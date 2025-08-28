2025-08-29 Friday

XRP Whales Unload Holdings – Clear Distribution in Progress

The post XRP Whales Unload Holdings – Clear Distribution in Progress appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP Whales Unload Holdings – Clear Distribution in Progress | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian's journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian's contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian's passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance.
2025/08/28 08:28
Kanye West Denies Involvement in YZY Token Scam After Instagram Hack

Kanye West blames an Instagram hack for promoting a fake YZY token that briefly surged to $7 million. The real YZY token has dropped 81% since launch, despite claims of being legitimate. Critics question the credibility of celebrity-backed tokens as many suffer from volatility and manipulation.
2025/08/28 08:26
A whale increased its ETH long position to $392 million, with a current loss of about $8 million.

PANews reported on August 28th that according to Ember's monitoring, whales who sold HYPE and went long on ETH have continued to increase their ETH long positions over the past two days. Their ETH long positions are now worth approximately $392 million (86,800 ETH), with an opening price of $4,608 and a liquidation price of $4,342. This position currently has a floating loss of approximately $8 million.
2025/08/28 08:26
Pump Fun purchased $10.6575 million worth of PUMP in one week, and has now purchased over $58.13 million

PANews reported on August 28th that Pump Fun purchased $10,657,503 worth of PUMP tokens from August 20th to 26th, representing 99.32% of its total revenue during the same period. To date, Pump Fun has accumulated a total of $58,134,191 worth of PUMP tokens, offsetting 4.261% of the circulating supply.
2025/08/28 08:24
Secondary tariffs against India come into force – ING

Oil prices were unable to extend their 4-day run of gains, with ICE Brent coming under pressure yesterday to settle 2.3% lower. There was no single catalyst for yesterday's move. However, the recent run-up in the market was starting to become increasingly detached from fundamentals, which are more bearish, ING's commodity analysts Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey note. Secondary tariffs haven't been enough to stop India from buying Russian Oil "US President Trump's 25% secondary tariffs against India come into effect today, taking the total levy on US imports from India to 50%. The secondary tariff has not been enough to stop India from buying Russian Oil. Initially, secondary tariffs saw Indian refiners pause purchases. They have resumed purchases. The market will be watching Russian Oil flows to India closely going forward to gauge the impact, if any, of secondary tariffs." "Meanwhile, numbers from the American Petroleum Institute overnight were fairly neutral, with US crude Oil inventories falling by 1m barrels over the last week. Gasoline and distillate stocks saw declines, falling by 2.1m barrels and 1.5m barrels, respectively. The draw in distillate stocks was slightly supportive for the middle distillate market, particularly given that we are in a period where stocks usually grow." "Overall distillate stock levels remain below the seasonal 5-year average. The more widely followed Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly inventory report will be released later today."
2025/08/28 08:23
Nasdaq-Listed Healthcare Firm KindlyMD Announces Enormous $5 Billion Equity Raise To Expand Bitcoin Treasury ⋆ ZyCrypto

Nasdaq-listed health service provider established by former Trump crypto adviser David Bailey, KindlyMD, on Tuesday filed an automatic shelf registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a $5 billion at-the-market equity offering program to raise funds for more Bitcoin buys. The Salt Lake City-based company, which recently merged with Nakamoto Holdings and launched a Bitcoin treasury strategy, announced that it will issue up to $5 billion in securities, including common and preferred stock, debt instruments, warrants, rights, and units. "Bitcoin will serve as our primary treasury reserve asset, and we are focused on accumulating a long-term Bitcoin position," KindlyMD said in the filing. Sales under the ATM program will occur at prevailing market prices on the Nasdaq or related prices, with timing and amounts to be determined by the firm. The stock sales will be conducted through multiple sales agents, including TD Securities, Cantor Fitzgerald, B. Riley Securities, as well as Canada's Canaccord Genuity, among others. KindlyMD plans to use the funds for general corporate purposes, such as accumulating Bitcoin, acquiring businesses, or investing in projects. "Following the successful completion of our merger between KindlyMD and Nakamoto just two weeks ago and our initial purchase of Bitcoin, this initiative is the natural next phase of our growth plan," said KindlyMD chair and CEO David Bailey. KindlyMD launched its Bitcoin treasury strategy earlier this month, making its first acquisition of 5,743.91 BTC, valued at approximately $679 million at the time, on August 19. The shelf registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission allows KindlyMD to tap the capital markets with more flexibility without requesting separate approvals for each offering.
2025/08/28 08:21
Ripple’s RLUSD Launches on Aave’s Horizon RWA Market

