AI Company’s Q2 Revenue Bests Wall Street Expectations
The post AI Company’s Q2 Revenue Bests Wall Street Expectations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The world’s most valuable company reported second-quarter earnings Wednesday that beat Wall Street’s expectations yet again, with investors seeking clues into how Nvidia fared with challenges in the China market. Nvidia published its Q2 earnings Wednesday afternoon. (Photo by I-Hwa Cheng / AFP) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Nvidia reported $46.7 billion in second-quarter revenue, surpassing the chip designer’s sales record of $44.1 billion in the previous quarter and besting economist forecasts of $46.05 billion, according to estimates compiled by FactSet. A bulk of Nvidia’s top-line came from nearly $41.1 billion in data center revenue, which Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore wrote Monday would drive Nvidia’s business over the next year, behind predictions of $41.3 billion. The AI firm brought in adjusted earnings per share of $1.05 and $25.78 billion net income, besting Wall Street’s projections of $1.01 EPS and $24.7 billion, respectively. Nvidia’s top- and bottom-line figures account for annual increases of 6% and 42%, respectively trumping the year-earlier totals of $30 billion and $0.67 EPS. Nvda Falls On Q2 Earnings Report Nvidia shares briefly fell 4% in after-hours trading following the release of the company’s earnings report. The stock hit an intraday high of $184.12 earlier this month, while Nvidia shares traded around $181 before market close Wednesday. What Investors Are Looking For In Nvidia’s Earnings Call Nvidia will host a call with investors at 5 p.m. EDT. Some analysts are looking for answers from CEO Jensen Huang about the Chinese government pressuring domestic companies not to buy the company’s H20 AI processors over national security concerns, leading Nvidia reportedly to halt production. Morgan Stanley believes this “remains an important issue to resolve long term,” though it would likely be resolved “with both countries incentivized to enable access to U.S. hardware,” Moore wrote. Kevin Cassidy, an…
Semiconductor Investments: Exploring ETFs and Market Dynamics
The post Semiconductor Investments: Exploring ETFs and Market Dynamics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Iris Coleman Aug 26, 2025 19:56 Discover the potential of semiconductor ETFs and stocks as the industry evolves. Explore market dynamics and investment strategies to capitalize on the growing demand for semiconductors. The Changing Landscape of Semiconductor Investments The semiconductor industry is undergoing a significant transformation, shifting from its historically cyclical nature to a more stable, secular growth pattern. This evolution is driven by the increasing integration of technology in everyday life, resulting in heightened demand for semiconductors across various sectors, according to VanEck. Investment Opportunities and Risks While the semiconductor sector presents lucrative investment opportunities, it is not without risks. The COVID-19 pandemic starkly highlighted these vulnerabilities, causing disruptions as carmakers cut production costs and reduced chip purchases. Simultaneously, there was a surge in semiconductor demand for remote healthcare, virtual learning, and work-from-home technologies. The industry’s inability to swiftly adapt to these changes led to a supply-demand imbalance that persists today. The pandemic-induced semiconductor shortage particularly affected the automotive industry, driven by increased semiconductor usage in electric vehicles and sustained demand from consumer services. This highlighted the sector’s reliance on a limited number of semiconductor types, exacerbating supply chain issues. The Role of ETFs in Semiconductor Investment In light of these challenges, semiconductor exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer a strategic investment avenue. By investing in ETFs, investors can achieve diversification, reducing the risk linked to individual companies and capitalizing on the broader sector’s growth. This approach provides balanced exposure to the semiconductor market, making ETFs an appealing option for investors. Government Initiatives Bolstering the Sector Government initiatives, such as the CHIPS Act in the United States and the proposed European Chips Act, are pivotal in shaping the future of the semiconductor industry. The U.S. CHIPS Act aims to enhance domestic production and…
BullZilla Raises the Stakes While Brett and Dogwifhat Take Flight
The post BullZilla Raises the Stakes While Brett and Dogwifhat Take Flight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore the top meme coins to invest in this week: BullZilla, Brett, and Dogwifhat. Discover why BullZilla’s presale could be your next significant investment, boasting sky-high ROI potential. The world of meme coins is anything but predictable, with some tokens soaring while others struggle to gain traction. However, there are certain meme coins this week that have caught the eye of investors and crypto enthusiasts alike. Among these, BullZilla ($BZIL) stands head and shoulders above the rest, raising the stakes with its incredible presale performance, while Brett and Dogwifhat continue their upward trajectory in the market. For those considering diving into the meme coin realm, this article breaks down why BullZilla could be one of the top meme coins to invest in this week in this highly volatile market. BullZilla – The Next Big Meme Coin with Unbelievable ROI Potential BullZilla ($BZIL) is rapidly establishing itself as one of the most trending meme coins 2025 to date. While the presale is still ongoing, its ROI potential is generating waves in the crypto community. The token’s current presale price stands at a rock-bottom $0.00000575, with an anticipated listing price of $0.00527141, a massive increase that promises an incredible 91,577% ROI for early investors. BullZilla: The Roar Burn Mechanism – A Deflationary Strategy to Amplify Scarcity Bull Zilla ($BZIL) introduces a unique deflationary mechanism known as the Roar Burn, designed to reduce the total supply of tokens and increase scarcity at each presale milestone. This event occurs before every stage change in the presale, permanently removing a portion of tokens from circulation. Powered by the Scorch Reserve, which holds 8 billion $BZIL (5% of the total supply), the Roar Burn ensures that each evolution of BullZilla is marked by a tightening of supply, potentially driving up demand and value. These…
BullZilla Raises the Stakes While Brett and Dogwifhat Take Flight – Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week
The world of meme coins is anything but predictable, with some tokens soaring while others struggle to gain traction. However, […] The post BullZilla Raises the Stakes While Brett and Dogwifhat Take Flight – Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week appeared first on Coindoo.
Trump administration says the US government doesn't want to own stakes in Nvidia
President Donald Trump’s Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, said on live television that the U.S. government has no plans to buy any part of Nvidia. This came after the administration secured an $11 billion equity deal with Intel, raising questions about whether similar stakes would be taken in other chipmakers. Speaking Wednesday on Fox Business, Bessent […]
Why Was Netflix’s ‘The Waterfront’ Cancelled After Just One Season?
The post Why Was Netflix’s ‘The Waterfront’ Cancelled After Just One Season? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Waterfront. (L to R) Holt McCallany as Harlan Buckley, Maria Bello as Belle Buckley in episode 104 of The Waterfront. DANA HAWLEY/NETFLIX There’s disappointing news for The Waterfront fans. There won’t be a second season of the Southern true crime drama that captivated viewers and topped Netflix’s charts this summer. So, what could be behind the decision to end the Buckley family saga so early? The Waterfront, which draws inspiration from creator Kevin Williamson’s family and his childhood in coastal North Carolina, follows the Buckley family’s struggle to save their failing fishing empire. When patriarch Harlan Buckley suffers two heart attacks, his wife Belle and son Cane resort to desperate measures to keep the family business afloat. ForbesIs ‘The Waterfront’ Based On A True Story? Meet The Family Who Inspired The BuckleysBy Monica Mercuri The first season of The Waterfront premiered on Netflix on July 19, 2025, and debuted at No. 1 on Netflix’s weekly TV list with 8.3 million viewers within its first few days of release. The series spent five weeks on Netflix’s global Top 10 chart, peaking at 11.6 million views in the second week. The Waterfront was inevitably dethroned when the highly-anticipated third season of Squid Game dropped on the platform. However, Forbes Senior Contributor Paul Tassi even said that he believed the series would have continued in the No. 1 spot if it weren’t for Squid Game. So, with the show’s seemingly solid performance on Netflix, why is ending? Why Was The Waterfront Canceled By Netflix? The Waterfront. Holt McCallany as Harlan Buckley in episode 101 of The Waterfront. DANA HAWLEY/NETFLIX Deadline was first to report the news about The Waterfront’s cancellation. Sources told the publication that Williamson was informed about Netflix’s decision, and the cast members were also made aware that the show…
Hong Kong Officials Pull Out of Crypto Event With Eric Trump
The post Hong Kong Officials Pull Out of Crypto Event With Eric Trump appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Political sensitivities force Hong Kong officials to withdraw from Bitcoin Asia 2025. Eric Trump’s headline role highlights U.S. push for global crypto leadership. Hong Kong advances crypto hub ambitions despite U.S.-China trade tensions Hong Kong’s largest crypto conference hit a political landmine after a senior regulator and a legislator pulled out of its speaker lineup. The withdrawals from Bitcoin Asia 2025 came shortly after the announcement that Eric Trump, son of U.S. President Donald Trump, would headline the event. The event, scheduled for August 28–29 in Hong Kong, is one of the world’s most closely watched gatherings for digital asset investors and innovators. The sudden absence of local officials highlights the delicate position Hong Kong faces as it pushes to build a leading crypto hub while navigating tense U.S.-China relations. Related: China’s Answer to the Digital Dollar: A New Push for a Yuan-Backed Stablecoin Why Did the Hong Kong Officials Withdraw? Eric Yip Chee-hang, executive director at the Securities and Futures Commission, and legislator Johnny Ng Kit-chong, were both initially listed as speakers. However, their names were removed from the official agenda in mid-August. Sources familiar with the matter said lawmakers were advised not to attend events that involve Eric Trump. The concern was that their attendance could be seen as a political nod to Washington. The withdrawals reflect the growing pressure on Hong Kong to avoid any appearance of aligning with the Trump administration, which has hit Hong Kong with tariffs of up to 145% on certain exports as trade tensions with China intensify. Eric Trump’s Growing Crypto Role Despite the local controversy, Eric Trump remains a central figure at Bitcoin Asia, where he is scheduled to lead two Friday sessions, including one titled “All in on Bitcoin.” His growing involvement in the digital asset sector comes through ventures…
Polls Show It Plays Into Voters’ Concerns—Putting Democrats In Precarious Position
The post Polls Show It Plays Into Voters’ Concerns—Putting Democrats In Precarious Position appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Americans view crime as a persistent problem in major U.S. cities, but are largely split on President Donald Trump’s crime crackdown in Washington, D.C., and threats to replicate the efforts elsewhere, polls show—even as crime has decreased nationally this year—forcing Democrats to walk a fine line in criticizing Trump’s efforts without dismissing voters’ concerns. President Donald Trump attends a cabinet meeting with members of his administration in the Cabinet Room of the White House on August 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts An Associated Press-NORC poll of U.S. adults released Wednesday found 81% of Americans view crime as a “major problem” in large cities, while more than half of respondents said they approve of Trump’s handling of crime—higher than his approval rating on immigration and the economy. Six of the seven major violent crimes—homicide, aggravated assault, gun assault, sexual assault, robbery and carjacking—were down in the first half of 2025, compared to the first half of 2024, according to the Council on Criminal Justice’s survey of crime data from 42 American cities (domestic violence was the only major violent crime up this year). Five of six property crimes the survey measured—residential burglary, nonresidential burglary, larceny, shoplifting and motor vehicle theft—were also down (drug offenses increased one percentage point), following a sharp uptick in big city homicides, aggravated assaults and other violent crimes during the pandemic. Polls show respondents are divided on Trump’s crime crackdown: the AP-NORC poll found 55% say it’s “completely” or “somewhat” unacceptable for the federal government to take control of local police as Trump has done in Washington, D.C., and threatened to do in other major cities. A Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released Monday found 54% of voters say Trump’s federal takeover of the Metropolitan Police Department and his…
Hidden Presales Set to Explode — MAGACOIN FINANCE Forecasted 22,500% vs ADA & MATIC
The hunt for the best crypto presale has reached fever pitch as investors position themselves for Q4 and beyond. Many are seeking early-stage projects with strong fundamentals that can outperform established giants. Hidden gem presales are attracting attention not only for their upside potential but also for their ability to outpace even blue-chip tokens. Among […] Continue Reading: Hidden Presales Set to Explode — MAGACOIN FINANCE Forecasted 22,500% vs ADA & MATIC
J-Hope Scores A Top 10 Hit — Again
The post J-Hope Scores A Top 10 Hit — Again appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. J-Hope and GloRilla’s “Killin It Girl” reenters the U.K. Physical Singles chart at No. 7, earning its second stay inside the top 10. BERLIN, GERMANY – JULY 13: Headliner j-hope performs on stage during day two of Lollapalooza Berlin on July 13, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Pedro Becerra/Redferns) Redferns Throughout 2025, J-Hope has been busy pushing singles as a soloist, even as BTS prepares its next chapter as a band, now that all seven members have finished their military enlistment duties in South Korea. J-Hope still manages to regularly appear on charts all around the world on his own. Earlier this summer, he dropped “Killin It Girl,” his collaboration with GloRilla, which became another worldwide win. That’s the tune that brings him back to the tallies in the United Kingdom this week. J-Hope Returns to the Top 10 J-Hope claims a top 10 hit in the U.K. at the moment as “Killin It Girl” reappears. The tune breaks back onto the Official Physical Singles chart – the list that looks only at the bestselling individual cuts in the nation available on some sort of physical format – at No. 7. These days, a bestseller is usually on vinyl, but cassettes and CDs also factor into where a track lands. “Killin It Girl” Becomes a Bestseller Again This frame is the fourth for “Killin It Girl” on the Official Physical Singles chart, and it’s just the second ever inside the top 10. The tune debuted in the runner-up spot in late June. The following term it dipped to No. 19 and then vanished. Just two weeks ago, “Killin It Girl” returned at No. 60, its all-time low on the roster. J-Hope’s Two Solo Sales Smashes J-Hope has only ever sent two tracks on his own to the Official Physical…
