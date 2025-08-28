2025-08-29 Friday

Circle Partners with Mastercard for Stablecoin Settlements

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/circle-mastercard-stablecoin-settlement/
Coinstats2025/08/28 09:09
Finastra and Circle Partner to Use USDC for $5 Trillion in Cross-Border Payments

PANews reported on August 28th, according to Coindesk, that Finastra announced it will integrate Circle's USDC stablecoin into its payment hub, allowing banks to use USDC for cross-border payment settlements. The integration will initially be applied to Finastra's Global PAYplus (GPP) system, which processes over $5 trillion in cross-border payment flows daily. The move aims to reduce reliance on costly correspondent networks and provide faster, lower-cost settlement services. Circle’s partnership with Finastra will help banks test and launch innovative payment models by combining blockchain technology with the scale and trust of existing banking systems.
PANews2025/08/28 09:07
Cardano Foundation Fires Back After Hoskinson’s Criticism

Cardano Foundation Fires Back After Hoskinson's Criticism

Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin's financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons.

Source: https://bitcoinist.com/cardano-foundation-fires-back-hoskinson-criticism/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 09:07
‘Thursday Murder Club’ Stars, Director On How Whodunit Is Different From Other Mysteries

'Thursday Murder Club' Stars, Director On How Whodunit Is Different From Other Mysteries

Celia Irmie, Ben Kingsley, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan in "The Thursday Murder Club." Netflix/Giles Keyte As Helen Mirren, Ben Kingsley, Pierce Brosnan and Celia Irmie's characters in Netflix's new original movie The Thursday Murder Club prove, just because people retire from work, it doesn't mean that they need to retire from the things that helped them live vibrant lives when they were younger. "The characters in this movie certainly had those sorts of lives, especially in my generation," Mirren said in a recent phone interview. "Like people who've been through the Second World War and had unbelievable courage as young people. What they've done was so utterly extraordinary. "So, I think the lovely thing about The Thursday Murder Club is that it's giving older people that sort of agency and engagement with life." Mirren added. ForbesHow Soon Will 'Wednesday' Season 2 Return To Netflix With Part 2?By Tim Lammers In a separate conversation over Zoom, Brosnan said he wholeheartedly agreed with Mirren's sentiments. "Life is hard, it's a challenge and being humans, we do have to deal with a lot," Brosnan said. "But that's the joy of this film, that the characters have such an inner life and an energy and a love and a passion for it." The key to keeping that joy, Brosnan added, is not to let others define who you are because of your age. "You can get so conditioned by the world and life and the influence of others," Brosnan said. "You have to keep your inner life and your own passion for existing alive, and that is by having curiosity, imagination, courage and being fearless." Helen Mirren, Ben Kingsley, Pierce Brosnan and Celia Irmie in "The Thursday Murder Club." Netflix/Giles Keyte Irmie, meanwhile said in a separate Zoom conversation that she feels not…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 09:06
NVIDIA’s Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Boosting AI Influence

NVIDIA's Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Boosting AI Influence

Key Points: NVIDIA exceeded Q2 revenue expectations, impacting AI, tech sectors. $46.7 billion revenue, outperforming $46.05 billion forecast. $60 billion buyback spurs confidence in long-term growth. NVIDIA has reported its Q2 financial results on August 27, 2025, revealing revenue of $46.7 billion, surpassing forecasts and impacting AI and technology sectors significantly. This financial performance underscores NVIDIA's strong position within AI markets and reverberates through tech sectors, affecting investor sentiments and influencing cryptocurrency correlations, especially AI-linked tokens. NVIDIA's $46.7 Billion Revenue Surpasses Projections NVIDIA's recent Q2 report revealed earnings beyond forecasts, registering $46.7 billion in revenue and $1.05 EPS. Founder and CEO Jensen Huang emphasized the importance of the AI race, reinforcing the company's leadership in the sector. "AI race is on," he declared, underscoring the firm's aggressive pursuit of innovation. This announcement also included a significant NVIDIA Reports Financial Results for Q2 Fiscal Year 2026, adding to the company's perceived future potential. The forecast-beating performance has implications for NVIDIA's market position in sectors tied to AI, cloud infrastructure, and GPU supply chains. Following the report, stock prices showed volatility, initially dropping about 3% before recovering. Industry observers are focusing on slower-than-expected, data center revenue growth. Prominent reactions in the tech industry indicate confidence in NVIDIA's strategic direction. Community sentiment has been largely positive, though tempered by concerns about the sustainability of AI demand. Though lacking explicit cryptocurrency references, moves in ETH, BTC, and AI-aligned tokens suggest notable market sensitivity to NVIDIA's operations. Market Sensitivity and Long-term Strategies in Focus Did you know? In NVIDIA's previous Q1 report, its data center segment grew by 73%, whereas the current quarter shows an estimated 57% growth, hinting at possible normalization in AI hardware demand. Ethereum, as recorded by CoinMarketCap, stands at $4,564.37, with a market cap of $550.95 billion. Showing varied price movements,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 09:05
James Wynn opened a DOGE long position with 10x leverage and the liquidation price was $0.20989

