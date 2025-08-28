2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Buzzy Ethereum Game Football.fun Has Soccer Fans Scoring Crypto Gains

Buzzy Ethereum Game Football.fun Has Soccer Fans Scoring Crypto Gains

Football.fun, a new soccer game and trading platform on Ethereum layer-2 Base, is creating a stir—and serious returns for early users.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009442-0.71%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.0005+0.11%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02769-0.21%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/28 06:25
Jaa
Ethereum Staking Hits Record 36 Million ETH, Driving Structural Supply Shock

Ethereum Staking Hits Record 36 Million ETH, Driving Structural Supply Shock

The post Ethereum Staking Hits Record 36 Million ETH, Driving Structural Supply Shock appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ash is a dedicated crypto researcher and blockchain enthusiast with a passion for diving deep into the evolving world of decentralized technologies. With a background in writing and a natural curiosity for how digital assets are shaping the future, he has immersed himself in various sectors of the cryptocurrency space, including decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, and liquidity mining. His journey into crypto started with a desire to fully understand the technology behind it, leading him to explore and engage with these systems firsthand. Ash’s approach to DeFi goes beyond surface-level research as he actively participates in decentralized protocols, testing their functionality to gain a deeper understanding of how they operate. From experimenting with staking mechanisms to exploring liquidity mining strategies, he is hands-on in his exploration, which allows him to provide practical, real-world insights that go far beyond theoretical knowledge. This immersive experience has helped him develop a comprehensive grasp of smart contracts, token governance, and the broader implications of decentralized platforms on the future of finance. In the NFT space, Ash’s interest is driven by the technology’s potential to reshape ownership and creativity in the digital age. He has explored various NFT projects, gaining insights into how these digital assets function within different ecosystems. His focus is on understanding the evolving relationship between creators and communities, as well as the innovative uses of blockchain technology to establish authenticity and provenance in the digital world. Ash’s research in this area often touches on the intersection of culture, technology, and community-driven projects. A key area of his expertise lies in liquidity mining, where he has engaged with various decentralized platforms to understand how liquidity provision contributes to the functionality and security of DeFi ecosystems. Ash’s hands-on involvement has allowed him to analyze the risks, rewards, and broader implications of liquidity pools,…
RealLink
REAL$0.05769-0.41%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.142691+0.41%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001687+1.99%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 06:24
Jaa
SBI CEO Boosts XRP’s Global Role in Wealth Transfer and Finance

SBI CEO Boosts XRP’s Global Role in Wealth Transfer and Finance

TLDR SBI CEO Tomoya Asakura describes XRP as the “wealth transfer of our generation,” emphasizing its transformative potential in global finance. Asakura reinforces SBI’s long-term support for XRP and its role in cross-border settlement and remittance services. SBI’s integration of XRP into its financial ecosystem highlights the digital asset’s practical applications beyond speculation. Asakura’s statement [...] The post SBI CEO Boosts XRP’s Global Role in Wealth Transfer and Finance appeared first on Blockonomi.
CROSS
CROSS$0.21588-3.07%
XRP
XRP$2.9431-1.41%
Jaa
Blockonomi2025/08/28 06:24
Jaa
Bitcoin Reclaims $112,000 as Crypto Markets Rebound

Bitcoin Reclaims $112,000 as Crypto Markets Rebound

The post Bitcoin Reclaims $112,000 as Crypto Markets Rebound appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana surges 8%, outperforming most altcoins as ETH and XRP gain 2%. Crypto markets are rebounding midweek after a volatile start, with total capitalization climbing 2.2% to around $3.97 trillion. Bitcoin (BTC) rose 2% to $112,000, while Ethereum (ETH) gained 2.3% to $4,640, with Standard Chartered forecasting that ETH could hit $7,500 by the end of the year. BTC Chart Altcoins are also soaring. Solana (SOL) leads with an 8.7% jump to $208 after medical device maker Sharps Technology announced a $400 million treasury strategy built around Solana’s native token. XRP (XRP) and BNB (BNB) also rallied 2.5% and 1.7%, respectively. The market’s cautious recovery follows $231 million in leveraged crypto positions being liquidated over the past 24 hours, including $75 million in ETH and $36 million in BTC, highlighting persistent volatility, according to data from CoinGlass. ETF Flows and Derivatives Meanwhile, spot crypto ETF flows indicate that institutions may be stepping back in, following a week of continuous outflows, with spot Bitcoin ETFs attracting $88.2 million on August 26, thereby lifting total assets to $143.15 billion, according to data from SoSoValue. Spot Ethereum ETFs attracted even bigger inflows of $455 million, taking total holdings close to $30 billion. That comes after last week’s big outflows, suggesting investors are readjusting after Bitcoin briefly dropped below $110,000 and wiped out hundreds of millions in long positions. Bitcoin Supply in Profit – Glassnode Analysts at Glassnode noted in an X post that Bitcoin has now spent 273 days with a “super-majority of supply held in profit,” the second-longest stretch on record, only behind the 2015–2018 cycle, which lasted 335 days. Fed Concerns The Fed is back in the spotlight but for two very different reasons. New York Fed President John Williams said a September rate cut is still possible as the decision…
Solana
SOL$213.71+3.75%
Binance Coin
BNB$874.08+2.06%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,484.48-0.14%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 06:23
Jaa
Cardano’s (ADA) $1.50 Breakout Approaching Faster Than Expected, But Mutuum Finance’s (MUTM) 30x Rally Will Steal the Show

Cardano’s (ADA) $1.50 Breakout Approaching Faster Than Expected, But Mutuum Finance’s (MUTM) 30x Rally Will Steal the Show

The post Cardano’s (ADA) $1.50 Breakout Approaching Faster Than Expected, But Mutuum Finance’s (MUTM) 30x Rally Will Steal the Show appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While the crypto community is waiting for Cardano’s (ADA) $1.50 breakout, a brewing storm in another corner may overshadow even ADA’s steady uptrend. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), the fresh decentralized finance (DeFi) entrant, is creating ripples with an astonishing 30x rally forecast. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a new DeFi protocol, which is available now in presale for just $0.035 and gaining traction very rapidly. Existing investors will get an ROI of a minimum of 300% post-listing. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has already reached over $15 million and has achieved 15700+ investors so far. While ADA’s trend is indicative of overall market sentiment, MUTM’s explosive growth is grabbing headlines, representing investor appetite for high-growth DeFi initiatives and setting the stage for possible portfolio rebalancing.  Cardano (ADA) Price Update: $0.91 Amid Market Turbulence Cardano (ADA) is currently trading at approximately $0.91, falling by a slim 0.73% over the past 24 hours. The coin has ranged, selling as high as $0.96 in a day and $0.89. Despite recent volatility, ADA has shown strength, bouncing back from important levels of support and marking a market capitalization of around $32.35 billion. Experts are watching ADA closely, weighing in that while it is having issues, it is still a giant player in the blockchain space. In the broader market, newcomers like Mutuum Finance (MUTM) are gathering more attention, which can affect investor sentiment and market dynamics.  Mutuum Finance Stage 6 Presale Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is still in presale round six and is priced at $0.035 per token. Once the round is complete, the price rises 14.29% to $0.04 as demand surges and early adopters show faith in the project. The presale has gathered over 15,700 investors and over $15 million in capital, with signals of early traction and investor interest. A USD-Pegged Stablecoin on Ethereum Mutuum Finance will…
SIX
SIX$0.02184-0.90%
SOLANIUM
SLIM$0.04408+1.84%
GET
GET$0.009363-4.17%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 06:22
Jaa
GOAT Network Purchased 34 BTC As Pilot Fund To Support Liquidity Incentives And Community Growth

GOAT Network Purchased 34 BTC As Pilot Fund To Support Liquidity Incentives And Community Growth

The post GOAT Network Purchased 34 BTC As Pilot Fund To Support Liquidity Incentives And Community Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GOAT Network Purchased 34 BTC As Pilot Fund To Support Liquidity Incentives And Community Growth – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Learn GOAT Network Purchased 34 BTC as Pilot Fund to Support Liquidity Incentives and Community Growth Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/goat-network-purchased-34-btc-as-pilot-fund-to-support-liquidity-incentives-and-community-growth/
Bitcoin
BTC$111,484.48-0.14%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01706-1.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018992+3.63%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 06:20
Jaa
Disney Sues Sling TV Over Day Passes

Disney Sues Sling TV Over Day Passes

The post Disney Sues Sling TV Over Day Passes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In this photo illustration, the Disney Plus logo is seen displayed on a smartphone screen. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images The Walt Disney Co. is taking Sling TV to court. Deadline reports in an exclusive that the company is suing the Dish Network subsidiary for including its networks in short-term packages. Sling allows users to stream live TV and recently introduced a new pay-TV model for under seven-day bundles. While Sling’s services usually start at $45.99 a month, the new system includes a $4.99 day pass for a 24-hour period, a $9.99 Weekend Pass and a $14.99 7-day pass. However, on Tuesday, August 26, Disney filed a suit with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, alleging that Sling did not consult the company about the new system. In the Deadline report, a Disney spokesperson said in a statement, “Sling TV’s new offerings, which they made available without our knowledge or consent, violate the terms of our existing license agreement. We have asked the court to require Dish to comply with our deal when it distributes our programming.” A Sling spokesperson made a statement to Deadline that the company will “vigorously defend our right to bring customers a viewing experience that fits their lives, on their schedule and on their terms.” The packages are radically different from the current streaming landscape. Currently, most companies offer free trial periods. However, after those periods, almost every service charges monthly or yearly. Even the advent of monthly subscriptions breaks from older TV provider models which, in the past, were historically at least yearly. Sling’s new model seems tailored especially to fans of sports and other live televised events. With the upcoming NFL season, the packages may be especially popular. Since Disney is the majority owner of ESPN and offers…
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.0495+1.51%
Slingshot
SLING$0.0006248+2.27%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 06:19
Jaa
Ripple’s RLUSD Launches on Aave’s Horizon RWA Market as Adoption Expands

Ripple’s RLUSD Launches on Aave’s Horizon RWA Market as Adoption Expands

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018992+3.63%
AaveToken
AAVE$315.65-2.10%
Allo
RWA$0.005454-1.26%
Jaa
CoinGape2025/08/28 06:17
Jaa
Best Chinese Poker Sites in 2025 – Safe Options Amid Regulatory Hurdles

Best Chinese Poker Sites in 2025 – Safe Options Amid Regulatory Hurdles

Although almost all forms of gambling have been outlawed in China for nearly a decade, the country is still by far one of the fastest-growing online poker markets in the world. This is no surprise, considering a substantial portion of the country’s 1.04 billion population are enthusiastic about the game and have been leveraging modern […]
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.0005+0.11%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.449+1.53%
Farcana
FAR$0.000294+4.25%
Jaa
The Cryptonomist2025/08/28 06:17
Jaa
Commerce Secretary Reveals Plan to Put US GDP Data on Blockchain

Commerce Secretary Reveals Plan to Put US GDP Data on Blockchain

TLDR The US Commerce Department plans to publish GDP data on the blockchain for better data distribution. Blockchain technology aims to increase transparency and accessibility for official government data. The plan could set a precedent for other federal agencies to follow suit in adopting blockchain. Blockchain adoption for government data follows the global trend of [...] The post Commerce Secretary Reveals Plan to Put US GDP Data on Blockchain appeared first on CoinCentral.
Jaa
Coincentral2025/08/28 06:15
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet