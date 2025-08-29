MEXC-pörssi
/
Kryptouutiset
/
2025-08-29 Friday
Kryptouutiset
Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
6 Weeks Straight: Ethereum ETFs Leave Bitcoin in the Dust
ETH ETFs have drawn steadier inflows even in volatile weeks, contrasting with BTC funds that have struggled with sizable outflows since July.
BTC
$111,478.64
-0.15%
ETH
$4,460.13
-1.31%
Jaa
CryptoPotato
2025/08/29 05:44
Jaa
Crypto News: Token-Stock Comparisons Have Been Wrong All Along, New Framework Shows
The post Crypto News: Token-Stock Comparisons Have Been Wrong All Along, New Framework Shows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Crypto news and data providers showed wildly different supply metrics for identical tokens, creating valuation discrepancies worth billions. Artemis and Pantera Capital introduced the Outstanding Supply framework to mirror the stock market’s concept of Outstanding Shares. The Hyperliquid token revealed a $17.3 billion valuation gap between different data providers, who used inconsistent supply metrics. Token valuations compared to traditional stocks produced misleading results for years due to inconsistent supply measurement standards across crypto data providers. Artemis and Pantera Capital released a framework on Aug. 26 called “Outstanding Supply” that aimed to standardize how investors measured token economics against equity markets. Token-Stock Comparisons Failed Under Standard Metrics Recent Crypto News and Data Shows Traditional crypto valuation relied on two primary metrics that distorted comparisons with stocks. Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is calculated by multiplying the token price by the maximum possible supply. This approach resembled valuing Uber at $469 billion using its 5 billion authorized shares rather than the $196 billion market cap based on outstanding shares that investors actually referenced. Stock and tokens concepts | Source: Artemis At the same time, definitions of Circulating Supply varied dramatically among data providers. Some counted locked tokens while others excluded them. Some included treasury wallets while others removed them completely. These inconsistencies created scenarios where Hyperliquid showed valuations ranging from $10.5 billion to $27.8 billion, depending on the data source consulted. The problem extended beyond mere numbers. Investors attempting to calculate price-to-earnings or price-to-sales ratios found themselves comparing fundamentally different metrics. A token valued on FDV appeared artificially cheap compared to stocks, while the same token valued on restrictive Circulating Supply definitions appeared overvalued. Outstanding Supply Framework Outstanding Supply mirrored the stock market’s Outstanding Shares concept by excluding protocol-owned tokens from valuation calculations. The formula subtracted Total Protocol Holdings from Total…
CAP
$0.07098
-1.33%
TOKEN
$0.01319
-0.82%
COM
$0.018997
+3.68%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 05:44
Jaa
Bob Odenkirk’s ‘Nobody 2’ Gets Streaming Date, Report Says
The post Bob Odenkirk’s ‘Nobody 2’ Gets Streaming Date, Report Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bob Odenkirk in “Nobody 2” partial poster image. Universal Pictures Bob Odenkirk’s John Wick-style crime comedy Nobody 2 is reportedly coming soon to digital streaming. Rated R, Nobody 2 is the sequel to the hit 2021 crime comedy Nobody. The film opened in theaters on Aug. 15. The summary for Nobody 2 reads, “Much as he likes the slam-bang action of his ‘job,’ Hutch and his wife Becca (Connie Nielsen) find themselves overworked and drifting apart. So, they decide to take their kids (Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath) on a short getaway to the one and only place where Hutch and his brother Harry (RZA) went on a vacation as kids. ForbesPierce Brosnan: Next James Bond Star Will Be ‘Nervous As Hell’ Playing 007By Tim Lammers With Hutch’s dad (Christopher Lloyd) in tow, the family arrives in the small tourist town of Plummerville, eager for some fun in the sun. But when a minor encounter with some town bullies yanks the family into the crosshairs of a corrupt theme-park operator (John Ortiz) and his shady sheriff (Colin Hanks), Hutch finds himself the focus of the most unhinged, bloodthirsty crime boss he (or anyone) has ever encountered (Sharon Stone).” Directed by Timo Tjahjanto and written by Derek Kolstad (John Wick creator) and Aaron Rabin, Nobody 2 is expected to be released on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Sept. 2, according to When to Stream. Forbes‘Peacemaker’ Season 2, Episode 2 Start Time And Episode 1 RecapBy Tim Lammers While When to Stream is typically accurate with its PVOD reports, the streaming tracker noted that Nobody 2’s studio, Universal Pictures, has not announced or confirmed the digital release date and it is subject to change. When Nobody 2 arrives on PVOD, it will be available on such digital platforms as…
FUN
$0.009444
-0.70%
BOB
$0.00000592
-4.77%
CHANGE
$0.00213688
-0.26%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 05:41
Jaa
Russia Central Bank Reserves $ declined to $682.8B from previous $686.5B
The post Russia Central Bank Reserves $ declined to $682.8B from previous $686.5B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
COM
$0.018997
+3.68%
WELL
$0.0002963
-0.36%
FORWARD
$0.0001332
+0.07%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 05:38
Jaa
PSG1 Solana, portable Web3 console with hardware wallet
The post PSG1 Solana, portable Web3 console with hardware wallet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A portable device designed for Web3 gaming and asset custody arrives: PSG1 Solana features an OLED display, a hardware wallet and limited edition versions. The first units for preorder are expected on October 6, 2025, according to the company. In this context, we are talking about a device that attempts to combine entertainment and security without excessive complications for the end user. Update August 28, 2025: we have analyzed the available technical documentation for the preorder campaign and reviewed images and specifications of the promotional material. In preliminary tests on a prototype provided for evaluation, the local management of signatures showed average response times in the range of hundreds of milliseconds for standard operations; these results are indicative and will need to be confirmed on final units. Industry analysts observe that the native integration of a hardware wallet can reduce user onboarding errors compared to exclusively software flows, improving the usability of dApps. To provide context, Solana aims for high throughput and low latency as described in its technical documentation, while best practices for hardware wallets are illustrated by manufacturers and industry whitepapers. What changes: console and cold wallet in the same device PSG1 Solana is designed to combine gaming, token management, and NFT access to dApp on the Solana ecosystem. The stated goal is to reduce entry barriers into Web3 by offering local key custody and a portable console interface. An interesting aspect is the attempt to bring critical asset management functions and gaming activities into a single device, thus eliminating intermediate steps. For general information on hardware wallets and security models, also see the industry guide on the role of devices dedicated to key custody. Main Specifications (in brief) Chipset: Rockchip RK3588S octa-core Wikipedia RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4X Storage: 128 GB eMMC OLED Screen: 3.92″, 1240×1080 Connectivity: Wi‑Fi…
TOKEN
$0.01319
-0.82%
COM
$0.018997
+3.68%
CORE
$0.436
+1.04%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 05:37
Jaa
It’ll Cost At Least $750 To Watch Every NFL Game This Season
The post It’ll Cost At Least $750 To Watch Every NFL Game This Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The 2025 NFL season will kick off next Thursday with the rival Eagles-Cowboys matchup on NBC, and by the time the 18-week regular season is over games will have aired on nine different channels and streaming platforms, costing die-hard fans more than $750 in subscriptions to watch every single game. Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after scoring a 22-yard touchdown against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 21, 2024. Getty Images Key Facts NFL fans without cable or streaming subscriptions can access NFL games on ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC—which will air at least 218 of the 272 games in the regular season, per the league’s official schedule—but local TV only broadcasts a handful of games across the Sunday afternoon timeslots in each market, requiring fans to shell out much more if they want access to every out-of-market game. To truly see every game available on those channels across the country, viewers would need to shell out for a Sunday Ticket annual subscription at $378 for returning subscribers, and a base subscription to YouTube TV, which is $83 per month for returning subscribers (new users get Sunday Ticket for $276 per year and YouTube TV’s base plan for $50 per month). Traditional basic channel packages, which open up access to NFL games airing on ESPN and NFL Network if the channels are included in the subscription, range in price from $30 to $70 depending on market and provider, for an average cost of $50. Thursday Night Football games will air exclusively on Amazon Prime Video again this season, which costs $9 per month, and Netflix will air two Christmas Day games, which costs a minimum of $8 per month. Some Monday Night Football games will air exclusively on ESPN, which will require viewers to either have a…
FOX
$0.02879
-0.20%
CITY
$1.0134
+0.26%
SHELL
$0.1354
+1.19%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 05:35
Jaa
Halo Security Enhances Platform With Custom Dashboards And Reports
Halo Security announces significant platform enhancements to give security teams greater flexibility and control within the platform. New features include custom dashboards, configurable reports, and improved automation capabilities.
HALO
$0.0001337
-28.80%
Jaa
Hackernoon
2025/08/29 05:34
Jaa
Bitcoin Hash Rate Hits Record 955 Exahashes per Second
The post Bitcoin Hash Rate Hits Record 955 Exahashes per Second appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The computational power dedicated to securing the Bitcoin blockchain has climbed to a record 955 quintillion hashes per second, according to data circulating among industry trackers on 27 August The computational power dedicated to securing the Bitcoin blockchain has climbed to a record 955 quintillion hashes per second, according to data circulating among industry trackers on 27 August. The fresh peak—roughly 955 exahashes per second—extends a year-long trend of rising hash rate as new, more efficient mining rigs come online and large-scale operators expand capacity. A higher hash rate boosts the network’s resilience against attacks and is often viewed by analysts as a barometer of long-term confidence in the cryptocurrency. The milestone comes less than eight months before the next scheduled “halving,” when the reward for mining new bitcoins will be cut in half—an event that historically has tightened margins for miners while putting upward pressure on the token’s price. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/blockchains/bitcoin-hash-rate-hits-record-955-exahashes-per-second-6d02fc1b
MORE
$0.10548
+5.00%
TOKEN
$0.01319
-0.82%
COM
$0.018997
+3.68%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 05:31
Jaa
Breaking: 21Shares Seeks SEC Nod to Launch First SEI ETF
Read the full article at coingape.com.
SEI
$0.3019
+3.03%
COM
$0.018997
+3.68%
Jaa
Coinstats
2025/08/29 05:30
Jaa
5 High-Risk Altcoins With 20,000% Upside — MAGACOIN FINANCE Tops Analyst Watchlist
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/5-high-risk-altcoins-with-20000-upside-magacoin-finance-leads-analyst-watchlist/
COM
$0.018997
+3.68%
Jaa
Coinstats
2025/08/29 05:30
Jaa
Trendaavat uutiset
Lisää
Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million
Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body
21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF
Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet