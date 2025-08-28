2025-08-29 Friday

Animoca Brands Invests in IoTeX to Accelerate Real-World AI Development

Animoca Brands Invests in IoTeX to Accelerate Real-World AI Development

PANews reported on August 28th that Animoca Brands has made a strategic investment in IoTeX, becoming a network validator and ecosystem partner. Furthermore, Animoca will serve as an ecosystem partner, leveraging its extensive experience in Web3 and over 540 portfolio companies to bring additional resources and partnership opportunities to the IoTeX ecosystem. The partnership will focus on driving the implementation of real-world AI applications, including automated mobile networks and smart energy systems, while also accelerating IoTeX's expansion in the Asian market and driving mainstream adoption globally. IoTeX currently supports over 100 projects and 40 million devices, covering industries such as mobile travel, robotics, energy, and healthcare.
PANews2025/08/28 08:48
Stablecoins Just Got Real: The Future of Programmable Money in the GENIUS Era

Stablecoins Just Got Real: The Future of Programmable Money in the GENIUS Era

The post Stablecoins Just Got Real: The Future of Programmable Money in the GENIUS Era appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As global markets shift, countries that delay a stablecoin strategy risk becoming passengers on someone else’s rails. For years, stablecoins have been seen as duct tape: a temporary bridge for crypto traders, a way to transfer money cheaply and quickly across borders, or to hedge against local currency inflation. Fast forward to today, and that duct tape is starting to look a lot more like plumbing. Quietly, stablecoins have become the most used, most trusted application on blockchain, becoming the rails for internet-native payments. And with the GENIUS Act now signed into law in the U.S., the world is entering a new phase of programmable money. GENIUS is a key example in the global regulatory scene, joining legislation from other countries that are providing clarity for privately-issued fiat-pegged crypto assets. But the highest risk falls on countries caught in limbo. When builders face regulatory ambiguity, they move elsewhere. Countries yet to provide clarity on stablecoins risk becoming passive participants on rails defined and governed abroad. From bridge token to institutional use case Stablecoins started as utility tokens on crypto exchanges, letting traders avoid exchanging crypto into fiat, while avoiding market volatility. By 2024, stablecoins had processed nearly 3% of global remittance flows with growing capital markets usage. Today, stablecoins are becoming infrastructure and have matured into a $260+ billion assetclass, expected to grow to $2 trillion by 2030. Source: Visa Onchain Analytics July 2025 Source: Visa Onchain Analytics July 2025 And institutions are paying attention. Take fintech giant Stripe’s transformation. The company now supports stablecoin payouts in over 100 countries, and news just broke that they’re launching a Layer 1 to own the rails. Similarly, Circle, long seen as “just” a stablecoin issuer, is positioning itself as a core infrastructure player. Beyond its recent IPO success, the company’s Circle Payment…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 08:47
Up, Down, Then Up Again? All Major Cardano (ADA) Price Scenarios Revealed

Up, Down, Then Up Again? All Major Cardano (ADA) Price Scenarios Revealed

The post Up, Down, Then Up Again? All Major Cardano (ADA) Price Scenarios Revealed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano’s trading close to $0.87, but the charts do not look the same across different time frames. On the shorter time frame, ADA seems like it could go higher, but the daily chart does not look as good, with the Bollinger Bands showing pressure that could hold it back before it really breaks out. On the 4-hour and 12-hour charts, ADA has been bouncing off the $0.82-$0.85 area a few times. That zone has become a short-term base, and as long as it holds, a move through $0.90 looks possible. If that happens, the price might move closer to $0.94, which could keep intraday action biased to the upside. You Might Also Like The daily picture is different. The Bollinger Bands show the price struggling with the $0.85 midpoint. Instead of acting as support, that line has become resistance, and the upper band near $0.98 has not been tested since early August. That makes the chart look heavier.  Source: TradingView If the coin fails to stay above $0.85, another dip toward $0.82 or even $0.76 is possible. In the end, what? The weekly chart shows $0.96 as the focus. ADA has been capped under that level all year, and a clear move above it would mark a real reversal of the longer trend. You Might Also Like Basically, Cardano’s price success depends on the timing. If the time frames are smaller, the daily will lean down, and the weekly might show a bigger move if $0.96 is cleared. Right now, it is a roller coaster ride — up, down and maybe up again, depending on the chart. Source: https://u.today/up-down-then-up-again-all-major-cardano-ada-price-scenarios-revealed
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 08:46
USD/CAD picks up to 1.3850, remains wavering within previous ranges

USD/CAD picks up to 1.3850, remains wavering within previous ranges

The post USD/CAD picks up to 1.3850, remains wavering within previous ranges  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar appreciates moderately on Wednesday but remains trapped between 1.3820 and 1.3870. The market, so far, is shrugging off Trump’s threats to the Federal Reserve’s independence. Oil prices’ 2.5% depreciation from Monday’s highs is adding pressure on the commodity-sensitive CAD. The US Dollar is posting moderate gains against the Loonie on Wednesday. Still, it remains trapped within the weekly range, roughly between 1.3820 and 1.3870, with all eyes on the standoff between US President Donald Trump and the Federal Reserve. Investors, so far, are shrugging off concerns about the consequences of the unprecedented attempts by a US president to influence the central bank’s decisions. The market might be awaiting developments on Governor Cook´s lawsuit over Trump’s attempts to fire her. Upbeat US data, low Crude prices support the Greenback On the macroeconomic front, US data released on Tuesday showed better-than-expected Durable Goods Orders in July, indicating resilient industrial activity. Somewhat later, the Conference Board’s Consumer Sentiment Index deteriorated less than expected, which provided some support to the US Dollar. Also on Tuesday, the Governor of the Bank of  Canada, Tiff Macklem, called for more flexibility in the rate-setting framework to respond to the changes in the global economic context and dismissed a revision of the 2% inflation target. Crude Oil, Canada’s main export, remains depressed despite Trump’s threats to Russia for pushing back peace talks with Ukraine. The US benchmark WTI has depreciated more than 2.5% from Monday’s highs, returning to levels below $63.00, adding bearish pressure on the Canadian Dollar. Canadian Dollar FAQs The key factors driving the Canadian Dollar (CAD) are the level of interest rates set by the Bank of Canada (BoC), the price of Oil, Canada’s largest export, the health of its economy, inflation and the Trade Balance, which is the difference between the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 08:45
Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas Clarifies XRP ETF Demand Amid Growing Interest

Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas Clarifies XRP ETF Demand Amid Growing Interest

TLDR Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas suggests XRP ETFs will likely see less demand than Bitcoin ETFs but remain significant. CME Group’s record $1B in XRP futures open interest fuels speculation about higher demand for XRP products. Nate Geraci of NovaDius Wealth Management argues institutional appetite for XRP ETFs is stronger than many believe. XRP ETFs are [...] The post Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas Clarifies XRP ETF Demand Amid Growing Interest appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/28 08:45
Camp Network launches mainnet and launches native token CAMP

Camp Network launches mainnet and launches native token CAMP

PANews reported on August 28th that the Layer 1 (L1) project Camp Network officially launched its mainnet, based on the Abundance Rollup Layer 1 (L1) stack, and simultaneously launched its native token, CAMP. The CAMP token will be used for creator royalty payments, monetization of AI-agent content, and serve both gas fees and governance functions. Camp has partnered with numerous teams across the entertainment, gaming, and consumer sectors, including Banijay UK, the licensor of the Black Mirror series, Japanese IP company Minto, and comics creator Rob Feldman. Previously, Camp Network secured $25 million in Series A funding, led by 1kx and Blockchain Capital , with the goal of building an ecosystem that provides long-term support for creators and IP holders.
PANews2025/08/28 08:45
Nvidia Tops Estimates, Stock Falls in After Hours on China Export Headwinds

Nvidia Tops Estimates, Stock Falls in After Hours on China Export Headwinds

Nvidia beat Wall Street forecasts for Q2 and issued strong guidance, but the absence of China chip sales have weighed on investor sentiment.
Coinstats2025/08/28 08:42
CDC Director Susan Monarez Removed Just Weeks After Appointment

CDC Director Susan Monarez Removed Just Weeks After Appointment

The post CDC Director Susan Monarez Removed Just Weeks After Appointment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Susan Monarez is out as the health agency’s leader, the Health and Human Services Department said Wednesday, just weeks after she was sworn in. The HHS announced Monarez’s removal Wednesday evening. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts The HHS said Monarez is “no longer” the CDC’s director, thanking her for her “dedicated service to the American people.” This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/08/27/cdc-director-susan-monarez-ousted-from-role-less-than-a-month-after-appointment/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 08:42
Avalanche Foundation announces the second batch of Retro9000 funding: Artery Chain and other 8 projects receive over US$250,000 in funding

Avalanche Foundation announces the second batch of Retro9000 funding: Artery Chain and other 8 projects receive over US$250,000 in funding

PANews reported on August 28th that the Avalanche Foundation has announced the second round of funding for the Retro9000 program, with eight projects receiving over $250,000 in funding. These projects have already launched on the Avalanche mainnet and are driving ecosystem development across multiple sectors, including Layer 1 blockchain and infrastructure tool development. The specific list is as follows: Artery Chain: Focuses on building an AI-native Web3 gaming ecosystem, launching gas-free transactions and a unified token economy. CodeNekt: Building a blockchain for vehicle identity and lifecycle management, and has deployed vehicle NFT smart contracts. Tixbase: Developing a blockchain-based ticketing solution. zeroone: Focuses on innovative Avalanche Layer 1 blockchain development. NUMINE: Provides mining pool-related infrastructure tools. Letsbuyhealthcare: Exploring the application of blockchain in healthcare. Bango: Developer tools for building the Avalanche ecosystem. Quboid: Developing infrastructure tools to support the Avalanche ecosystem. The foundation stated that funding allocations require completion of the Know Your Business (KYB) and Know Your Customer (KYC) processes, and that it has contacted each project to coordinate the next steps. Furthermore, the Retro9000 program will continue to support projects that demonstrate significant progress, with the next snapshot scheduled for October 14, 2025.
PANews2025/08/28 08:40
The Former Disney Executive Behind Abu Dhabi’s Theme Parks

The Former Disney Executive Behind Abu Dhabi's Theme Parks

The post The Former Disney Executive Behind Abu Dhabi’s Theme Parks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disneyland is coming to Abu Dhabi, but it will be familiar territory for some of the people who work there Disney When Abu Dhabi theme park operator Miral announced in May that it had signed a deal with Disney it left people wondering how it had done it. Disneyland Abu Dhabi won’t just be the Mouse’s first outpost in the Middle East but the first which will be part of a resort featuring rival theme parks. It led some to speculate that Miral had bought its way into the Magic Kingdom but in fact, it had a much more powerful trick up its sleeve. It soon became clear that money wasn’t the driving force because Disney declined an approach from Saudi Arabia which is famous for paying whatever it takes to bring tourism titans to its shores. When Disney’s chief executive Bob Iger was asked by CNBC why he chose Abu Dhabi, he reeled off a list of reasons. First off was the catchment area as around 500 million people with enough disposable income live within a four-hour plane flight of Abu Dhabi. However, the same is true of Dubai, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait which are all close to Abu Dhabi, have bottomless budgets and explicit objectives to boost the importance of the leisure sector to their economies. Iger also pointed out that the authorities in Abu Dhabi “build not only modern, but very, very high-quality buildings. They’ve been very methodical about how they’ve planned their land,” which is undeniably true of Abu Dhabi but also Dubai and some other cities in the region. He added that “most importantly, they love Disney” which is of course correct though it is something which is almost universal around the world. The one reason Iger listed where Abu Dhabi stands well ahead of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 08:39
