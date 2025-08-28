2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Massive Buying! Cold Wallet’s Stage 17 Price Gains Viral Attention Over Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Moves & AAVE Market Outlook

The crypto market in 2025 is not moving in a single direction but unfolding into very different stories. Shiba Inu […] The post Massive Buying! Cold Wallet’s Stage 17 Price Gains Viral Attention Over Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Moves & AAVE Market Outlook appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/08/28
6 Trending Presales to Buy Now – Only BlockchainFX Offers 35% Extra Tokens With AUG35 Bonus

Crypto presales are dominating investor attention in 2025, with names like BlockchainFX, BlockDAG, Maxi Doge, Snorter Token, Best Wallet Token, and The Last Dwarfs all generating buzz. These projects cover everything from meme-inspired hype to gaming ecosystems, but only one has the depth, innovation, and explosive upside to compete with the biggest exchanges in the
2025/08/28
Alchemy Pay and MTT Sports Bridge Fiat and Crypto for Gamers Worldwide

The integration between Alchemy Pay and MTT Sports takes into account the inclusion of fiat-crypto payments in the Web3 gaming sector for $MTT.
2025/08/28
rebranding and spotlight on Solana

The post rebranding and spotlight on Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. dYdX inaugurates a new phase: the rebranding into dYdX Labs marks a change in strategy, accompanied by free instant deposits for amounts over $100 on Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, Polygon, and Avalanche, and by the introduction of trading via Telegram – a feature based on Pocket Protector technology – scheduled for September 2025. The official announcement and specialist coverage confirm the roadmap and timelines indicated by the company CoinCentral. The goal is to bring decentralized trading closer to the standards of CEX, reducing friction and execution times. According to the data collected in the official roadmap published on August 26, 2025, dYdX reports an improvement of 98% in the performance and reliability of the APIs compared to April 2025, a figure that suggests a priority focus on stability and programmatic integrations. During the editorial monitoring, we also evaluated the impact of the onboarding innovations: incentives for partners and instant deposits over $100 should facilitate the entry of retail traders and market makers. The analysts we consulted observe that the Telegram/Pocket Protector integration and the spot debut on Solana are strategic moves to scale cross‑chain liquidity before the possible extension to other networks. In brief Rebranding: the transition to dYdX Labs introduces a more agile approach to iteration and release. Free deposits: instantly operational and without fees for amounts over $100 on Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, Polygon, and Avalanche, as indicated in the official roadmap. Spot on Solana: spot trading will make its debut starting with Solana, with plans to extend to other chains. Telegram trading: launched in September 2025, it will allow the execution of perpetual directly from Telegram thanks to Pocket Protector technology (CoinCentral). Technical upgrades: implementations such as Designated Proposers, enhancement of the Order Gateway, TWAP/Scale orders, and latency optimizations to improve the speed and resilience of the…
2025/08/28
Nvidia smashes Q2 earnings with numbers too good for its stock, turns Wall Street bearish

Nvidia reported second-quarter earnings, delivering $46.7 billion in revenue, a rise of 6% from Q1 and 56% higher than the same quarter last year, according to an earnings report published Tuesday. But the market didn’t reward it. Instead, the stock dipped in extended trading as the company’s data center unit, which Wall Street treats like […]
2025/08/28
Arctic Pablo Coin, Pudgy Penguins, Official Trump

The post Arctic Pablo Coin, Pudgy Penguins, Official Trump appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world of meme coins has seen explosive growth, and it’s no surprise that investors are now looking for the top meme coins to invest in this week. As markets continue to shift, the spotlight is on several exciting new coins that promise not only fun but real returns. Among them, Arctic Pablo Coin stands out as a unique contender with its engaging backstory, ROI potential, and adventurous narrative that has crypto enthusiasts buzzing. Meanwhile, Pudgy Penguins and Official Trump are making waves for their own reasons, offering potential for investors eager to jump on the meme coin bandwagon. If you’re wondering which meme coins are worth your time and investment, look no further. Arctic Pablo Coin has captured the attention of many with its rich storytelling, high ROI, and community-driven presale success. It’s not just another meme coin—Arctic Pablo offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of an epic journey, all while staking your claim in one of the most thrilling presale events in the crypto world. This week, Arctic Pablo Coin remains one of the top meme coins to invest in. With a presale tally already exceeding $3.62 million and its stage 38 (CEXPedition PREP) rapidly approaching its closing, the price of $APC is set for a massive spike. The best part? We are in a bonus stage right now! That means you get 200% more coins with every purchase using the bonus code CEX100. Let’s dive deeper into what makes Arctic Pablo Coin, Pudgy Penguins, and Official Trump such hot picks for this week. If you’re still on the fence about where to place your bets, this is the perfect moment to act before the next major surge. Arctic Pablo Coin: A Thrilling Adventure to the Top Arctic Pablo Coin isn’t just another meme coin; it’s an…
2025/08/28
As NBA Continues To Make Mark In Africa, Pacers Assistant Lloyd Pierce Loves Being Part Of It

The post As NBA Continues To Make Mark In Africa, Pacers Assistant Lloyd Pierce Loves Being Part Of It appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 28: Lead assistant coach Lloyd Pierce reacts to a play against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on October 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Getty Images As the basketball world continues its outreach into Africa, Indiana Pacers assistant coach Lloyd Pierce wants to be a part of it. Over the last few days, the NBA and FIBA teamed up to host a Basketball Without Borders Africa (BWB) camp in Kigali, Rwanda, and Pierce was one of six coaches who led campers throughout the four-day event. “It’s important for the connectivity to be there. It’s important that we continue to stay over here in the summer and throughout the year and help grow the game. And that’s not just on the court,” Pierce said of planting NBA and basketball roots in Africa. “That’s with the officials that are here that are learning, and that’s with the coaches and how they teach the game. They’re here and they’re in their respective home countries, teaching the game at all age levels.” This is the fourth time that Pierce has been involved in a BWB camp. This year, he and Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee are in charge of the men’s portion of the event. They run participants through skill development drills, then some practice sessions followed by games. Afterward, there’s a coaches clinic with roughly 300 coaches. Pierce’s first BWB was in Tokyo back in 2012. This time, it’s in Rwanda – a significant decision. It’s the first time the camp has reached Eastern Africa after previous stops in Senegal, Angola, South Africa, and Egypt. “A lot of these guys are playing in arenas for the first time. A lot of these guys are getting passports for the…
2025/08/28
Dollar Stablecoin Dominance: Circle’s Bold Partnership Proposal in South Korea

BitcoinWorld Dollar Stablecoin Dominance: Circle’s Bold Partnership Proposal in South Korea A significant development is unfolding in the world of digital finance, particularly concerning the future of global transactions. Circle, a leading financial technology firm, has made a compelling proposal to South Korea’s financial sector. They are seeking a partnership centered around their existing dollar stablecoin, notably expressing no interest in creating a won-pegged version. This strategic decision highlights Circle’s commitment to global interoperability and the power of the U.S. dollar in the digital realm. Why Circle Prioritizes the Dollar Stablecoin in South Korea During recent high-level meetings, Circle President Heath Tarbert engaged with key executives from four major South Korean financial groups. He clearly stated that Circle has no plans to collaborate on a won-denominated stablecoin. Instead, the focus was entirely on their established dollar stablecoin, USDC. This approach underscores a deliberate strategy. What drives this decision? Circle believes in the universal utility of a globally recognized currency for digital transactions. Here are some key reasons: Global Liquidity: A dollar stablecoin like USDC offers unparalleled liquidity, making it ideal for international trade and cross-border payments. Stability and Trust: Pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar and fully reserved, USDC provides a reliable store of value and medium of exchange in the volatile crypto market. Existing Infrastructure: Circle has already built robust infrastructure around USDC, making it easier to integrate into existing financial systems worldwide. This preference suggests a vision where the dollar stablecoin acts as a bridge, connecting diverse economies and financial ecosystems. What Potential Benefits Could a Dollar Stablecoin Partnership Bring to South Korea? For South Korean financial firms, partnering with Circle on its dollar stablecoin could unlock several opportunities. This isn’t just about adopting a new technology; it’s about embracing a new paradigm for international finance. Moreover, such a partnership could significantly enhance their capabilities in the digital asset space. Consider these potential advantages: Enhanced Global Reach: South Korean businesses could facilitate smoother, faster, and cheaper international transactions using a globally accepted digital dollar. Innovation in Financial Products: Local firms might develop new services built on top of USDC, such as tokenized remittances, decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, or improved treasury management. Access to Global Capital Markets: A strong connection to the dollar stablecoin ecosystem could provide easier access to international capital and investment opportunities. However, it’s also important to acknowledge potential challenges. Navigating regulatory frameworks and ensuring seamless integration with existing legacy systems will be crucial steps for successful adoption. Understanding Circle’s Vision for Global Dollar Stablecoin Adoption Circle’s proposal in South Korea is not an isolated event; it reflects a broader global strategy. The company aims to position USDC as the premier digital dollar, serving as a fundamental layer for the future of money and payments. Heath Tarbert’s discussions with South Korean executives are a testament to this ambition. Circle envisions a world where a trusted dollar stablecoin streamlines financial operations across borders. This vision includes: Interoperability: Creating a seamless environment where digital assets can move freely and efficiently between different platforms and jurisdictions. Financial Inclusion: Providing access to stable, reliable digital currency for underserved populations globally. Programmable Money: Enabling new forms of financial innovation through smart contracts and automated transactions. Indeed, this strategy aligns with the growing trend of digitalization in finance, where efficiency and accessibility are paramount. The Future Impact of Dollar Stablecoin in Asian Markets Circle’s focus on a dollar stablecoin partnership in South Korea sends a clear signal about the potential trajectory of digital finance in Asia. As economies become increasingly interconnected, the demand for efficient, stable, and globally recognized digital currencies will only grow. Therefore, other Asian nations might observe this development closely. What does this mean for the wider region? It suggests a potential acceleration in the adoption of dollar-pegged digital assets for various uses, from trade finance to retail payments. Furthermore, it could influence how central banks and financial institutions in other countries approach their own digital currency strategies. This bold move by Circle could truly reshape how South Korea, and potentially other Asian markets, interact with the global digital economy. It underscores the growing importance of a reliable dollar stablecoin as a cornerstone of modern financial infrastructure. In conclusion, Circle’s steadfast commitment to its dollar-denominated stablecoin in its discussions with South Korean financial powerhouses is a significant indicator of its global strategy. By prioritizing a universally accepted digital dollar over a localized won-pegged alternative, Circle aims to foster greater interoperability, liquidity, and innovation within the region’s financial landscape. This initiative could pave the way for a more integrated and efficient global digital economy, with the dollar stablecoin playing a pivotal role. Frequently Asked Questions About Circle’s Stablecoin Strategy Q1: Why did Circle reject developing a won-pegged stablecoin for South Korea? A1: Circle’s President Heath Tarbert indicated that the company is focusing on its existing dollar-denominated stablecoin, USDC, to promote global interoperability and leverage the U.S. dollar’s universal recognition and liquidity in digital finance. Q2: What is a dollar stablecoin, and how does it work? A2: A dollar stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value, typically pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar. It achieves this by holding an equivalent amount of reserves (like cash and short-term U.S. government bonds) for every stablecoin issued, ensuring its value remains consistent. Q3: What are the main benefits for South Korean financial firms partnering with Circle on its dollar stablecoin? A3: Potential benefits include enhanced global reach for transactions, opportunities to innovate new financial products, and improved access to international capital markets, all facilitated by a globally recognized digital dollar. Q4: How does Circle’s proposal align with its broader global strategy? A4: Circle aims to establish USDC as the premier digital dollar, serving as a foundational layer for future money and payments worldwide. The South Korea proposal is part of this larger vision to foster interoperability, financial inclusion, and programmable money across various jurisdictions. Q5: Will this partnership impact other Asian markets? A5: While specifically targeting South Korea, Circle’s strategic focus on the dollar stablecoin could set a precedent and influence the adoption of dollar-pegged digital assets and digital currency strategies in other Asian countries. Q6: Is Circle’s dollar stablecoin regulated? A6: Yes, Circle’s dollar stablecoin, USDC, is fully reserved and regulated, undergoing regular attestations to ensure transparency and stability. This regulatory compliance is a key factor in its trustworthiness for financial institutions. Did you find this insight into Circle’s strategic moves compelling? Share this article with your network on social media to spread awareness about the evolving landscape of global digital finance and the crucial role of the dollar stablecoin! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital currencies institutional adoption. This post Dollar Stablecoin Dominance: Circle’s Bold Partnership Proposal in South Korea first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
2025/08/28
RLUSD Launches on Aave Horizon, Expanding Institutional DeFi Access

TLDR Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin has been integrated into Aave’s Horizon Real World Asset market. The integration allows RLUSD to be used as collateral in decentralized lending, enhancing liquidity. The new platform enables institutions to access DeFi markets without violating onchain regulations. Aave’s Horizon market is designed to allow investors to earn yields from institutional borrowers. [...] The post RLUSD Launches on Aave Horizon, Expanding Institutional DeFi Access appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/08/28
Exploring Vibe Coding: AI-Assisted Software Development

The post Exploring Vibe Coding: AI-Assisted Software Development appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Darius Baruo Aug 26, 2025 19:32 Vibe coding introduces AI-assisted techniques for faster software development. Learn about its methodologies and best practices to enhance coding workflows, according to Stellar (XLM). Vibe coding, an innovative approach to software development, leverages artificial intelligence to streamline and accelerate the coding process. According to Stellar (XLM), this method employs AI to assist developers in crafting software with greater efficiency and precision. Understanding Vibe Coding At the core of vibe coding is the concept of ‘prompting,’ which involves giving direct instructions to large language models (LLMs). These models, while highly skilled, require clear and detailed guidance to produce desired outcomes. Developers are encouraged to express their goals, requirements, and constraints explicitly to eliminate ambiguity and ensure the AI model understands the task at hand. Best Practices in Vibe Coding Effective prompting is crucial in AI-assisted programming. Developers should strive to be outcome-oriented, focusing on what they wish to achieve rather than dictating the exact method of execution. This allows the AI model to propose innovative solutions that align with the end goals. Additionally, providing relevant context, including programming languages, styles, and specific keywords, ensures that the AI model operates with the correct framework from the outset. Enhancing Coding Workflow Vibe coding not only accelerates the development process but also enhances the overall coding workflow. By integrating AI into the development environment, developers can explore new creative avenues and tackle complex challenges with the support of advanced computational capabilities. This approach encourages a collaborative dynamic between human developers and AI, fostering an environment where both can learn and adapt. The Future of AI in Development The integration of AI into software development, as exemplified by vibe coding, signals a transformative shift in how code is written and executed.…
2025/08/28
Trendaavat uutiset

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet