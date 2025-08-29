2025-08-29 Friday

Rain raises $58M to expand enterprise stablecoin platform

The post Rain raises $58M to expand enterprise stablecoin platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rain announced on Aug. 28 that it raised $58 million in a Series B round led by Sapphire Ventures, underscoring its ambition to become the leading enterprise-grade stablecoin platform.  The funding follows the company’s direct integration with Visa’s network. Rain became a Visa Principal Member in March 2025, a move that underpins its ability to directly issue cards on the Visa network. The company positions itself as an API-first infrastructure provider, enabling fintechs, corporations, and financial institutions to build stablecoin-linked cards and settlement tools across multiple jurisdictions. Rain claims its platform can connect to more than 1.5 billion users through a single integration, making it one of the most broadly connected providers of stablecoin payments. The funding builds on Rain’s earlier 2025 raise, including $24.5 million led by Norwest Venture Partners. By combining blockchain-native settlement with traditional financial wellness products, Rain is pursuing a dual track that targets both enterprise infrastructure and consumer finance markets. The timing coincides with expanding regulatory clarity around stablecoins, with Europe’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) law now fully in effect and the U.S. GENIUS Act, signed in July 2025, entering its implementation phase. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/rain-raises-58m
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 05:55
Chiefs Receiver Rashee Rice To Forfeit $421,824 Due To Suspension

The post Chiefs Receiver Rashee Rice To Forfeit $421,824 Due To Suspension appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rashee Rice of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 5, 2024. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Getty Images Because of the six-game suspension announced by the NFL on Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice will feel it in his pocketbook. He forfeits $421,824 or more than one-third of the $1,265,472 he was slated to make for 17 regular-season games in 2025. Rice was suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2025 regular season for violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy for his role in a multi-car crash in Dallas that left multiple people injured during the 2024 offseason. He pled guilty in district court to two third-degree felony charges — collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury — and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years’ probation as a result. Still on his rookie deal, Rice is in the third year of the four-year, $6,495,218 contract he signed after the Chiefs drafted him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. When The Chiefs Found Out On Thursday morning the Chiefs confirmed what many had assumed. They knew Rice would be suspended at the start of the 2025 season — even though that ran contrary to previous reporting — prior to having to trim their roster to 53 players on Tuesday. “It wasn’t a surprise,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach told local reporters. “It was communicated to us, and we were certainly made aware a few days prior to cutdown day that this was a better than a 50% shot that this would get resolved before the kickstart of the season.” The Chiefs prepared for this scenario by keeping eight receivers…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 05:53
Ether ETFs Crush Bitcoin With 10x Higher Inflows This Week

The post Ether ETFs Crush Bitcoin With 10x Higher Inflows This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot Ether exchange-traded funds are selling like hot cakes in the US, attracting more than 10 times the inflows of their spot Bitcoin counterparts over the past five trading days.  Since Aug. 21, spot Ether ETFs have seen a whopping $1.83 billion in inflows, while Bitcoin funds took only a 10th of that with $171 million, according to CoinGlass.  The latest trading day on Wednesday continued the trend, with nine Ether (ETH) funds reaching $310.3 million in inflows, while the 11 spot Bitcoin (BTC) funds saw just $81.1 million.  Ether has recovered faster than Bitcoin this week, with ETH prices climbing 5% from their Tuesday low, whereas Bitcoin only managed to gain 2.8% over the same period.  The massive shift to Ether was not missed by industry observers such as Ethereum educator and investor Anthony Sassano, who described it as “brutal.”  Source: Anthony Sassano Meanwhile, NovaDius Wealth Management president Nate Geraci added that spot Ether ETFs are now close to $10 billion in inflows since the start of July. Spot Ether ETFs have been trading for 13 months and have seen $13.6 billion in total aggregate inflows, the majority of which has come in the last couple of months. Spot Bitcoin ETFs have been around longer, trading for 20 months with an aggregate inflow of $54 billion.  The Wall Street token The momentum has seemingly been shifting to Ethereum following the passing of the GENIUS Act stablecoin legislation in July, as the network has the largest market share of stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets.  Related: Investment advisers ‘dominating’ with $18.3B in Bitcoin, Ether ETFs “It’s very much what I call the Wall Street token,” said VanEck CEO Jan van Eck, speaking on Fox Business this week.  Meanwhile, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart reported that investment advisers were the top holders…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 05:51
21Shares Files S-1 for SEI ETF Targeting Token Tracking and Staking Rewards