According to PANews on August 28, according to Lookonchain monitoring, investor James Wynn once again invested his last few thousand dollars to open a DOGE long position with 10x leverage, with an opening price of US$0.21298 and a liquidation price of US$0.20989.
PANews2025/08/28 09:04
Metaplanet Suspends Stock Acquisition Rights For Batch 20, 22, What’s Happening?

Metaplanet Suspends Stock Acquisition Rights For Batch 20, 22, What's Happening?

Metaplanet jumped back into the spotlight after a series of recent announcements, as it revealed a temporary pause on 20th to 22nd series of stock acquisition rights. Bitcoin's pullback in the second half of August shifted attention towards corporate BTC buyers such as Metaplanet and Strategy. This is because these companies have been aggressively building up their Bitcoin portfolios. More importantly, they have been scooping up more BTC with every major pullback. As a result, Metaplanet's decision to suspend stock acquisition raised some questions, especially regarding whether it will buy the recent dip. Although Metaplanet did not give an exact reason behind the decision, it still noted that the move was within legal grounds. It also noted that it may also allow the holders of those rights to resume their stock acquisition rights, and this will be gazetted when the decision gets reversed. The suspended rights to buy may have raised concerns as to whether the company was waiting for lower BTC prices. However, Metaplanet also made another announcement revealing plans for a new round of share issuance. The announcement was noteworthy because the new share issuance will target the international market. Unlike previous share issuances which were historically confined within the Japanese market. Metaplanet's attempt to tap international liquidity underscored the rising demand for its shares courtesy of its growing popularity. According to reports, the company reportedly plans to raise about $881 million from its latest round of issuance, with the aim of buying more BTC. Metaplanet has already established itself as one of the top companies investing in BTC. Selling its shares in the international market will allow the company to secure more liquidity to accelerate its BTC acquisition strategy. Bitcoin treasuries data revealed that Metaplanet held 18,991 BTC at the time of observation. A significant amount but…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 09:03
USDC Gains Ground in Banking as Circle Teams up With Finastra for Global Transfers

USDC Gains Ground in Banking as Circle Teams up With Finastra for Global Transfers

A major leap in global finance is underway as USDC settlement integrates into banking infrastructure, unlocking faster, cheaper international payments without disrupting existing fiat systems. Circle and Finastra Forge Alliance to Bring USDC Settlement to Banks Worldwide Circle Internet Group Inc. (NYSE: CRCL) announced on Aug. 27, 2025, a strategic partnership with financial software provider […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/usdc-gains-ground-in-banking-as-circle-teams-up-with-finastra-for-global-transfers/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 09:01
Bitcoin correction alert! MVRV breakdown points to a $100K fall

Bitcoin’s MVRV dip below SMA365 and taker sell dominance raise concerns over sustaining $110K support.
Coinstats2025/08/28 09:00
CFTC Steps Up Crypto Oversight By Implementing Nasdaq’s Surveillance Technology

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is taking a significant step to enhance its oversight of the expanding crypto market by adopting Nasdaq’s advanced surveillance program.  CFTC To Stay Ahead Of Crypto Regulation To bolster its regulatory capabilities, the regulator announced on Wednesday that it has chosen Nasdaq to supply market surveillance and fraud […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/28 09:00
