Market watchers will be watching in the coming days and weeks to see if Bitcoin responds to Nvidia’s positive earnings call. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/nvidia-earnings-beat-q2-2024-ai-chip-demand/
NEAR
$2.509
-0.63%
COM
$0.018983
+3.55%
AI
$0.1281
+1.10%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 04:50
Jaa
Your Most Important Retail Hire Might Be Obsolete In Five Years
The post Your Most Important Retail Hire Might Be Obsolete In Five Years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Do you have what it takes? getty Factories once had “chief electricity officers.” The title sounds quaint today, but when manufacturing shifted from steam power to electricity in the early 20th century, companies needed leaders who could redesign workflows and operations for a new power source. Only once electricity became embedded everywhere did the role fade. Retail is now at the same kind of turning point. Artificial intelligence is not a feature or a tactic—it is a transformative capability that will redefine merchandising, supply chains and most importantly how customers discovery, choose, and buy products. And just as brands once relied on Chief Digital Officers to steer them into the e-commerce era, today they need Chief AI Officers (CAIOs) to cut through inertia and embed AI where it matters. From Algorithms to Strategy The early signal came more than a decade ago from Stitch Fix. In 2012, the subscription apparel company appointed Eric Colson as Chief Algorithms Officer from Netflix. His job wasn’t about back-office IT; it was about making algorithms core to the business model. Recommendations, styling, and inventory all ran through machine learning. At the time, it seemed unusual, now it seems prescient. By 2019, heritage brands were catching on. Levi Strauss & Co. named Katia Walsh as SVP and Chief Strategy and AI Officer, a role reporting to the CEO. Levi’s was explicit: AI was not just a technical skill, but a strategic driver of growth and efficiency. Walsh’s remit covered data platforms, digital transformation, and embedding AI into marketing, merchandising, and operations. These early moves framed AI as something bigger than an engineering tool. They positioned it as a change agent for the enterprise. The New Wave of CAIOs Uber Head of Driver Product Daniel Danker addresses the audience during an Uber products launch event in…
T
$0.01644
+0.36%
CHANGE
$0.00213747
-0.23%
MORE
$0.10546
+4.90%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 04:49
Jaa
To Facilitate Seamless Data And Asset Exchange
The post To Facilitate Seamless Data And Asset Exchange appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Harmony (ONE) is a blockchain project that aims to create a scalable, secure, and decentralized platform for building and deploying applications. The project focuses on addressing the challenges of blockchain scalability and interoperability to enable the mass adoption of decentralized applications (dApps) and blockchain technology. Harmony employs a unique sharding mechanism called “Effective Proof of Stake (EPoS)” to achieve high transaction throughput and low latency. Sharding allows the network to split into smaller partitions, or shards, to process transactions in parallel. Harmony’s sharding technology aims to significantly increase the platform’s scalability by processing multiple transactions simultaneously across different shards. ONE is the native utility token of the Harmony ecosystem. It may have various use cases within the platform, including participating in consensus, paying for transaction fees, accessing platform services, and potentially as a medium of exchange. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/harmony-one-token/
TOKEN
$0.01317
-0.97%
COM
$0.018983
+3.55%
MAY
$0.04542
+3.13%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 04:48
Jaa
Moscow entices Washington with a rare earth proposal in peace bargain
The post Moscow entices Washington with a rare earth proposal in peace bargain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Russia is rich in rare earth reserves and is willing to use them to get a better deal from the U.S. on Ukraine, a statement by a high-ranking government official in Moscow has indicated. The hint came with a comment listing areas for potential cooperation between the two powers that are yet to resolve a major geopolitical issue standing in the way of bilateral business – ending the war. Moscow offers Washington Russia’s rare earth riches Russia is pulling another trump card in the context of careful rapprochement with the United States, part of tricky negotiations on how to terminate the military conflict in Ukraine. The two nations could collaborate in metallurgy, including projects involving rare metals and rare earth elements, Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with the TASS news agency. He also highlighted the opportunity for nuclear trade, elaborating: “In traditional industries, there is room for cooperation. For example, Russia could supply uranium for U.S. nuclear fuel production. This applies to steel, too. Our president has also mentioned potential collaboration on rare metals and rare earth metals.” The Russian Federation has significant reserves of the latter, which creates opportunities for joint initiatives, Manturov emphasized. “Other areas may emerge as we move forward on the topics I have outlined,” the deputy head of the Russian government added. The suggestion comes after the recent meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump in Alaska. Addressing the press following the talks, Putin stressed that resolving the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. At the same time, the Russian leader called for turning the page in relations with the United States and returning to bilateral cooperation. Rare earths become a bargaining chip in peace negotiations In his interview, Denis Manturov…
U
$0.0118
-0.84%
TRUMP
$8.483
+0.39%
GET
$0.009363
-4.17%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 04:43
Jaa
SOL Strategies surpasses CAD 1 billion in declared value and accelerates towards the Nasdaq
The post SOL Strategies surpasses CAD 1 billion in declared value and accelerates towards the Nasdaq appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Over CAD 1 billion in declared value and 3,617,211 SOL under management: according to company communications, SOL Strategies achieves a significant milestone in staking on Solana, with operations increasingly oriented towards the institutional market. It should be noted that these figures are derived from internal estimates and, in the absence of independent on-chain data, the value in CAD remains to be verified [data to be verified] (see solstrategies.io for further details and the press release published on Newsfile). In this context, the company reports a steady growth of the delegation base, an element that contributes to visibility among regulated counterparts. According to the data collected by our editorial team, we conducted an on-chain verification by comparing public snapshots on Solscan and Solana Beach on August 25, 2025, to assess the consistency and timing of corporate statements. Industry analysts we consulted observe an increase in institutional movements of SOL following the announcement of strategic partnerships recorded between July and August 2025. These verifications do not replace an independent audit but provide an initial operational feedback compared to the numbers communicated by the company. Key numbers at a glance Total delegated SOL: 3,617,211 (including internal treasury and third-party delegations, according to company statements). Declared value: over CAD 1 billion (company statement, internal estimate implies a value for SOL in line with specific valuation parameters – to be verified). Internal treasury: 399,907 SOL (~CAD 110 million, internal statement to be compared with official sources and market snapshot in July-August 2025). Unique wallets: over 7,000 active delegates (company data). Yields: up to 7.7% annualized on some validators (according to internal data, to be verified with sources like Staking Rewards). Uptime: over 500 consecutive days on selected nodes (company statement, comparison recommended with dashboards like Solscan). Gross margin: close to 90% according to company communications.…
SOL
$213.82
+3.85%
COM
$0.018983
+3.55%
LIKE
$0.012171
-4.75%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 04:41
Jaa
Trendaavat uutiset
Lisää
Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million
Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body
21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF
Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet