Cardano Price (ADA) News: Rising on Wednesday

The post Cardano Price (ADA) News: Rising on Wednesday appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano’s ADA token climbed 2% to $0.87 in the past 24 hours, echoing a broader recovery across crypto markets. The CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20), which tracks the largest digital assets, gained 2.8% over the same period. The move came as traders weighed two major developments: growing confidence in a September interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) decision to extend its review of Grayscale’s proposed spot Cardano exchange-traded fund (ETF) until late October 2025. ADA traded in a tight but volatile $0.04 band, swinging between a low of $0.83 and a high of $0.88, according to data from CoinDesk Analytics. That spread of roughly 5% reflected heightened activity. At one point, the token broke sharply higher, surging from $0.84 to $0.88 on trading volumes that more than doubled the 24-hour average of 39.3 million. After the breakout, ADA settled into consolidation. Traders pegged resistance at $0.88, with new support forming around $0.85. Late-session action saw the price stabilize at $0.86, a level analysts say may point to institutional accumulation ahead of another potential rally. The broader market backdrop has been choppy. Crypto assets fell sharply Monday as traders locked in profits from a weekend surge sparked by Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish remarks in Jackson Hole. Those comments fueled expectations of rate cuts, which typically support risk assets like cryptocurrencies by making traditional yields less attractive. By Tuesday, investors appeared to treat the pullback as a buying opportunity, helping altcoins rebound. Lower interest rates often act as a tailwind for the crypto sector, where investors hunt for higher returns compared with government debt. Historically, such conditions have set the stage for “altcoin season,” periods where smaller tokens outperform bitcoin BTC$111,885.54 during consolidation phases. Meanwhile, the SEC’s delay of Grayscale’s Cardano ETF was…
Bitcoin
Shiba Inu Treat
$4.6 billion worth of ETH is waiting to be unstaked with waiting period now over 17 days

Over $4.6 billion worth of Ether (ETH) is now on the exit queue for staking on Ethereum. Data from ValidatorQueue shows that validators are seeking to unstake a total of 1,009,8000 ETH from the network. According to the data, the massive amount of ETH awaiting withdrawal has increased the wait time for the ETH exits, […]
Nowchain
Cronos Surges 37% After Trump Media And Crypto.com Unveil $6.42 Billion CRO Treasury Deal

Cronos (CRO), the native crypto of the Cronos Chain, jumped to multi-year highs today following news that Trump Media and Technology Group had agreed to form a joint venture with Crypto.com that will invest in the token. The companies seek to build a treasury of at least $6.42 billion. Largest Publicly Traded CRO Treasury The […]
FORM
TokenFi
Surprise Altcoin Announces Agreement with a Country – Unexpected Collaboration

According to the statement made by the developers, a cooperation agreement was signed between an altcoin and an unexpected country. Continue Reading: Surprise Altcoin Announces Agreement with a Country – Unexpected Collaboration
Former Polymarket exec raises $15 million from Coinbase and USV for rival prediction platform

Union Square Ventures led the $15-million seed round in The Clearing Company, which will compete with Polymarket and Kalshi.
Jerome Powell’s Fed Chair Replacement Imminent? PolyMarket Odds Skyrocket as Trump Team Weighs 11 Candidates

