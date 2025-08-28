2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Bitcoin Hong Kong Returns In 2026

Bitcoin Hong Kong Returns In 2026

The post Bitcoin Hong Kong Returns In 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HONG KONG – August 28, 2025 – BTC Inc., the organizer of the world’s largest Bitcoin conferences, today announced that Bitcoin Hong Kong 2026 will take place in Hong Kong on August 27 – 28, 2026. Following record-breaking growth in recent years, the return to Hong Kong highlights it’s pivotal role in the global Bitcoin economy. The momentum continues after Bitcoin Asia 2025 saw over 20,000 sold passes, building on the success of Bitcoin Asia 2024, which featured some of the industry’s most influential voices. This year edition lineups have included notable speakers such as Eric Trump, CZ, Belaji Srinivasan, Adam Back, Bilal Bin Saquib and Dr. Xiao Feng, underscoring the event’s reputation as a stage where global leaders, innovators, and policymakers come together to shape the future of Bitcoin. “Bitcoin Hong Kong is where global adoption meets unstoppable innovation,” said Justin Doochin, Director of Global Events at BTC Inc. “Every year, we see the conversation expand, the energy grow, and the community strengthen. Hong Kong continues to be one of the most dynamic hubs for fintech innovation, and 2026 will set a new benchmark for what’s possible.” 72-Hour Free GA Pass Launch In celebration of the announcement, BTC Inc. is offering a free General Admission (GA) pass for 72 hours, available starting at 8:00 AM Hong Kong time on August 28, 2025. The promo will run until 8:00 AM August 30, 2025. During this window, attendees can secure their spot at no cost before standard ticket pricing begins. Following the 72-hour promotion, ticket pricing will move to tiered levels, including: • GA Pass – $48 • Pro Pass – $188 • Whale Pass – $1,888 About The Bitcoin Conference The Bitcoin Conference, organised by BTC Media, the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine, is a global event series, featuring notable…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.476+0.24%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,442.71-0.19%
Movement
MOVE$0.1274+2.99%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 09:28
Jaa
US and China Are Laundering Europeans’ Personal Data — Is Blockchain the Fix?

US and China Are Laundering Europeans’ Personal Data — Is Blockchain the Fix?

The post US and China Are Laundering Europeans’ Personal Data — Is Blockchain the Fix? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Incogni, a digital privacy firm, conducted a study on American and Chinese platforms harvesting sensitive data from Europeans. Despite alleged digital protection laws, these apps can circumvent them. Blockchain technology could fix these problems, but the internet’s dominant forces are going in the opposite direction. It’ll be a hard fight. Digital Privacy Violations In Europe Since its earliest days, the crypto community has had a strong interest in digital privacy. Bitcoin was created to be trustless, anonymous, and decentralized, after all. However, the internet in 2025 is a very different place compared to 2009. A select number of platforms control much of the traffic, and they’re all harvesting data: Despite Europe leading with personal data protection laws, Incogni’s researchers reveal concerning practices of foreign-developed applications and how they handle European citizens’ data. Applications developed by foreign entities can easily operate in gray areas that leave EU and UK citizens’ personal data wide open to third-party access,” Darius Belejevas, Head of Incogni, told BeInCrypto. According to new research published by Incogni, major platforms based in the US and China engage in systematic violations of digital privacy. The government frequently surveys American social media apps, and we can easily assume that China employs similar methods. Incogni’s study focused on Europe, and its conclusions on app-based data collection are fairly stunning. Although the continent ostensibly has stringent digital privacy laws, these foreign platforms control a huge share of data. It’s easy to imagine how this problem could be much worse in other regions. Data Collection in Europe. Source: Incogni Could Blockchain Help? So, how can blockchain technology ensure digital privacy? Web3 applications such as self-sovereign identity (SSI), decentralized identifiers (DIDs), and tokenized data marketplaces provide a model where users control and selectively disclose information via cryptographic proofs, preventing bulk harvesting and cross-border leakage. Unlike centralized apps, blockchain…
CROSS
CROSS$0.21575-3.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018994+3.70%
LightLink
LL$0.01362-0.94%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 09:20
Jaa
Global Efforts Intensify to Secure Rare Earth Supply Chains

Global Efforts Intensify to Secure Rare Earth Supply Chains

The post Global Efforts Intensify to Secure Rare Earth Supply Chains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rebeca Moen Aug 26, 2025 21:13 Nations, led by the U.S., are focusing on securing rare earth supply chains as these elements are critical for clean energy, defense, and technology sectors. The strategic importance of rare earth elements has taken center stage as countries, particularly the United States, strive to secure their supply chains. Rare earths, often regarded as the backbone of modern technology, play a crucial role in sectors ranging from clean energy to defense and consumer electronics, according to VanEck. The Importance of Rare Earths Rare earth elements are indispensable due to their unique properties such as magnetic strength, heat resistance, and light transmission. These elements are not easily replaceable, making them vital in industries where performance cannot be compromised. Strategic metals, including lithium, cobalt, tungsten, and titanium, are considered critical for economic stability and national security. These materials are foundational to several fast-growing sectors: Clean Energy: Key components like rare earth magnets are essential for wind turbines, electric vehicle motors, and grid-scale batteries. Defense: Modern defense systems, such as F-35 fighter jets and Navy destroyers, heavily rely on rare earth materials to maintain their technological edge. Consumer Technology and Healthcare: Everyday devices and medical equipment, from smartphones to MRI machines, depend on these elements. Shifting Geopolitical Landscape As global geopolitical dynamics evolve, the focus on securing rare earth supply chains has intensified. In a recent webinar, VanEck’s Andrew Musgraves and Kendall Duncan discussed the alignment between public and private sectors in establishing a U.S.-based rare earth supply chain. Investment Opportunities VanEck offers an investment pathway through its Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (REMX), providing exposure to these critical materials. This initiative aligns with efforts to revive and secure supply chains, ensuring that rare earth elements remain accessible for…
SynFutures
F$0.00708-0.50%
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04224+3.65%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 09:19
Jaa
Swifties Love Taylor Swift’s Engagement—But The Gaylors Aren’t Happy

Swifties Love Taylor Swift’s Engagement—But The Gaylors Aren’t Happy

The post Swifties Love Taylor Swift’s Engagement—But The Gaylors Aren’t Happy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Getty Images Swifties have been busy celebrating Taylor Swift’s engagement to Travis Kelce, but one group of fans—the Gaylors—haven’t taken the news so well. Who Are The Gaylors? Gaylors are Swifties who earnestly believe that Taylor Swift is secretly gay, or at least bisexual. The general idea is that Swift drops hints alluding to secret relationships and desires through song lyrics and social media posts. While Gaylors are a fringe minority of Swift fans, there are two subreddits dedicated to the theory, r/Gaylor and r/GaylorSwift, with the latter boasting more than 50,000 members. These subreddits aren’t exclusively dedicated to the theory—often, they’re simply an LGBT-friendly space for Swifties to chat—but the theories over Swift’s sexuality are a constant topic. This might sound rather intrusive, probably because it is, but obsessive speculation over the private life of celebrities is just how stan culture works nowadays, at least on the internet. Many Swifties have very strong opinions about the singer’s personal life, and Swift has always invited her fans to comb her work for clues and easter eggs about future projects. A gargantuan, diverse fanbase dedicated to uncovering hidden messages inevitably leads to a semblance of conspiratorial thinking, and Swifties have a history of making false predictions, or misreading Swift’s intentions. The Gaylors are a much-mocked splinter of the Swiftie fandom, but their theory has sparked a great deal of discourse, and even appeared in a controversial New York Times op-ed. Taylor Swift’s Engagement Sparks A Gaylor Content Frenzy In the wake of Travis and Taylor’s…
MemeCore
M$0.4288-0.04%
Threshold
T$0.01645+0.36%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0138+0.33%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 09:15
Jaa
Alarming Stablecoin Financial Stability Risks: Former PBOC Governor Issues Crucial Warning

Alarming Stablecoin Financial Stability Risks: Former PBOC Governor Issues Crucial Warning

BitcoinWorld Alarming Stablecoin Financial Stability Risks: Former PBOC Governor Issues Crucial Warning The world of cryptocurrency is constantly evolving, bringing both exciting innovations and complex challenges. Recently, a significant voice from China’s financial establishment has raised eyebrows, sparking a crucial debate. Zhou Xiaochuan, the former governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), has voiced strong opposition to stablecoins, citing deep concerns about stablecoin financial stability. His comments ignite a critical conversation about the future of digital currencies and their potential impact on global economies. Why Are Stablecoins a Threat to Financial Stability? Zhou Xiaochuan’s primary concern revolves around the potential for stablecoins to introduce significant financial stability risks. He argues that these digital assets, despite their name, could actually encourage speculative behavior rather than provide a steady anchor in the volatile crypto market. Such speculation, he suggests, might destabilize broader financial systems. Furthermore, the former governor believes stablecoins could undermine existing, robust payment infrastructures, particularly in countries like China that already boast highly efficient digital payment networks. His arguments highlight several key points: Increased Speculation: Stablecoins, while pegged to traditional assets, can still become tools for speculative trading, especially when linked to less regulated decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms. Systemic Risk: A large-scale adoption of stablecoins, particularly those not backed by transparent reserves or strong regulatory oversight, could introduce new forms of systemic risk to the financial sector. Undermining Existing Systems: Established national payment systems, built over decades for security and efficiency, could face competition or disruption from unregulated stablecoin alternatives. Are Stablecoin Cost Advantages Overstated? A common argument for stablecoins is their promise of lower transaction costs and greater efficiency compared to traditional banking. However, Zhou Xiaochuan challenges this narrative. He asserts that claims of significant cost advantages over China’s existing payment systems are greatly exaggerated. China already utilizes advanced digital payment methods, like WeChat Pay and Alipay, which offer extremely low costs and high speed. This perspective suggests that for nations with mature digital payment infrastructures, the perceived benefits of stablecoins might not be as revolutionary as proponents claim. Consequently, the potential downsides, such as regulatory challenges and risks to stablecoin financial stability, could outweigh any marginal gains. For more insights into global payment innovations, you can explore our fintech articles. Navigating the Future: Stablecoin Financial Stability and Regulatory Concerns The former PBOC governor’s remarks come at a pivotal time. While he expresses caution, some experts and business leaders within China have recently advocated for the introduction of a yuan-backed stablecoin. This creates an interesting tension: the desire for innovation versus the imperative for financial security. The global financial community is closely watching how major economies, especially China, approach digital assets. The debate around stablecoin financial stability is not just theoretical; it has real-world implications for how money moves, how economies function, and how individuals conduct transactions. Regulators worldwide are grappling with similar questions, striving to balance technological advancement with consumer protection and systemic resilience. Key Considerations for Regulators: Establishing clear regulatory frameworks for stablecoin issuance and operation. Ensuring robust reserve requirements and transparency for stablecoin backing. Mitigating risks of illicit finance and market manipulation. Protecting consumers from potential losses or market volatility. A Crucial Dialogue for the Digital Age Zhou Xiaochuan’s cautionary stance on stablecoins serves as a vital reminder that while digital currencies offer exciting possibilities, they also introduce complex challenges. His experience at the helm of a major central bank lends significant weight to his concerns regarding stablecoin financial stability. The ongoing debate highlights the crucial importance of a balanced approach, one that encourages innovation while rigorously safeguarding the integrity and stability of our financial systems. Ultimately, the discussion around stablecoins is far from over. It requires careful consideration from policymakers, innovators, and the public alike to forge a path that harnesses the benefits of digital assets without compromising the foundational principles of financial security. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a stablecoin? A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to minimize price volatility by being pegged to a stable asset, such as a fiat currency (like the US dollar), a commodity (like gold), or even another cryptocurrency. Q2: Why is the former PBOC governor concerned about stablecoins? Zhou Xiaochuan is concerned that stablecoins could encourage speculation, undermine existing robust payment systems, and pose significant risks to overall financial stability due to their potential for unregulated growth and lack of transparency. Q3: Do stablecoins offer real cost advantages? While stablecoins are often promoted for their low transaction costs, Zhou Xiaochuan argues that for countries with highly efficient existing digital payment systems, like China, these cost advantages are often exaggerated and do not justify the associated risks. Q4: Are there calls for a yuan-backed stablecoin? Yes, despite the former PBOC governor’s opposition, some experts and business leaders in China have expressed interest in introducing a stablecoin backed by the Chinese yuan, aiming to explore its potential benefits. Q5: How do central banks typically view stablecoins? Central banks generally approach stablecoins with caution, focusing on potential risks to monetary policy, financial stability, and consumer protection. Many are actively researching or developing their own central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) as an alternative. If you found this discussion insightful, consider sharing it with your network! The conversation around stablecoins and their impact on financial systems is vital for everyone in the crypto space and beyond. Spread the word! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping cryptocurrency regulation and institutional adoption. This post Alarming Stablecoin Financial Stability Risks: Former PBOC Governor Issues Crucial Warning first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
RealLink
REAL$0.05769-0.48%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01702-2.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10545+4.83%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/28 09:15
Jaa
CDC Director Susan Monarez Disputes Ouster From Health Agency

CDC Director Susan Monarez Disputes Ouster From Health Agency

The post CDC Director Susan Monarez Disputes Ouster From Health Agency appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Susan Monarez disputed her firing Wednesday, with attorneys for the health agency’s leader saying she has not “resigned nor yet been fired” after the Health and Human Services Department said she was out as director. The HHS announced Monarez’s removal Wednesday evening. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts The HHS said Monarez is “no longer” the CDC’s director, thanking her for her “dedicated service to the American people.” Mark S. Zaid, an attorney for Monarez, said in a statement the ditrector “has neither resigned nor received notification from the White House that she has been fired.” Zaid alleged Monarez “refused to rubber-stamp unscientific, reckless directives and fire dedicated health experts she chose” to protect “the public over serving a political agenda,” adding Monarez was “targeted” for her actions. No official reason for Monarez’s departure was given, but The New York Times reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, she “appeared to have run afoul of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. by objecting to his changes to the panel of experts who advise the agency on vaccine policy.” Monarez was confirmed by the Senate on July 29 and sworn in as CDC director on July 31, when Kennedy said in a statement he had “full confidence in her ability to restore the CDC’s role as the most trusted authority in public health.” Prior to her swearing in, Monarez was serving as the acting director of the CDC since President Donald Trump’s second term began and was the first CDC director since 1953 to not be a medical doctor. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up…
SynFutures
F$0.00708-0.50%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.000471-1.56%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.476+0.24%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 09:12
Jaa
Altcoin Watchlist — MAGACOIN FINANCE, ADA & BTC Ranked Top 7 Before 2025 Rally

Altcoin Watchlist — MAGACOIN FINANCE, ADA & BTC Ranked Top 7 Before 2025 Rally

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/altcoin-watchlist-magacoin-finance-ada-btc-ranked-top-7-for-2025-rally/
Bitcoin
BTC$111,442.71-0.19%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006325+14.85%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/28 09:12
Jaa
Google Cloud Unveils Universal Ledger Blockchain for Institutional Payments, CME Pilot

Google Cloud Unveils Universal Ledger Blockchain for Institutional Payments, CME Pilot

The post Google Cloud Unveils Universal Ledger Blockchain for Institutional Payments, CME Pilot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google Cloud has introduced the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL), a permissioned layer-1 blockchain aimed at speeding up cross-border payments and asset settlement for financial institutions Google Cloud has introduced the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL), a permissioned layer-1 blockchain aimed at speeding up cross-border payments and asset settlement for financial institutions. The network, confirmed by Google Cloud’s head of Web3 strategy Rich Widmann, supports Python-based smart contracts and is being marketed as a neutral infrastructure layer that banks and payment processors can access through a single API with predictable monthly fees. GCUL is currently running in a private testnet and has already been integrated into a pilot with CME Group. The derivatives exchange is testing tokenized assets and wholesale payments on the ledger, a programme that completed its first phase of integration earlier this year. Wider market-participant trials are scheduled for late 2025, with commercial services expected to follow in 2026. By launching GCUL, Alphabet moves beyond cloud hosting into protocol development, putting the company in direct competition with other corporate blockchains now under construction, including Stripe’s Tempo and Circle’s Arc. Widmann said neutrality is essential because institutions are unlikely to rely on blockchains controlled by direct competitors, positioning GCUL as an open, enterprise-grade alternative. This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/blockchains/google-cloud-unveils-universal-ledger-blockchain-institutional-payments-cme-e57c3635
Moonveil
MORE$0.10545+4.83%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21575-3.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018994+3.70%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 09:11
Jaa
Bank of Korea Interest Rate: Crucial Stability Maintained at 2.50%

Bank of Korea Interest Rate: Crucial Stability Maintained at 2.50%

BitcoinWorld Bank of Korea Interest Rate: Crucial Stability Maintained at 2.50% The financial world is buzzing as the Bank of Korea interest rate decision has been announced, with the central bank opting to hold its benchmark interest rate steady at 2.50%. This pivotal decision, maintaining rates for the tenth consecutive meeting, sends a clear signal about South Korea’s current economic outlook and its strategic approach to monetary policy. For investors, especially those in the dynamic cryptocurrency space, understanding the nuances of this stability is crucial. Why Did the Bank of Korea Keep Interest Rate Steady? The decision by the Bank of Korea to maintain the benchmark interest rate at 2.50% reflects a cautious yet strategic approach. This move comes amid persistent inflation concerns, albeit with signs of moderation, and a desire to support economic growth without overheating the market. Policymakers are carefully balancing the need to tame price increases with fostering a stable environment for businesses and consumers. The BOK also considers global economic trends, including interest rate movements by major central banks. Inflation Management: While inflation has eased, it remains above the central bank’s target. Holding rates allows the BOK to continue monitoring inflationary pressures. Economic Stability: The BOK aims to provide a predictable economic landscape, reducing uncertainty for both domestic and international investors. Global Economic Headwinds: Global economic slowdowns and geopolitical tensions continue to pose risks, prompting a conservative stance on monetary policy. What Does This Bank of Korea Interest Rate Decision Mean for the Economy? Maintaining the Bank of Korea interest rate at its current level has several immediate and long-term implications for the South Korean economy. For consumers, borrowing costs for mortgages and loans are likely to remain stable, offering some predictability in household finances. This can encourage consumption and investment at a steady pace. Businesses, too, can plan their expansion and operational budgets with a clearer understanding of financing expenses, potentially boosting corporate investment and job creation. Stable Borrowing Costs: Consumers and businesses benefit from unchanged loan rates, which can encourage steady spending and strategic investment. Currency Impact: A steady interest rate might influence the Korean Won’s strength relative to other major currencies, impacting trade balances and import costs. Growth Outlook: The central bank hopes this stability will foster sustainable economic growth, preventing sharp downturns or excessive exuberance. Investment Climate: A consistent Bank of Korea interest rate policy signals predictability, potentially attracting more long-term capital. How Does the Bank of Korea Interest Rate Impact Crypto Markets? While seemingly distant, the Bank of Korea interest rate decision can indirectly ripple through the cryptocurrency markets. When traditional investments like government bonds and savings accounts offer stable, albeit lower, returns due to consistent interest rates, some investors might seek higher yields or alternative assets. Cryptocurrencies, known for their volatility and potential for significant returns, often attract capital when traditional markets offer less compelling opportunities or when liquidity is abundant. Furthermore, the broader economic sentiment fostered by the central bank’s policy can influence investor confidence. A stable domestic economy might free up discretionary income for investment, some of which could flow into digital assets. Conversely, if the economy were to face significant challenges, risk aversion would likely increase, potentially leading to outflows from more volatile assets like crypto. Risk Appetite: A stable economic environment can sometimes encourage greater risk appetite among investors, leading them to allocate more capital to speculative assets like crypto. Liquidity Flows: If the local economy remains robust and capital is readily available, domestic funds might seek diversification, potentially flowing into digital assets. Global Sentiment: South Korea is a significant player in the global crypto landscape. Its monetary policy can influence regional sentiment, which then impacts global crypto trends. Opportunity Cost: When traditional returns are stable but modest, the perceived opportunity cost of holding cash or low-yield assets increases, making higher-risk, higher-reward assets more appealing. Navigating the Market: Actionable Insights for Crypto Investors For those invested in or considering cryptocurrencies, the steady Bank of Korea interest rate serves as a crucial backdrop for strategic decision-making. It underscores the importance of a diversified portfolio and a clear understanding of market dynamics. Here are some actionable insights: Monitor Global Trends: While local policy is stable, global interest rate movements, inflation data, and geopolitical shifts still heavily influence crypto markets. Diversify Your Portfolio: Balance crypto holdings with other asset classes to mitigate risk. Stay Informed: Keep an eye on both macroeconomic indicators and specific crypto project developments and regulatory news. Understand Risk: Cryptocurrencies remain inherently volatile. Invest only what you can comfortably afford to lose. Long-Term Perspective: Consider a long-term investment strategy for crypto, focusing on projects with strong fundamentals. The Bank of Korea’s decision to hold its benchmark interest rate at 2.50% is a testament to its commitment to economic stability amidst a complex global environment. This consistent monetary policy provides a predictable foundation for the domestic economy, influencing everything from borrowing costs to investment sentiment. For crypto enthusiasts, this stability might subtly encourage a continued search for growth opportunities in alternative assets, highlighting the intricate dance between traditional finance and the evolving digital asset landscape. It’s a powerful reminder that even seemingly local central bank decisions have far-reaching implications, extending into the decentralized world of cryptocurrencies. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the current Bank of Korea interest rate? The Bank of Korea has held its benchmark interest rate steady at 2.50% for the tenth consecutive meeting. Q2: Why did the Bank of Korea hold rates steady? The decision reflects a balance between managing persistent inflation, supporting economic growth, and considering global economic trends to maintain stability. Q3: How does this decision affect South Korean consumers? For consumers, stable interest rates mean predictable borrowing costs for mortgages and loans, which can encourage steady consumption and investment. Q4: What are the indirect impacts of the Bank of Korea interest rate on cryptocurrency markets? A stable economic environment, driven by the consistent Bank of Korea interest rate, can influence investor risk appetite and liquidity flows, potentially encouraging some capital to seek higher yields in alternative assets like cryptocurrencies. Q5: Is this a positive or negative development for crypto investors? It’s generally seen as a neutral-to-subtly-positive development. Stable traditional returns might lead some investors to explore higher-yield opportunities in crypto, but direct positive correlation is not guaranteed. If you found this analysis insightful, please consider sharing this article with your network on social media. Your shares help us bring crucial economic insights to a wider audience of investors and enthusiasts! To learn more about the latest global economic trends and their impact on crypto market, explore our article on key developments shaping digital asset price action. This post Bank of Korea Interest Rate: Crucial Stability Maintained at 2.50% first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01702-2.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10545+4.83%
Movement
MOVE$0.1274+2.99%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/28 09:10
Jaa
Surprising Players Who Were Left Off Rosters.

Surprising Players Who Were Left Off Rosters.

The post Surprising Players Who Were Left Off Rosters. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As NFL teams had to trim rosters down to 53 players for the opening week, most of the players cut were not a surprise, but there were however some shocking cuts from around the NFL. Below are a few of the most notable players cut around the league. Hunter Renfrow – Carolina Panthers After missing all of the 2024 NFL season, Renfrow was one of the most interesting storylines of training camp as reports were mostly positive about how camp was going for his hometown team. The former pro-bowler missed all of last season with ulcerative colitis, but there was hope that he could regain form and be the elite slot receiver that he was. This cut is even more shocking given the fact that the Panthers were also about to trade Adam Thielen and a very young receiving core could use a veteran presence. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 09: Hunter Renfrow #13 of the Las Vegas Raiders scores a touchdown past Michael Davis #43 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Getty Images Marquez Valdes-Scantling – Seattle Seahawks Seattle was hoping that the veteran Valdes-Scantling could replace DK Metcalf as their downfield threat, but a poor camp performance left the two-time superbowl champion off the roster. Even with the emergence of 5th round draft pick Tory Horton, the most shocking reason for this cut was that he had $4 million in guaranteed money that the Seahawks will just now have to eat. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 11: Marquez Valdes-Scantling #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs catches a pass for a touchdown in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February…
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0138+0.33%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4631+0.91%
Camp Network
CAMP$0.09544+8.01%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 09:09
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet