Lyno AI Pushes Arbitrage Vision & Ozak AI Targets 4,000%, But BlockDAG Turns Token2049 Into A Real-Time Reward Event
The post Lyno AI Pushes Arbitrage Vision & Ozak AI Targets 4,000%, But BlockDAG Turns Token2049 Into A Real-Time Reward Event appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Some crypto presales aim for potential, but a few are already making moves. Ozak AI offers low-cost entry with high-return appeal, while Lyno AI uses AI to automate arbitrage across EVM chains. Both have found early traction, yet BlockDAG stands out by prioritizing visibility over quiet growth. With a 2049% bonus tied to Token2049 Singapore, $385 million raised, and over 25.5 billion coins sold, BlockDAG isn’t just participating, it’s leading. Its 2,900 ROI since batch 1 makes it more than a presale. It’s a statement. The best crypto presale may already be decided. BlockDAG Turns Token2049 Bonus Into A Power Move Token2049 Singapore is more than a conference. Rather, it’s the epicentre of crypto’s global attention. It’s where deals are made, narratives are shaped, and the next cycle’s winners are put on display. In this context, BlockDAG didn’t wait quietly in the wings. Instead, it launched a limited-time 2049% bonus ahead of the event, instantly shifting the spotlight. Clearly, this wasn’t a casual marketing move. It was a calculated signal. With that in mind, $385 million has been raised, over 25.5 billion BDAG sold, and the presale is now in batch 30 at $0.03. BlockDAG is already proving its traction. Advertisement   By contrast, aligning this bold offer with Token2049, BlockDAG made a decisive play. Whereas most projects rely on whispers, decks, and handshakes, BlockDAG went public and loud. It turned the event into a launchpad, not just for visibility, but for dominance. Meanwhile, countless projects are showcasing concepts and future roadmaps.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 05:48