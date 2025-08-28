2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Cold Wallet Presale Frenzy vs. Shiba Inu Whale Moves vs. Aave Market Outlook

Cold Wallet Presale Frenzy vs. Shiba Inu Whale Moves vs. Aave Market Outlook

The post Cold Wallet Presale Frenzy vs. Shiba Inu Whale Moves vs. Aave Market Outlook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Shiba Inu (SHIB) whale activity, AAVE market outlook, and Cold Wallet’s presale momentum are shaping investor sentiment. Discover why Cold Wallet could outpace both and emerge as the top crypto project. The crypto market in 2025 is not moving in a single direction but unfolding into very different stories. Shiba Inu (SHIB) whale activity has seen trillions of tokens pulled from exchanges, sparking hopes of accumulation but leaving retail investors uncertain about timing. Meanwhile, the AAVE market outlook is anchored in strength, with lending volumes exceeding $40 billion, solidifying its position as a DeFi leader. However, its maturity may mean limited fresh ROI for newcomers. In contrast, Cold Wallet (CWT) is rewriting the presale playbook. Already at Stage 17 with pricing at $0.00998 and a confirmed launch target of $0.3517, CWT presents one of the last sharp ROI windows, blending real adoption with the upside of early entry. Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whale Activity: Hope or Head Fake? Shiba Inu has long been driven by sentiment and whale moves, and 2025 is no different. Recent on-chain data shows trillions of SHIB tokens being pulled from exchanges, sparking speculation that large holders are accumulating ahead of a bigger rally. For the retail crowd, though, the signals are mixed. Pullbacks from whales can mean confidence, but they can also lead to sharp liquidity shocks when those same tokens return to market. Price-wise, SHIB remains volatile, trading within tight bands that reflect more whale-driven accumulation than broad adoption. Retail investors face the tough question of whether they’re front-running whales or simply following them into a trap. Unlike projects with utility-driven models, SHIB continues to hinge on speculative flows and community hype. While its popularity remains unmatched in meme culture, its reliance on a few major wallets leaves smaller investors exposed to sudden…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 07:10
Ethereum's Institutional Recognition Gains Momentum

Ethereum’s Institutional Recognition Gains Momentum

Detail: https://coincu.com/ethereum/ethereum-institutional-recognition-propels-interest/
Coinstats2025/08/28 07:08
YZY token aftermath sees 105 traders lose $100k-$1M each in $75M wipeout

YZY token aftermath sees 105 traders lose $100k-$1M each in $75M wipeout

The post YZY token aftermath sees 105 traders lose $100k-$1M each in $75M wipeout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kanye West’s YZY token launch has left 105 traders with significant losses between $100,000 and $1 million each, totaling $26 million in combined losses at an average of $250,000 per wallet. According to data shared by Bubblemaps analysis published on Aug. 27, 70,201 traders interacted with the token, resulting in 51,862 tanking losses. West’s controversial token launch on Solana reached a market capitalization over $3 billion before collapsing by over 90% within hours. Data reveals stark inequality in outcomes, with only 11 wallets (0.015%) generating profits exceeding $1 million each. These successful traders captured $18.9 million in combined gains. The loss distribution shows that traders with larger positions bore the heaviest burden. Wallets losing between $10,000 and $100,000 totaled roughly $25.4 million, with 917 addresses sharing an average loss of $27,700. An additional 4,244 traders lost between $1,000 and $10,000, with an average loss of $3,000, resulting in over $13 million. At the extreme end, three traders each lost more than $1 million, resulting in a combined loss of $5.07 million. Only 1% of wallets earned substantial profits Of the 70,201 traders, only 18,333 achieved profitability, representing 26% of total participants. Yet, nearly 86% of them generated profits of up to $1,000, totaling around $1.65 million, with an average profit of $105 for each trader in this cohort. Less than 1% (642 wallets) of the traders generated profits exceeding $10,000 each, capturing a combined gain of $58.8 million, which represents nearly 88% of the total profits. Additionally, 88 traders earned between $100,000 and $1 million each, totaling $24.9 million. Contributing to traders’ losses were structural disadvantages, including 94% insider-controlled initial supply and prohibitive fee structures. The YZY pool operated with a 1% base fee that quickly adjusted to 2.68%; combined with slippage costs, this resulted in an estimated 10% round-trip…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 07:08
Solana Price Forecast: $400 Possible In The Next 90 Days But This New Viral Layer 2 Token May 45x

Solana Price Forecast: $400 Possible In The Next 90 Days But This New Viral Layer 2 Token May 45x

The post Solana Price Forecast: $400 Possible In The Next 90 Days But This New Viral Layer 2 Token May 45x appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is picking up speed again, and some of the most recognized altcoins are showing renewed strength. Solana has remained one of the most closely watched names in the sector, while Ethereum’s newest meme-driven Layer 2 project, Layer Brett ($LBRETT), is starting to dominate presale chatter. Investors are now asking whether the Solana price forecast can play out with a push toward $400 in the short term, or if smaller tokens with meme appeal are where the bigger money will be made. Solana price forecast The Solana price forecast has turned increasingly optimistic, as the network proves itself with speed, efficiency, and reliability. SOL’s ability to handle large transaction volumes with ultra-low fees makes it a go-to blockchain for developers, particularly in DeFi, NFTs, and gaming. Activity on the chain has stayed high, with fresh launches continuing even during market slowdowns. Its NFT ecosystem, once a surprise to many, has matured into one of the strongest in crypto, and major platforms keep building on it. This steady developer engagement reinforces Solana’s position as not just a fast chain, but one with real adoption across multiple sectors. Institutional players are also paying closer attention. Funds that once ignored altcoins are now including SOL in their portfolios, citing its proven track record and efficiency compared to competitors. If SOL can sustain momentum, analysts believe the token could hit the $400 level within the next 90 days, a move that would confirm it as one of the most resilient large-cap cryptos in the market. Why Layer Brett is gaining traction While Solana provides stability, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is offering something different: meme culture fused with Ethereum Layer 2 scalability. Built on Ethereum’s scaling network, it delivers near-instant transfers and ultra-low fees, avoiding the congestion problems that plague Layer 1 tokens. At…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 07:07
Stellar's XLM Tests $0.40 Resistance as Institutional Flows Drive Volatility

Stellar’s XLM Tests $0.40 Resistance as Institutional Flows Drive Volatility

The post Stellar’s XLM Tests $0.40 Resistance as Institutional Flows Drive Volatility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stellar’s native token, XLM, traded in a narrow but active range over the past 24 hours, reflecting broader pressures across the digital asset market. Between Aug. 26 at 15:00 and Aug. 27 at 14:00, the cryptocurrency moved within a $0.017 band – about 4% – from a high of $0.40 to a low of $0.38. After briefly testing resistance at $0.40 late on Aug. 26, XLM retraced to $0.39, a 2% dip from session openings, as sellers dominated overnight trading. Volumes ran above average at more than 45 million tokens exchanged, a sign that institutional activity remained elevated despite the pullback. The spike in trading coincided with broader regulatory developments. Daily turnover surged 115% to $402.21 million when XLM touched $0.40, underscoring how institutional engagement has intensified alongside anticipation for possible approvals of cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds. Recent filings for funds tied to domestically developed digital assets, including Stellar, have helped draw corporate and institutional money into the space even as policymakers weigh tighter oversight. Intraday action on Aug. 27 offered a snapshot of that dynamic. Between 13:20 and 14:19, XLM climbed from $0.38 to $0.39, gaining about 1% in under an hour before consolidating. Volumes peaked at 1.42 million tokens per minute during the move, setting technical resistance at $0.39 and establishing support near $0.38. The ability to hold above support in the face of profit-taking highlights that institutional flows are continuing to shape short-term market structure. HBAR/USD (TradingView) Market Analysis Indicates Mixed Sentiment Overall trading parameters showed a $0.017 range representing 4% spread between maximum $0.40 and minimum $0.38 levels. Initial price appreciation from $0.39 to $0.40 was supported by elevated trading volume of 41.02 million units. Strong resistance emerged at the $0.40 level, triggering subsequent selling pressure from institutional participants. Extended decline occurred with systematic price reduction to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 07:06
'Know Your Issuer': This Tech Combats Counterfeit Coins, Starting With USDC and PYUSD

‘Know Your Issuer’: This Tech Combats Counterfeit Coins, Starting With USDC and PYUSD

The post ‘Know Your Issuer’: This Tech Combats Counterfeit Coins, Starting With USDC and PYUSD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Bluprynt’s pilot program for “Know Your Issuer” tapped USDC and PYUSD. The solution is aimed at stifling counterfeit cryptocurrencies. The pilot comes amid new guidance for banks and safeguarding crypto. Bluprynt recently completed a pilot project aimed at stifling counterfeit cryptocurrencies, integrating a “Know Your Issuer” framework into stablecoins from Circle and PayPal, the provider of crypto-focused compliance solutions told Decrypt on Wednesday. The company, led by Georgetown Law Professor Chris Brummer, estimates that phony tokens are causing crypto users at least $1.6 billion in losses each year. The company’s solution aims to reduce that sum by linking issuers’ credentials to assets on-chain.   “The question of counterfeit tokens is more than just a retail investor issue, although it’s an obvious one,” he said. “If you create a token, and someone’s creating a counterfeit version, it can be very hard to do your business because someone is undermining your brand.” ﻿ Bluprynt’s solution represents a crypto-native riff on KYB, or Know Your Business. The due diligence process is used to verify the legal status of a business, and its compliance with anti-money laundering rules, while establishing so-called verified identities. Under Know Your Issuer, or KYI, verified identities are attached to the digital asset itself. Although the technology could be integrated into digital wallets and infrastructure as a way to help retail investors, the product is also aimed at institutions, Brummer said. “Instead of using a TradFi accounting system, or some kind of Web2-based system, we’re able to create, in essence, a verifiable digital identity at the point of issuance,” he said. The pilot’s completion comes as the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency issues new guidance for banks on safeguarding digital assets. Signaling a broader regulatory shift, it reaffirmed national banks’ authority to manage and outsource crypto…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 07:05
Pump.fun Surges, LetsBonk Crashes – What's Next for the Memecoin Market?

Pump.fun Surges, LetsBonk Crashes – What’s Next for the Memecoin Market?

The memecoin market is in constant flux, with platforms battling for dominance across blockchains. Pump.fun, Solana’s leading launchpad, has just hit a major milestone, surpassing $800 million in lifetime revenue, according to on-chain data. The platform, which charges a 1% swap fee on all transactions, has firmly re-established itself at the center of the memecoin [...] The post Pump.fun Surges, LetsBonk Crashes – What’s Next for the Memecoin Market? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/28 07:05
Nvidia's Revenue Skyrockets 56%, Even with No Processor Sales in China!

Nvidia’s Revenue Skyrockets 56%, Even with No Processor Sales in China!

Nvidia has recently announced its financial results for the second quarter, surpassing analyst predictions despite regulatory challenges in China that have impacted its business operations. This performance underscores the technology giant’s robust standing in the global market, particularly in sectors closely tied to cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Nvidia’s Financial Highlights Nvidia’s earnings report revealed significant [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/28 07:02
How did Flipr become a dark horse in the social prediction market after a 100-fold increase in two months?

How did Flipr become a dark horse in the social prediction market after a 100-fold increase in two months?

By ChandlerZ, Foresight News From late June to late August of this year, Flipr's price performance was truly remarkable. Two months prior, its market capitalization was less than $2 million, drawing virtually no interest. By August 27th, the project's market capitalization had climbed to a peak of $21 million, a more than 100-fold increase, including a 16-fold increase in August alone. So, what exactly is Flipr? Simply put, it's not a new prediction market, but rather a social portal to the prediction market. Unlike Polymarket or Kalshi, which require independent platforms and interfaces, Flipr takes a more lightweight approach: embedding itself directly into social platform X. What is Flipr: The “social layer” of prediction markets? Flipr officially launched in July 2025, with its core entry point being Fliprbot, a trading bot running on the X platform. Unlike traditional prediction markets, which require navigating to a separate website, browsing a list of markets, connecting to a wallet, and then placing a bet, Flipr condenses the entire process into a social conversation. Users simply tag @fliprbot on an X or enter a natural language command in a private message, such as "Will Donald Trump win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025?" followed by their bet direction and amount, to complete the transaction. The bet information then appears on the timeline as content, becoming a social event that can be copied, forwarded, and questioned. Flipr essentially integrates trading and posting, making every bet publicly visible. To lower the barrier to entry, Flipr has integrated Privy's account system at the bottom layer and introduced derivative features such as leveraged trading and stop-loss/take-profit functions. Betting is no longer an isolated activity after a redirect, but a natural extension of the conversation. Flipr even supports group chat and community integration. Group administrators can create markets instantly within conversations, allowing users to discuss and place bets simultaneously, making predictions a part of social interaction, just like chat stickers. The logic behind this design is clear. Traditional prediction markets are more like tools for professional speculators, while Flipr aims to make trading a part of social interaction. However, rather than competing head-on with Polymarket or Kalshi, it chooses to focus on the front lines of user engagement. Polymarket and Kalshi provide trading depth and compliance, while Flipr provides visibility and reach. For prediction markets, this is a complementary relationship. Flipr acts as an amplifier, bringing previously specialized trading activities into the mainstream social landscape. This product logic determines its virality. Betting becomes a dynamic thread that can be forwarded, commented on, and even bet against. Opinions and financial bets overlap in the same space, amplifying the visibility of transactions across social networks. Flipr transforms the prediction market from a tool into a form of content, and this spreadability is the key to its rapid popularity. On July 7, Flipr launched the Mindshare Mining campaign, which lasted for six weeks and distributed a total of 10 million FLIPR tokens as rewards. Unlike common transaction mining, it doesn't simply reward transaction volume, but instead incorporates a more complex scoring system that seeks to integrate betting and social interaction. Points are calculated across five dimensions: The most intuitive aspect is that the larger the transaction volume, the higher the user's score. Posting time is also factored in, with the earliest posts of the week receiving greater weight, encouraging immediate user participation. Consecutive postings receive additional rewards. Furthermore, the project has built-in anti-spam constraints into the mechanism, with excessive posting resulting in point deductions to prevent the community from being overwhelmed by meaningless information. User interaction with posts is also factored in, with the number of likes, comments, and reposts directly impacting the final score. The landscape of the prediction market and the future of Flipr Flipr's rapid rise makes sense within the context of the prediction market's development. Over the past year, Polymarket and Kalshi have demonstrated the scale and potential of prediction markets, but neither has yet to launch a token. This has left investors without a direct target to invest in. Consequently, hot money has naturally flowed into Flipr, despite its small market capitalization and its association with the prediction market. Meanwhile, the popularity of prediction markets continues to grow. Polymarket's trading volume exceeded $9 billion in 2024, reaching $2.6 billion in a single month during the US election, firmly establishing itself as a leading crypto-native prediction platform. Kalshi, with CFTC approval, has rapidly expanded in the compliance sector, reaching nearly $2 billion in trading volume in 2024 and a $2 billion valuation after funding in 2025. Over the past two years, prediction markets have evolved from a fringe experiment into a rapidly growing niche market. According to official information, Flipr has already integrated with Polymarket and will soon integrate with Kalshi. Flipr isn't attempting to compete with major players in terms of liquidity or compliance, instead focusing on the front-end user experience. Platform X has 150 million daily active users, who already operate in an event-driven, sentiment-driven environment. Flipr embeds prediction markets into this context, allowing betting and posting to overlap, thereby lowering the barrier to entry. For Polymarket and Kalshi, this "social layer" may be the missing link. More importantly, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has publicly expressed his support for prediction markets on numerous occasions. Over the past two years, he has become a near-universal proponent of prediction markets, repeatedly emphasizing their role in promoting "information accuracy" and "cognitive correction." He noted that while in token voting, there are virtually no penalties for choosing the wrong outcome, in prediction markets, misjudgments can result in real financial losses. This mechanism forces participants to be more rational, and market prices often provide more accurate probabilities than media sentiment. For him personally, prediction markets help him maintain composure, preventing social media sentiment from amplifying the significance of events, while also providing a heads-up when truly significant events occur. Vitalik therefore views prediction markets as a social technology that can enhance rationality at the group level, highly aligned with the open governance goals of blockchain. At the same time, he frequently discussed the potential applications and areas for improvement of prediction markets. Vitalik pointed out that most prediction markets currently lack interest compensation, limiting their appeal as hedging tools. However, if this issue can be resolved in the future, related markets will spawn a large number of hedging applications and significantly increase trading volume. He also combined prediction markets with artificial intelligence, believing that AI-driven prediction markets could provide new avenues for community fact-checking, DAO adjudication, and even automated market making. For example, he envisioned embedding prediction markets within X's "Community Notes" feature, leveraging AI and incentives for small bets to accelerate the verification of facts. Vitalik even categorized prediction markets and community notes as the two flagship social cognitive technologies of the 2020s, believing that they are built on open participation rather than elite control and are important tools for promoting decentralized social governance. The key question going forward is whether Flipr can convert this short-term surge into long-term, stable growth. After the Mindshare Mining incentive program ends, user activity could decline if new mechanisms are lacking to maintain momentum. If the partnership with Kalshi can be further implemented, Flipr has the opportunity to become a social front-end for compliant predictive trading in the US market, which would provide new growth opportunities.
PANews2025/08/28 07:00
After 60% crash, can Vine Coin rebound 40%, rally to $0.10?

After 60% crash, can Vine Coin rebound 40%, rally to $0.10?

Will VINE bulls front a comeback from $0.05?
Coinstats2025/08/28 07:00
