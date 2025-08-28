‘Vibe Hacking’: Criminals Are Weaponizing AI With Help From Bitcoin, Says Anthropic
The post ‘Vibe Hacking’: Criminals Are Weaponizing AI With Help From Bitcoin, Says Anthropic appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief A new Anthropic report says cybercriminals are using AI to run real-time extortion campaigns, with ransom notes using Bitcoin as the payment rails. North Korean operatives are faking technical skills with AI to land Western tech jobs, funneling millions into weapons programs, often laundered through crypto. A UK-based actor is selling AI-built ransomware-as-a-service kits on dark web forums, with payments settled in crypto. Anthropic released a new threat intelligence report on Wednesday that reads like a peek into the future of cybercrime. Its report documents how bad actors are no longer just asking AI for coding tips, they’re using it to run attacks in real time—and using crypto for the payment rails. The standout case is what researchers call “vibe hacking.” In this campaign, a cybercriminal used Anthropic’s Claude Code—a natural language coding assistant that runs in the terminal—to carry out a mass extortion operation across at least 17 organizations spanning government, healthcare, and religious institutions. Instead of deploying classic ransomware, the attacker relied on Claude to automate reconnaissance, harvest credentials, penetrate networks, and exfiltrate sensitive data. Claude didn’t just provide guidance; it executed “on-keyboard” actions like scanning VPN endpoints, writing custom malware, and analyzing stolen data to determine which victims could pay the most. Then came the shakedown: Claude generated custom HTML ransom notes, tailored to each organization with financial figures, employee counts, and regulatory threats. Demands ranged from $75,000 to $500,000 in Bitcoin. One operator, augmented by AI, had the firepower of an entire hacking crew. Crypto drives AI-powered crime While the report spans everything from state espionage to romance scams, the throughline is money—and much of it flows through crypto rails. The “vibe hacking” extortion campaign demanded payments of up to $500,000 in Bitcoin, with ransom notes auto-generated by Claude to include wallet addresses and…