Ripple has gone one step further with its DeFi objectives following the inclusion of RLUSD into Aave's Horizon. The move enables tokenized products to be used as collateral and allows liquidity to flow more efficiently across digital markets. Both firms presented the launch as a major step in bringing institutional-grade products into open finance. Aave's Horizon RWA Market Launches on Ethereum with Ripple's RLUSD as Core Collateral Aave announced that its Horizon Real World Asset (RWA) market is live on Ethereum, giving investors the chance to earn yield from institutional borrowers. It is designed to work with tokenized physical assets and can be of utility in decentralized finance applications. Ripple emphasized that the RLUSD is the major component of this market reinforcing the significance of tokenized assets in daily transactions. After the assets are deposited, they are added to specific pools of RWA available to institutional borrowers. Notably, the platform enables liquidity providers to earn an interest, and RLUSD is among the other stablecoins such as USDC and GHO owned by Aave. With the availability of RLUSD on this platform, firms now have the freedom to send funds with ease. Also, they will be doing so without disobeying onchain regulations. This offers an additional efficiency to the digital asset market. In addition, it follows the long-term ambitions of Ripple and the Aave lending ecosystem. Aave noted that the design also supports the permissionless supply of stablecoins. Hence, this makes it possible to connect wider DeFi markets with traditional financial products. This marks an important move, offering banks, funds, and institutions simpler access.
2025/08/28 08:18
NBA Star Centers Battle Turns Lopsided At EuroBasket

One of the matchups headlining day one of EuroBasket was Latvia, one of the tournament's host countries, welcoming Turkey to Arena Riga. The battle pitted a pair of NBA centers with All-Star pedigree against each other. The game represented a long-overdue chance for Kristaps Porzingis to play for Latvia. He planned to do so two summers ago. Unfortunately, as the Latvian Men's National Basketball Team prepared for their first FIBA World Cup appearance, plantar fasciitis forced him to sit out. He was still on hand to support them for their games in Indonesia and the Philippines. Now, he was in uniform, representing Latvia in his home country. However, the story of the game was revenge. In 2017, at Fenerbahce Arena in Istanbul, Latvia knocked off Turkey. This time, a packed house at Arena Riga was the one left in a stunned silence. Alperen Sengun leads Turkey in EuroBasket opener The Houston Rockets star was at the center of Turkey's 93-73 victory. Sengun stuffed the stat sheet. He finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block. While his lone three-point attempt didn't tickle the twine, he converted on seven of the 12 shots he hoisted. "He's good, he's talented," Porzingis said about Sengun post-game, per FIBA EuroBasket's official site. "How he spins around off the body, he's really good at this. He's…"
2025/08/28 08:17
CFTC Integrates Nasdaq Technology for Real-Time Oversight of Crypto Markets

The CFTC has adopted Nasdaq's surveillance tech to monitor crypto and traditional markets more effectively. Nasdaq's platform provides real-time analytics, crucial for detecting fraud and market manipulation in digital assets. The technology enables the CFTC to monitor markets 24/7, essential for fast-moving crypto transactions. The CFTC aims to modernize its tools, aligning with the...
2025/08/28 08:17
Nvidia's revenue beat expectations but outlook remains flat, and it approves a $60 billion buyback.

PANews reported on August 28th that, according to Jinshi Data, Nvidia's revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 reached $46.7 billion, exceeding market expectations of $46 billion. The company also announced the approval of an additional $60 billion in share repurchases. However, its third-quarter revenue outlook of $54 billion (plus or minus 2%) was slightly higher than the market expectation of $53.46 billion, sparking concerns about slowing growth in AI spending. Nvidia's data center business became its core growth engine, with second-quarter revenue increasing 56% year-over-year to $41.1 billion. Cloud service providers are purchasing its latest generation of Blackwell chips, which saw sales increase 17% compared to the first quarter. Despite the strong results, Nvidia's stock price fell 5% after hours.
2025/08/28 08:16
