Twitch Streams Are Dropping As Platform Crackdowns On ‘Viewbotting’

The post Twitch Streams Are Dropping As Platform Crackdowns On ‘Viewbotting’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Thousands of content creators on the popular streaming platform Twitch have seen a drop in views and watch hours in the weeks after the platform rolled out new code meant to crack down on “viewbots,” or fake accounts created to artificially inflate the number of people watching or engaging with a stream. Twitch logo is seen displayed on a phone screen. NurPhoto via Getty Images Key Facts Twitch in late July warned streamers they could see changes to view count in the weeks to follow as it rolled out changes that would improve the platform’s ability to “identify viewbots, inauthentic viewership and other potentially fake engagement”—and the numbers show it worked, at least for a little while. Industry analyst Zach Bussey recently reported that many of Twitch’s top 5,000 streamers have seen their lowest-performing streams of the year since the changes, and that sitewide viewership has dropped between between 5% and 22% depending on the time of day. Twitch disputes the accuracy of Bussey’s numbers and analysis, saying that “viewership is by no means in decline or in free fall” and that there has been “misinformation” stemming from incorrect data pulled from third party sources. Félix Lengyel, one of Twitch’s most popular streamers better known as xQc, found that streamers who are part of content creation groups seem to have lost the most viewers in the crackdown, and blamed advertising and other incentives as reasons for third party companies to artificially inflate engagement numbers by paying for viewbots. Nazar Babenko of Steam Charts, which collects data on broadcasting platforms, reported this week that more than 41,000 Twitch channels with 50 or more average viewers had at least one suspicious stream in the second quarter, and more than 10% showed “clear, persistent signs of viewbotting.” He said the prevalence of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 06:10
What’s the Latest on Bitcoin? Analysis Firm Issues Hot Market Warning

Cryptocurrency analysis firm K33 Research has released a report containing its new insights on Bitcoin and Ethereum. Continue Reading: What’s the Latest on Bitcoin? Analysis Firm Issues Hot Market Warning
Coinstats2025/08/28 06:09
Europe’s monetary Star Wars moment

The post Europe’s monetary Star Wars moment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe “He that is neither one thing nor the other has no friends.” — Aesop’s Fables When President Reagan announced his Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI) in a televised address from the Oval Office, it was met with derision. Scientists explained that a plan to shoot down Soviet missiles from space using lasers and particle beams was simply impossible with 1980s technology. The press sarcastically renamed his plan “Star Wars,” because it sounded as fictional as the soon-to-be-released Return of the Jedi. Only one constituency took it as seriously as President Reagan: the Soviets. Soviet scientists doubted their American counterparts could pull it off. But they couldn’t rule it out either, and the Kremlin wasn’t willing to take a chance that they might. The Soviets saw Reagan’s plan as an existential threat — so much so that it forced them to the negotiating table. “SDI is a key reason that the Soviets have been willing to negotiate cuts in offensive weapons,”  the US Secretary of State said at the time. By taking SDI so seriously, the Soviets transformed Reagan’s idea from sci-fi daydream into political reality. “If the Russians keep appearing alarmed by SDI,” a contemporary study concluded, “it will be politically impossible for Congress to vote it down.” In other words, the magnitude of the Russian response to SDI made SDI seem more credible to Americans. Now, something similar may be happening with stablecoins. In support of the GENIUS Act, President Trump has promised that “stablecoins will play a crucial role in ensuring the continued global dominance of the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency.” As commonplace as that sentiment has become, there are reasons to be skeptical: The dollar is the world’s reserve currency because of America’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 06:08
Hong Kong Launches Virtual Asset Listing Association

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/hong-kong-virtual-asset-association/
Coinstats2025/08/28 06:08
13.93 Trillion SHIB Restores Hope for Shiba Inu Community

Shiba Inu open interest up 4% today
Coinstats2025/08/28 06:07
Football Betting With TON & USDC? Here Are 6 Sites to Try Right Now

Crypto sports betting is no longer just about Bitcoin and Ethereum. In 2025, Toncoin (TON) and USD Coin (USDC) have become two of the most widely used tokens for football betting—offering lightning-fast payouts, low fees, and seamless cross-platform compatibility. Whether you’re wagering on the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, or MLS, these top-tier sportsbooks accept TON and USDC while keeping things simple, anonymous, and fast. Why Use TON & USDC for Football Betting? TON is the native token of The Open Network (built by the Telegram community), known for ultra-fast transaction speeds and low costs—ideal for in-play betting. USDC is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the dollar, giving you price stability and predictability when betting on outcomes or parlays. Together, they offer privacy, speed, and low volatility—three things every crypto bettor values. Top 6 Sites That Support Football Betting With TON & USDC Platform TON & USDC Support No KYC Live Betting Highlights Dexsport Yes Yes Yes Decentralized, 100+ markets per match Cloudbet Yes Partial Yes High limits, licensed sportsbook BC.Games Yes Yes* Yes Tons of bonuses, swap tools Vave Yes Yes Yes Fast interface, in-play focus Sportsbet.io Yes Partial Yes Bet builder, global market coverage BetFury Yes Yes Yes Earn from staking + wagering *KYC may apply to flagged or high-withdrawal accounts 1. Dexsport — Best Overall for Football + TON & USDC Support Dexsport is a Web3-native sportsbook with full support for TON, USDC, and 35+ other tokens. It offers deep football markets with over 100 betting options per match, covering major and minor leagues around the world. Key Features: No KYC required On-chain bet transparency Live streaming with zero balance Turbo Combos & Bonus Express odds boosts Instant access via MetaMask, Trust Wallet, or Telegram Audited by CertiK and Pessimistic Why choose Dexsport? You can instantly bet on Premier League matches or UEFA fixtures using TON or USDC—no registration, no limits, no delay. 👉 Try Dexsport Platform Now 2. Cloudbet — High-Limit Betting With TON and Stablecoin Support A long-established brand, Cloudbet now supports both TON and USDC, alongside BTC, ETH, and more. It’s licensed, trusted, and offers some of the highest betting limits on the market. Standout Features: Full football coverage: domestic, international, club friendlies Odds boost promotions and accumulator protection Customizable interface May require light KYC for larger withdrawals Best for: High-rollers who want to place big bets in TON or stablecoins. 3. BC.Games — Tons of Bonuses and Flexible TON/USDC Access BC.Games is crypto-first and community-oriented. It offers extensive football betting options with seamless crypto management tools—including TON swaps and USDC deposits. Highlights: TRX, USDC, and TON support Daily bonuses, rakeback, and faucet rewards Parlay, live, and exotic bet coverage Minimal KYC enforcement Best for: Bettors who want to mix football bets with casino bonuses and social elements. 4. Vave — Fast UI With TON Wallet Integration Vave offers a fast, minimalist experience that supports TON, USDC, and other assets. It’s designed for fast deposits and streamlined football betting, including in-play odds and boosted multipliers. What You Get: Direct TON wallet compatibility Live and pre-match football lines Casino + sportsbook under one wallet Welcome bonuses for new crypto bettors Best for: Speed-focused users who prioritize simplicity and cross-device access. 5. Sportsbet.io — Massive Coverage With TON & Stablecoin Gateway Backed by a loyal crypto betting base, Sportsbet.io recently added support for TON and USDC. It excels at match coverage, promotions, and cross-sport integrations. Benefits: Licensed and secure Offers bet builders, multi-boosts, and combo insurance Rapid-fire interface Integrated wallet for multiple cryptos Best for: Users who want a traditional feel with Web3 performance. 6. BetFury — Decentralized Sports Betting With Passive Rewards BetFury offers an innovative approach by letting you stake tokens while betting. The platform supports TON, USDC, and 30+ other coins, and blends sports betting with crypto-native features. Notables: No KYC Earn rewards from BFG staking Simple bet slip UX Built-in token swap tools Best for: Crypto bettors who want to compound earnings from both staking and wagers. Final Thoughts If you're looking to place secure, anonymous, and fast football bets in 2025 using TON or USDC, these six platforms deliver everything from deep match coverage to instant cashouts and wallet integrations. For total decentralization and rewards: Dexsport For high-rollers: Cloudbet For casino crossover: BC.Games For mobile-first speed: Vave For licensed coverage: Sportsbet.io For hybrid staking + betting: BetFury Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, gambling, or legal advice.
Coinstats2025/08/28 06:06
Mira Launches Independent Foundation to Drive Trustless AI and Decentralized Infrastructure

Key Takeaways: Mira has unveiled the Mira Foundation, an independent entity to advance trustless AI infrastructure. The foundation will focus on governance, funding, and ecosystem growth for autonomous AI on The post Mira Launches Independent Foundation to Drive Trustless AI and Decentralized Infrastructure appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas2025/08/28 06:05
CFTC to Surveil Crypto, Prediction Markets Using Nasdaq Platform

The post CFTC to Surveil Crypto, Prediction Markets Using Nasdaq Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The CFTC will start using Nasdaq’s Market Surveillance platform to enhance its ability to detect fraud and market manipulation in crypto and production markets. The shift comes as lawmakers mull the CLARITY Act. A White House report recently recommended that the CFTC impose requirements on reporting market data for certain crypto firms. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is stepping up efforts to surveil financial markets, tapping technology from Nasdaq to gain a more granular view of crypto transactions, according to a press release published by the regulator on Wednesday. Nasdaq’s Market Surveillance platform, which covers a dozen asset classes, including digital assets and prediction markets, represents a significant upgrade, the CFTC said, as it moves to replace its “‘90s-era legacy system” for detecting illicit behavior among market participants. Prediction markets have been buzzy, with the president’s son joining Polymarket’s advisory board on Tuesday. Still, a Nasdaq spokesperson told Decrypt that prediction markets mirror derivatives that the CFTC has regulated since the agency was established in 1974. “Prediction markets operate in the same way as most derivative markets, with similar potential for market abuse and manipulation,” the spokesperson said. “The technology can therefore be adapted to serve almost all forms of event-based markets.” ﻿ At the same time, the CFTC acknowledged that markets have changed rapidly in recent years, with digital infrastructure providing round-the-clock trading. “The growth in both traditional and new markets and products, combined with innovations in market structure, such as the launch of continuous trading hours, require increasingly sophisticated tools to prevent and detect potential market abuse,” the CFTC said. The shift also comes as U.S. lawmakers mull the CLARITY Act, a comprehensive piece of crypto legislation that would establish jurisdiction between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the CFTC.  The bill was passed in the U.S. House…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 06:05
NVIDIA Leverages Industry Collaboration for Co-Packaged Optics Breakthrough

The post NVIDIA Leverages Industry Collaboration for Co-Packaged Optics Breakthrough appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Aug 26, 2025 18:59 NVIDIA, in partnership with industry leaders, advances co-packaged optics technology to enhance data-center connectivity, focusing on energy efficiency and scalability. NVIDIA is at the forefront of transforming data-center connectivity by integrating optical and electrical components, driven by robust industry collaboration. This strategic partnership approach is essential for overcoming the challenges of scaling and efficiency in modern data centers, according to NVIDIA’s blog. Innovative Collaborations in Optical Technology Central to NVIDIA’s advancements is its collaboration with industry leaders specializing in advanced foundry processes, cutting-edge lasers, and fiber-to-chip solutions. This partnership ensures the development of a cohesive ecosystem that meets the increasing demand for data throughput and energy-efficient designs. The integration of these technologies is setting a new standard for optical interconnects, enabling scalable and high-performance systems. Breakthrough with TSMC in Micro Ring Modulators NVIDIA’s collaboration with TSMC has been pivotal in overcoming manufacturing challenges related to Micro Ring Modulators. This partnership has enabled NVIDIA to achieve precise control over fabrication processes, reduce thermal sensitivity, and maintain high-speed modulation. These advancements are crucial for deploying hyperscale optical systems that offer unprecedented data throughput without compromising on size or thermal management. Optimizing Electro-Optical Engines By engineering electro-optical interconnects together, NVIDIA minimizes parasitic losses and enhances power efficiency. The integration of CMOS and photonics components at a micro level facilitates compact and thermally manageable modules, crucial for hyperscale data center environments. This innovation supports the wafer-level manufacturing of high-performance photonics modules, making them scalable and efficient. Modular Optical Subassemblies for Rapid Deployment The Quantum-X Photonics switch exemplifies NVIDIA’s modular approach, delivering substantial bandwidth and connectivity for next-generation data centers. Each subassembly provides high-capacity optical data transmission, ensuring low-latency communication essential for AI-driven environments. The modular design also allows for easy…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 06:03
Solana Treasuries Are Growing—But They’re Hardly Staking Any SOL

The post Solana Treasuries Are Growing—But They’re Hardly Staking Any SOL appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new tracker of Solana DAT (digital asset treasury) firms shows a startling data point. These corporate holders are barely staking any SOL. The 13 firms that control over $1.73 billion in tokens are only staking around 7% of it. ETH treasuries show that staking can provide much-needed solutions and new risks. Only two SOL firms are staking significant holdings, so their performance could be a useful market barometer. Most DATs Won’t Stake Solana Solana DATs are very trendy right now; in the last week, three firms announced plans to buy $1 billion SOL, and another company’s stock jumped after a $400 million treasury investment plan. With this kind of acquisition, Strategic SOL Reserve has been building a tracker to assess these companies’ holdings and behaviors: MAJOR UPDATE: 3 new institutional listings = 2.18M+ SOL tracked! New features just shipped:⁰ New verification sources⁰ Complete stock price history & charts⁰ Leadership profiles w/ career backgrounds⁰ Historical SOL purchase data The data is getting REAL. pic.twitter.com/sbdRg1blCk — Solana Reserve (@ReserveSolana) August 26, 2025 This tool isn’t exhaustive, but it’s currently observing 13 private SOL holders that collectively represent 1.44% of the entire token supply. In collecting this data, the project discovered an interesting data point: these DATs are barely staking any of their Solana. Despite holding $1.73 billion in SOL, less than 7% of that is currently being staked. Solana DAT Staking. Source: Strategic SOL Reserve Moreover, only 2 of the 13 tracked DATs are staking any Solana at all. Both these companies, DeFi Development and SOL Strategies, began purchasing Solana well before corporate acquisition became a trend. SOL Strategies began making purchases over a year ago, and it’s staking a huge share of its holdings. So, why aren’t the other nine firms staking any Solana? Are they missing a huge opportunity,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 06:02
