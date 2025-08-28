2025-08-29 Friday

OpenAI Co-founder Demands Crucial Cross-Lab Testing

The post OpenAI Co-founder Demands Crucial Cross-Lab Testing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI Safety Imperative: OpenAI Co-founder Demands Crucial Cross-Lab Testing
Data Shows Sustained Slide in Lightning Network Capacity, Channels Through 2025

Data Shows Sustained Slide in Lightning Network Capacity, Channels Through 2025

The post Data Shows Sustained Slide in Lightning Network Capacity, Channels Through 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lightning Network data reveals a clear pullback in both capacity and channel count over the past year. As activity thins out, the network is showing stronger pockets of centralization—clustered around a handful of node operators, specific server hosts, and dominant geographic hubs. Lightning Network Contracts: Data Reveals 30%+ Drop in BTC Capacity The most visible […]
Euro proving resilient to France – ING

Euro proving resilient to France – ING

The post Euro proving resilient to France – ING appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Euro (EUR) is not actively trading on the French political turmoil, but it's likely facing some degree of restraint from it. French equities had another bad day, but what matters is OAT's performance. The euro's correlation with EU bond spreads to German bunds tends to be either very low most of the time or quite high for short bursts. For Italian bonds, the pain threshold was around 200bp; for French bonds, we don't have enough history to be sure, but a break above December's high of 90bp (currently 77bp) can trigger a significant euro reaction, ING's FX analyst Francesco Pesole notes. EUR/USD can ultimately make its way back to 1.170 "Such a move would suggest fiscal concerns are outweighing political instability. The latter seems largely priced into the OAT risk premium, given that politically stable Italy is trading at almost the same 10-year yield despite a BBB+ rating." "Markets are still making up their minds about the aftermath of the upcoming confidence vote and don't seem in a rush to price snap elections as the baseline scenario. The alternative – this or a new government watering down spending cuts enough to gather parliamentary support and deliver some fiscal consolidation – is plausible, though admittedly a relatively narrow path given the heightened scrutiny it faces." "Anyway, markets appear to have absorbed the initial bad news and might stabilise ahead of the actual vote on 8 September. We think EUR/USD can hold above 1.160 and ultimately make its way back to 1.170."
NVIDIA’s Q2 Revenue Surges Amid AI Demand Boom

NVIDIA’s Q2 Revenue Surges Amid AI Demand Boom

The post NVIDIA's Q2 Revenue Surges Amid AI Demand Boom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: NVIDIA's revenue soars 56% in Q2 thanks to AI platform demand. Revenue reaches $46.7 billion in FY2026 Q2. Blackwell AI platform central to NVIDIA's success. NVIDIA reported a 56% year-over-year revenue increase to $46.7 billion for FY2026 Q2, driven by an AI infrastructure rise on August 27, 2025. This surge underscores the overwhelming demand for AI technologies, influencing various sectors, though immediate impacts on cryptocurrencies remain sentiment-driven rather than direct financial shifts. NVIDIA Earns $46.7 Billion Fueled by AI Infrastructure Surge NVIDIA's revenue growth was powered by the rising demand for AI infrastructure. With data center revenue climbing to $41.1 billion, the Blackwell AI platform played a pivotal role in meeting this demand. The shareholder returns included $24.3 billion in buybacks and dividends. A new $60 billion buyback authorization has further emphasized strong financial foundations amid ongoing AI market expansion. CEO Jensen Huang stated, "Blackwell is the AI platform the world has been waiting for, delivering an exceptional generational leap — production of Blackwell Ultra is ramping at full speed, and demand is extraordinary." While no direct impacts were noted in the crypto markets, the sentiment around AI-driven sectors has seen considerable attention. Crypto Markets React as NVIDIA Powers AI Narrative Did you know? During prior AI infrastructure surges, NVIDIA's financial announcements often spurred speculative interest in AI-related cryptocurrencies but rarely caused measurable on-chain capital flows. Ethereum, a major player in the cryptocurrency space, currently stands at a price of $4,584.46, with a market cap of $553.38 billion, experiencing a 21.22% increase over the past 30 days, according to CoinMarketCap data. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 20:35 UTC on August 27, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap NVIDIA's advances support a broader AI adoption trend, drawing parallels to cryptocurrencies driven by computational demand. According to Coincu research, this aligns…
Demether joins Chainlink Build to enhance AI-driven DeFi capabilities and will allocate a portion of its tokens to Chainlink service providers

Demether joins Chainlink Build to enhance AI-driven DeFi capabilities and will allocate a portion of its tokens to Chainlink service providers

PANews reported on August 28th that the AI-native DeFi protocol Demether has joined the Chainlink Build program, gaining access to on-chain oracle services and technical support to enhance the security and user experience of its AI-powered DeFi vault. In return, Demether will allocate a portion of its native token supply to Chainlink service providers (including stakers). Demether is developing an AI-powered treasury suite called demAI. Users can deposit funds in stablecoins or Bitcoin and use Demether to dynamically optimize yield strategies, manage risk in real time, and deploy funds across multiple chains. The interface is designed for ease of use, and strategies can be activated through a drop-down menu, conversational AI, or a Telegram bot.
Bitmine Moves $124 Million Ethereum From FalconX

Bitmine Moves $124 Million Ethereum From FalconX

Bitmine Moves $124 Million Ethereum From FalconX
Ethereum, Ripple, BlockDAG, or Hyperliquid in 2025?

Ethereum, Ripple, BlockDAG, or Hyperliquid in 2025?

The post Ethereum, Ripple, BlockDAG, or Hyperliquid in 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is entering a decisive stage. With Bitcoin reclaiming dominance and institutional adoption picking up speed, altcoins are lining up to set new highs before 2025 closes. Four names stand out in the current climate: Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), BlockDAG (BDAG), and Hyperliquid (HYPE). Each has unique strengths, and understanding their current moves helps clarify which crypto to buy now. These coins are not just speculative plays; they represent projects with meaningful adoption, strong technology, and visible market support. Looking ahead, they are among the few with the potential to deliver sustainable value growth into the next cycle. BlockDAG (BDAG): The Next $1 Altcoin BlockDAG has dominated presale headlines in 2025. With $385 million raised in Batch 30 and more than 25.5 billion coins sold, its performance has already set a new benchmark. Early backers who bought at $0.0016 have seen a 1,175% gain, with the coin now priced at $0.03 in Batch 30.  Analysts point out that if BDAG moves toward $1, current participants could still realize over 36x returns. The adoption story makes these numbers more convincing. The X1 mobile miner app has registered over 2.5 million users, allowing anyone with a smartphone to contribute to the network. Hardware sales add further depth: 19,468 miners sold with $7.8 million revenue generated. This demonstrates traction well beyond typical presales, where ecosystems often exist only on paper. Technologically, BlockDAG combines Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) scalability with Proof-of-Work (PoW) security. This hybrid design enables multiple block confirmations simultaneously, eliminating congestion while preserving robust protection.  With a community of 200,000+ holders and more than 4,500 developers building 300+ projects, BlockDAG is moving toward full-scale adoption. Analysts suggest that prices could reach $5 over the longer term, positioning BDAG as one of the most attractive answers to the question of which…
Former Polymarket team secures $15 million in funding to launch prediction market project The Clearing Company, led by USV

Former Polymarket team secures $15 million in funding to launch prediction market project The Clearing Company, led by USV

PANews reported on August 28th that the former prediction market platform Polymarket team launched a new project, The Clearing Company, and completed a $15 million seed round of financing led by Union Square Ventures (USV). Other investors include Haun Ventures, Variant, Coinbase Ventures, Compound, and others. Co-founder Toni Gemayel stated that prediction markets, combined with the collective wisdom of the internet age, can overcome the slowness and bias of traditional opinion polls. The project is committed to building an on-chain, permissionless, and regulatory-compliant prediction market while providing a convenient way for retail users to participate.
Ethereum Still A Bargain? StanChart Exec Says ETH Is Affordable And Ready To Rally

Ethereum Still A Bargain? StanChart Exec Says ETH Is Affordable And Ready To Rally

The post Ethereum Still A Bargain? StanChart Exec Says ETH Is Affordable And Ready To Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that's not just a metaphor, it's a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian's journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he's one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian's all work and no play? Not a chance! When he's not at his computer, you'll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
Revolutionary Polymarket Funding: Gondor Secures 2025 Round

Revolutionary Polymarket Funding: Gondor Secures 2025 Round

The post Revolutionary Polymarket Funding: Gondor Secures 2025 Round appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gondor, a DeFi startup backed by Maven11 Capital and others, has completed an angel round to launch a lending protocol that lets traders borrow against their Polymarket positions. Summary Gondor is building a "DeFi layer for prediction markets," starting with a borrowing protocol for Polymarket users. The platform enables trading on real-world events, but traders' capital is locked until markets resolve. Gondor's solution allows users to use open positions as collateral, unlocking liquidity and improving capital efficiency. Gondor, a decentralized finance startup building a "DeFi layer for prediction markets," has announced the completion of its angel round of funding. The round was led by Maven11 Capital, with participation from investors associated with Polymesh, Rhino.fi, Futuur, Salt, and others. Its first product, set to launch soon, is a lending protocol that allows users to borrow against their open positions. Polymarket and Gondor announce partnership. Source: crypto.news We raised an angel round from @Maven11Capital & others to build the DeFi layer for prediction markets Our first product, a protocol for borrowing against Polymarket positions, is coming soon 🧵 pic.twitter.com/yKxmOWpyGC — Gondor (@gondorfi) August 26, 2025 What is Polymarket: complete guide to crypto prediction markets Polymarket is a crypto-based prediction market that allows users to bet on the outcomes of real-world events. On the platform, participants can trade shares tied to questions such as whether a political candidate will win an election, how economic indicators will move, whether Fed will cut rates, and even cultural and weather-related outcomes. While the platform offers opportunities for significant profits through speculation, traders' capital remains locked in markets until they resolve. For example, someone betting on the 2026 U.S. presidential election cannot redeploy that capital into other trades in the meantime. This "capital lock" often forces traders to miss out on new opportunities, even when they have…
