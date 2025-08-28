2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

This New Shiba Inu Rival Is Being Bought Up Heavily By Top Dogecoin and Pepe Coin Holders

The meme coin market has always thrived on community power and viral momentum. Tokens like Dogecoin, Pepe, and Shiba Inu each proved that culture-driven hype, when mixed with accessibility, can send prices soaring to levels few expected. Now, a new contender, Layer Brett ($LBRETT), is gaining traction, with reports that some of the largest holders […]
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.8-4.84%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000567+0.88%
Cryptopolitan2025/08/28 05:52
Ethereum Whales Strike Again: $456.8M Bought Across 9 Addresses

The post Ethereum Whales Strike Again: $456.8M Bought Across 9 Addresses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Whales Strike Again: $456.8M Bought Across 9 Addresses | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as a…
Sidekick
K$0.195+0.10%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.14267+0.39%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001687+1.99%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 05:51
Circle And Paxos Launch Revolutionary Trust Initiative

The post Circle And Paxos Launch Revolutionary Trust Initiative appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin Verification System: Circle And Paxos Launch Revolutionary Trust Initiative Skip to content Home Crypto News Stablecoin Verification System: Circle and Paxos Launch Revolutionary Trust Initiative Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/stablecoin-verification-system-pilot/
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005299-0.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018992+3.63%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 05:50
Lyno AI Pushes Arbitrage Vision & Ozak AI Targets 4,000%, But BlockDAG Turns Token2049 Into A Real-Time Reward Event

The post Lyno AI Pushes Arbitrage Vision & Ozak AI Targets 4,000%, But BlockDAG Turns Token2049 Into A Real-Time Reward Event appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Some crypto presales aim for potential, but a few are already making moves. Ozak AI offers low-cost entry with high-return appeal, while Lyno AI uses AI to automate arbitrage across EVM chains. Both have found early traction, yet BlockDAG stands out by prioritizing visibility over quiet growth. With a 2049% bonus tied to Token2049 Singapore, $385 million raised, and over 25.5 billion coins sold, BlockDAG isn’t just participating, it’s leading. Its 2,900 ROI since batch 1 makes it more than a presale. It’s a statement. The best crypto presale may already be decided. BlockDAG Turns Token2049 Bonus Into A Power Move Token2049 Singapore is more than a conference. Rather, it’s the epicentre of crypto’s global attention. It’s where deals are made, narratives are shaped, and the next cycle’s winners are put on display. In this context, BlockDAG didn’t wait quietly in the wings. Instead, it launched a limited-time 2049% bonus ahead of the event, instantly shifting the spotlight. Clearly, this wasn’t a casual marketing move. It was a calculated signal. With that in mind, $385 million has been raised, over 25.5 billion BDAG sold, and the presale is now in batch 30 at $0.03. BlockDAG is already proving its traction. Advertisement &nbsp By contrast, aligning this bold offer with Token2049, BlockDAG made a decisive play. Whereas most projects rely on whispers, decks, and handshakes, BlockDAG went public and loud. It turned the event into a launchpad, not just for visibility, but for dominance. Meanwhile, countless projects are showcasing concepts and future roadmaps.…
Threshold
T$0.01645+0.55%
RealLink
REAL$0.05772-0.36%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04225+3.42%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 05:48
Hyperliquid XPL Market Surges 2.5x Amid Whale Activity

The post Hyperliquid XPL Market Surges 2.5x Amid Whale Activity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Hyperliquid’s XPL market surged 2.5x due to whale activity. The event highlights liquidity risks in volatile markets. Upcoming upgrades aim to curb future volatility issues. The Hyperliquid protocol experienced a sharp price surge in its XPL market on August 27, 2025, causing significant volatility without technical failures, announced on their Discord channel. This volatility highlights risks in low-liquidity markets, emphasizing the need for robust liquidity to protect traders from extreme price movements. Whale Trades Propel XPL Market to 2.5x Surge The XPL market faced extreme volatility on August 27, 2025, driven largely by major whale trades. A significant buy order increased the price by 2.5 times in minutes. The rapid increases executed liquidations through Hyperliquid’s system, which performed without errors. The protocol’s isolated margin system ensured no protocol bad debt arose and only XPL positions were impacted. A direct quote from a Hyperliquid Team member highlighted: “Liquidation and ADL only impacted XPL positions, and the protocol did not incur bad debt.” Notably, this event did wipe out most open interest in XPL futures, with smaller traders facing aggregated losses totaling $16.6 million USDC. A response from Hyperliquid emphasized the importance of user awareness regarding market risks and announced an upcoming upgrade to restrict market price extremes. This measure is intended to mitigate potential future volatility. Plasma (XPL) Volatility Sparks Urgent Upgrades Did you know? In past events, Hyperliquid has faced challenges due to whale activity in thinly traded markets. Lessons learned underscore the need for stronger liquidity and risk management strategies. According to CoinMarketCap, Plasma (XPL) currently holds a price of $0.51, reflecting a recent 1.74% increase over 24 hours. The market, lacking a defined cap and circulating supply, demonstrates significant volatility, evidenced by a 210.42% price leap over the past month. Despite having a fully diluted market…
Capverse
CAP$0.07106-1.23%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997-0.02%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0024134+284.29%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 05:47
Google outlines plans for ‘Universal Ledger’ amid race for institutional blockchains

Google Cloud’s Web3 head used a LinkedIn post to brand the company's upcoming Universal Ledger as a neutral blockchain for financial institutions. Google Cloud’s head of Web3 strategy used a LinkedIn post to share new details on the company’s in-development layer-1 blockchain, the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL). Rich Widmann described the blockchain as the result of “years of R&D at Google,” designed to be credibly neutral and compatible with Python-based smart contracts. According to Widmann, GCUL is meant to serve as an open infrastructure layer for financial institutions. “Tether won’t use Circle’s blockchain — and Adyen probably won’t use Stripe’s blockchain,” he said, suggesting that Google’s network reported neutrality could help broaden adoption.Read more
DAR Open Network
D$0.03279+0.15%
Threshold
T$0.01645+0.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10546+4.87%
Coinstats2025/08/28 05:44
Sui and Alibaba Cloud Launch AI Coding Assistant for Developers

The post Sui and Alibaba Cloud Launch AI Coding Assistant for Developers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sui and Alibaba Cloud launch AI coding assistant to ease Move coding in ChainIDE. The tool supports English, Chinese, Korean with autocomplete, checks, and templates. SUI price rose 2.1% to $3.44 as market cap reached $12.11B despite lower volume. Sui Network and Alibaba Cloud just released an AI coding assistant built for developers who use the Move language. The new assistant is built directly into ChainIDE, Sui’s main development platform, and supports English, Chinese, and Korean to lower the barrier to entry for developers worldwide. How Does the New AI Coding Assistant Work? The tool lets developers write Move code using natural language prompts. It includes intelligent autocompletion, real-time security checks, and automated documentation. The tool also includes ready-made templates to speed up common development tasks, all designed to simplify the coding process inside ChainIDE.  The assistant checks for errors and aligns code with best practices, which helps developers complete projects faster by automating parts of the coding workflow. SUI’s Move developers to gain from the new AI coding Assistant? In a post on X, Alibaba Cloud stated that developers can now generate Move code with natural language and get intelligent suggestions. This integration of an AI assistant into ChainIDE makes Sui’s high-speed and secure programming language, Move, far more accessible to a global developer base. We’re excited to join forces with @SuiNetwork to bring our AI coding assistant to Sui Move developers — with full support in English, Chinese, and Korean. Now you can:✨ Generate Move code from natural language✨ Get smart autocomplete & real-time security checks✨… pic.twitter.com/tWi4urPPyz — Alibaba Cloud (@alibaba_cloud) August 27, 2025 This alliance between Sui Network and Alibaba Cloud marks a major shift toward integrating AI into blockchain coding. The initiative focuses on simplifying workflows and providing multilingual accessibility for Move developers. How Did the…
RealLink
REAL$0.05772-0.36%
SUI
SUI$3.4331-1.10%
GET
GET$0.009363-4.17%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 05:44
Ripple and Circle Back Tazapay in Series B to Power Global Payment Infrastructure

