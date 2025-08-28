2025-08-29 Friday

XRP Sets New Record On CME After Crypto Futures Hit $30 Billion

XRP Sets New Record On CME After Crypto Futures Hit $30 Billion | Bitcoinist.com Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain.
2025/08/28 07:36
Asia Morning Briefing: Stablecoins Offer Beijing What e-CNY Can’t in Cross-Border Use, Economist Says

Good Morning, Asia. Here's what's making news in the markets:Welcome to Asia Morning Briefing, a daily summary of top stories during U.S. hours and an overview of market moves and analysis. For a detailed overview of U.S. markets, see CoinDesk's Crypto Daybook Americas.China’s growing focus on stablecoins is less about embracing crypto and more about defending its currency from U.S. dollar dominance, says Dr. Vera Yuen of Hong Kong University's Business School, who argues the shift highlights offshore opportunities but also deep domestic limits.Beijing's shift comes as Washington moved first to create a regulatory framework for the stablecoin industry in the U.S. Reuters recently reported that China's State Council is reviewing a roadmap for yuan-backed stablecoins later this month, with Hong Kong and Shanghai expected to fast-track adoption.In an earlier interview, Animoca Group president Evan Auyang told CoinDesk the trigger was the U.S. GENIUS Act, which cements dollar-pegged tokens as part of global finance.He said the law is “pressuring China to act a lot faster,” pushing Beijing to consider stablecoins not as speculative instruments, as once described by the People's Bank of China, but as necessary infrastructure to keep pace in global trade and settlement.Yuen said the government first prioritized the e-CNY, its Central Bank Digital Currency, because it offered control, traceability, and seigniorage profits — features that regulators valued over those of privately issued tokens. But she noted that stablecoins have a clear edge in international use.“Many CBDCs are developed for domestic use, so for international use of CBDCs, there is a big problem of interoperability of different systems. Stablecoins are designed to be used internationally, so it can be a better option for cross-border transactions,” she told CoinDesk."Focusing on stablecoins allows China to respond proactively to global regulatory debates and technological advances, ensuring it remains competitive and prepared as the digital currency landscape evolves," Yuen continued.Capital controls still mean any yuan token will stay offshore, with Hong Kong’s new regime providing the testing ground. However, limited CNH liquidity underscores how narrow the runway is for China’s internationalization push."This would limit the issuance of offshore renminbi stablecoins, constraining its attractiveness as a means of payment," Yuen said.China is also not moving in isolation.In Japan, Monex Group is preparing to issue a yen-backed stablecoin tied to government bonds, joining other domestic players such as SBI and JPYC.Unlike China, however, where capital controls push experimentation offshore, Japan’s regulators are laying the groundwork for stablecoins to circulate at home, signaling Asia’s broader race to keep pace with U.S. dollar tokens.For now, Beijing’s stablecoin experiment looks less like a replacement for the e-CNY and more like a cautious complement, a way to extend the yuan’s reach abroad without loosening its grip at home.Market MovementsBTC: BTC held at $111K as Nvidia posted strong earnings.ETH: ETH is trading at $4,500, and history shows that a green August often precedes a 60% year-end rally, though typically after a September dip.Gold: Gold traded Wednesday at $3,443 per ounce, up 1.6% from Tuesday’s close, extending a 37% year-over-year rally, though prices slipped in early trading as attention turned to Nvidia earnings and Trump’s Fed feud.S&P 500: The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Wednesday, pushing Wall Street to a new all-time high ahead of Nvidia’s earnings.Elsewhere in CryptoFormer Polymarket exec raises $15 million from Coinbase and USV for rival prediction platform (The Block)Finastra Taps Circle to Bring USDC Settlement to $5T Global Cross-Border Payments (CoinDesk)Know Your Issuer': This Tech Combats Counterfeit Coins, Starting With USDC and PYUSD (Decrypt)
2025/08/28 07:34
XRP Below $3, ADA Down 8%, While MAGAX Presale Jumps 10%

The post XRP Below $3, ADA Down 8%, While MAGAX Presale Jumps 10% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News XRP slips below $3 and Cardano drops 8% amid market turbulence, but MAGAX presale jumps 10% with 75% of Stage 1 sold and 5% bonus tokens via MAGAXLIVE. XRP Breaks Below $3 on Whale Sell-Off and Market Weakness Ripple’s native token XRP has slipped below the $3 mark this week, hitting a critical psychological level. Analysts attribute the decline to heavy sell pressure from large XRP holders—including notable whale activity—and broader market volatility. Futures data shows open interest in XRP has dropped nearly 30%, signaling reduced speculative momentum and elevated caution among traders. ADA Dives 8% Amid Technical Resistance and Profit-Taking Cardano (ADA) followed suit, losing about 8% as it dropped from near $1 to around $0.85. The sudden decline reflects both profit-taking after recent gains and broader market unease. Despite upgrades like the upcoming Midnight Network promising long-term value, the current pullback underscores ADA’s sensitivity to short-term sentiment, especially as whale holdings change positions. MAGAX Presale Defies Market Downturn with a Solid 10% Weekly Gain Amidst the turbulence, the MAGAX presale continues to outperform, posting a 10% gain in investor interest and demand this week. Just when top altcoins are losing steam, MAGAX is gaining traction—demonstrating its appeal as a resilient alternative in volatile markets. Why MAGAX Is Turning Heads While Others Retreat While XRP and ADA struggle to hold ground, MAGAX is attracting attention for the strength of its design. Its deflationary DeFi mechanics reduce supply through transaction burns and reward long-term holders with staking opportunities, creating compound benefits over time. Beyond tokenomics, MAGAX introduces a Meme-to-Earn model that turns community participation into measurable value by rewarding users through AI-driven engagement tools. Adding another layer of credibility, the project has completed a CertiK audit, giving investors confidence that MAGAX is built on secure and transparent foundations.…
2025/08/28 07:34
When Can We Expect Altcoin Season? Deribit Analyst Shares Key Insights

The post When Can We Expect Altcoin Season? Deribit Analyst Shares Key Insights appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rumors have been flying around about whether to expect an impending altcoin season. Ethereum’s performance has been exceptionally high. China recently announced an economic stimulus, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates in September.  Yet, according to an expert from the Coinbase-acquired crypto exchange Deribit, altcoin season remains on hold. The current panorama suggests cautious optimism rather than extreme euphoria. While Ethereum has surged, it hasn’t reached the required threshold to confirm such an event, and mid- and small-cap altcoins still lack sufficient trading volume. Are Macroeconomic Factors Finally Aligning? For many cryptocurrency traders, the allure of altcoin season is the crypto equivalent of a gold rush. This period represents a market shift from established titans like Bitcoin and Ethereum toward a broader constellation of smaller, more speculative assets. Such an event culminates in a trend of explosive gains.  Current macroeconomic factors and certain on-chain metrics have suggested the arrival of the long-expected altcoin season.  Altcoin Season starts in September 2025 The Golden Accumulation ends next week, and lowcaps will pump 100–150x. Those who buy alts now will be millionaires by the end of this cycle. Here’s what I’m buying ahead of the biggest Bull Run in history pic.twitter.com/OHIsjrwHm6 — Chiefy (@0xChiefy) August 22, 2025 In a speech today at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated a more dovish stance toward possibly lowering interest rates.  He hinted that “the shifting balance of risks” could warrant adjusting the Fed’s policy stance, hinting at potential expansionary policies for September. Earlier this week, reports emerged that China had announced a new stimulus package to bolster its struggling economy. While details are still emerging, the move was widely seen as a significant step toward policy easing by one of the world’s largest economies. Jean-David…
2025/08/28 07:32
Altcoin Shakeout: XRP Below $3, ADA Down 8%, While MAGAX Presale Jumps 10%

XRP Breaks Below $3 on Whale Sell-Off and Market Weakness Ripple’s native token XRP has slipped below the $3 mark […] The post Altcoin Shakeout: XRP Below $3, ADA Down 8%, While MAGAX Presale Jumps 10% appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/08/28 07:30
Investigation Reveals South Korean Lawmakers Are HODLing PEPE, XRP, BTC

South Korean lawmakers are HODLing Bitcoin (BTC), high-cap altcoins like XRP, and meme coins like PEPE, a new report has revealed.
2025/08/28 07:30
Over 355,000 Ford F-Series Trucks Recalled Over Panel Display Problem

The post Over 355,000 Ford F-Series Trucks Recalled Over Panel Display Problem appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Ford is recalling some 355,000 F-Series trucks over an instrument panel issue, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, further cementing the automaker’s position as having the highest number of recalls this year out of any manufacturer. The recall was issued Aug. 22. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images Key Facts The recall is being made over instrument panel display failures at startup, according to the NHTSA, stopping drivers from seeing critical information like speed and fuel level. A total of 355,656 Ford trucks are potentially impacted by the issue, the NHTSA reported. The recall applies to 2025 F-150 vehicles and these 2025 and 2026 models: F-550 Super Duty, F-450 Super Duty, F-350 Super Duty and the F-250 Super Duty. The instrument panel cluster can be fixed by dealers or through over-the-air updates, free of charge, according to the NHTSA. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. Surprising Fact Ford issued more recalls than any other manufacturer this year, accounting for 39% of 2025’s recalls so far, according to the NHTSA. Forest River has the second-most recalls but the RV manufacturer only accounts for 9% of recalls this year. Big Number 105. That is how many recalls Ford has issued this year, according to NHTSA data. Electrical system problems account for the highest number of Ford’s recalls (23) and are followed by backover prevention recalls (14) and power train recalls (11). Tangent Ford shares nonetheless are up nearly 1% as of 3:30 p.m. EDT and could reach their highest point of the year if they stay above $11.91 by market close. Key Background Ford’s stock performance has largely powered…
2025/08/28 07:28
Mastercard, Circle Partner to Expand Stablecoin Settlement Across the EEMEA Region

The post Mastercard, Circle Partner to Expand Stablecoin Settlement Across the EEMEA Region appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mastercard and Circle have expanded their partnership to enable settlement in USDC and EURC stablecoins for acquiring institutions across Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Adoption by Key Acquirers Mastercard and Circle have announced a major expansion of their partnership to enable settlement in USDC and EURC stablecoins for acquirers across Eastern Europe, the […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/mastercard-circle-partner-to-expand-stablecoin-settlement-across-the-eemea-region/
2025/08/28 07:27
The Pirates Cannot Afford To Waste Paul Skenes

The post The Pirates Cannot Afford To Waste Paul Skenes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved In Paul Skenes, the Pirates have probably the most exciting and talented pitcher Major League Baseball has seen in close to a generation. Perhaps not since Dwight Gooden debuted with the Mets in 1984 as a 19-year-old and posted a 2.00 ERA in his first two seasons has a young pitcher captured the baseball world’s collective attention so completely. Nearing the end of his second year in the majors, Skenes has numbers that mirror Gooden’s pretty closely. He has a 2.02 ERA since his debut last season, and like Gooden, Skenes was the National League Rookie of the Year in his first season and has a very serious case to win the Cy Young this year, just like Gooden did in 1985. But there’s a glaring difference between the two pitchers. Where Gooden won 17 games in his rookie year and a league-leading 24 in his second season, Skenes has not received the same kind of run support. The Pirates pitcher managed to go 11-3 in 2024 but has an 8-9 record this season, despite having the lowest ERA in the National League. Though pitcher win-loss records don’t carry the same significance as they did when Gooden was starting his career, the fact that Skenes very likely will finish with a losing record in 2025 is a microcosm of the problem the Pirates have. It’s one that is two-fold, as well. First, they are wasting Skenes’ talent in the present. He and the rest of the starting staff in Pittsburgh have the seventh-best wins above replacement ranking in baseball, according to Fangraphs. They outrank teams…
2025/08/28 07:25
MetaMask Adds .sol Domain Support for Solana Transfers

The post MetaMask Adds .sol Domain Support for Solana Transfers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto wallet provider MetaMask has added native support for .sol domain names issued by Solana Name Service, allowing users to send, receive and otherwise manage SOL tokens with human-readable addresses rather than the blockchain’s standard alphanumeric strings. The feature, rolled out on 27 Aug. 2025, brings Solana functionality in line with the Ethereum-focused wallet’s longstanding support for user-friendly domain systems and could make it easier for MetaMask’s millions of users to interact with the Solana ecosystem. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/nfts-and-web3/metamask-adds-sol-domain-support-solana-transfers-714a2913
2025/08/28 07:23
