Metaplanet Suspends Stock Acquisition Rights For Batch 20, 22, What’s Happening?

Metaplanet jumped back into the spotlight after a series of recent announcements, as it revealed a temporary pause on 20th to 22nd series of stock acquisition rights. Bitcoin's pullback in the second half of August shifted attention towards corporate BTC buyers such as Metaplanet and Strategy. This is because these companies have been aggressively building up their Bitcoin portfolios. More importantly, they have been scooping up more BTC with every major pullback. As a result, Metaplanet's decision to suspend stock acquisition raised some questions, especially regarding whether it will buy the recent dip. Although Metaplanet did not give an exact reason behind the decision, it still noted that the move was within legal grounds. It also noted that it may also allow the holders of those rights to resume their stock acquisition rights, and this will be gazetted when the decision gets reversed. The suspended rights to buy may have raised concerns as to whether the company was waiting for lower BTC prices. However, Metaplanet also made another announcement revealing plans for a new round of share issuance. The announcement was noteworthy because the new share issuance will target the international market. Unlike previous share issuances which were historically confined within the Japanese market. Metaplanet's attempt to tap international liquidity underscored the rising demand for its shares courtesy of its growing popularity. According to reports, the company reportedly plans to raise about $881 million from its latest round of issuance, with the aim of buying more BTC. Metaplanet has already established itself as one of the top companies investing in BTC. Selling its shares in the international market will allow the company to secure more liquidity to accelerate its BTC acquisition strategy. Bitcoin treasuries data revealed that Metaplanet held 18,991 BTC at the time of observation. A significant amount but…