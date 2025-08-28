MEXC-pörssi
A deeper look at the industry’s crypto market structure demands
The post A deeper look at the industry’s crypto market structure demands appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the Forward Guidance newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. Seeing 112 organizations sign their name in support of the same issue is pretty rare. Chances are it’s probably pretty important. A Wednesday letter drafted by the DeFi Education Fund called on policymakers to “provide robust, nationwide protections for software developers and non-custodial service providers in market structure legislation.” It was addressed to Sens. Tim Scott and Elizabeth Warren (of the Senate Banking Committee) and Sens. John Boozman and Amy Klobuchar (of the Senate Agriculture Committee). Members of those bodies, which oversee the SEC and CFTC, will have a big role in shaping a final market structure bill. The latest letter cites Electric Capital data showing the plummeting share of open-source software developers in the US — a decline the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets vowed to reverse. Many attribute this trend to a lack of regulatory certainty. A quote that stood out to me from Solana Policy Institute CEO Miller Whitehouse-Levine: “Public blockchains are neutral infrastructure just like the internet, roads or bridges. The US doesn’t criminalize the engineers who build our highways when someone uses them to commit a crime.” The thought goes that Congress must apply that same principle to digital infrastructure builders. Gavin Zavatone, policy lead at the DeFi Education Fund, told me the Keep Your Coins Act and the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act are a solid start. Those were included in the CLARITY Act passed by the House last month, as well as the Senate Banking Committee’s more recent market structure discussion draft. Those provisions recognize the differences between intermediated finance and decentralized networks, and protect the right to self custody and engage in peer-to-peer transactions. They must remain in the draft legislation, Zavatone explained. “However, developers need additional…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 05:38
Cardano Price Crashes At The $0.87 Barrier
The post Cardano Price Crashes At The $0.87 Barrier appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aug 27, 2025 at 20:31 // Price The price of Cardano (ADA) fell below the critical 21-day SMA support on August 25. This may lead to a further devaluation of the cryptocurrency. ADA price long-term forecast: bearish The ADA price is now hovering between the moving average lines. However, ADA is gaining value as buyers try to push the price above the 21-day SMA barrier. If the buyers are successful, the cryptocurrency will return to its previous high of $1.01. But Cardano will fall if buyers fail to push the price above the 21-day SMA barrier. Sellers will try to push the price above the 50-day SMA support and a break below it will signal the return of selling pressure. Cardano returns to its previous low of $0.68. In the meantime, the price continues to fluctuate between the moving average lines. At the time of writing, the ADA price stands at $0.86. Cardano price indicators analysis ADA price is trading below the 21-day SMA barrier but above the 50-day SMA support. The price of the cryptocurrency has broken through the 21-day SMA barrier, as buyers are trying to push it above the moving average lines. On the 4-hour chart, the price bars are below the horizontal moving average lines. Technical Indicators Key Resistance Zones: $1.20, $1.30, and $1.40 Key Support Zones: $0.90, $0.80, and $0.70 What is the next move for Cardano? Cardano is in a sideways move on the 4-hour chart. The crypto price has been fluctuating above the $0.82 support but below the $1.00 high. The recovery is facing an initial barrier at the high of $0.874 or the moving average lines. The altcoin will commence the upward move above the moving average lines. …
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 05:36
What It Means For Companies And Competitiveness
The post What It Means For Companies And Competitiveness appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Technology as a Teammate – and not a driver of AI job disruption – is the key to protecting competitiveness. getty In the first part of this series, the focus was on the broader risks of AI job disruption: slower job mobility, weaker wage growth, and the erosion of innovation and economic fluidity. This part brings the conversation down to the company level. How should leaders think about AI as a tool for reducing costs without dismantling the experiences that build future talent and ideas? AI Job Disruption: Cutting Costs Without Cutting Growth Used wisely, generative AI can speed up learning curves, help people move faster, and automate repetitive tasks. The real risk isn’t the technology itself. The risk is in how it is used. If AI significantly disrupts entry-level work, it also eliminates the experiences that develop judgment, creativity, and confidence. That is the regrettable use: the version that saves money in the short term but hollows out the future talent pool. The better option is to keep the early rungs of career paths intact and let AI strip out the drudgery. For example: Use AI for rote work so entry levels can focus on thinking, problem-solving, and learning. Let new hires draft with AI, then review together so they understand what’s right, what’s wrong, and why. Create opportunities for them to shadow, rotate, and explain their work to others, so the “learn it, do it, teach it” cycle continues. Track whether people are getting sharper — not just faster — by measuring time to competence and error reduction, not just output. Used this way, AI becomes an accelerator of human learning rather than a substitute for it. It frees up time for richer experiences and builds capability instead of eroding it. AI Job Disruption in the News The…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 05:34
Numeraire Climbs After JPMorgan Deal to Lead AI Token Surge
Numeraire jumps 90% after Numerai links JPMorgan to $500 million hedge fund capacity investment.
Coinstats
2025/08/28 05:28
Washington DC Grand Juries Push Back On Trump Military Takeover
The post Washington DC Grand Juries Push Back On Trump Military Takeover appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline A federal grand jury declined to indict a Washington, D.C., resident charged with throwing a sandwich at a federal agent, multiple outlets reported Wednesday, the latest instance of residents blunting the effects of President Donald Trump’s military takeover by declining to endorse the government’s increased efforts to arrest people for minor infractions. Members of the National Guard patrol Union Station on August 25 in Washington, DC. Getty Images Key Facts A grand jury in Washington declined to indict Sean Dunn, a former Justice Department employee who was charged with assaulting a federal officer after he threw a “sub-style” sandwich at a federal immigration agent, The New York Times first reported. The reported grand jury action came after the Trump administration previously failed three times to get a grand jury to bring charges against a Washington woman who was charged with assaulting an FBI agent, after the woman allegedly tried to forcibly stop immigration officials from taking two people into federal custody. Prosecutors present evidence to grand juries in cases where a defendant faces felony charges, and the jurors then decide whether an indictment can be brought—with the Times noting it’s extremely rare for them to reject the request to indict. The grand jury process is heavily biased in favor of prosecutors, who can present whatever evidence they want to the jury, so it’s notable to have grand juries routinely rejecting the government’s cases. But it’s becoming more commonplace as Trump sends the military to Democratic-leaning cities: Grand juries also rejected indictments against protesters when the National Guard was deployed to Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Times reported in July, noting that out of the more than three dozen people who were targeted with federal charges, only seven were actually indicted. The Trump administration’s failure to secure indictments come as…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 05:28
Fresh Off Bitcoin Merger, KindlyMD Unveils $5 Billion Funding Push
Proceeds from the $5 billion ATM program will fund Bitcoin purchases, acquisitions, capital expenditures, and investments in new or existing operations.
CryptoPotato
2025/08/28 05:25
Prosecutors Appeal HashFlare Ponzi Ruling After Time Served Sentence
The post Prosecutors Appeal HashFlare Ponzi Ruling After Time Served Sentence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US prosecutors appealed the sentences of time served given to the co-founders of HashFlare, a crypto mining service and $577 million Ponzi scheme. Prosecutors told a Seattle federal court on Tuesday that the government was appealing the sentences handed down earlier this month to Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin to the Ninth Circuit. Potapenko and Turõgin were in custody for 16 months in their native Estonia after their arrest in October 2022 and were extradited to the US in May 2024, where they pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The government had argued that the pair should get 10 years in prison, saying that the HashFlare scheme caused serious harm to victims and was the most significant fraud the court had ever tried. Potapenko and Turõgin argued for time served. On Aug. 12, Seattle Federal Court Judge Robert Lasnik sentenced the pair to time served, a $25,000 fine and ordered them to complete 360 hours of community service while on supervised release, which is expected to be served in Estonia. Prosecutors appealed against the sentence of the co-founders of HashFlare. Source: PACER Blockchain crime investigators and companies have flagged a lack of significant consequences and dropped enforcement actions against bad actors as key drivers for crypto crime, due to a perceived lack of consequences for criminal acts. HashFlare founders say victims were repaid Prosecutors said that between 2015 and 2019, HashFlare’s sales totaled over $577 million, and the co-founders posted fake dashboards that falsely reported the firm’s mining capacity and the returns investors were making. Existing members were paid out with funds from newer customers, which the government said “proved to be a classic Ponzi scheme.” Lawyers for Potapenko and Turõgin argued that despite overstating HashFlare’s mining capacity, the company’s customers ultimately received crypto worth far more than…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 05:24
Polymarket bettors lean towards Bitcoin below $100,000 by 2026, analysts weigh chances
Online gamblers are betting Bitcoin will dip below $100,000 while analysts try to understand how it could happen.
Coinstats
2025/08/28 05:24
Open-Source AI Is Being Embraced By China and the US
As top American and Chinese labs compete in open models, prices fall, reproducibility rises, safety and eval tooling improves, and the long-tail of use cases stops being second-class.
Hackernoon
2025/08/28 05:23
Phillies Prospect Aidan Miller’s Star Glowing Brighter Than Ever
The post Phillies Prospect Aidan Miller’s Star Glowing Brighter Than Ever appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ugh. It’s been a rough couple days for Phillies fans seeing their beloved Phils drop two straight to the dreaded Mets. So how about a pinch of happy news? How about Aidan Miller’s sensational turnaround? Miller, the No. 2-ranked Phillies prospect by MLB Pipeline, struggled to find his groove at double-A Reading, hitting .222 (66 for 297) through July and striking out a whopping 94 times in 353 plate appearances. But then August happened and… BOOM! Miller, 21, has flipped his season in a flash, hitting .365 with four home runs, 13 doubles and 13 stolen bases so far this month while boosting his batting average to a respectable .254. Aidan Miller has turned his season around at Reading. (Photo by Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images) MLB Photos via Getty Images Miller’s sizzling stretch has solidified his standing as the top position player in the Phils’ farm system and one of the best prospects in the sport. ESPN writer Kiley McDaniel’s MLB prospect ranking released last week slots Miller in at No. 10. McDaniel writes, “He is on the shortstop/third base defensive spectrum but has improved defensively (and seems quicker on the basepaths, too) to the point that I think he can be an average defensive option at shortstop… Miller has above-average-to-plus raw power right now but still has some work to do to fully tap into it in games, though he has been productive with 21 homers and 70 stolen bases in 196 games the past two seasons.” Phillies director of player development Luke Murton addressed Miller’s turnaround on The Phillies Show that dropped Tuesday. Murton said Miller spent the first few months at double-A “surviving” but, over the past few weeks, he has “figured out some things with himself and he’s really taking off.” Murton noted two…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 05:22