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed on Monday that interviews will begin after Labor Day to identify a successor to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, with 11 candidates under consideration. The process, overseen by President Donald Trump and his top economic aides, could be a turning point for U.S. monetary policy as the White House pushes to realign the central bank with its agenda. Fed Chair Succession Process Underway as Trump Team Prepares Shortlist Bessent, the 79th U.S. Treasury Secretary, described the contenders as “very strong” and said the goal is to narrow the field to three or four finalists for Trump by fall. “There are 11 very strong candidates. President Trump knows some of them; he doesn’t know others. We’ll begin talking to him after Labor Day,” Bessent said in a video posted on X. He added that Trump “has a very open mind” but also “his own views” on monetary policy, insisting the next chair must be an expert in both monetary and regulatory policy, capable of running “a sprawling institution which the Fed is.” Powell’s current term expires in May 2026, and while Trump cannot remove him over policy disagreements, the administration has clarified that it intends to install new leadership once his term ends. The push for change stems from years of tension over rate policy, evident in July when the Fed held rates at 4.25%–4.5% for a fifth straight meeting despite two governors dissenting in favor of cuts for the first time since 1993. The decision triggered a sharp market sell-off before markets stabilized, while Powell’s press conference removed hopes of September cuts and drove market odds of zero cuts in 2025 to 25%. Trump has repeatedly criticized Powell, most recently in an April 17 post on Truth Social, for keeping borrowing costs too high despite tariffs and slowing growth. Bessent said Trump respects the Fed but believes it has “lost its way” and needs leadership aligned with his priorities of lowering rates, restoring credibility, and reshaping regulation. That stance is already reshaping the FOMC. Last week, Trump announced plans to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook over mortgage fraud allegations while nominating Stephen Miran as her replacement, a move seen as steering the committee toward a more dovish stance. Markets are closely watching the succession process. Prediction platform Polymarket currently assigns a 64% chance that Trump will announce Powell’s replacement before the year’s end. At the same time, traders have dramatically raised their expectations of imminent rate cuts, with Polymarket data showing an 80% probability of a reduction in September. Speculation intensified after Powell’s remarks at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium last week, where he acknowledged that the “balance of risks” may warrant a shift in monetary policy. Powell cited a weakening labor market, pointing to July’s nonfarm payrolls of just 73,000, less than half of expectations, alongside sharp downward revisions to May and June data. He suggested the downside risks to employment could no longer be ignored, even as tariffs were beginning to push prices higher. He also warned that tariffs imposed by the Trump administration were beginning to push prices higher, though he argued the effects might prove temporary. Powell’s tone marked a departure from an earlier emphasis on inflation, suggesting the Fed may move preemptively to safeguard employment. Morgan Stanley Joins Forecasts for September Fed Rate Cut as Powell Shifts Tone Morgan Stanley has joined a growing chorus of global brokerages expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to begin cutting interest rates in September, citing Chair Jerome Powell’s new emphasis on labor market risks at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium. In a note released Monday, the bank projected two 25-basis-point cuts this year, one in September and another in December, followed by steady quarterly reductions through 2026, bringing rates down to 2.75%–3.0%. This marks a sharp departure from its earlier forecast that the Fed would hold until March 2026 before cutting more aggressively. Powell’s remarks last week triggered a wave of forecast revisions. Barclays, BNP Paribas, and Deutsche Bank also now expect a September cut, while traders are pricing in an 81.9% chance of a move, according to LSEG data. Analysts say Powell’s speech indicated a shift in the Fed’s “reaction function,” with policymakers now more attuned to signs of labor market deterioration than inflation persistence. The July jobs report showed payroll growth of just 73,000, well below expectations, alongside downward revisions to prior months. Powell acknowledged that downside risks to employment could no longer be ignored, though he also warned tariffs were beginning to push prices higher. Critics, including crypto investor Anthony Pompliano and Senator Elizabeth Warren, have warned that attempts to fire Powell or other governors would undermine the Fed’s independence and rattle markets. The Federal Open Market Committee meets September 16–17, where expectations for the first rate cut since 2020 are running high
Sürpriz Altcoin, Bir Ülke ile Anlaşma İmzaladığını Duyurdu! Beklenmeyen İşbirliği Var!

Polkadot (DOT) tarafından yayınlanan bir blog yazısına göre, Paraguay, başkent Asunción’da kurulmakta olan Assuncion Innovation Valley (AIV) projesini Polkadot ekosistemi üzerinden tokenleştiriyor. Projenin tokenizasyonu, kurumsal blockchain geliştirme firması Paradata tarafından gerçekleştirilecek ve Better Use Blockchain (BuB) isimli, Polkadot ağı üzerindeki Moonbeam roll-up’ında çalışan beyaz etiketli platform üzerinden yönetilecek. Yaklaşık 6 milyon dolar değerinde arazi üzerine […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
BRC20.COM
Polkadot
Cardano Price Prediction: Why ADA Price Could Be Impacted By The Rise Of This New Ethereum L2

