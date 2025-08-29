Chiefs Receiver Rashee Rice To Forfeit $421,824 Due To Suspension

Rashee Rice of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 5, 2024. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Getty Images Because of the six-game suspension announced by the NFL on Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice will feel it in his pocketbook. He forfeits $421,824 or more than one-third of the $1,265,472 he was slated to make for 17 regular-season games in 2025. Rice was suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2025 regular season for violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy for his role in a multi-car crash in Dallas that left multiple people injured during the 2024 offseason. He pled guilty in district court to two third-degree felony charges — collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury — and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years' probation as a result. Still on his rookie deal, Rice is in the third year of the four-year, $6,495,218 contract he signed after the Chiefs drafted him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. When The Chiefs Found Out On Thursday morning the Chiefs confirmed what many had assumed. They knew Rice would be suspended at the start of the 2025 season — even though that ran contrary to previous reporting — prior to having to trim their roster to 53 players on Tuesday. "It wasn't a surprise," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach told local reporters. "It was communicated to us, and we were certainly made aware a few days prior to cutdown day that this was a better than a 50% shot that this would get resolved before the kickstart of the season." The Chiefs prepared for this scenario by keeping eight receivers…