Seattle Orcas Thinking Big For Legacy-Defining Cricket Ground

Seattle Orcas Thinking Big For Legacy-Defining Cricket Ground

The post Seattle Orcas Thinking Big For Legacy-Defining Cricket Ground appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Harmeet Singh is Orcas’ left-arm spinner (Photo by Shaun Roy / Sportzpics for MLC) Sportzpics / MLC Boasting arguably the most inventive name – although there are other contenders in a field boasting the monikers of ‘Unicorns’ and ‘Freedom’ – along with such a vivid color scheme, Seattle Orcas are a Major League Cricket franchise that thinks outside the box. After all, the smallest market in the well-heeled American T20 competition have a bold vision to eventually become ‘America’s team’ – and they are making strides with a growing number of fans calling themselves the ‘Pod Squad’. So it’s little surprise that the franchise – which boasts ownership ties to Indian Premier League giant Delhi Capitals – are considering ambitious plans in regards to its proposed cricket ground. The Orcas are moving closer to building in King County’s Marymoor Park, around 15 miles from Seattle. There are still some bureaucratic hurdles to get through, but local authorities are supportive knowing that a cricket ground would be a boon for not only the area but the entire Pacific Northwest. ForbesSeattle Orcas Building Cricket Legacy In Pacific NorthwestBy Tristan Lavalette But there are grander plans being contemplated. Inspired by the Utilita Bowl in Southampton, England, – home to Hampshire County Cricket Club, which has ownership ties to Orcas – a resort-type complex comprising a hotel an golf course is under consideration. “We are thinking about what are the real estate development possibilities and potential and who might be interested in that?” Orcas co-owner Soma Somasegar told me in a phone interview. “Sport stadiums around the country and the world are now becoming much more than just watching sport.” Somasegar had originally hoped an Orcas stadium could be built well before the 2028 Los Angeles Games and possibly be part of cricket’s slate…
Here’s Where Bittensor (TAO) Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

Here’s Where Bittensor (TAO) Price Is Headed in the Next 24–48 Hours

Bittensor price is still trying to find its footing after a tough August. The token dropped hard from the highs near $461 earlier this month, sliding all the way down to around $316 before catching a bounce.  Right now, TAO is trading close to $335, but the market still looks shaky. Volatility is high, and
Web3 Social Platform TomTalk Integrates NexFi Wallet for Crypto Transactions, Stablecoin Trades

Web3 Social Platform TomTalk Integrates NexFi Wallet for Crypto Transactions, Stablecoin Trades

Using NexFi’s crypto payment solution, TomTalk enables users to interact with crypto and stablecoins for financial transactions and economic growth.
Google pours $9 B into Virginia to expand AI and cloud data centers

Google pours $9 B into Virginia to expand AI and cloud data centers

The post Google pours $9 B into Virginia to expand AI and cloud data centers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alphabet Inc.’s Google will spend $9 billion in Virginia by 2026 to strengthen its cloud and AI infrastructure. The move underlines how big tech is racing to keep up with global demand for computing power. The announcement was made on August 27, 2025, in a blog post and through official statements in Virginia. The investment will fund new construction and expansion of existing campuses. It will also fuel training and education programs for thousands of young people in the state. A centerpiece would be a new data center in Chesterfield County, next to the Meadowville Technology Park. This is Google’s first operation in central Virginia. According to company officials, building a data center of such size typically takes 18 to 24 months. But a precise date for when it will start operations has yet to be determined. Dominion Energy will power the site. The company will also grow its two Loudoun and Prince William counties campuses. Both are located in Northern Virginia’s “Data Center Alley,” the most densely packed cluster of data centers on the planet. Loudoun, which is frequently referred to as “the wealthiest county in America,” has quickly become one of the epicenters of the cloud boom. With the expansion, Google is betting on a region vital to its global operations. Gov. Glenn Youngkin lauded the announcement as a significant shot in the arm for Virginia’s economy. He said the project would bring jobs and bolster the state’s role as a leader in digital innovation. Google expands infrastructure, invests in workforce Beyond the physical build-out, Google is trying to help grow Virginia’s talent pipeline. The company said it was launching a $1 billion program to offer Google’s AI Pro plan free to every college student in the state for a year. The students will also be trained in…
Does Coinbase’s New Hiring Policy Contradict US Federal Law?

Does Coinbase’s New Hiring Policy Contradict US Federal Law?

The post Does Coinbase’s New Hiring Policy Contradict US Federal Law? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Brian Armstrong’s recent announcement that Coinbase would start requiring in-person orientation and restricting certain roles to US citizens generated skepticism over whether the company’s new policies would violate US anti-discrimination laws. In an interview with BeInCrypto, a Coinbase spokesperson clarified that the company is not adopting a blanket “US citizens only” policy. The changes, implemented to combat North Korean hackers, will only affect roles with access to sensitive systems. The North Korean Infiltration Threat Coinbase is preparing to adopt radical new security policies in response to an escalating threat from North Korean hackers.  CEO Brian Armstrong announced last week that the company will reorient its business operations toward the US, restricting certain roles to American citizens only. The new policies mandate that all new hires attend an in-person orientation. Additionally, employees who handle sensitive systems will now be required to be US citizens and undergo fingerprinting. Coinbase’s problem is far from minor. As a leading centralized exchange, it is a constant target for North Korean hackers. These state-sponsored threat actors have evolved their methods beyond traditional cyberattacks, shifting towards a more insidious tactic: infiltration. 1/ My recent investigation uncovered more than $16.58M in payments since January 1, 2025 or $2.76M per month has been sent to North Korean IT workers hired as developers at various projects & companies. To put this in perspective payments range from $3K-8K per month meaning… pic.twitter.com/pjHZG9wJ4r — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) July 2, 2025 This new approach involves North Korean operatives applying for remote Web3 and IT roles at crypto companies. They use deceptive identities and sophisticated social engineering to gain a foothold from the inside, enabling them to carry out massive thefts and funnel funds back to the regime. Despite the graveness of the situation, the announcement has sparked immediate controversy and a central legal question:…
Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

PANews reported on August 28 that the crypto asset lending platform Ledn and the Swiss crypto bank Sygnum have completed the refinancing of a $50 million Bitcoin mortgage loan. The loan was twice oversubscribed, and part of the loan was tokenized through its Desygnate platform.
Altcoin Season Index Surges to 46: What This Means for Your Portfolio

Altcoin Season Index Surges to 46: What This Means for Your Portfolio

BitcoinWorld Altcoin Season Index Surges to 46: What This Means for Your Portfolio The crypto world is buzzing with fresh signals as CoinMarketCap’s Altcoin Season Index recently climbed one point to 46. This upward movement sparks important conversations among investors and enthusiasts alike, hinting at potential shifts in market dynamics. For many, this rise suggests a growing appetite for cryptocurrencies beyond Bitcoin, opening new avenues for portfolio growth. Understanding the Altcoin Season Index: What Does 46 Mean? The Altcoin Season Index is a crucial metric that helps gauge the overall performance of altcoins compared to Bitcoin. It signals an official altcoin season when a significant threshold is met: 75% of the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins and wrapped tokens, must have outperformed Bitcoin over the last 90 days. A score closer to 100 on the Altcoin Season Index suggests a stronger and more pronounced altcoin season. Currently sitting at 46, the index indicates that while we are not yet in a full-blown altcoin season, momentum is building. This reading shows that a notable portion of altcoins are indeed outperforming Bitcoin, suggesting a shift in investor focus and capital allocation. This gradual increase often precedes more significant movements, making it a key indicator for savvy traders. Is an Altcoin Season Truly Approaching? The one-point rise in the Altcoin Season Index to 46 is more than just a number; it’s a signal. While the 75% benchmark for an official altcoin season remains a distance away, this steady increase demonstrates growing confidence and interest in alternative cryptocurrencies. This recent shift in the Altcoin Season Index indicates increasing investor confidence in various altcoins, suggesting that many are seeing better returns than Bitcoin over the short term. What should you watch for as the index continues to evolve? Consistent Outperformance: Look for a sustained trend where a majority of top altcoins continue to surpass Bitcoin’s gains. Increased Trading Volume: Higher trading volumes in altcoin markets often accompany rising prices. New Project Excitement: Innovations and new projects in the altcoin space can attract fresh capital. Navigating Potential Altcoin Opportunities As the Altcoin Season Index inches higher, savvy investors are already looking at potential gains. However, navigating the altcoin market requires careful consideration and a strategic approach. It’s not simply about picking any altcoin; rather, it involves understanding market trends and individual project fundamentals. Here are some actionable insights to consider: Diversify Your Portfolio: Instead of putting all your eggs in one basket, spread your investments across several promising altcoins. Do Your Research: Investigate the utility, team, and technology behind each altcoin. Strong fundamentals are key to long-term success. Risk Management: Altcoins can be highly volatile. Only invest what you can afford to lose and consider setting stop-loss orders. Stay Informed: Keep a close eye on market news, technological developments, and, of course, the Altcoin Season Index itself. Important Considerations and Risks While the rising Altcoin Season Index is exciting, it’s crucial to remember that the crypto market remains highly volatile. Altcoins, especially those with smaller market caps, can experience dramatic price swings. This volatility presents both significant opportunities for profit and substantial risks of loss. Always conduct thorough due diligence and understand the unique risks associated with each investment. Market sentiment can change rapidly, influenced by global economic factors, regulatory news, and even social media trends. Therefore, a rising index does not guarantee continued upward movement, nor does it eliminate the potential for sudden corrections. A balanced approach, combining optimism with cautious risk assessment, is always recommended. Conclusion: The Evolving Crypto Landscape The climb in the Altcoin Season Index to 46 serves as a compelling indicator of shifting dynamics within the cryptocurrency market. While it doesn’t declare an immediate altcoin season, it certainly signals growing momentum and renewed interest in altcoins. This presents both exciting opportunities and inherent risks for investors. By staying informed, conducting thorough research, and managing risk effectively, you can better navigate this evolving landscape and potentially capitalize on the burgeoning altcoin market. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is the Altcoin Season Index? The Altcoin Season Index measures the percentage of the top 100 altcoins (excluding stablecoins and wrapped tokens) that have outperformed Bitcoin over the last 90 days. A score closer to 100 indicates a stronger altcoin season. What does a score of 46 mean for the Altcoin Season Index? A score of 46 means that 46% of the top 100 altcoins have outperformed Bitcoin in the last 90 days. While not yet an official altcoin season (which requires 75%), it indicates growing momentum and a positive trend for altcoins. How is an Altcoin Season officially declared? An altcoin season is officially declared when the Altcoin Season Index reaches 75. This signifies that 75% or more of the top 100 altcoins have surpassed Bitcoin’s performance over a three-month period. What should investors do during a potential Altcoin Season? Investors should conduct thorough research on individual altcoins, consider diversifying their portfolios, manage risk with appropriate strategies, and stay updated on market trends and news. Are there risks involved with altcoins, even if the index is rising? Yes, altcoins are generally more volatile than Bitcoin. Even with a rising Altcoin Season Index, market conditions can change rapidly, and investments carry inherent risks. Always invest responsibly. Share this valuable insight with your network! If you found this article on the Altcoin Season Index helpful, please share it on your social media platforms to help others understand these crucial market trends. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping altcoin price action. This post Altcoin Season Index Surges to 46: What This Means for Your Portfolio first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Ryan Dunn Could Be Major Key For Suns This Season

