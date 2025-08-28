Jonah Tong May Help The Mets’ Rotation, But Who Can Rescue The Bullpen?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 15: Ryan Helsley #56 of the New York Mets hands the ball to manager Carlos Mendoza #64 as he is removed from a game against the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning at Citi Field on August 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Getty Images There was no rain in the forecast at Citi Field Tuesday afternoon, yet blue skies with harmless white clouds were surrounded by dark clouds approaching from both directions above the the scoreboards touting the imminent Mets-Phillies matchup. There has rarely been a more symbolic baseball sky for state of the Mets, who sandwiched a stormy meltdown by their bullpen in between the sunshine-filled announcement of Jonah Tong's imminent promotion and Edwin Diaz getting five dominant outs before Brandon Nimmo's walk-off hit in the ninth gave them a 6-5 win. To be fair, the same thing about the symbolic baseball sky could be said of the Phillies — who looked ready to end the NL East race this week before losing Monday and Tuesday as their Citi Field losing streak hit nine games — and everyone else in Major League Baseball. But no contender symbolizes the razor-thin line between World Series hopeful and complete disaster quite like the Mets, who had the best record in baseball through June 12 and possess the sixth-worst record since even after winning seven of their last 10 games. The much-needed surge began Aug. 16, when Nolan McLean provided a boost to a flailing rotation by tossing 5 1/3 scoreless innings in his big league debut and earning the victory in a 3-1 win over the Mariners. McLean was even better last Friday, when he went seven innings while beating the Braves. He is the only pitcher other than David…