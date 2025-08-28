2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Can Altcoins Rally Stronger Amid Market Signals?

In the bustling world of cryptocurrency, particularly for altcoin enthusiasts, deciphering market trends is vital. Beyond just tracking individual coin progress, TOTAL2 and TOTAL3 charts offer critical insight into the overall market trajectory.Continue Reading:Can Altcoins Rally Stronger Amid Market Signals?
Coinstats2025/08/28 06:38
Nasdaq-listed KindlyMD to raise $5B via equity to buy Bitcoin

The post Nasdaq-listed KindlyMD to raise $5B via equity to buy Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KindlyMD, a Nasdaq-traded health-care firm that recently merged with bitcoin treasury company Nakamoto, said it plans to raise as much as $5 billion in equity to expand its Bitcoin (BTC) reserves. The company filed a shelf registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission for an at-the-market stock program, allowing it to issue shares gradually at prevailing prices. Proceeds will fund additional Bitcoin purchases and may also support acquisitions of other businesses or technologies. First treasury purchase KindlyMD launched its Bitcoin reserve strategy earlier this month, disclosing its first purchase of roughly 5,744 bitcoin valued at $635 million. The company said future acquisitions will depend on market conditions and corporate priorities. Following the announcement, NAKA shares slid 12% to $8.07, pressured by the new equity plan and Bitcoin’s recent decline. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has fallen more than 10% since topping $123,000 in mid-August. As of press time, BTC was trading at $111,250, based on CryptoSlate data. Part of a larger trend KindlyMD’s pivot adds to a growing list of publicly traded firms adopting Bitcoin as a balance-sheet asset. The strategy was popularized by Michael Saylor and his firm Strategy, which has accumulated more than 600,000 BTC in recent years. Its success has caused several companies, from payment firms to smaller corporates, to seek to diversify reserves via Bitcoin. Advocates argue that Bitcoin can serve as a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation, though critics warn its volatility poses significant risks. For KindlyMD, the move highlights how companies outside of finance are increasingly blurring the line between corporate strategy and digital asset investment, deepening exposure to crypto market swings while potentially reshaping how treasury management is viewed in traditional industries. Mentioned in this article Source: https://cryptoslate.com/nasdaq-listed-kindlymd-to-raise-5b-via-equity-to-buy-bitcoin/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 06:38
Lotte Duty Free Sees Jewelry Sparkle As Quarterly Sales Grow By 25%

The post Lotte Duty Free Sees Jewelry Sparkle As Quarterly Sales Grow By 25% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jessica Chastain features prominently at the entrance of Damiani’s new store in Lotte Duty Free’s flagship downtown store in Seoul. Lotte Duty Free Jewelry and watches have become a focal point for the biggest duty-free retailer in the troubled downtown duty-free market of South Korea, Lotte Duty Free, following sales in the category rising by 25% year-over-year in the most recent quarter. Major high-end houses such as Italy’s Damiani—still an independent family business—and Swatch-owned prestigious Swiss watchmaker Breguet, have invested in their presences with Lotte to make the most of the uptick. Damiani significantly expanded its space in Lotte’s Myeongdong flagship store in central Seoul, the capital, and has opened a new shop in Busan in southeastern South Korea. Meanwhile, Breguet has inaugurated a new store, also in Lotte’s Myeongdong unit. Lotte Duty Free’s CEO, Kim Dong-ha, is actively strengthening the watches and jewelry category as both domestic and international customer demand for luxury watches and jewelry has boomed. To sustain this growth, Lotte Duty Free is recruiting premium brands and also improving its store environment, which is already quite luxurious in nature. Lim Hyung-il, head of the merchandising division at Lotte Duty Free, commented: “With customer interest in premium watches and jewelry steadily increasing, we will continue to strengthen the category’s competitiveness by providing a differentiated brand portfolio and an optimal shopping environment.” The Damiani unit in the Myeongdong store reopened on August 21. This followed a move to a new location on a different floor of the store, enabling the brand to nearly double its footprint and give shoppers a better experience. The renovation shows off some of its signature designs, combining artisan craftsmanship with the finest gemstones. Among the collections are Belle Époque, Margherita, and Mimosa. Meanwhile, the brand opened a store in Lotte Duty Free’s Busan…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 06:37
Ex-PBOC Chief Rejects China’s Stablecoin Push

