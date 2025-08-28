Google Reveals Layer-1 ‘Universal Ledger’ Plans as Circle, Stripe Prep Rival Chains

The post Google Reveals Layer-1 ‘Universal Ledger’ Plans as Circle, Stripe Prep Rival Chains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Rich Widmann, Google Cloud’s head of Web3 strategy, confirmed that the Universal Ledger is a layer-1 blockchain. The system uses Python for smart contracts, diverging from industry standards like Solidity and Rust. Analysts question Google’s neutrality as it competes with Stripe and Circle for institutional blockchain infrastructure. Over five months after Google Cloud announced a partnership with CME Group, Rich Widmann, the tech giant’s head of Web3 strategy, confirmed Tuesday that the company’s Universal Ledger is indeed a layer-1 blockchain. “All this talk of layer-1 blockchains has brought Google’s own layer-1 into focus,” Widmann wrote on LinkedIn. “If you’re building a layer-1, it has to be differentiated.” Widmann’s statement follows CME Group’s March 25 announcement that it has completed the first phase of integration and testing for the project. At the time, details were sparse on whether it was public or private, as well as if it was a layer-1 chain. A layer-1 or L1 blockchain is a foundational network that runs independently, handling transactions and security directly. Unlike layer-2 or L2 chains, it doesn’t rely on another chain for validation or settlement, though those can extend and improve a chain’s efficiency. ﻿ Decrypt reached out separately to Widmann and Google, but did not receive an immediate response. Why Python? Dubbed the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL), Widmann described it as a base layer enabling Python-based smart contracts, setting a programmable, distributed ledger for wholesale payments and asset tokenization. The choice of programming language sets Google’s L1 apart from those typically used and accepted as standard in the crypto industry, such as Solidity for Ethereum-compatible chains and Rust for chains like Solana, Aptos, and Sui. Choosing Python is “pragmatic” because it “lowers the barrier for enterprises and fintech developers who already use it for data, finance, and machine…