TLDR 21Shares Files for First-Ever SEI ETF With Potential Staking Rewards New Sei ETF Aims to Track SEI Token Price and Offer Staking Yields SEI ETF: Layer 1 Blockchain Exposure With Cash or In-Kind Redemptions 21Shares’ Proposed SEI ETF Targets Token Price, Benchmark, and Custody Crypto ETF Evolution: 21Shares Adds Staking Option to SEI Token [...] The post 21Shares Files S-1 for SEI ETF Targeting Token Tracking and Staking Rewards appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/08/29 05:51
From Turbo to Cat in a Dog’s World

The post From Turbo to Cat in a Dog’s World appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore BullZilla, Turbo, and Cat in a Dog’s World – three top new meme coins to buy for 2025 with unique growth potential. The crypto world thrives on innovation, risk-taking, and community-driven momentum. While Bitcoin and Ethereum dominate institutional conversations, meme coins continue to prove their relevance as cultural and financial disruptors. They have evolved from internet jokes into assets that combine scarcity, staking mechanics, and strong community incentives, making them some of the top new meme coins to buy for 2025. In 2025, three names are gaining traction: BullZilla, Turbo, and Cat in a Dog’s World. Each has a unique approach to sustaining growth, whether through engineered scarcity, cultural resonance, or playful branding. Among them, BullZilla’s upcoming presale on August 29 is drawing attention for its Roar Burn Mechanism and referral-driven Roarblood Vault, cementing its place among the top new meme coins to buy for 2025 for investors seeking early-stage opportunities. BullZilla: Roar Burn, The Vault, and Scarcity-Driven Growth BullZilla’s presale begins at a starting price of $0.00000575, placing it among the most attractive entry points in today’s meme coin market. Its design leans heavily on structural features that engineer scarcity and reward loyalty, making it more than just a viral meme project. The Roar Burn Mechanism is the centerpiece of its tokenomics. At each milestone, a live token burn removes a portion of BullZilla ($BZIL) from the circulating supply. This action does more than reduce supply, it triggers a Roar Surge, a coordinated social and market response that amplifies awareness and signals progress. The combination of live burns and community energy drives demand while tightening availability. The outcome is a self-reinforcing cycle: with every chapter, fewer tokens remain, and each one becomes more valuable. Supporting this is the Roarblood Vault, BullZilla’s central treasury. The vault powers…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 05:50
Solana backs Tornado Cash developers’ defense with $500K donation

The post Solana backs Tornado Cash developers’ defense with $500K donation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Solana Policy Institute (SPI) has pledged $500,000 to the legal defense of Tornado Cash developers Roman Storm and Alexey Pertsev, according to an Aug. 28 statement. Storm and Pertsev helped create Tornado Cash, an Ethereum-based privacy protocol that allows crypto transactions to be mixed and anonymized. After deployment, the developers relinquished control of the smart contracts, leaving the system to run without centralized oversight. Developers held liable Courts in the Netherlands and the US have held the developers liable for malicious actors’ use of the platform for their illicit activities. Pertsev was convicted of money laundering in 2024, while Storm was found guilty earlier this month of conspiring to operate an unlicensed money-transmitting business. These convictions have elicited strong responses from the crypto community, which argues that the Tornado Cash developers’ conviction misinterprets how blockchain protocols function. Industry experts argue that developers cannot monitor or restrict usage of their protocols once the open-source code is published and immutable. Notably, the SPI echoed this view, warning that holding coders responsible for third-party activity establishes a precedent that threatens innovation across the entire software industry. Kristin Smith, the President of the Solana Policy Institute, said: “Privacy is normal. Code is speech. And at Solana Institute, we’ll continue to defend the rights of software developers everywhere.” Solana welcomes ‘Tornado Cash-like’ protocol The SPI donation comes as Solana welcomes the launch of a Tornado Cash–style platform on its network. On Aug. 27, Privacy Cash went live on the network, offering users a way to transfer digital assets into new wallets without linking prior addresses or transaction histories. Mert Mumtaz, CEO of Helius Labs, said the tool’s design mirrors Tornado Cash’s but benefits from Solana’s performance and integrated block explorers. According to him, combining the protocol with Solana’s infrastructure—and even bridging to privacy-focused assets like…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 05:49
A Bitcoin Startup Raised $50M to Allow Users to Trade With ‘Bitcoin-Grade’ Security

