Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League Draw: Opponents, Dates And Details
Zlatan Ibrahimovic draws out Real Madrid CF during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase Draw at Grimaldi Forum on August 28, 2025 in Monaco, Monaco. UEFA via Getty Images The UEFA Champions League group stage draw took place on Thursday evening in Monaco as former Milan and Barcelona striker Zlatan Ibrahimović and former Real Madrid midfielder Kaka did the honors, deciding the fate of teams with their fixtures for the league stage of this year's competition. Among those watching on was Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid, who were eliminated at the quarter-final stage by Arsenal in last season's competition. That defeat proved to be one of the final nails in the coffin of the Carlo Ancelotti era. This season, the club will face one of the more challenging draws with visits to Premier League champions Liverpool and Greek Super League champions Olympiacos among those games waiting for Los Blancos. With fixtures set to be played starting in September and concluding in late January 2026, the details of the Champions League group stage draw can be found here. Real Madrid's league stage opponents in the Champions League 2025/26 At home, Real Madrid will welcome three previous Champions League winners in the shape of Manchester City, Juventus, and Olympique Marseille, with all three clubs set to visit the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. That means a re-match of what has become an iconic battle between Real Madrid and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. The pair have met several times in recent years, including a historic late comeback in the semi-final second leg in 2022, and are now set to meet again. Juventus will also return to the Bernabéu for the first time since the quarter-finals in 2018, when a 98th minute Cristiano Ronaldo penalty saw the Spanish team through amid controversy as Gianluigi Buffon was…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 05:29
Trump Drives Surge in Altcoin ETF Applications
As Donald Trump ascended to the presidency, a notable transformation unfolded within the United States' crypto regulations. The reshuffling removed previous anti-crypto officials from key regulatory positions.
Coinstats
2025/08/29 05:28
Unprecedented Growth Beyond $280 Billion
The post Unprecedented Growth Beyond $280 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin Market Cap Soars: Unprecedented Growth Beyond $280 Billion Skip to content Home Crypto News Stablecoin Market Cap Soars: Unprecedented Growth Beyond $280 Billion Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/stablecoin-market-cap-surges/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 05:28
TRON Stablecoin Network Grows: TRC-20 USDT Flows From Exchanges Hit Record Highs
TRON Stablecoin Network Grows: TRC-20 USDT Flows From Exchanges Hit Record Highs | Bitcoinist.com Sebastian's journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian's contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian's passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian's…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 05:24
Coach Prime Says Positivity Is Key To Success And Good Health
University of Colorado Head Coach Deion Sanders watches the Buccaneers Training Camp on July 23, 2025 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images In late July, football legend and University of Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders revealed that during the offseason, he had been diagnosed with bladder cancer and had also been successfully treated for his condition. I spoke with the Hall of Fame player and Florida State icon a week ago over Zoom, and, as one would expect, Coach Prime's outlook was positive and thankful, and his conversations transparent. "My health journey is very important to me, and as you know, it was touch and go for a minute," he said. Certainly, Sanders has had his share of health challenges, especially for someone as active as he is. In late 2021, while coaching at Jackson State, Sanders developed blood clots in his left leg and underwent surgery and hospitalization for over three weeks. His treatments reportedly included having two toes amputated. In the following weeks, Sanders began rehab while continuing to coach from Colorado's sidelines. During the summer of 2023, another surgery addressed blood clots near his groin, followed by some ongoing nerve pain and swelling in his left leg and foot the following spring. Yet, after a 9-4 second season and a bowl game appearance with Colorado last year, things are looking up for the ever-positive and magnetic Sanders. Sanders just turned 58 in early August, and he said it's not just visits to the doctor or fitness regimens that are top of mind right now. He said consuming the right foods is a big part of maintaining one's health. Earlier this month, Sanders signed on as a spokesperson…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 05:23
Robinhood Lists TON as a $713 Million Institutional Bet Surfaces
Toncoin trading volume surged 60% to $280M as Robinhood confirmed its listing. Verb Technology acquired $713M in TON, surpassing its 5% supply target. TON price held steady at $3.17 with resistance forming near the $3.25 level. Robinhood just listed Toncoin (TON), but that might not even be the biggest story for the asset today. The real news is the massive, $713 million institutional whale that just surfaced. As the popular trading app, added TON, public company Verb Technology (VERB) revealed it had purchased $713 million worth of the token, signaling a wave of institutional conviction that is likely driving this new push for mainstream listings. The TON listing is just the latest in a string of new assets Robinhood has added under the current U.S. administration's more permissive stance. The platform recently expanded its menu to include Sui (SUI), Floki (FLOKI), Ondo (ONDO), Bonk (BONK), Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT), and Stellar (XLM). The announcement sent Robinhood's own stock (HOOD) up 1.4% in pre-market trading. Despite the pop, sentiment toward the stock on platforms like Stocktwits remained bearish, even as talk about the new TON listing ran high. How Did Toncoin's Market React to the Listing? Toncoin's price held steady at $3.17 by midday after a volatile session. The token registered a slight 0.05% daily gain while its trading activity exploded. Daily trading volume jumped to $280.25 million, a nearly 60% increase from the prior session. The rising volume and expanding exchange access help Toncoin consolidate above the key $3.00 mark. Price movements stayed between $3.10 and $3.25, with a temporary push above $3.22 before consolidating near $3.17. The market capitalization reached $8.16 billion, supported by a strong volume-to-market cap ratio of 3.42%, signaling higher activity relative to size. Toncoin's community metrics show 153,440 active holders with a…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 05:22
IREN on track to $1 billion in annualized bitcoin mining revenue
The company, formerly known as Iris Energy, posted revenue of $187.3 million, net income of $176.9 million, and EBITDA of $241.4 million.
