Four new wallets suspected to be linked to Bitmine received $125 million in ETH, currently holding over $260 million

PANews reported on August 28th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that four newly created wallets received 27,792 Ethereum (ETH), valued at approximately $124.88 million, from the crypto trading platform FalconX. These wallets are likely associated with Bitmine. Currently, these wallets hold a total of 58,215 ETH, valued at approximately $261.58 million. Earlier yesterday, news broke that four wallets suspected to be related to Bitmine withdrew $140 million worth of ETH from FalconX in nearly 17 hours .
PANews2025/08/28 08:02
‘Vibe Hacking’: Criminals Are Weaponizing AI With Help From Bitcoin, Says Anthropic

The post ‘Vibe Hacking’: Criminals Are Weaponizing AI With Help From Bitcoin, Says Anthropic appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief A new Anthropic report says cybercriminals are using AI to run real-time extortion campaigns, with ransom notes using Bitcoin as the payment rails. North Korean operatives are faking technical skills with AI to land Western tech jobs, funneling millions into weapons programs, often laundered through crypto. A UK-based actor is selling AI-built ransomware-as-a-service kits on dark web forums, with payments settled in crypto. Anthropic released a new threat intelligence report on Wednesday that reads like a peek into the future of cybercrime. Its report documents how bad actors are no longer just asking AI for coding tips, they’re using it to run attacks in real time—and using crypto for the payment rails. The standout case is what researchers call “vibe hacking.” In this campaign, a cybercriminal used Anthropic’s Claude Code—a natural language coding assistant that runs in the terminal—to carry out a mass extortion operation across at least 17 organizations spanning government, healthcare, and religious institutions. Instead of deploying classic ransomware, the attacker relied on Claude to automate reconnaissance, harvest credentials, penetrate networks, and exfiltrate sensitive data. Claude didn’t just provide guidance; it executed “on-keyboard” actions like scanning VPN endpoints, writing custom malware, and analyzing stolen data to determine which victims could pay the most. Then came the shakedown: Claude generated custom HTML ransom notes, tailored to each organization with financial figures, employee counts, and regulatory threats. Demands ranged from $75,000 to $500,000 in Bitcoin. One operator, augmented by AI, had the firepower of an entire hacking crew. Crypto drives AI-powered crime While the report spans everything from state espionage to romance scams, the throughline is money—and much of it flows through crypto rails. The “vibe hacking” extortion campaign demanded payments of up to $500,000 in Bitcoin, with ransom notes auto-generated by Claude to include wallet addresses and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 08:02
CFTC’s Last Democratic Commissioner Kristin Johnson to Leave by September 3

TLDR Kristin Johnson, the CFTC’s only Democratic commissioner, will leave on September 3. Johnson’s departure leaves the CFTC with limited leadership amid crypto regulatory discussions. CFTC’s oversight of crypto markets may be delayed with fewer commissioners in place. The confirmation of Brian Quintenz as CFTC chair is still pending, adding to the agency’s uncertainty Kristin [...] The post CFTC’s Last Democratic Commissioner Kristin Johnson to Leave by September 3 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/28 08:02
India's Russian oil profits plunge as Trump's 50% tariffs kick in and White House offers a deal

The post India's Russian oil profits plunge as Trump's 50% tariffs kick in and White House offers a deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. India’s $17 billion in oil savings is evaporating fast. The reason? Donald Trump’s 50% tariffs on Indian goods officially took effect Wednesday, and the hit is brutal. According to Reuters, trade analysts expect India’s exports to shrink by over 40%, a $37 billion blow in this April–March fiscal year. That crater is coming straight for labor-heavy industries like gems, textiles, and jewelry. These sectors are employment engines. Tens of thousands of jobs are now hanging by a thread. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hasn’t made a direct statement, but his silence is already costing him. With elections coming up in Bihar, a key rural state, his voter base is on edge. He’s responded with tax relief pledges, including a plan to slash goods and services taxes by October. The U.S. tariffs are a direct response to India’s increased trade with Russia, particularly in energy. Washington sees the flow of discounted oil as undermining Western pressure on Moscow. India refuses to stop buying oil as U.S. talks heat up Since early 2022, India’s oil imports from Russia have exploded. Russian crude now accounts for nearly 40% of all oil India buys, up from virtually nothing before the Ukraine invasion. Indian companies like Reliance Industries, owned by Mukesh Ambani, lead those purchases, and they’ve locked in discounts as high as 7% below global rates. Replacing that volume overnight is out of the question. India imports around 2 million barrels of Russian oil per day. If it stops, internal government estimates say global oil could surge to $200 per barrel. No one in New Delhi wants to carry that blame. India’s foreign ministry has defended the Russian oil purchases as “meant to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs to the Indian consumer,” calling them a necessity forced by global conditions. At the same time,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 08:01
XRP: Emergency Price Break, Bitcoin (BTC): Losing $100,000 If This Breaks, New Ethereum (ETH) Height Next?

