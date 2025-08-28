2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Nvidia’s Revenue Surpasses Expectations Amid AI Growth Concerns

Nvidia's Revenue Surpasses Expectations Amid AI Growth Concerns

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/nvidia-revenue-ai-growth-concerns/
Coinstats2025/08/28 08:38
Is Bitcoin a good store of value? WhalePanda thinks otherwise

Is Bitcoin a good store of value? WhalePanda thinks otherwise

The post Is Bitcoin a good store of value? WhalePanda thinks otherwise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stefan Jespers, a prominent crypto influencer known as WhalePanda, took to X to raise doubt about Bitcoin’s qualification as a store of value. While such an opinion is hardly popular in the crypto community, it has its fair share. Let’s break it down. Summary A Bitcoin investor and influencer, WhalePanda, points to the weakening Bitcoin performance in 2025, disputing that we are in a bull market right now. He says that gold and big stocks are a better store of value than Bitcoin, which has grown only 500% in eight years. While not appreciating Bitcoin’s long-term performance, WhalePanda highlights Bitcoin’s important role as an uncensorable means of exchange. Bitcoin as a store-of-value Bitcoin has an infamously low network capacity with its five to seven transactions per second (for comparison, Visa boasts around 24,000 transactions per second). Multiple developers are involved in working on this problem.  However, many Bitcoin enthusiasts just dismiss the idea of using Bitcoin as a means of payment. Instead, they say, Bitcoin is a store of value. Notably, Michael Saylor, whose company Strategy is the biggest corporate owner of Bitcoin, claims that Bitcoin is not a currency but rather a capital akin to gold. According to Saylor, Bitcoin is better than gold, as its digital form makes it more mobile and manageable. SAYLOR ON WHY #BITCOIN IS BETTER THAN GOLD! MUST WATCH 🔥 pic.twitter.com/d5MeVO9yoo — The Bitcoin Conference (@TheBitcoinConf) July 15, 2025 Not everyone agrees that we should get over the fact that Bitcoin is a store of value and not a means of payment. For instance, Twitter co-founder and Block Inc. CEO Jack Dorsey (and a Bitcoin creator, according to Matthew Sigel of VanEck) said that Bitcoin has to be used for payments in order to be relevant.  Reservations with the use of Bitcoin as a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 08:38
Falconedge Completes Funding and Plans to Use IPO Proceeds for Bitcoin Reserves

Falconedge Completes Funding and Plans to Use IPO Proceeds for Bitcoin Reserves

PANews reported on August 28 that Falconedge, a newly established hedge fund consulting firm in the UK, completed pre-IPO financing and plans to use almost all of its September IPO proceeds for Bitcoin reserves. The company employs a dual-pillar strategy, offering Bitcoin reserve management and hedge fund advisory services, attracting investors from both traditional finance and crypto asset sectors. Falconedge builds on the legacy of Falcon Investment Management, which previously managed over $850 million in crypto assets and launched the UK's first regulated crypto fund.
PANews2025/08/28 08:37
Stock Market Gains Amidst Low Volatility and Shifting Policy Dynamics

Stock Market Gains Amidst Low Volatility and Shifting Policy Dynamics

The post Stock Market Gains Amidst Low Volatility and Shifting Policy Dynamics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jessie A Ellis Aug 26, 2025 20:35 The stock market sees upward momentum driven by AI growth and commodity resurgence, despite stable macroeconomic conditions and evolving Federal Reserve policy expectations. The stock market has recently experienced an upward trend, bolstered by a blend of stable macroeconomic conditions and a gradual cooling of the labor market. According to VanEck, investor sentiment is increasingly influenced by growth in artificial intelligence (AI), a resurgence in commodity markets, and shifting expectations regarding Federal Reserve policy. AI and Commodities Drive Market Sentiment Investors are particularly focused on AI-driven growth, which has become a significant factor in the market’s current trajectory. The technology sector, buoyed by advancements in AI, continues to attract investor interest. Alongside this, a resurgence in commodity markets is providing additional momentum, with many investors looking towards commodities as a hedge against potential market volatility. Federal Reserve Policy Under Scrutiny Market participants are closely monitoring the Federal Reserve’s policy direction, especially in light of evolving economic indicators. While the macroeconomic environment remains stable, the Federal Reserve’s future actions are uncertain, creating a complex backdrop for investors. This uncertainty is reflected in the cautious approach many are taking, balancing growth opportunities with potential risks. Impact of Social Media on Investment Strategies VanEck highlights the role of social media analytics in shaping investment decisions. The BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index, which tracks companies based on social media sentiment, underscores the growing influence of online platforms on market dynamics. However, this approach is not without risks, as the potential for market manipulation through social media remains a concern. The report also notes that investments in sectors such as information technology and consumer discretionary are subject to various risks, including market volatility and operational challenges. As these…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 08:37
Crypto Voice Phishing Scams: Alarming 6.6-Fold Surge in South Korea

