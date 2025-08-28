2025-08-29 Friday

Mastercard Expands Circle Partnership to Offer USDC, EURC Settlement Across EEMEA

The post Mastercard Expands Circle Partnership to Offer USDC, EURC Settlement Across EEMEA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mastercard has deepened its partnership with Circle to allow settlement of transactions in the USDC and EURC stablecoins for the card network’s acquirers across Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa Mastercard has deepened its partnership with Circle to allow settlement of transactions in the USDC and EURC stablecoins for the card network’s acquirers across Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The move will let merchants and payment processors in the region receive funds in dollar- and euro-denominated digital tokens, potentially cutting the time and cost of cross-border transfers. Circle separately announced a strategic collaboration with banking-software provider Finastra that will integrate USDC settlement into Finastra’s platform, which supports more than US$5 trillion in cross-border payments each day. The companies said the tie-up will give thousands of banks and other financial institutions access to blockchain-based rails without overhauling their existing infrastructure. The two agreements highlight the growing traction of stablecoins in mainstream finance. According to a recent industry report, dollar-pegged and other asset-linked tokens now handle more monthly transaction volume than Visa and PayPal combined, underscoring why incumbent payment networks and financial-technology vendors are moving to embed stablecoin settlement in their services. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/tradfi-and-fintech/mastercard-expands-circle-partnership-to-offer-usdc-eurc-settlement-across-eemea-d0026dae
Paris Hilton Fronts New Karl Lagerfeld Ad Campaign

The post Paris Hilton Fronts New Karl Lagerfeld Ad Campaign appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Paris Hilton stars in the new Karl Lagerfeld Fall 2025 campaign. Photo by Chris Colls courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld Paris Hilton embodies her “sliving” ethos. At 44 and married to Carter Reum since 2021, with whom she shares two children under the age of 3, just 9 months apart, the original influencer is showing no signs of slowing down. In the past year, she launched a new skincare line, Parívie, continued her “I am Paris” podcast, ventured into the family hotel business, and continues to partner with brands on collaborations and media, ranging from Motorola, Frank’s Red-Hot sauce, and Ulta Beauty, with whom she launched her 30th fragrance in April. When one of the most famous Parisian designers, Karl Lagerfeld, summoned her via current brand CEO Pier Paolo Righi, Hilton signed on to star in the brand’s fall campaign. The new media effort blends the socialite-turned-influencer’s ‘one-of-a-kind charisma’ with the brand’s iconic French aesthetic. BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JUNE 2: Designer Karl Lagerfeld (L) and Paris Hilton pose at the International Launch of Dom Perignon Rose Vintage 1996 Champagne by Karl Lagerfeld on June 2, 2006 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Getty Images Drawing a parallel between how the late designer and Hilton both shaped pop culture on their own terms, the black and white images display an image that melds Hilton and the Maison in an elegant and witty visual while exploring themes of glamour, individuality, and sophistication. Captured by fashion photographer Chris Colls, who returns for the third consecutive campaign, the imagery aims to evoke the Karl Lagerfeld house codes. In charming videos, the digital campaign will include a fresh reinterpretation of Karl Interviews Karl (the tongue-in-cheek video series where Karl Lagerfeld interviewed himself) that adds a touch of comedy and wonder that references…
Alchemy Pay plugs fiat ramp into Boyaa’s Web3 poker game

Best income stocks to buy for August 27th

The post Best income stocks to buy for August 27th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 27th: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ): This crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days. Canadian Natural Resources Limited price and consensus Canadian Natural Resources Limited price-consensus-chart | Canadian Natural Resources Limited Quote This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%. Canadian Natural Resources Limited dividend yield (TTM) Canadian Natural Resources Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Canadian Natural Resources Limited Quote Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB): This bank holding company for Umpqua Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days. Columbia Banking System, Inc. price and consensus Columbia Banking System, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Columbia Banking System, Inc. Quote This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%. Columbia Banking System, Inc. dividend yield (TTM) Columbia Banking System, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Columbia Banking System, Inc. Quote Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB: This bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days. Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. price and consensus Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. Quote This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%. Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. dividend yield (TTM) Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. Quote Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/best-income-stocks-to-buy-for-august-27th-202508270839
1 in 4 UK Adults Eye Crypto in Retirement Plans