Market shows more risks than opportunities at this point in time
Coinstats2025/08/28 08:01
Crypto In Your Golden Years? 27% Of British Adults Say Yes

Brits are showing a growing interest in putting crypto inside retirement plans, but many still don’t fully grasp the risks. According to a new survey by Aviva, 27% of UK adults said they would be open to including digital currency in their retirement portfolios, while 23% said they might withdraw part or all of their […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/28 08:00
Metaplanet Board Approves $1.2B Share Offering, Allocates $835M for Bitcoin Purchases

Metaplanet Inc. has authorized a plan to increase capital by up to 180.3 billion yen ($1.2 billion) via a foreign share offering. The Tokyo-based company stated that $835 million of the proceeds will be set aside to acquire Bitcoin to add to its treasury. The proposal also involves the issue of 555 million new shares, […]
Tronweekly2025/08/28 08:00
One Sleuth Sounds The Alarm: Crypto Scam Prevention Isn’t Working

The post One Sleuth Sounds The Alarm: Crypto Scam Prevention Isn’t Working appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto scams are growing at a pandemic level, and Bubblemaps thinks today’s security techniques are largely useless. Two recent incidents illustrate how evolving criminals are dominating the competition. Moreover, he didn’t identify any clear solution to fix this ongoing crisis. At the moment, it’s enough to acknowledge that we need some radical changes. Two Illustrative Crypto Scams “Crime is legal now” is a popular saying in today’s crypto scam supercycle, but the sleuths might be running out of steam. We often take it for granted that cybersecurity experts track ongoing crimes, often for little reward, but the scammers seem to be winning. Bubblemaps addressed some growing concerns in a social media post: “The past week truly exposed the failures of our industry. Despite our collective efforts as investigators, builders, and communities – the same names keep running the same scams. It’s happening in plain sight, and no one is stopping it,” he claimed. Specifically, he pointed to two recent incidents that neatly tie many trends together. Both these crypto scams happened in the last week, earned millions of dollars, and illustrated the crimefighters’ failures. The YZY meme coin snipe had problems at both ends. For one thing, retail investors went crazy for it, even though the very first buyer was a notorious rug puller. Even when cybersecurity experts loudly warn that some project is a scam, crypto traders don’t care. They’re either totally ignorant of these voices or trying to sell before the rug pull. On the other end, Hayden Davis’ $12 million involvement shows how powerless law enforcement can be. Right after a US Judge unfroze his assets regarding a different crypto scam, Davis snipped Kanye West’s YZY token. This sector moves very fast, and regulators are often too slow to punish every bad actor. Visible failures only contribute…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 07:59
Put Some Italian Style In Your Cocktail Hour

The post Put Some Italian Style In Your Cocktail Hour appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Summer is drawing to a close, but Italian spritzes are just heating up getty If you can’t get to Italy in what’s left of the summer, you can be transported with these signature cocktails from venerated venues in some of Italy’s most iconic locales. Putting on the spritz doesn’t require crossing time zones—just get out your metric measuring cup and check out your favorite spirits store for ingredients. And, if you want to drink and read in context, check out our recommendations for summer reading. From The Place Firenze (Florence), a newly renovated lux hotel overlooking the Piazza Santa Maria Novella, known for the medieval church and its apothecary garden dating from the early 1200s. The preferred elixir in this recipe is from that apothecary, from Officina Profumo Santa Maria Novella, but you can substitute any other similar rose elixer. The Lady spritz Dario Garofalo The Lady 20 ml Campari 15 ml Elixir of Roses 15 ml Aperitivo Select 15 ml Chambord 15 ml Cointreau 110 ml Prosecco 1 Dash of tonic water Peychaud’s Bitter Candied orange or edible flowers Mix it: Combine all the liquid ingredients in a glass over ice and stir. Garnish with a candied orange for taste and edible flowers for presentation. Read: A Room with a View by E.M. Forster; The Prince by Niccolò Machiavelli; The Agony and the Ecstasy by Irving Stone; The Stones of Florence by Mary McCarthy From Borgo dei Conti Resort (Perugia), a luxury resort located in the heart of Umbria. Opened in summer 2024 with a décor inspired by Renaissance painters such as Pietro Perugino and Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino, better known as Raphael. Its fine-dining venue is Cedri. The Umbrian Saffron Spritz Dario Garofalo Umbrian Saffron Spritz 90 ml Sparkling Wine (Classic Method Brut Arnaldo Caprai – Montefalco –…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 07:58
CFTC Deploys Nasdaq Surveillance Platform to Police Expanding Crypto Markets

The post CFTC Deploys Nasdaq Surveillance Platform to Police Expanding Crypto Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said it has begun deploying Nasdaq’s Market Surveillance platform, replacing a decades-old monitoring system to better detect fraud, wash trading and manipulation across traditional derivatives, cryptocurrencies and prediction markets. The cloud-based tool, already used by about 50 exchanges and nearly two dozen regulators worldwide, gives the agency a more granular, around-the-clock view of trading activity in a dozen asset classes. CFTC officials said the upgrade responds to the rapid growth of continuous trading venues and the emergence of new digital products. The move comes as Congress considers the CLARITY Act, legislation that would expand the CFTC’s authority over most cryptocurrencies, and follows a White House report urging stricter data-reporting requirements for non-security digital-asset venues. The Commission described the adoption as part of its broader “crypto sprint” to prepare for potential new responsibilities under the pending law. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/regulation/cftc-deploys-nasdaq-surveillance-platform-to-police-expanding-crypto-markets-a830dbf0
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 07:50
