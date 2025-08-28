2025-08-29 Friday

Bet on CS2 With Crypto in 2025 — These Sites Make It Dead Simple

Looking to bet on CS2 tournaments with crypto in 2025? Discover the best no-KYC sites that support Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT for fast, secure, and anonymous Counter-Strike 2 wagering.
2025/08/28
SPX6900 Volatility, Ethereum’s $4,956 ATH, and BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Dominate 2025 Crypto Headlines

The crypto market moves fast, and this week was a reminder of just how quickly trends can change. SPX6900 (SPX) enjoyed a sharp 12% price surge before momentum faded, leaving bulls and bears battling for control. Meanwhile, Ethereum hit a new all-time high of $4,956, fueling optimism and fresh Ethereum (ETH) price predictions from analysts. But the headline that continues to stand apart isn’t on the trading charts. Away from daily swings, BlockDAG (BDAG) has already raised over $385 million in its presale, climbing past 64% of its $600M goal. With adoption growing across millions of users, hardware miners selling rapidly, expanding global awareness, and community strength building stronger every day, BlockDAG is emerging as a defining and unstoppable story for 2025. SPX6900 (SPX) Price Surge Meets Strong Resistance This week saw the SPX6900 (SPX) price jump 12.38%, peaking at $1.51 before falling back to $1.39, underscoring the coin’s volatile nature. Trading volume surged 124.9% to $83 million, while market cap briefly climbed to $1.4 billion. After dipping toward $1.2, retail buyers stepped in, helping stabilize the market. At the same time, whales sold heavily, unloading more than 1.16 million SPX tokens and reducing their exposure. This mixed activity highlighted the sharp contrast between smaller buyers still confident in SPX’s growth potential and larger holders who chose caution, amplifying uncertainty across trading floors. The derivatives market leaned bearish as shorts outnumbered longs, while indicators such as RSI and MACD weakened. Unless sentiment turns, SPX may test support near $1.21. A bounce higher could see SPX challenge $1.5 again, with $1.7 as the next upside target. Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Breakout or Correction? Ethereum (ETH) price prediction became a major talking point as the coin broke to a new all-time high of $4,956 before retracing slightly. Resistance was met at $4,948, a key Fibonacci zone that often stalls further gains. A confirmed close above this level could open the door to $5,500, a milestone bulls are already targeting. Support rests at $4,610, and a break lower risks a slide toward $4,400. Despite minor pullbacks, on-chain data shows large holders remain active buyers, reflecting ongoing confidence. Institutional participation is also expanding, with more funds and platforms allocating heavily to ETH as demand for decentralized applications grows, reinforcing optimism that Ethereum remains central to blockchain’s evolving future. Ethereum’s latest rally was built after ETH held $4,550 and pushed past $4,650 and $4,720, reinforcing the strong buying momentum. BlockDAG’s $600M Presale Goal Edges Closer While market charts keep traders guessing, BlockDAG is rewriting presale history. The project has raised $385M+, crossing 64% of its $600M goal, with more than 25.5 billion BDAG coins already sold across 30 batches. From an opening price of $0.001, BDAG has surged to $0.03, a 2,900% increase before even launching. The adoption story adds weight to the numbers. The X1 mobile mining app now has over 2.5 million users, while hardware demand continues to grow. More than 19,468 miners have been sold, generating $7.8M in revenue. Community strength is also building fast, with 200,000+ holders now onboard. Technologically, BlockDAG is positioning itself as a leader. By combining Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) scalability with Proof-of-Work security, it is designed to handle 15,000+ transactions per second while maintaining network strength. This hybrid structure solves the issues of slow speeds and congestion that weigh down older chains. BlockDAG’s presale has already outpaced most projects of the last seven years, with analysts predicting it could hit $1 shortly after launch and potentially reach $5 over time. At today’s presale price of $0.03, the upside remains enormous, especially with the confirmed launch price set at $0.05. The Top Crypto to Watch in 2025 The SPX6900 (SPX) rally was a classic case of volatility, with a sharp jump followed by profit-taking from whales. Ethereum, on the other hand, continues to impress, setting new highs while bulls eye $5,500 as the next big target. But for those searching for the best opportunity right now, BlockDAG is proving hard to ignore. With $385M raised, more than 25.5B coins sold, 2.5M+ app miners, and 19,468 hardware units already shipped, BDAG has created proof of adoption before even listing. Each batch price climb makes entry harder to delay, and with 64% of its $600M goal already complete, the presale is moving quickly toward its final phase. For anyone waiting on the sidelines, the message is clear: BlockDAG is building momentum that could define 2025’s biggest crypto story, and missing this presale could mean missing one of the most rewarding opportunities of the year.   Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post SPX6900 Volatility, Ethereum’s $4,956 ATH, and BlockDAG’s $385M Presale Dominate 2025 Crypto Headlines appeared first on 36Crypto.
2025/08/28
Cardano Foundation Fires Back After Hoskinson’s Explosive Criticism

The Cardano Foundation has issued a public clarification of its remit and recent decisions, answering a wave of community questions that followed Charles Hoskinson’s latest broadside against the organization. In a new forum post published on August 26, the Foundation outlines what it says are its day-to-day responsibilities for the network’s plumbing, its governance posture […]
2025/08/28
Hedera Hashgraph and the Future of Tokenized Assets: Leemon Baird’s Bold Prediction

Leemon Baird, the co-founder of Hedera Hashgraph, is voicing a strong vision for the future of digital assets. He argues that the maturing crypto sector will transform the way people interact with value. According to him, tokenization will not stay limited to cryptocurrencies. Instead, it will extend into nearly every area of society, from finance […]
2025/08/28
Algorand chooses XBTO as the new market maker

The post Algorand chooses XBTO as the new market maker appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Algorand, layer-1 blockchain, has selected XBTO as the new market maker to improve the depth and consistency of liquidity for ALGO. At the same time, the partnership provides that XBTO can facilitate the transfer of USDC between its custody wallets and the exchanges, thanks to the use of Algorand.  Algorand and the new market maker for its blockchain XBTO Algorand, the layer-1 blockchain, has selected the leader in institutional management of digital assets XBTO as its new market maker.  In practice, it is a new partnership that aims to enhance deep and consistent liquidity for Algorand on Tier-1 and Tier-2 exchanges.  Specifically, the market making services will enhance the depth and consistency of liquidity for ALGO, supporting the expanding use cases of the network in sectors such as digital identity systems, healthcare infrastructures, and financial services applications in global markets. In the same way, the partnership provides that XBTO can use Algorand to facilitate the seamless transfer of USDC between its custody and exchange wallets. The goal of XBTO is to further enhance efficiency and connectivity within the broader digital asset ecosystem. Algorand and the partnership with XBTO  Philippe Bekhazi, CEO of XBTO Group, emphasized his enthusiasm for the collaboration with Algorand and then added the following: “At XBTO, we collaborate selectively with only a few projects in which we firmly believe, both in terms of technology and the teams that drive them forward. Algorand’s proven track record in enterprise adoption and its solid technical infrastructure align perfectly with our institutional approach to digital asset markets.” Also Harpal Singh, Chief Financial Officer of the Algorand Foundation, has released his comment on the matter:  “The partnership with XBTO will help ensure that Algorand markets remain deep and efficient, allowing developers, businesses, and traders to transact with confidence. We are proud to…
2025/08/28
2025/08/28
Ex-PBOC Chief Zhou Xiaochuan Warns Against China’s Stablecoin Push

TLDR Former PBOC Governor Zhou Xiaochuan has warned that China’s stablecoin could introduce significant financial risks. Zhou argued that China’s existing payment systems are already efficient, leaving little room for stablecoin benefits. He emphasized that stablecoins could become speculative tools vulnerable to fraud and market manipulation. Zhou cautioned that large-scale adoption of stablecoins could destabilize [...] The post Ex-PBOC Chief Zhou Xiaochuan Warns Against China’s Stablecoin Push appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/08/28
MATIC, Dogecoin & APT Attract Smart Money

The post MATIC, Dogecoin & APT Attract Smart Money appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News MATIC, Dogecoin, and APT are emerging as top altcoins to buy after the pullback, attracting smart money investors seeking strong upside in the next market rally. Whales are again circling the altcoins with the prices falling down, and this is the chance of investors who track technical indicators and the long-term plays. Polygon, Aptos, and Dogecoin are experiencing new volumes, whereas Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche remain resilient. However, one name drawing smart money attention is MAGACOIN FINANCE, which analysts say could deliver one of the biggest returns in this cycle. Polygon (MATIC) Polygon is a scaling solution on Ethereum, aimed at reducing Ethereum gas fees and the Ethereum block time. Its ecosystem is growing, and the migration of tokens of MATIC to POL will strengthen the standing. Technicals suggest potential upside—RSI is oversold near 38, and MACD shows bearish momentum slowing. Resistance is at around $0.58, and support levels are at around $0.33. Analysts predict a price range of between $3.84 and $6.25 by 2025, powered by an Ethereum upgrade and Bitcoin halving. In the long term, Polygon may go as high as $8.55 to $10.40 by 2030 should it continue to gain adoption. Aptos (APT) Aptos is a new Layer-1 blockchain focused on high throughput and speed. It has gained traction with developers. However, the adoption of the coin is still in the early phase. Depending on the development of its ecosystem, analysts project that Aptos may trade between $25 and $35 by 2025. Some investors view APT as a potential high-growth bet in the event that network usage swells. Dogecoin (DOGE) Dogecoin remains the biggest meme coin, supported by its community and regular bursts of hype. It doesn’t have strong utility compared to other networks, but liquidity and recognition keep it relevant. The price often finds…
2025/08/28
Experienced Analyst Provides Hot Information on the Latest Situation in Bitcoin: “We’re at the Bearish Threshold…”

Cryptocurrency analyst Axel Adler shared his latest assessments of the Bitcoin price in his latest post. Continue Reading: Experienced Analyst Provides Hot Information on the Latest Situation in Bitcoin: “We’re at the Bearish Threshold…”
2025/08/28
CFTC Adopts Nasdaq Surveillance Tech to Bolster Crypto and Futures Oversight

The post CFTC Adopts Nasdaq Surveillance Tech to Bolster Crypto and Futures Oversight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on 27 Aug. it is deploying Nasdaq’s advanced market-surveillance technology to strengthen oversight of both traditional and digital asset markets. The platform, already used by major exchanges to detect manipulation and insider trading, will give the regulator real-time analytics and pattern-recognition tools across futures, options and spot crypto transactions. The move broadens the CFTC’s monitoring capabilities at a time of rising trading volumes and heightened regulatory scrutiny of cryptocurrencies. By integrating Nasdaq’s system, the agency aims to identify market abuses more quickly and coordinate enforcement with other watchdogs. No financial terms of the agreement were disclosed. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/regulation/cftc-adopts-nasdaq-surveillance-tech-to-bolster-crypto-futures-oversight-63118f35
2025/08/28
