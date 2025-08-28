Aave Labs unveiles Horizon, a new institutional lending platform
The post Aave Labs unveiles Horizon, a new institutional lending platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aave Labs has unveiled Horizon, a new institutional lending platform that enables stablecoin borrowing against tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). The platform has been touted as a milestone in the ongoing effort to connect decentralized finance (DeFi) with the infrastructure and rules of traditional markets, as it opens the door for institutional investors to easily access on-chain liquidity while still being compliant with regulatory standards. Horizon combines the compliance needs of regulated institutions with the open, composable infrastructure of Aave’s decentralized protocols. According to Aave Labs, institutions will be able to borrow stablecoins such as USDC, GHO, and Ripple Labs’ RLUSD against RWAs, including tokenized Treasuries, corporate bonds, and collateralized loan obligations. The platform operates on a permissioned instance of Aave V3, ensuring issuers comply with regulatory checks while preserving composability in stablecoin lending markets. Horizon combines compliance with composability Horizon balances two worlds that rarely meet. On one hand, collateral must come from issuers who clear regulatory checks, ensuring that the assets being posted are compliant. On the other hand, the borrowing side remains permissionless, so stablecoin markets like its stablecoin GHO, USDC, and Ripple Labs’ RLUSD can remain open and composable with the rest of DeFi. That hybrid structure is what Aave Labs believes will unlock institutional confidence. Horizon also integrates Chainlink’s SmartData infrastructure, such as the Onchain Net Asset Value (NAV) reporting and Proof of Reserves feeds, to continuously verify the value and collateralization of tokenized assets. Aave Labs has big-name partners lined up Aave didn’t launch Horizon in isolation. It arrives with a roster of well-known financial institutions and tokenization players already signed on. Partners include Circle, VanEck, Securitize, Superstate, Centrifuge, WisdomTree, and Hamilton Lane, among others. On day one, Horizon will support tokenized assets like Superstate’s USTB and USCC Treasury funds, Circle’s USYC short-duration yield fund,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 07:22