Hidden Gems With Millionaire Potential
The post Hidden Gems With Millionaire Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover the best low-cap altcoins under $1 set for 2025 gains. Explore hidden crypto gems with millionaire-making potential in the next bull run. The hunt for the next breakout cryptocurrency often leads investors beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum into the realm of altcoins priced under $1. These tokens carry a unique appeal because their low entry point allows room for massive percentage gains — the type of returns that can turn small investments into life-changing sums. With altcoin season approaching, many traders see this as the perfect chance to buy the dip. Some are also turning their attention to new projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE, which analysts believe could be one of the surprise performers in this cycle. Cardano (ADA): The Academic Blockchain Cardano’s ADA has been a consistent name in the sub-$1 category, drawing attention for its research-driven development and peer-reviewed foundations. Built with a proof-of-stake system, ADA stands out as one of the most energy-efficient blockchains in operation. Why investors are excited about ADA: Its scientific approach to development has built a secure, scalable foundation. Smart contracts and DeFi capabilities expand its ecosystem. Staking rewards encourage long-term holding. A strong reputation as a sustainable blockchain positions it well for mainstream adoption. TRON (TRX): The Entertainment Network TRON’s TRX has carved its place in crypto by focusing on content, gaming, and entertainment. Its high-throughput, low-cost transactions have made it popular among developers and everyday users alike. Key factors behind TRON’s potential: Entertainment and content sharing remain central to its mission. Fast and cheap transactions attract developers and users. Strategic acquisitions, like BitTorrent, expand reach and adoption. Stablecoin integration gives TRON a strong role in payments and transfers. The MAGACOIN FINANCE Factor Beyond established players like ADA and TRX, emerging tokens are capturing attention — and MAGACOIN FINANCE is one…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 06:52
BNB Sets New ATH — Which Altcoins Could Be Next to Explode?
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/bnb-hits-new-ath-which-altcoins-are-next-to-explode/
Coinstats
2025/08/28 06:52
Crucial $100M Move To Coinbase And Its Market Impact
The post Crucial $100M Move To Coinbase And Its Market Impact appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cumberland ETH Deposit: Crucial $100M Move To Coinbase And Its Market Impact Skip to content Home Crypto News Cumberland ETH Deposit: Crucial $100M Move to Coinbase and Its Market Impact Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/cumberland-eth-deposit-impact/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 06:50
Palencia Arrives With Style (And Maybe Staying Power) As Cubs’ Closer
The post Palencia Arrives With Style (And Maybe Staying Power) As Cubs’ Closer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 20: Daniel Palencia #48 of the Chicago Cubs reacts to recording a save in the top of the ninth inning of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on August 20, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Chicago Cubs/Getty Images) Getty Images He wasn’t the Cubs’ first choice to close out games in the most important stretch of the season. He wasn’t the second choice, either. But Daniel Palencia appears to be the best choice. The 25-year-old right-hander from Venezuela is making a name for himself as the Cubs try to make a late move to run down Milwaukee in the National League Central race. He is 20-for-22 in save opportunities, including 15-for-16 since mid-June. Palencia is the latest reminder of the potential value of lottery-ticket players. Intrigued by his velocity and presence when he was pitching in low-A at age 21, the Cubs asked the Athletics to include him in a 2021 deal for left-hander Andrew Chapin. He’s blooming long after former second-round first baseman Greg Deichmann proved not to be a long-term replacement for Anthony Rizzo. Palencia is about as subtle as Chicago’s infamous Polar Bear plunge into Lake Michigan. He enters games to the raucous beat of Daddy Yankee’s song “Gasolina,” and challenges hitters with fastballs that regularly register in triple-digits. Palencia stands 5-11 and is listed at 160 pounds but appears to have outgrown that measurement awhile ago. Broadcaster Jim Deshaies calls him “Danny with the big thighs.” Statcast measures the average Palencia fastball at 99.6 mph, which ranks in the 99th percentile among major league pitchers. It rates the pitch in the 83rd percentile in terms of run value, which reflects the hard contact it can generate when it’s connected (46.2 hard-hit rate; 90.4 average exit velocity). Palencia…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 06:49
Heatwaves Age Your Body Like Smoking or Drinking, 15-Year Study Finds
Research tracking 25,000 people reveals that repeated exposure to extreme heat accelerates biological aging, with manual workers facing triple the impact.