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/uk-retirement-crypto-shift/
Bittensor Price on the Edge

The post Bittensor Price on the Edge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin Analysis Bittensor (TAO) is trading around $335 after a week of pressure that saw the AI-focused cryptocurrency lose nearly 5% over the past seven days. The token, which currently holds a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, has slipped into a crucial support range that traders say could define its next major trend. Market strategist Michaël van de Poppe highlighted TAO’s recent dip back into a long-standing support zone, noting that the current levels are “interesting” for potential accumulation. Technical charts show TAO consolidating near $330–$335 after a steady decline throughout August. If this zone holds, traders suggest a rebound toward the $370–$400 range may follow. However, a breakdown could open the door for a retest of deeper support around $275. Indicators remain mixed. The 30-minute chart shows relative strength (RSI) hovering near 47, signaling neutrality, while the MACD lines are flattening after bearish momentum earlier this month. This reflects the cautious stance among traders as the market waits for confirmation of TAO’s next move. Despite price weakness, Bittensor’s fundamentals remain a talking point. The project continues to be one of the largest AI-related crypto networks by market cap, securing strong community engagement and ranking #35 among all digital assets. With TAO at a technical crossroads, market participants are closely watching whether buyers can defend the $330 zone or if a deeper correction toward $275 is in store. The coming days may prove decisive for the token’s short-term trajectory. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over…
Character.AI Enhances Engagement with New Open-Source Models

The post Character.AI Enhances Engagement with New Open-Source Models appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Felix Pinkston Aug 26, 2025 18:42 Character.AI has introduced new open-source models that significantly boost user engagement and satisfaction, showcasing impressive metrics and positive feedback from its community. Character.AI has announced a major advancement in its platform with the introduction of new open-source models that have significantly increased user engagement. According to Character.AI’s blog, these models have been tuned to enhance dimensions such as coherence, novelty, and emotional intelligence, leading to a notable rise in user interaction and satisfaction. Technological Advancements The company has developed a sophisticated technology stack that transforms modern open-source models into highly engaging Character models. This transformation leverages feedback from Character.AI’s large and active community, allowing for rapid evaluation and optimization of new models. The process incorporates advanced techniques such as ensemble inference and post-training methods like SFT, DPO, RL, and QAT to enhance the quality of outputs, making them more coherent and aligned with user preferences. Impactful Testing Results Character.AI conducted extensive testing of these new models with its community, yielding impressive results. The tests revealed a 22% increase in time spent on the platform and a 13% rise in user sessions. Additionally, there was a 14% increase in retention among lightly-engaged users, indicating a stronger resonance with new and occasional users. Users also rated 60% more messages as positive, with significant increases in messages deemed “funny,” “interesting,” and “helpful.” Rolling Out “PipSqueak” Following the successful tests, Character.AI began the broader rollout of one of its new models, “PipSqueak.” The model has been released to millions of users, maintaining the positive engagement metrics observed during testing. Users have expressed their satisfaction through positive feedback, with some highlighting the model’s ability to maintain engaging storytelling and world-building. Future Prospects Character.AI views this development as a stepping stone towards…
SNEYD MINING: The choice of more than 8.56 million users worldwide, allowing everyone to easily earn stable digital wealth

