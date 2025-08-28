Is 2025 The Year Without A Song Of The Summer? ‘Ordinary’ Tops Charts As New Tracks Lag

The post Is 2025 The Year Without A Song Of The Summer? ‘Ordinary’ Tops Charts As New Tracks Lag appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Alex Warren’s chart-topping ballad “Ordinary” is this summer’s most popular song by the numbers, but critics and music fans have lamented that this summer seemed to have few breakout hits as the charts were led by slower songs and holdovers from 2024. Alex Warren’s song “Ordinary” is this summer’s most-streamed hit. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/WireImage) WireImage Key Facts “Ordinary” was the most-streamed song this summer on Spotify, the streaming service said Wednesday, and it also ranks No. 1 on Billboard’s Songs of the Summer chart, which is updated weekly based on the summer’s best-performing songs considering sales, streaming and radio data. But music critics have noted few new songs made a dent in the charts this summer: Of the top 10 on Billboard’s Songs of the Summer chart, only five were released this year as some 2024 smashes, like Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die with a Smile” and Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther,” continue to dominate. This summer’s hits also seem to lack the upbeat energy of 2024’s summer smashes like Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” or Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”—behind “Ordinary,” the next three songs on Billboard’s summer chart are all Morgan Wallen country ballads. Critics’ lists declaring this year’s songs of the summer have largely skipped the chart-toppers, as lists from both the New York Times and the Guardian have almost zero overlap with either Spotify’s picks or the Billboard chart. Why Are Critics Saying There May Not Be A Song Of The Summer? Critics have lamented the lack of breakout hits this year. On an episode of Slate’s Culture Gabfest podcast, Slate writer and music critic Chris Molanphy called the options for this year’s song of the summer “hazy” and “boring,” calling 2024 a much better summer for hit songs. “There are two problems with this…