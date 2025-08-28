Revolutionary Polymarket Funding: Gondor Secures 2025 Round
The post Revolutionary Polymarket Funding: Gondor Secures 2025 Round appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gondor, a DeFi startup backed by Maven11 Capital and others, has completed an angel round to launch a lending protocol that lets traders borrow against their Polymarket positions. Summary Gondor is building a “DeFi layer for prediction markets,” starting with a borrowing protocol for Polymarket users. The platform enables trading on real-world events, but traders’ capital is locked until markets resolve. Gondor’s solution allows users to use open positions as collateral, unlocking liquidity and improving capital efficiency. Gondor, a decentralized finance startup building a “DeFi layer for prediction markets,” has announced the completion of its angel round of funding. The round was led by Maven11 Capital, with participation from investors associated with Polymesh, Rhino.fi, Futuur, Salt, and others. Its first product, set to launch soon, is a lending protocol that allows users to borrow against their open positions. Polymarket and Gondor announce partnership. Source: crypto.news We raised an angel round from @Maven11Capital & others to build the DeFi layer for prediction markets Our first product, a protocol for borrowing against Polymarket positions, is coming soon 🧵 pic.twitter.com/yKxmOWpyGC — Gondor (@gondorfi) August 26, 2025 What is Polymarket: complete guide to crypto prediction markets Polymarket is a crypto-based prediction market that allows users to bet on the outcomes of real-world events. On the platform, participants can trade shares tied to questions such as whether a political candidate will win an election, how economic indicators will move, whether Fed will cut rates, and even cultural and weather-related outcomes. While the platform offers opportunities for significant profits through speculation, traders’ capital remains locked in markets until they resolve. For example, someone betting on the 2026 U.S. presidential election cannot redeploy that capital into other trades in the meantime. This “capital lock” often forces traders to miss out on new opportunities, even when they have…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 08:05