Coinstats
2025/08/28 06:48
How India’s 30% Tax Created a Crypto Futures Boom
The post How India’s 30% Tax Created a Crypto Futures Boom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Indian crypto trading platforms are witnessing a surge in derivatives activity. Wealthy individuals in India are showing more interest in digital assets. SEBI is planning to prolong the tenure of equity derivatives. According to Nithin Kamath, founder and CEO of brokerage giant Zerodha, Indian crypto trading platforms are witnessing a surge in derivatives activity. Kamath noted that the trend has continued despite the unclear regulatory atmosphere within the sector, which most financial analysts consider a “gray zone.” Indian investors are increasingly interested in crypto Emerging reports have revealed that wealthy individuals and businesses in India are showing significant interest in cryptocurrency investment. Record-breaking digital asset prices, easier access to trading platforms, and supportive rules in key markets have been associated with the increased interest in derivatives trading. Notably, asset managers across India are showing increased interest in Bitcoin, funds, exchange-traded products, and advanced trading strategies. The trend reflects that cryptocurrency, in various forms, has become a significant part of most investors’ portfolios in India. Unlike in recent years, when crypto comprised a minor slice of their investments. Related: A “Regulate, Not Ban” Stance on Crypto Newly Emerges from India’s Parliament Despite the existing complexities and high level of uncertainty within the sector, Kamath believes that the extra attraction for most investors towards Futures and Options in digital assets is the high leverage and low tax rates associated with these products compared to traditional markets. SEBI mulls regulatory adjustment in equity derivatives In the meantime, the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is planning to prolong the tenure of equity derivatives while aiming to curb gray market risks. According to Sebi chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the board will consult with stakeholders on ways to improve, in a calibrated manner, the maturity of derivative products so that they better serve hedging and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 06:44
Nvidia revenue surges 56%, despite zero H20 processor sales to China
The company has posted $46.7 billion in revenue for the quarter, despite restrictive export controls from the US-China trade war. Computer chip manufacturer Nvidia reported its financial results for the second quarter of its 2026's fiscal year, beating Wall Street expectations for revenues and earnings per share (EPS).Nvidia reported Q2 revenue of $46.7 billion, a 6% rise over the previous quarter, and over $26.4 billion in net income. The company’s revenue was up by 56% from the previous year, according to Wednesday’s announcement.The company disclosed EPS of $1.08, using GAAP accounting, and $1.05 EPS for non-GAAP. Nvidia also posted a profit margin of around 72.4% for the quarter.Read more
Coinstats
2025/08/28 06:44
Is 2025 The Year Without A Song Of The Summer? ‘Ordinary’ Tops Charts As New Tracks Lag
The post Is 2025 The Year Without A Song Of The Summer? ‘Ordinary’ Tops Charts As New Tracks Lag appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Alex Warren’s chart-topping ballad “Ordinary” is this summer’s most popular song by the numbers, but critics and music fans have lamented that this summer seemed to have few breakout hits as the charts were led by slower songs and holdovers from 2024. Alex Warren’s song “Ordinary” is this summer’s most-streamed hit. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/WireImage) WireImage Key Facts “Ordinary” was the most-streamed song this summer on Spotify, the streaming service said Wednesday, and it also ranks No. 1 on Billboard’s Songs of the Summer chart, which is updated weekly based on the summer’s best-performing songs considering sales, streaming and radio data. But music critics have noted few new songs made a dent in the charts this summer: Of the top 10 on Billboard’s Songs of the Summer chart, only five were released this year as some 2024 smashes, like Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die with a Smile” and Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther,” continue to dominate. This summer’s hits also seem to lack the upbeat energy of 2024’s summer smashes like Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” or Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”—behind “Ordinary,” the next three songs on Billboard’s summer chart are all Morgan Wallen country ballads. Critics’ lists declaring this year’s songs of the summer have largely skipped the chart-toppers, as lists from both the New York Times and the Guardian have almost zero overlap with either Spotify’s picks or the Billboard chart. Why Are Critics Saying There May Not Be A Song Of The Summer? Critics have lamented the lack of breakout hits this year. On an episode of Slate’s Culture Gabfest podcast, Slate writer and music critic Chris Molanphy called the options for this year’s song of the summer “hazy” and “boring,” calling 2024 a much better summer for hit songs. “There are two problems with this…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 06:43
Bitcoin Profit-Taking Hits $260B, Highest in Nearly a Decade
The post Bitcoin Profit-Taking Hits $260B, Highest in Nearly a Decade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Bitcoin’s long-term investors are cashing out profits at levels not seen in nearly a decade, according to new data from blockchain analytics firm Glassnode. The firm reports that holders with extended positions have realized roughly 2.37 million BTC in gains during the 2024–2025 cycle—worth about $260.7 billion at current prices. The last time profits were this high was during the 2016–2017 bull market, when long-term holders realized 3.93 million BTC. Rising Sell Pressure Glassnode said the spike in realized gains reflects intensifying sell-side activity, as investors take advantage of Bitcoin’s rally to trim exposure. After climbing steadily over the past year, Bitcoin reached a record high of $124,167 on August 14 before retreating to around $110,761—an 11% pullback. The move suggests widespread profit-taking, a pattern consistent with previous cycles where periods of explosive growth were followed by quieter consolidation phases. Analysts note that while long-term holders are locking in record profits, Bitcoin’s broader trend remains intact, with institutional inflows and market structure changes continuing to shape the cycle. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team. Related stories Next article Source: https://coindoo.com/bitcoin-profit-taking-hits-260b-highest-in-nearly-a-decade/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 06:40
Tether Mints 1 Billion USDT on Ethereum Network
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/tether-mints-1-billion-usdt-ethereum-2/
Coinstats
2025/08/28 06:38