The post A Bitcoin Startup Raised $50M to Allow Users to Trade With ‘Bitcoin-Grade’ Security appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Portal to Bitcoin, a Bitcoin-first protocol enabling trust-minimized cross-chain trading, has secured $50 million in new financing led by Paloma Investments, bringing the project’s total funds raised to $92 million. The funding will support the expansion of BitScaler, the firm’s adapter that scales native Bitcoin without wrapped tokens, custodial bridges, or “message passing or other insecure alternatives,” according to an emailed announcement shared with CoinDesk on Thursday. The company aims to make Bitcoin the settlement layer for millions of markets, including tokenized stocks, bonds, stablecoins, and other real-world assets. “We want users to trade any asset, traditional or decentralized, and settle with Bitcoin-grade security, without custodians ever being involved,” CEO and founder Dr. Chandra Duggirala said. Portal plans to use the new capital to expand its grants program and onboard both institutional and community liquidity providers. Pilot integrations with wallets and custody platforms are also underway to showcase non-custodial swaps. If Bitcoin succeeds in becoming the default settlement layer for cross-chain trading, it could redraw the map of global crypto liquidity, anchoring tokenized markets directly to the world’s largest and most secure blockchain. Read More: Tokenization of Real-World Assets is Gaining Momentum, Says Bank of America Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/08/28/a-bitcoin-startup-raised-usd50m-to-allow-users-to-trade-with-bitcoin-grade-security
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 05:48
U.S. Government Taps Pyth Network for Onchain Economic Data

The post U.S. Government Taps Pyth Network for Onchain Economic Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a landmark move, the U.S. Department of Commerce has selected Pyth Network to verify and distribute official economic data onchain. The goal: greater transparency, real-time access, and a public record that can’t be altered. Today’s announcement, made by Howard Lutnick and Donald Trump, signals a major leap for decentralized tech in public data infrastructure. It also validates Pyth’s reputation as a trusted data provider in global finance. The U.S. Department of Commerce has selected Pyth Network to verify & distribute economic data onchain 🏛️ Today’s announcement by @howardlutnick & @realDonaldTrump marks a landmark step for the adoption of decentralization & validates Pyth’s role as a trusted data source 🧵 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cOvw8lDNhP — Pyth Network 🔮 (@PythNetwork) August 28, 2025 A Historic Collaboration Pyth has been working closely with the Department of Commerce for months. Now, as the official data source for this initiative, the network will power the verifiable publication of economic stats onchain. Howard Lutnick’s push for data innovation has positioned the U.S. to lead the world in financial transparency. And Pyth is at the center of that vision. With 100+ blockchains and 600+ apps already relying on its data feeds, Pyth combines openness, security, and speed in ways few protocols can match. That made it the ideal choice for the government’s first big onchain data experiment. Why This Move Matters For decades, economic data has been siloed behind agencies, websites, and slow distribution channels. By putting it onchain, the Department of Commerce is ensuring anyone, anywhere, can access the same official numbers at the same time—no middlemen, no delays, no doubts. This move unlocks new opportunities: Transparency: Immutable records remove questions about revisions or data tampering. Access: Developers and businesses can integrate official stats directly into applications. Trust: Onchain publication makes economic data verifiable by design. As Howard…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 05:47
21Shares pushes into altcoin ETFs with new SEI filing

The post 21Shares pushes into altcoin ETFs with new SEI filing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways 21Shares filed an S-1 with the SEC for a SEI ETF, designed as a passive vehicle to track SEI performance. The ETF will custody assets with Coinbase and may engage in staking, while SEI traded at $0.29 at press time. 21Shares has filed a registration statement (S-1) with the SEC for a SEI exchange-traded fund (ETF), expanding its lineup of single-asset crypto investment products. The planned 21Shares SEI ETF would track the CF SEI-Dollar Reference Rate in US dollars. The product is structured as a passive fund holding SEI in custody with Coinbase Trust, without using leverage or derivatives. The fund could also stake part of its SEI holdings to earn rewards, but 21Shares said it has not yet decided whether to pursue that option. The Sei Network is a Layer 1 blockchain built for high-speed trading and exchange-focused apps. Its native token, SEI, is used for fees, governance, and staking. 21Shares’ filing comes amid a wave of altcoin ETF applications. VanEck, Bitwise, and Grayscale have submitted S-1s for Solana, while other issuers are pursuing products tied to XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin, HBAR, and Litecoin. Bloomberg analysts see approval odds above 90% for many of these funds. The company also joins the SEI race after Canary Capital filed the first S-1 for a SEI ETF and Cboe later submitted a 19b-4 for a staked version. At press time, SEI was trading at $0.29, according to CoinGecko data. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/21shares-files-s-1-for-new-sei-etf/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 05:46
Presale Starts Tomorrow: BullZilla Joins Turbo and Cat in a Dog’s World as Top New Meme Coins to Buy for 2025

The crypto world thrives on innovation, risk-taking, and community-driven momentum. While Bitcoin and Ethereum dominate institutional conversations, meme coins continue […] The post Presale Starts Tomorrow: BullZilla Joins Turbo and Cat in a Dog’s World as Top New Meme Coins to Buy for 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/29 05:45
