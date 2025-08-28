MEXC-pörssi
Kryptouutiset
2025-08-29
Kryptouutiset
Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Nasdaq-Listed Healthcare Firm KindlyMD Announces Enormous $5 Billion Equity Raise To Expand Bitcoin Treasury
Nasdaq-listed health service provider established by former Trump crypto adviser David Bailey, KindlyMD, on Tuesday filed an automatic shelf registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a $5 billion at-the-market equity offering program to raise funds for more Bitcoin buys. The Salt Lake City-based company, which recently merged with Nakamoto Holdings and […]
Coinstats
2025/08/28 05:03
Tether’s New Advisor Predicts U.S. Bitcoin Reserve This Year
Speaking alongside Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino in a recent interview, Hines said he is “very confident” the U.S. will move […] The post Tether’s New Advisor Predicts U.S. Bitcoin Reserve This Year appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/28 05:01
Jonah Tong May Help The Mets’ Rotation, But Who Can Rescue The Bullpen?
The post Jonah Tong May Help The Mets’ Rotation, But Who Can Rescue The Bullpen? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 15: Ryan Helsley #56 of the New York Mets hands the ball to manager Carlos Mendoza #64 as he is removed from a game against the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning at Citi Field on August 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Getty Images There was no rain in the forecast at Citi Field Tuesday afternoon, yet blue skies with harmless white clouds were surrounded by dark clouds approaching from both directions above the the scoreboards touting the imminent Mets-Phillies matchup. There has rarely been a more symbolic baseball sky for state of the Mets, who sandwiched a stormy meltdown by their bullpen in between the sunshine-filled announcement of Jonah Tong’s imminent promotion and Edwin Diaz getting five dominant outs before Brandon Nimmo’s walk-off hit in the ninth gave them a 6-5 win. To be fair, the same thing about the symbolic baseball sky could be said of the Phillies — who looked ready to end the NL East race this week before losing Monday and Tuesday as their Citi Field losing streak hit nine games — and everyone else in Major League Baseball. But no contender symbolizes the razor-thin line between World Series hopeful and complete disaster quite like the Mets, who had the best record in baseball through June 12 and possess the sixth-worst record since even after winning seven of their last 10 games. The much-needed surge began Aug. 16, when Nolan McLean provided a boost to a flailing rotation by tossing 5 1/3 scoreless innings in his big league debut and earning the victory in a 3-1 win over the Mariners. McLean was even better last Friday, when he went seven innings while beating the Braves. He is the only pitcher other than David…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 05:01
The Daily: Google Cloud’s blockchain for payments, Bitcoin’s downside risk amid leverage build-up and ‘huge’ Ethereum rotation, plus more
The following article is adapted from The Block’s newsletter, The Daily, which comes out on weekday afternoons.
Coinstats
2025/08/28 05:01
XRP bulls target $3.70 after CME futures OI hits $1B – Why holding above $2.84 is crucial!
XRP bulls gear up as support holds firm, institutional bets rise, and FOMO builds momentum.
Coinstats
2025/08/28 05:00
ETH Climbs About 7.5% Despite Market Dip, MAGAX Presale Draws Investor Attention
Ethereum Gains While Broader Crypto Slows In contrast to the sluggish performance of Bitcoin and other altcoins this week, Ethereum […] The post ETH Climbs About 7.5% Despite Market Dip, MAGAX Presale Draws Investor Attention appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/28 05:00
Top 4 Cryptos to watch in 2025: Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, & BlockDAG Are Gaining Momentum
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/crypto-to-watch-this-year-eth-sol-cardano-or-blockdag/
Coinstats
2025/08/28 05:00
Top 100x Crypto Presales: BlockchainFX Emerges as Investor Favorite With $6.1M Raised, With Hexydog and Nexchain Also in Focus
The race for the next generation of 100x crypto presales is heating up, and three names are commanding attention: BlockchainFX, Hexydog, and Nexchain. Each project is making waves in its niche, but only one is truly standing out among investors. BlockchainFX has already raised over $6.1 million, making it the clear frontrunner, while Hexydog and
Coinstats
2025/08/28 05:00
Stability World AI Adds Games to Transform the Future of Web3 Gaming
Stability World AI and Salvo Games to merge generative AI, Web3, and immersive gaming to redefine creativity, ownership, and intelligent gameplay innovation.
Blockchainreporter
2025/08/28 05:00
Symbiotic launches token-based rewards across eight networks
The post Symbiotic launches token-based rewards across eight networks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Symbiotic, the universal staking protocol, has launched a new rewards feature that allows protocols to distribute their own native tokens directly to stakers and node operators. Dubbed External Rewards, the mechanism is live across eight partner networks. The feature is a shift in the incentive alignment Symbiotic brings to its modular, economic coordination role in multichain networks. Native token incentives are combined with Symbiotic Points — presumed to be a precursor to a Symbiotic-specific token — to bootstrap decentralized security and reward participation for networks, without requiring them to build custom staking systems. “This launch is a pivotal moment,” said Symbiotic co-founder Misha Putiatin. “External rewards are proof that shared security is delivering measurable value — and networks are willing to pay for access.” Hyperlane, one of the largest partners live at launch, is distributing HYPER to stakers securing its Warp Routes. Cycle and Tanssi are offering their native tokens as rewards to incentivize capital formation on their networks. Spark’s Overdrive campaign adds SPK staking and points to the mix. Other use cases include Ditto Network, which rewards keepers who enable trustless automation, and Primev, which compensates validators supporting MEV preconfirmation. Kalypso is using Symbiotic to distribute points in its ZK proof marketplace, while Omni has committed $10 million in rewards to SolverNet participants powering its intent-based execution layer. The shift, according to Symbiotic, is that shared security is becoming a marketplace. Networks are now competing for validator attention through incentive design, and Symbiotic is positioning itself as the coordination layer where that competition unfolds. The approach echoes a similar strategy from Babylon, which allows emerging chains to bootstrap economic security by letting users stake BTC natively. Previously, launching a decentralized security model meant building bespoke staking logic. Symbiotic’s approach abstracts that away. Protocols can offer liquid restaked assets (like…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 04:59
Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million
Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body
21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF
Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet