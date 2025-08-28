One Sleuth Sounds The Alarm: Crypto Scam Prevention Isn’t Working

Crypto scams are growing at a pandemic level, and Bubblemaps thinks today's security techniques are largely useless. Two recent incidents illustrate how evolving criminals are dominating the competition. Moreover, he didn't identify any clear solution to fix this ongoing crisis. At the moment, it's enough to acknowledge that we need some radical changes. Two Illustrative Crypto Scams "Crime is legal now" is a popular saying in today's crypto scam supercycle, but the sleuths might be running out of steam. We often take it for granted that cybersecurity experts track ongoing crimes, often for little reward, but the scammers seem to be winning. Bubblemaps addressed some growing concerns in a social media post: "The past week truly exposed the failures of our industry. Despite our collective efforts as investigators, builders, and communities – the same names keep running the same scams. It's happening in plain sight, and no one is stopping it," he claimed. Specifically, he pointed to two recent incidents that neatly tie many trends together. Both these crypto scams happened in the last week, earned millions of dollars, and illustrated the crimefighters' failures. The YZY meme coin snipe had problems at both ends. For one thing, retail investors went crazy for it, even though the very first buyer was a notorious rug puller. Even when cybersecurity experts loudly warn that some project is a scam, crypto traders don't care. They're either totally ignorant of these voices or trying to sell before the rug pull. On the other end, Hayden Davis' $12 million involvement shows how powerless law enforcement can be. Right after a US Judge unfroze his assets regarding a different crypto scam, Davis snipped Kanye West's YZY token. This sector moves very fast, and regulators are often too slow to punish every bad actor. Visible failures only contribute…