Coinstats
2025/08/29 05:20
WTI rebounds to $64.00 as EIA draw and softer Dollar lift sentiment
WTI (West Texas Intermediate) Crude Oil is rebounding on Wednesday after a sharp 2.27% drop in the previous session. At the time of writing, the US benchmark trades near $64.00 per barrel, up 1.2% on the day and recovering from a five-day low of $62.80 hit earlier in European trading hours. The rebound is driven by a combination of a weaker US Dollar (USD) and stronger-than-expected US inventory data. The Greenback pulled back from recent highs, easing pressure on dollar-denominated commodities, while the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported another drawdown in stockpiles, pointing to resilient fuel demand ahead of the Labor Day driving season. Fresh EIA figures showed that crude inventories fell by 2.39 million barrels in the week ending August 22, compared with expectations of a 2.0 million draw. Although smaller than the hefty 6.01 million-barrel decline reported in the prior week, the latest numbers still underscored tightening supply. Storage at Cushing, Oklahoma, slipped by 838,000 barrels, while both gasoline and distillate inventories also declined, reflecting solid consumption trends. The drawdown comes as refiners gear up for the peak of the US summer driving season, with fuel demand typically elevated through the Labor Day holiday in early September. The report also highlighted that US Crude demand rose to 9.24 million barrels per day, up from 8.84 million in the previous week. Beyond US fundamentals, traders are also digesting fresh trade tensions after Washington's additional 25% tariff on Indian goods took effect today, effectively doubling the overall levy to 50%. The move, aimed at punishing India for…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 05:20
$USDC in Global Payments Soon as Circle and Mastercard Partner: $BEST Soars
Circle, the creator of USD Coin ($USDC), is making a bold move to integrate stablecoins into the traditional finance system. The company announced partnerships with two major players: Finastra and Mastercard. The collaborations signal the dawn of an era where crypto is used to solve real-world problems in payments and settlements. These two worlds – traditional finance and cryptocurrency – are finally coming together, and these partnerships show that digital currencies, like Best Wallet Token ($BEST), are no longer a fringe asset. Finastra, a top financial software provider, is integrating $USDC into its Global PAYplus (GPP) platform, which is used by over 8K banks and handles over $5T in daily cross-border payments. This integration will enable financial institutions to settle transactions with $USDC, providing a faster and more cost-effective alternative to traditional correspondent banking networks, which are often slow and expensive. It's a significant move as it enables banks to leverage the speed and efficiency of blockchain-based settlement without having to overhaul their existing systems. This makes stablecoins a more practical option for mainstream finance. In a parallel development, Circle has expanded its partnership with Mastercard. This deal will enable merchants and payment acquirers in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa to settle transactions using $USDC and Euro Coin ($EURC) on Mastercard's network. This is the first time Mastercard has offered this type of settlement service in the region, and it marks a major step toward streamlining payments and improving liquidity for businesses operating across borders. Together, these partnerships are positioning $USDC as a key infrastructure layer for global payments. Circle's Global Ambition: Embedding $USDC in Mainstream Finance These partnerships are just one part of Circle's broader strategy to integrate $USDC into the world's financial systems. The company is actively focusing on regulatory clarity in key international markets to drive…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 05:18
Latest Status Report for Ripple (XRP) Released! – Is the Network Healthy? Is There Danger on the Horizon?
Analytics firm Messari has published a report on the health of the Ripple (XRP) network over the past quarter.
Coinstats
2025/08/29 05:18
