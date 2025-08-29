Coach Prime Says Positivity Is Key To Success And Good Health

The post Coach Prime Says Positivity Is Key To Success And Good Health appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. University of Colorado Head Coach Deion Sanders watches the Buccaneers Training Camp on July 23, 2025 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images In late July, football legend and University of Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders revealed that during the offseason, he had been diagnosed with bladder cancer and had also been successfully treated for his condition. I spoke with the Hall of Fame player and Florida State icon a week ago over Zoom, and, as one would expect, Coach Prime’s outlook was positive and thankful, and his conversations transparent. “My health journey is very important to me, and as you know, it was touch and go for a minute,” he said. Certainly, Sanders has had his share of health challenges, especially for someone as active as he is. In late 2021, while coaching at Jackson State, Sanders developed blood clots in his left leg and underwent surgery and hospitalization for over three weeks. His treatments reportedly included having two toes amputated. In the following weeks, Sanders began rehab while continuing to coach from Colorado’s sidelines. During the summer of 2023, another surgery addressed blood clots near his groin, followed by some ongoing nerve pain and swelling in his left leg and foot the following spring. Yet, after a 9-4 second season and a bowl game appearance with Colorado last year, things are looking up for the ever-positive and magnetic Sanders. Sanders just turned 58 in early August, and he said it’s not just visits to the doctor or fitness regimens that are top of mind right now. He said consuming the right foods is a big part of maintaining one’s health. Earlier this month, Sanders signed on as a spokesperson…