The post SNEYD MINING: The choice of more than 8.56 million users worldwide, allowing everyone to easily earn stable digital wealth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the booming development of digital currency, mining has become a new option for more and more people to achieve wealth growth. However, traditional mining methods require expensive equipment, professional technology and a lot of maintenance costs, which makes it difficult for ordinary people to participate. As a leading global service provider, SNEYD MINING has over 8.56 million users and serves over 150 countries. We operate over 35 large-scale data centers and 780,000 mining rigs, breaking down industry barriers with our robust infrastructure. With “worry-free mining” as our core philosophy, we enable everyone—regardless of background, knowledge, or financial resources—to easily and securely earn digital assets and achieve true financial freedom! Why do millions of users worldwide trust SNEYD? Because we make earning simple, transparent, and accessible, with world-class resources supporting you every step of the way. No Hardware, No Maintenance—Global Network Enables Everyone to Participate You don’t need to understand technology, nor do you need to buy mining machines. SNEYD provides you with stable and efficient computing power services with more than 35 super data centers and more than 780,000 professional mining machines covering more than 150 countries. Simply select a contract online and start earning instantly. From registration to making money, the whole process only takes a few minutes, and the operation is as simple as daily online shopping. Stable income, deposited daily. Transparent and trustworthy SNEYD guarantees daily earnings distributions at time, with all records publicly verifiable. You no longer need to worry about market fluctuations or equipment failures. Our global operations and maintenance team will take care of everything for you, allowing you to truly realize “income while you sleep.” Start with Just $100—Perfect for Everyone Whether you’re a student, employee, homemaker, or retiree, you can begin your mining journey with just $100. We offer flexible investment…
Tron’s fee-cut proposal nears approval as vote gains momentum

A plan to halve Tron’s energy costs is winning strong support ahead of Friday’s deadline, with backers betting lower fees will expand adoption. A GitHub proposal to realign the Tron blockchain’s fee structure with broader adoption goals is gaining traction ahead of Friday’s voting deadline, signaling that network stakeholders are prioritizing accessibility — even at the risk of introducing net inflation in TRX supply.The proposal, titled “Decrease the transaction fees” (Issue #789), was submitted on Aug. 8 by GitHub user GrothenDI in the Tron Improvement Proposals repository. It calls for reducing the energy unit price to 100 sun from 210 sun, effectively halving the cost of transactions that consume energy. One TRON (TRX) token equals 1,000,000 sun — the smallest divisible unit of TRX, similar to a satoshi for Bitcoin (BTC).Read more
Former PBOC governor Zhou Xiaochuan warns against China adopting stablecoin

The post Former PBOC governor Zhou Xiaochuan warns against China adopting stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s former central bank governor has warned against the recent growing wave of support for stablecoin adoption in the country. Zhou Xiaochuan has expressed his skepticism over the advantages that stablecoins might bring to China’s financial system, stating instead that these fiat-pegged tokens could disrupt the existing efficiency and control of the sector. Former chief of China’s central bank pushes back on stablecoin expansion In comments delivered in mid-July during a closed-door session and published on Wednesday by the Beijing-based think tank China Finance 40 Forum (CF40), former People’s Bank of China governor Zhou Xiaochuan has issued a strong warning about stablecoins. Zhou, who led the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) from 2002 to 2018, argued that these fiat-linked digital currencies do not provide enough benefits to be given serious consideration relative to their potential to undermine the financial stability of the country’s existing payment systems. According to the CF40 post, Zhou expressed skepticism about the advantages stablecoins might bring, particularly in the context of China’s already highly developed financial infrastructure. He stated that the country’s retail payment ecosystem, which already includes third-party platforms, the central bank’s own digital yuan project, various wallets, and clearing mechanisms, has become “highly efficient and low-cost.” In his view, this leaves “very limited room for new entrants to achieve further cost savings or profit in this space.” While acknowledging that new technologies such as tokenization and decentralization have gained attention globally, Zhou said China’s payment and clearing infrastructure has not embraced these concepts. Instead, the focus has been on ensuring security, efficiency, and control, which stablecoins might disrupt. Risks of speculation and instability Zhou’s main concern lies in the potential for stablecoins to become speculative tools. He highlighted the danger of excessive use in asset trading, which could heighten risks of fraud and market…