Crypto Voice Phishing Scams: Alarming 6.6-Fold Surge in South Korea

BitcoinWorld Crypto Voice Phishing Scams: Alarming 6.6-Fold Surge in South Korea An alarming trend is sweeping through South Korea, putting cryptocurrency holders on high alert. We’re witnessing a dramatic escalation in crypto voice phishing scams, where criminals trick victims into handing over their digital assets instead of traditional cash. This surge highlights a critical need for heightened awareness and robust security measures within the crypto community. What’s Behind the Alarming Surge in Crypto Voice Phishing Scams? The numbers paint a stark picture. According to data from South Korea’s National Police Agency, provided to People Power Party lawmaker Song Seok-jun, the first seven months of this year saw a staggering 420 cases of voice phishing rings stealing crypto assets. This figure represents an astounding 6.6-fold increase compared to the 64 cases reported during the same period last year. It’s clear that scammers are rapidly shifting their focus. Moreover, the total number of such fraud cases for all of 2024 was 130. However, the first seven months of 2025 have already far surpassed this, indicating a rapidly accelerating problem. This dramatic shift underscores the evolving tactics of criminals who are increasingly targeting the burgeoning cryptocurrency market, making it vital to understand the nature of these crypto voice phishing scams. How Do These Crypto Voice Phishing Scams Operate? Scammers employ various deceptive tactics to execute crypto voice phishing scams. Often, they impersonate government officials, law enforcement, or even representatives from reputable financial institutions. Their goal is to create a sense of urgency or fear, pressuring victims to act quickly without thinking. Common scenarios include: False Accusations: Victims receive calls claiming their accounts are linked to illegal activities, demanding crypto transfers to ‘secure’ their assets. Fake Investment Opportunities: Scammers promise unrealistic returns on crypto investments, convincing individuals to send funds to fraudulent platforms. Identity Theft: Posing as support staff, they request sensitive information or access to crypto wallets under the guise of resolving an issue. These elaborate schemes are designed to exploit trust and financial anxieties, making it difficult for unsuspecting individuals to differentiate legitimate calls from fraudulent ones. Protecting Yourself from Crypto Voice Phishing Scams: Essential Safeguards Vigilance is your strongest defense against crypto voice phishing scams. It is crucial to adopt proactive measures to safeguard your digital wealth. Always remember that legitimate institutions will never ask for your private keys or demand immediate transfers of your crypto assets over the phone. Here are key steps to protect yourself: Verify Identity: If you receive an unsolicited call, hang up and independently verify the caller’s identity using official contact information. Do not use numbers provided by the caller. Guard Private Keys: Your private keys are the access to your crypto. Never share them with anyone, under any circumstances. Be Skeptical of Urgency: Scammers thrive on creating panic. Any demand for immediate action or threats should be a major red flag. Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): Implement 2FA on all your crypto exchanges and wallets for an added layer of security. Educate Yourself: Stay informed about common scam tactics. Knowledge is power when it comes to combating sophisticated fraud. If you suspect you’ve been targeted by crypto voice phishing scams, report the incident to the authorities immediately. Acting quickly can sometimes help in recovery efforts. The Broader Impact of Rising Crypto Scams in South Korea The escalating number of crypto voice phishing scams has far-reaching consequences beyond individual financial losses. It erodes public trust in the cryptocurrency ecosystem and can deter potential new investors. For victims, the emotional and psychological toll can be devastating, often leading to significant financial hardship. Furthermore, these incidents highlight the ongoing challenge for regulators and law enforcement to keep pace with evolving cybercrime. Governments worldwide, including South Korea, are working to implement stricter regulations and improve international cooperation to combat these sophisticated criminal networks. Industry players also bear responsibility in educating users and enhancing security features on their platforms. In conclusion, the alarming 6.6-fold surge in crypto voice phishing scams in South Korea serves as a stark reminder of the persistent threats in the digital asset space. While the allure of cryptocurrencies grows, so does the sophistication of those seeking to exploit it. By staying informed, remaining skeptical, and adopting robust security practices, we can collectively work towards a safer crypto environment. Protect your assets, protect your future. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What exactly is a crypto voice phishing scam? A crypto voice phishing scam is a type of fraud where criminals use phone calls to trick individuals into revealing sensitive information or directly transferring their cryptocurrency assets under false pretenses. 2. Why are scammers increasingly targeting crypto instead of cash? Cryptocurrency transactions can be harder to trace than traditional bank transfers, offering a degree of anonymity that appeals to scammers. The rapid growth and sometimes complex nature of crypto also make it easier to exploit less experienced users. 3. How can I verify if a call from a ‘bank’ or ‘authority’ is legitimate? Always hang up and call the institution back using an official phone number found on their website or statements. Never use a number provided by the caller. Legitimate organizations will never pressure you for immediate action or sensitive details over an unsolicited call. 4. What should I do if I fall victim to a crypto voice phishing scam? Immediately report the incident to your local law enforcement agency and any relevant cybersecurity or financial fraud departments. Also, notify your crypto exchange or wallet provider. Gather all available information about the scam, including phone numbers, transaction IDs, and communication logs. 5. Is South Korea taking action against these scams? Yes, data from the National Police Agency indicates active monitoring and reporting of these incidents. Governments globally, including South Korea, are working to implement stronger regulations and enhance international cooperation to combat these sophisticated criminal networks. If you found this article helpful in understanding and protecting yourself from crypto voice phishing scams, please share it with your friends and family on social media. Your vigilance helps strengthen our collective defense against digital asset fraud! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Crypto Voice Phishing Scams: Alarming 6.6-Fold Surge in South Korea first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/28 08:35
Ohio siblings scammed out of millions of dollars after trusting fake investment platform

Ohio siblings scammed out of millions of dollars after trusting fake investment platform

PANews reported on August 28th that according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio, a brother and sister from Trumbull County, Ohio, lost over $1 million in savings to a fraudulent investment scam. The case involved 325,060 USDT (valued at approximately $325,060), which has been frozen by U.S. law enforcement and transferred to a controlled wallet. The victim initially connected with the scammer, "Shaw Goddess," via Telegram. Following his guidance, he opened accounts on Crypto.com and Strike.com, investing over $1 million. The funds were later transferred to the fraudulent investment platform, making withdrawal impossible. Federal investigators tracked some of the stolen funds through blockchain analysis and froze the USDT held in the relevant addresses. A lawsuit has been filed in the United States seeking to forfeit the funds and return them to the victims.
PANews2025/08/28 08:33
5 Best Cryptos to Buy for Long-Term Growth — Bitcoin, SUI and MAGACOIN FINANCE Gain Strong Analyst Support

5 Best Cryptos to Buy for Long-Term Growth — Bitcoin, SUI and MAGACOIN FINANCE Gain Strong Analyst Support

The post 5 Best Cryptos to Buy for Long-Term Growth — Bitcoin, SUI and MAGACOIN FINANCE Gain Strong Analyst Support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The 2025 crypto market is entering a new phase of institutional adoption and technological maturity, with investors looking beyond short-term volatility to position for long-term gains. Bitcoin still is the benchmark but now, newer networks like SUI are making their mark through ecosystem building. Solana, Cardano, and Chainlink remain relevant despite falling market value.  At the same time, MAGACOIN FINANCE is shaping up to be one of the most attractive long-term opportunities, with many analysts endorsing its unique combination of security and growth potential. Bitcoin: The Benchmark Asset for Stability Bitcoin is trading at $110,000–$111,000, down by around 2% in the last 24 hours as miners and whales take profits from a recent high above $123,000. Even with this correction, ETF inflows are still strong, with some analysts predicting rallying towards $150,000 this year on momentum. Long-term predictions are as high as $200,000–$250,000 by 2030, cementing Bitcoin’s position as the base of the cryptocurrency market. While Bitcoin’s growth curve might be more advanced than ETH’s, it is still the most trusted digital store of value. Sui (SUI): DeFi and Gaming Expansion Drive Growth Sui (SUI), the crypto asset, has been trading very close to $3.40. It has gained 1.8% in the past 24 hours. Furthermore, the coin has a market cap of about $8.8 billion.  The Defi network’s growth has been accelerating quickly as DEX volume surpassed $10 billion in August while its TVL rose a whopping 44% this quarter to $1.76 billion. The gaming sector is also showing signs of promise as Jackson.io launches as Sui’s first licensed iGaming platform with profit-sharing for stakers. Analysts believe Sui is one of the best emerging chains to buy for the long term with more than 40 million monthly active addresses and the release of an XAUm gold-backed token for institutional purchasers.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 08:33
Donald Trump Jr. Joins Polymarket’s Advisory Board After Strategic Investment

Donald Trump Jr. Joins Polymarket's Advisory Board After Strategic Investment

TLDR Donald Trump Jr.’s 1789 Capital invests in Polymarket, marking a significant move in the prediction market space. Polymarket’s $112M acquisition of QCEX boosts its expansion into U.S. markets. Trump Jr. now advises both Polymarket and Kalshi, two major players in the prediction market sector. Polymarket plans to leverage its partnership with 1789 Capital to [...] The post Donald Trump Jr. Joins Polymarket’s Advisory Board After Strategic Investment appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/28 08:31
AEW Dynamite Faces Protest From IATSE Union Over Wages

AEW Dynamite Faces Protest From IATSE Union Over Wages

The post AEW Dynamite Faces Protest From IATSE Union Over Wages appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tony Khan and AEW are facing protests over fair wages among IATSE union stagehands inside Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena. AEW/Lee South AEW has arrived in Philadelphia just in time to deal with union protests over wages. The upstart promotion begins its seven-show residency in the famed 2300 Arena, beginning with Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, but IATSE Local 8 members are now challenging the promotion’s “substandard wages and benefits.” “This week, IATSE Local 8 members are out in force to inform the public that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) events in Philadelphia are failing to meet area standards by paying substandard wages and benefits,” read a post from the union’s X account. “When employers undercut these standards it threatens wages, benefits, and job opportunities for all entertainment workers in the community. We stand in solidarity with our Local 8 kin as they hold employers accountable and fight to protect the fair standards that entertainment workers deserve!” The complaint went on to claim that “neither AEW nor the 2300 Arena has signed a collective bargaining agreement with any IATSE Local for their Philadelphia based productions. This means it is not an IATSE union production.” When AEW first launched, worker’s rights became one of its many calling cards as the promotion looked to differentiate itself from WWE with a wrestler-first mentality. In regards to providing health insurance for wrestlers, which is virtually unheard of among national wrestling promotions, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan said the following at an AEW Double or Nothing rally in 2019: So many times you hear stories from wrestlers past or legends where they don’t have anything left and there’s nothing to show for it. One thing that we’ve always wanted to do is, if we started a wrestling organization, we wanted to take care of the guys. So, that’s one…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 08:30
Crypto Fear & Greed Index Dips: Unpacking This Crucial Market Shift

Crypto Fear & Greed Index Dips: Unpacking This Crucial Market Shift

BitcoinWorld Crypto Fear & Greed Index Dips: Unpacking This Crucial Market Shift The cryptocurrency market is a dynamic space, constantly influenced by investor emotions. Recently, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index experienced a notable shift, falling three points to 48. This movement, while keeping the index in a ‘neutral’ stage, signals a subtle change in collective market sentiment. Understanding this index is crucial for anyone navigating the volatile world of digital assets. What Does the Crypto Fear & Greed Index Tell Us? The Crypto Fear & Greed Index, provided by data provider Alternative, serves as a powerful barometer for market sentiment. It helps us gauge whether investors are feeling overly optimistic (greedy) or excessively pessimistic (fearful) about the crypto market. This index operates on a simple scale: 0: Extreme Fear – This often indicates that investors are very worried, potentially leading to selling pressure. 100: Extreme Greed – This suggests investors are overly confident, which can sometimes precede a market correction. A score of 48, as we see now, firmly places the market in a neutral zone. However, even small dips can reflect underlying shifts that smart investors monitor closely. This index provides a snapshot of the prevailing mood, offering insights beyond just price charts. How is the Crypto Fear & Greed Index Calculated? The strength of the Crypto Fear & Greed Index lies in its comprehensive methodology. It doesn’t rely on a single factor but aggregates data from various sources to form a holistic view. Here are the key components and their respective weightings: Volatility (25%): Measures the current volatility and maximum drawdowns of Bitcoin compared to its average over 30 and 90 days. Higher volatility often suggests fear. Market Volume (25%): Analyzes current trading volume and market momentum. High buying volume in a positive market can signal greed, while high selling volume suggests fear. Social Media (15%): Scans social media for specific keywords and sentiment analysis. Increased mentions and positive sentiment can indicate greed. Surveys (15%): While currently paused, these polls ask thousands of people for their market sentiment, providing direct feedback. Bitcoin Dominance (10%): An increasing Bitcoin dominance often points to fear, as investors tend to flock to the perceived safety of Bitcoin during uncertain times. Google Trends (10%): Examines search queries related to cryptocurrencies. A surge in ‘Bitcoin price manipulation’ searches, for example, might indicate fear. Each factor contributes to the overall score, providing a nuanced perspective on investor psychology. Understanding the Recent Dip in the Crypto Fear & Greed Index The recent three-point fall in the Crypto Fear & Greed Index to 48, while still neutral, hints at a slight cooling of market enthusiasm. This subtle shift could be influenced by a variety of factors: General Market Jitters: Broader economic concerns or regulatory uncertainties can make investors more cautious. Price Consolidation: After periods of significant price movements, markets often consolidate, leading to a more subdued sentiment. Reduced Momentum: A decrease in trading volume or social media chatter might naturally pull the index down from higher neutral levels. It’s important to remember that the index is a tool, not a crystal ball. A small dip doesn’t necessarily forecast a major crash, but it encourages investors to reassess their positions and market outlook. Navigating the Crypto Market: Actionable Insights from the Index How can you use the Crypto Fear & Greed Index to inform your investment strategy? Here are some actionable insights: Counter-Cyclical Investing: Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be ‘fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.’ The index can highlight these extremes, suggesting potential buying opportunities during extreme fear or caution during extreme greed. Risk Management: A high greed score might be a signal to take some profits or reduce exposure, while extreme fear could indicate a good time for dollar-cost averaging into positions. Complementary Tool: Always use the index in conjunction with fundamental analysis (project viability, technology, team) and technical analysis (price charts, indicators). No single metric tells the whole story. The index helps you understand the emotional landscape, but rational decision-making remains paramount. Conclusion: Deciphering Market Emotions The recent movement of the Crypto Fear & Greed Index to 48 underscores the continuous ebb and flow of sentiment in the crypto market. While remaining in the neutral zone, this dip serves as a gentle reminder that market emotions are constantly at play. By understanding how this crucial index is calculated and what its shifts signify, investors can gain a clearer perspective, making more informed decisions in their cryptocurrency journey. Always remember to combine emotional intelligence with thorough research for sustainable success. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What does a ‘neutral’ score on the Crypto Fear & Greed Index mean? A neutral score, like the current 48, indicates that investors are neither extremely fearful nor extremely greedy. It suggests a balanced market sentiment, where there isn’t a strong consensus on the market’s immediate direction. Is the Crypto Fear & Greed Index only for Bitcoin? While Bitcoin’s market cap dominance is a factor in its calculation, and Bitcoin often drives overall market sentiment, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index aims to reflect the broader cryptocurrency market sentiment. Its components consider general market activity. How often does the Crypto Fear & Greed Index update? The index is updated daily by Alternative, providing a fresh snapshot of market sentiment for investors to consider. Can I rely solely on the Crypto Fear & Greed Index for investment decisions? No, it’s not advisable to rely solely on any single indicator. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index is a valuable tool for understanding market psychology, but it should be used in conjunction with fundamental analysis, technical analysis, and your personal financial goals. What causes the Crypto Fear & Greed Index to change? Changes in the index are driven by shifts in its underlying factors: volatility, trading volume, social media activity, Bitcoin dominance, and Google search trends. Any significant movement in these areas can impact the overall score. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to help them better understand market sentiment! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Crypto Fear & Greed Index Dips: Unpacking This Crucial Market Shift first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/28 08:30
