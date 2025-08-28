2025-08-29 Friday

Aave Labs unveiles Horizon, a new institutional lending platform

The post Aave Labs unveiles Horizon, a new institutional lending platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aave Labs has unveiled Horizon, a new institutional lending platform that enables stablecoin borrowing against tokenized real-world assets (RWAs).  The platform has been touted as a milestone in the ongoing effort to connect decentralized finance (DeFi) with the infrastructure and rules of traditional markets, as it opens the door for institutional investors to easily access on-chain liquidity while still being compliant with regulatory standards. Horizon combines the compliance needs of regulated institutions with the open, composable infrastructure of Aave’s decentralized protocols. According to Aave Labs, institutions will be able to borrow stablecoins such as USDC, GHO, and Ripple Labs’ RLUSD against RWAs, including tokenized Treasuries, corporate bonds, and collateralized loan obligations. The platform operates on a permissioned instance of Aave V3, ensuring issuers comply with regulatory checks while preserving composability in stablecoin lending markets. Horizon combines compliance with composability Horizon balances two worlds that rarely meet. On one hand, collateral must come from issuers who clear regulatory checks, ensuring that the assets being posted are compliant. On the other hand, the borrowing side remains permissionless, so stablecoin markets like its stablecoin GHO, USDC, and Ripple Labs’ RLUSD can remain open and composable with the rest of DeFi. That hybrid structure is what Aave Labs believes will unlock institutional confidence. Horizon also integrates Chainlink’s SmartData infrastructure, such as the Onchain Net Asset Value (NAV) reporting and Proof of Reserves feeds, to continuously verify the value and collateralization of tokenized assets. Aave Labs has big-name partners lined up Aave didn’t launch Horizon in isolation. It arrives with a roster of well-known financial institutions and tokenization players already signed on. Partners include Circle, VanEck, Securitize, Superstate, Centrifuge, WisdomTree, and Hamilton Lane, among others. On day one, Horizon will support tokenized assets like Superstate’s USTB and USCC Treasury funds, Circle’s USYC short-duration yield fund,…
A Blockchain Solutions For Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

The post A Blockchain Solutions For Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tokoin (TOKO) is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to establish a digital identity and access financial services. Tokoin offers a platform where SMEs can create a digital identity by sharing data and information about their business operations, transactions, and partnerships. Through the platform, SMEs can build a credible reputation based on verified data, which can be used to establish trust with potential business partners and financial institutions. The project aims to help SMEs access financing and credit opportunities from financial institutions by providing a reliable source of data and information. TOKO is the native utility token of the Tokoin ecosystem. It may have various use cases within the platform, including accessing services, participating in the ecosystem’s activities, and potentially as a medium of exchange. SMEs and participants within the ecosystem can earn rewards in TOKO tokens for their contributions and engagement. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/tokoin-toko-token/
33 US Firms Secure Phenomenal $100M+ Funding In 2025

The post 33 US Firms Secure Phenomenal $100M+ Funding In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI Startups: 33 US Firms Secure Phenomenal $100M+ Funding In 2025 Skip to content Home AI News AI Startups: 33 US Firms Secure Phenomenal $100M+ Funding in 2025 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ai-startups-funding-2025/
Treasury Secretary Urges Fed to Investigate Mortgage Fraud Claims

The post Treasury Secretary Urges Fed to Investigate Mortgage Fraud Claims appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Scott Bessent calls for Fed’s internal review over fraud claims. Bessent urges transparency for financial institutions, boosting confidence. Market volatility highlights crypto’s sensitivity to regulatory news. Scott Bessent, U.S. Treasury Secretary, has called for an internal review of the Federal Reserve over mortgage fraud allegations against Fed Governor Lisa Cook, urging transparency from Chairman Jerome Powell. The call for review raises questions about institutional trust and could impact market stability, particularly affecting BTC, ETH, and USD-backed stablecoins sensitive to U.S. policy shifts. Treasury’s Call for Fed Accountability Amid Fraud Allegations U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called for an internal review by the Federal Reserve, focusing on mortgage fraud allegations against Fed Governor Lisa Cook. In light of these claims, Bessent encourages Chairman Jerome Powell to conduct a thorough examination of the institution. This request highlights the need for transparency within the nation’s primary financial regulatory body. Such actions aim to preserve high trust between the Federal Reserve and the public. If substantiated, these allegations could potentially impact the credibility of the Fed’s governance. The involvement of top officials makes it crucial for the institution to demonstrate accountability and restore confidence. Market reactions reflect increased volatility, as major players like BTC and ETH respond to regulatory news. Treasury Secretary Bessent’s call might further influence the Federal Reserve’s policy directions, with experts suggesting that transparency is paramount at this juncture. The absence of direct statements from Jerome Powell and Lisa Cook leaves industry observers watching closely for further developments. Crypto Market’s Sensitivity to Regulatory Actions Did you know? The last major Federal Reserve probe in 2016 resulted in heightened market sensitivity, influencing crypto price swings of 3-7% within hours of announcements. Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $112,147.33, with a market cap of $2.23 trillion, per CoinMarketCap. Despite a minor 0.96%…
Mastercard and Circle Expand Stablecoin Settlement in EEMEA Region

TLDR Mastercard and Circle have expanded their partnership to enable stablecoin settlements in USDC and EURC across the EEMEA region. Arab Financial Services and Eazy Financial Services will be the first institutions to adopt these new stablecoin settlement capabilities. The partnership aims to simplify liquidity management and reduce friction in high-volume settlements for acquirers in [...] The post Mastercard and Circle Expand Stablecoin Settlement in EEMEA Region appeared first on Blockonomi.
Mastercard & Circle Expand USDC Settlement to New Regions

The post Mastercard & Circle Expand USDC Settlement to New Regions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mastercard and Circle are expanding their partnership to offer USDC and EURC settlement in new regions The move allows merchants in Africa and the Middle East to get faster, cheaper payment settlements Arab Financial Services (AFS) and Eazy Financial Services are the first to use the new feature Mastercard is deepening its partnership with Circle to bring stablecoin settlement to acquirers in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EEMEA). For the first time, businesses in these regions can settle transactions using Circle’s USDC and EURC. This move shows Mastercard’s commitment to integrating blockchain assets with traditional finance and giving merchants more efficient settlement options.  How Do Stablecoins Improve Payments? Using stablecoins for settlement gives acquirers and merchants several key advantages. Besides reducing reliance on old-school banking rails, stablecoins improve liquidity, speed up payment cycles, and lower operational costs.  This move directly solves key challenges around delayed settlements and cross-border payments. The combination of Mastercard’s huge global network and Circle’s trusted digital dollar and euro makes the initiative a major step forward for emerging markets. As Kash Razzaghi, Chief Business Officer at Circle, noted, wider adoption will bring “global access, scale, and borderless trade opportunities.” Who Are the First Companies to Use This System? Arab Financial Services (AFS) and Eazy Financial Services are the first acquirers in the EEMEA region to use the new stablecoin capability.  Samer Soliman, CEO of AFS, said the service offers “much-needed efficiency” for high-volume settlements. Nayef Al Alawi, CEO of Eazy Financial Services, highlighted that the initiative helps them deliver “faster and more secure payment solutions” that meet the evolving needs of merchants. Mastercard’s Broader Stablecoin Strategy This partnership with Circle is a key part of Mastercard’s larger strategy to stay at the forefront of payment innovation. The company is actively exploring other stablecoin use…
‘SNL’ Drops Emil Wakim As Shakeups Continue

The post ‘SNL’ Drops Emil Wakim As Shakeups Continue appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 16: Emil Wakim attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) FilmMagic It’s one-and-done for Emil Wakim at Saturday Night Live. The 27-year-old standup comedian—who joined the cast as a featured player in 2024—told fans Wednesday the show will not be bringing him back for a second season. “it was a gut punch of a call to get but i’m so grateful for my time there,” Wakim wrote on Instagram. “…every time i scanned into the building i would think how insane it is to get to work there. it was the most terrifying, thrilling, and rewarding experience of my life and i will miss it dearly and all the brilliant people that work there that made it feel like a home.” Wakim also gave thanks to SNL creator Lorne Michaels for “taking a chance on me and changing my life.” Wakim joined SNL as a featured player for its historic 50th season alongside fellow hires Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. His onscreen highlights included playing a Luigi Mangione lookalike in an episode’s cold open, and an envelope-pushing “Weekend Update” monologue about capitalism, patriotism and hypocrisy. So far, Wakim is the second “SNL” cast member to announce their departure from the show ahead of season 51. On Monday, Devon Walker–who joined the cast in 2022–told fans he wouldn’t be returning for a fourth season. “Me and the show did three years together,” Walker wrote on Instagram. “Sometimes it was really cool. Sometimes it was toxic as hell.” Beyond the cast, additional departures at “SNL” ahead of the new season include writers Celeste Yim and Rosebud Baker. In a recent interview with Puck, Michaels indicated there would be big changes to the…
Pudgy Penguins Comes To NASCAR: How To Watch Ricky Stenhouse Jr. In Pengu Car, Betting Odds

Pudgy Penguins has grown from an NFT collection into one of the most well-known crypto brands on the internet and consumer products companies with products at Walmart, Five Below, Target and on Amazon.com.read more
Analysts see a $255 Breakout Next

The post Analysts see a $255 Breakout Next appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana Nears $205 Resistance With 8% Daily Surge: Analysts see a $255 Breakout Next Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/solana/solana-nears-205-resistance-with-8-daily-surge-analysts-see-a-255-breakout-next/
LAYER Token Gains 2.2% on Launch

The post LAYER Token Gains 2.2% on Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solayer officially launches the first purpose-built interoperability solution exclusively for chains built on the Solana Virtual Machine. sBridge’s initial launch is backed by support from SOON and Sonic. Understanding Solayer sBridge SVM Interoperability Solayer represents a pioneering force in blockchain interoperability, specifically targeting the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) ecosystem. The company has built its reputation on creating infrastructure solutions that enhance cross-chain connectivity within the rapidly expanding SVM landscape. The SVM ecosystem has emerged as a significant competitor to Ethereum’s Virtual Machine, offering faster transaction speeds and lower costs. SVM-based chains like Solana, SOON, and Sonic have gained substantial traction among developers and users seeking efficient blockchain solutions. However, interoperability between these chains remained a challenge until Solayer’s sBridge launch. Bridge Technology and Token Impact sBridge utilizes advanced bridge technology that differs fundamentally from traditional cross-chain solutions. Unlike conventional bridges that often rely on wrapped tokens or centralized validators, sBridge leverages Solana’s native architecture to create seamless asset transfers. The LAYER token serves as the governance and utility token for the Solayer ecosystem. Its 2.2% surge following the sBridge launch reflects market confidence in the project’s technical capabilities and future prospects within the SVM interoperability space. Summary Solayer launches its first bridge protocol for Solana Virtual Machine chains, eliminating the need to move to EVM. The LAYER token rose by 2.2% following the sBridge launch. In a recent post, Solayer announced the launch of its first SVM-native bridging protocol. Dubbed sBridge, the cross-chain bridge is designed to transfer assets and execute cross-chain transaction within SVM ecosystems from both Solana and Solay. Unlike traditional bridges that can take several seconds and may charge higher fees, sBridge is built specifically for SVM chains, which means it can finalize transfers in approximately one second, handle over 1,000 transactions per second at a fee…