The post Ex-PBOC Chief Rejects China’s Stablecoin Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s stablecoin debate has split policymakers, with ex-central bank chief Zhou Xiaochuan warning of financial risks. Global stablecoin supply is surging, projected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2028 if current growth continues. Zhou Xiaochuan Warns Stablecoins Could Threaten China’s Financial Stability Former People’s Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan has urged caution as debate over yuan-pegged stablecoins intensifies. Speaking at a closed-door meeting in Beijing, Zhou warned that these assets could introduce instability into China’s financial system rather than strengthen it. His remarks, published by the CF40 think tank, directly counter calls from policy advisers pushing for China to follow the United States in embracing stablecoins. Zhou argued that the supposed benefits of stablecoins are overstated. He said China’s retail payment networks, including Alipay, WeChat Pay, and the digital yuan, are already efficient, low-cost, and leave little room for newcomers to add value. He noted that claims that cross-border transfers are “extremely expensive,” misrepresent how existing systems function. More importantly, Zhou emphasized that stablecoins could become speculative tools, vulnerable to manipulation and fraud. Even regulatory frameworks within the US, Hong Kong and Singapore, he says, are not protective enough. He emphasized that adoption on a large scale would destabilize the markets. The ex-PBoC governor added that the move will weaken Beijing’s ability to enforce capital controls, a central pillar of its financial strategy. Zhou’s statements follow a recent report that China is actively considering yuan-backed stablecoins to rival U.S. dollar dominance. Global Stablecoin Market Surges Toward $1.8 Trillion as Adoption Accelerates Zhou’s skepticism underscores China’s resistance, yet global stablecoin supply has skyrocketed. This supply has increased twofold within the last seven months. According to data shared by Milk Road, the total supply has climbed from about $130 billion in January 2024 to around $270 billion today. This rapid expansion highlights…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 06:36
Google Reveals Layer-1 ‘Universal Ledger’ Plans as Circle, Stripe Prep Rival Chains

The post Google Reveals Layer-1 ‘Universal Ledger’ Plans as Circle, Stripe Prep Rival Chains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Rich Widmann, Google Cloud’s head of Web3 strategy, confirmed that the Universal Ledger is a layer-1 blockchain. The system uses Python for smart contracts, diverging from industry standards like Solidity and Rust. Analysts question Google’s neutrality as it competes with Stripe and Circle for institutional blockchain infrastructure. Over five months after Google Cloud announced a partnership with CME Group, Rich Widmann, the tech giant’s head of Web3 strategy, confirmed Tuesday that the company’s Universal Ledger is indeed a layer-1 blockchain. “All this talk of layer-1 blockchains has brought Google’s own layer-1 into focus,” Widmann wrote on LinkedIn. “If you’re building a layer-1, it has to be differentiated.” Widmann’s statement follows CME Group’s March 25 announcement that it has completed the first phase of integration and testing for the project. At the time, details were sparse on whether it was public or private, as well as if it was a layer-1 chain. A layer-1 or L1 blockchain is a foundational network that runs independently, handling transactions and security directly. Unlike layer-2 or L2 chains, it doesn’t rely on another chain for validation or settlement, though those can extend and improve a chain’s efficiency. ﻿ Decrypt reached out separately to Widmann and Google, but did not receive an immediate response. Why Python? Dubbed the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL), Widmann described it as a base layer enabling Python-based smart contracts, setting a programmable, distributed ledger for wholesale payments and asset tokenization. The choice of programming language sets Google’s L1 apart from those typically used and accepted as standard in the crypto industry, such as Solidity for Ethereum-compatible chains and Rust for chains like Solana, Aptos, and Sui. Choosing Python is “pragmatic” because it “lowers the barrier for enterprises and fintech developers who already use it for data, finance, and machine…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 06:35
Circle pushes USDC deeper into global payments with Mastercard, Finastra deals

Circle is embedding USDC into global payment networks as part of a broader push spanning Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Circle has unveiled two partnerships to embed stablecoins settlement into mainstream finance. New deals with Mastercard and Finastra aim to expand USD Coin's role to merchants and banks worldwide.Mastercard said on Wednesday that it will enable acquirers and merchants in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EEMEA) to settle transactions in USDC (USDC) and Euro Coin (EURC). Arab Financial Services and Eazy Financial Services will be the first to adopt the service, marking the first stablecoin settlement available through Mastercard in the region.Finastra, a London-based financial software provider, also announced on Wednesday the integration of USDC into its Global PAYplus platform, which is said to processes more than $5 trillion in cross-border transactions daily. Read more
Coinstats2025/08/28 06:35
Altcoins Surge as Market Trends Point to Growth

Market trends show potential for altcoin growth within a mini-uptrend. Macroeconomic factors and geopolitical events add to market uncertainty. Continue Reading:Altcoins Surge as Market Trends Point to Growth The post Altcoins Surge as Market Trends Point to Growth appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/08/28 06:32
What Crypto Whales Are Buying For Potential Gains in September

The post What Crypto Whales Are Buying For Potential Gains in September  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Following July’s market-wide uptick, August has brought a sharp pullback, with many digital assets either consolidating in tight ranges or sliding lower amid lackluster trading activity.  This shift in momentum has fueled uncertainty among retail investors, but on-chain data shows crypto whales are still actively positioning themselves for gains in September.  Arbitrum (ARB) Layer-2 (L2) token ARB is one of the assets crypto whales are eyeing for gains in September. On-chain data reveals that since August 24, large holders with wallets containing between 100,000 and 1 million ARB have accumulated 2.1 million tokens. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. ARB Whale Activity. Source: Santiment The uptick in whale accumulation comes amid the token’s sideways movement since mid-August. Daily chart readings indicate that the token has faced strong resistance at $0.58 while finding support around $0.47, suggesting it has been consolidating within this range for several weeks. If whale accumulation continues to grow, it could provide the buying pressure needed for the token to break above the $0.58 resistance, potentially pushing prices up to $0.62.  ARB Price Analysis. Source: TradingView Conversely, a slowdown in whale activity could weaken support at $0.47, triggering a downtrend to $0.45. Uniswap (UNI) DeFi token UNI is another asset that large investors are holding for potential gains in September. According to Nansen, the top 100 addresses holding the largest amounts of UNI on-chain have increased their holdings by 4% over the past week.  Large Holder Activity. Source: Nansen Continued accumulation by these top holders could encourage retail investors to follow suit, potentially driving a UNI price rally toward $10.25.  UNI Price Analysis. Source: TradingView Conversely, the token could face a pullback to $8.67 if bearish pressure intensifies. PEPE Frog-themed meme coin…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 06:32
Photos Of Celebrities At Round 1 Matches

The post Photos Of Celebrities At Round 1 Matches appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. John Mulaney and Olivia Munn at the 2025 US Open, Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (Michael Mooney/USTA) Michael Mooney/USTA The 2025 U.S. Open — the fourth and final event in Grand Slam of Tennis this year — began full-swing on Sunday with Round 1 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, N.Y., following qualifying matches and mixed doubles last week. Like Wimbledon, the 2025 U.S. Open attracted several stars during the early matches, including Hamilton icon Lin-Manuel Miranda, Wednesday star Joy Sunday and professional tennis legend Billie Jean King. ForbesU.S. Open 2025: See Photos Of Celebrities At Early Tennis MatchesBy Tim Lammers Other stars attending U.S. Open events included Alec Baldwin, Spike Lee, Shonda Rhimes and Charlie Cox were at the U.S. Tennis Association Foundation’s Opening Night Gala. Round 1 for both Men’s Singles and Women’s Singles began Sunday and continued through Tuesday, while Round 2 Men’s and Women’s Singles action will begin Thursday. ForbesWhen Is ‘South Park’ Season 27 Returning With Episode 4?By Tim Lammers Round 1 play attracted such celebrities as comedian John Mulaney and his wife, film and television star Olivia Munn, pictured above, as well as pro tennis great Andre Agassi, legendary designer Vera Wang and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. Scroll below to see photos of other notables who attended Round 1 matches on Monday and Tuesday. Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston watch the match between Karolina Muchova and Venus Williams during a match at the 2025 US Open on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025 in Flushing, NY. (David Dow/USTA) David Dow/USTA Wicked star Jeff Goldblum and his wife, Emile Livingston, attended the 2025 U.S. Open Round 1 match between the Czech Republic’s Karolia Muchova and The U.S.’ Venus Williams on Monday. Williams lost the match to Muchova 6-3, 2-6, 6-1.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 06:28
Top Low-Cap Altcoins Under $1 for 2025 Gains — Hidden Gems With Millionaire Potential

The hunt for the next breakout cryptocurrency often leads investors beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum into the realm of altcoins priced […] The post Top Low-Cap Altcoins Under $1 for 2025 Gains — Hidden Gems With Millionaire Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/28 06:28