Ryan Dunn Could Be Major Key For Suns This Season

The post Ryan Dunn Could Be Major Key For Suns This Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PHOENIX, ARIZONA – APRIL 09: Ryan Dunn #0 of the Phoenix Suns defends Jalen Williams #8 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of the NBA game at PHX Arena on April 09, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images The Phoenix Suns have become younger, and will spend a significant chunk of the 2025-2026 season focusing on player development. While they have multiple young players with name recognition, such as Khaman Maluach, it’s second-year Ryan Dunn who stands a strong chance at breaking out. The three-point shot When Dunn entered the league last year, he came in with a reputation as a complete non-shooter, having made a grand total of 12 shots from beyond the arc, during his two seasons at Virginia. As such, the expectation of Dunn was for him to become an undersized big, who would have to be flanked by three-point shooters, as to not relinquish floor-spacing. It then came as a surprise when Dunn started making three-pointers, regularly, at the NBA level. During his rookie season, over 55% of his shot attempts came from downtown, and he made 31.1% of them. That percentage isn’t great, but considering expectations, this was more than acceptable, especially as he ended the season with 82 makes, around 80 more than most would have thought from him. As he enters his sophomore season, the Suns are hoping Dunn takes another evolutionary step as a shooter, and becomes a high-volume shooter, who can suddenly fill the much-needed 3&D role. The defense To become a 3&D player, you also need defensive capabilities, of which Dunn has…
Algorand and XBTO Enter into Market Making Partnership

Algorand and XBTO Enter into Market Making Partnership

PANews reported on August 28th that the Algorand Foundation has partnered with XBTO, a global digital asset management firm. XBTO will provide market-making services for the ALGO token and enhance the liquidity and transfer efficiency of the USDC stablecoin. XBTO will provide continuous liquidity support for ALGO on primary and secondary exchanges, while leveraging Algorand's high-performance blockchain to optimize USDC transfers between custodial wallets and exchanges.
Players That Just Missed The Cut: Ryder Cup Picks

Players That Just Missed The Cut: Ryder Cup Picks

The post Players That Just Missed The Cut: Ryder Cup Picks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Keegan Bradley of the US cries while talking with his family on the phone after winning the Zozo Championship golf tournament at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Inzai, Chiba prefecture on October 16, 2022. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP) (Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Keegan BradleyFor the second time in two years, Keegan Bradley finds himself as the number one snub. After being left off the 2023 Ryder Cup team, Bradley was named captain for 2025. He chose to leave himself off the roster despite being ranked 11th in the World Golf Rankings, the highest-ranked player not selected, and higher than all but one of his own picks. “I’m 100 percent certain this is the right choice,” Bradley said. “I want to be the best captain I can be.” Brian HarmanHarman closed the season strong with four consecutive top-25 finishes. He’s ranked 13th in the World Golf Rankings and won this year’s Valero Open. With past Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup experience in 2023 and 2024, many expected him to be in the mix. ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 21: Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of The RSM Classic 2024 on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 21, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images Maverick McNealyMaverick McNealy put together a solid season with a win and seven top-10 finishes. Though he cooled off late in the year, he still placed third at the BMW Championship. He’s the highest-ranked player behind Bradley to miss selection, finishing ahead of Sam Burns, Cameron Young, and Patrick Cantlay. McNealy’s lack of elite driving distance may have factored into the decision, given…