The post Cardano Price Prediction: Why ADA Price Could Be Impacted By The Rise Of This New Ethereum L2 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market has always been about narratives, and right now, analysts are revisiting the Cardano price prediction models for 2025. While Cardano (ADA) still holds a respected position as a top-tier blockchain, liquidity flows are increasingly being redirected into newer projects offering higher growth potential and fresher narratives.  One of those is Layer Brett ($LBRETT), an Ethereum L2 project with meme coin virality and institutional-grade infrastructure, could significantly impact Cardano price prediction estimates in the coming year. Is it over for Cardano bulls? To be fair, Cardano isn’t dead money. In the right macro conditions, such as another wave of institutional inflows, improved on-chain developer activity, and renewed hype around Cardano upgrades, it could climb back toward the $1.50–$2.00 range. Such a move would represent a 2x from current levels, which isn’t trivial for a multi-billion market cap project. But here’s the reality: this scenario requires perfect alignment of investor sentiment, tech upgrades, and sustained liquidity inflows. In other words, it’s a moonshot in itself just to double, while capital-efficient projects are already showing far stronger upside potential. Ultimately, liquidity is leaving Cardano to chase high-yield opportunities in new narratives. Institutions are piling into Ethereum ETFs, while retail traders are hunting for low-cap gems that could go 100x.  That leaves Cardano squeezed. It’s too large to deliver exponential returns, and too slow-moving to attract degen capital. If this trend continues, it could put a structural lid on Cardano price predictions for the foreseeable future. Layer Brett: Ethereum L2 plus meme coin energy The narrative is favoring projects like Layer Brett—a hybrid that combines Ethereum L2 scalability with the explosive cultural pull of a meme token. Hitched firmly to Ethereum, Layer Brett enables ultra-low gas fees and instant transactions on the world’s leading smart contract platform. This, all while packing…
Threshold
Hyperliquid
Sunrise Layer
XRP and DOT Mining in 2025: Why Hashj Cloud Mining Is a Game-Changer. BTC, DOGE, and SOL Are All Direct Beneficiaries, Easily Earning $18,789 per Day.

Cloud mining in 2025 looks nothing like the past. With HashJ, anyone can mine XRP, DOT, BTC, or ETH easily, earning daily payouts plus bonus rewards.
Solana
LooksRare
Bitcoin
Analysis Firm CEO Announces: “Be Careful with This Altcoin, It Could Be Preparing for a Big Move!”

The post Analysis Firm CEO Announces: “Be Careful with This Altcoin, It Could Be Preparing for a Big Move!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Litecoin (LTC), one of the most notable altcoins among ETF applications, also ranks first as one of the altcoins with the highest chance of approval. Litecoin, generally known for its quiet rises, may be preparing for a major move. Joao Wedson, CEO of cryptocurrency analysis firm Alphractal, said Litecoin is poised to shine. Stating that on-chain fundamental data shows that Litecoin’s blockchain maturity is increasing, Wedson said that LTC is moving towards more mature, stable and strong long-term sustainability. The analyst also analyzed key levels for LTC, with $88 acting as strong support for LTC. The analyst also added that a break above $123 would trigger a rally in Litecoin towards the $183 alpha price, as historically, LTC has always surged when targeting the alpha price. Stating that Litecoin has gone through a long period of accumulation, Wedson reminded that these periods are characteristically designed to deter even the most resistant investors, drawing attention to LTC’s potential and the importance of not giving up. “Historical data shows that LTC appears and surges when least expected,” the analyst said. Wedson recently stated that he personally invested in Litecoin, saying that he bought the dip in April and now expects LTC to reach the alpha price of $183. 🚀 Litecoin is about to shine! On-chain fundamentals show that Litecoin’s Blockchain Maturity is on the rise. Network MaturityA composite index that tracks the development stage of a blockchain network. It blends: Market Age (20%)Address Activity Ratio (25%)Wealth… pic.twitter.com/VogBQLCBrn — Joao Wedson (@joao_wedson) August 27, 2025 *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/analysis-firm-ceo-announces-be-careful-with-this-altcoin-it-could-be-preparing-for-a-big-move/
Sunrise Layer
Moonveil
Altcoin