The post Ripple and Circle Back Tazapay in Series B to Power Global Payment Infrastructure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tazapay, a cross-border payments infrastructure platform, has secured strategic backing from Ripple and Circle Ventures in its Series B funding round led by Peak XV Partners. Funding to Fuel Global Expansion Ripple and Circle Ventures were among the heavyweight investors that participated in the Series B funding round for Tazapay, a cross-border payments infrastructure platform. […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ripple-and-circle-back-tazapay-in-series-b-to-power-global-payment-infrastructure/
B
B$0.66434+16.56%
CROSS
CROSS$0.216-3.02%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018992+3.63%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 05:42
Zizou Bergs Adds $83,000 To US Open Payday After World No. 5 Pulls Out

The post Zizou Bergs Adds $83,000 To US Open Payday After World No. 5 Pulls Out appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ILKLEY, ENGLAND – JUNE 19: Zizou Bergs of Belgium celebrates following victory in the ATP Singles Final match between Jack Sock of United States and Zizou Bergs of Belgium during Day Eight of the Ilkley Trophy at Ilkley Lawn Tennis & Squash Club on June 19, 2022 in Ilkley, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images for LTA) Getty Images for LTA Belgian tennis player Zizou Bergs will add $83,000 to his US Open payday without even playing his next match. World No. 5 Jack Draper, who was slated to play Bergs in the second round on Thursday, pulled out of the tournament with an arm injury, meaning Bergs advances to the third round via walkover. Bergs, ranked No. 48 in the world, was set to make $154,000 for reaching the second round, but now stands to make at least $237,000 for advancing to the third round – a difference of $83,000. This was the first walkover of the tournament in men’s singles. There have been two in-match retirements in men’s singles. If Bergs wins his next match against either No. 31 seed Gabriel Diallo or Jaume Munar, he would earn $400,000. Bergs, 26, is in the third round of a major for just the second time in his career. He made it to the third round of Roland Garros a year ago. Bergs had earned $850,786 entering the US Open, and about $2.3 million for his career. “The Grand Slams are the places where, as a player not ranked super high, you get most of the money during the year,” former top-50 player Maximilian Marterer said last year, via Sportico. “It’s obviously something that gives the guys a little safety in order to pay their bills for the coaches, for the flights.” The US Open this year offers the largest…
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4641+0.90%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04225+3.42%
GET
GET$0.009363-4.17%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 05:40
Bitwise Files for First Spot Chainlink (LINK) ETF With the SEC

The post Bitwise Files for First Spot Chainlink (LINK) ETF With the SEC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways: Bitwise Asset Management has submitted the first-ever spot Chainlink (LINK) ETF filing with the U.S. SEC. The ETF would hold LINK tokens directly, with Coinbase Custody Trust serving as custodian. Approval could open a new wave of institutional and retail inflows into Chainlink, similar to Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Bitwise Asset Management, one of the largest digital asset managers in the U.S., has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch the nation’s first spot Chainlink (LINK) ETF. The move signals growing momentum for crypto products that expand beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, bringing one of the most widely used blockchain oracle tokens into the mainstream ETF market. Read More: SEC Pauses Bitwise Crypto ETF Just After Approval; What’s Behind the Shock Decision? Bitwise Pushes Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum Bitwise has played a pivotal role in ensuring that regulated crypto investment products are provided. In the wake of successfully assisting the approval of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs earlier in the year, which has unlocked billions of dollars in inflows, the company is now turning their attention to Chainlink, the 13th -largest cryptocurrency by market cap. LINK tokens used in the proposed ETF will be safely stored in Coinbase Custody Trust, a well-known custody provider in the market. It would follow the CME CF Chainlink-Dollar Reference Rate and benchmark a transparent, measurable standard to be available to retail and institutional investors. The LINK ETF would be the first regulated ETF in the U.S. to provide direct exposure to a decentralized oracle network, expanding the investment world of portfolio managers and potentially paving the way to other cryptocurrencies potentially as a pathfinder. Why Chainlink and Why Now? Chainlink is the most widespread decentralized oracle network that allows smart contracts to interact securely with the external data sources, APIs,…
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005299-0.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10546+4.87%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 05:39
