2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Cronos Blasts Off to 3-Year High After Trump Media’s $6.4 Billion CRO Treasury Move

Cronos Blasts Off to 3-Year High After Trump Media’s $6.4 Billion CRO Treasury Move

The post Cronos Blasts Off to 3-Year High After Trump Media’s $6.4 Billion CRO Treasury Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief CRO, the native coin of the Cronos network, hit a three-year high price on Wednesday. The surge comes after President Donald Trump-backed Trump Media announced it would build a reserve of the cryptocurrency. The coin is linked to crypto exchange Crypto.com, which is teaming with Trump Media on the treasury and other moves. CRO, the native coin of the Cronos network, hit a three-year high price Wednesday after President Donald Trump’s media company announced plans to build a multi-billion-dollar treasury to hold the cryptocurrency.  CoinGecko data shows that CRO is the best-performing digital asset over 24 hours among the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market cap, having shot up in the time by 26% to a price above $0.26. Over a seven-day period, CRO is also the winner, spiking by 83%.  Earlier on Wednesday, the coin surged as high as nearly $0.29. The last time CRO was priced that high was back in May 2022. Even so, at its current price, the coin remains down by 73% from an all-time high mark of $0.96 set back in 2021. Leaderboards are not just for show, guess what new crypto buyers check first Back in the Top 20! 🔥🔥🔥And we’re just getting warmed up. https://t.co/wK0MEltz7E — Cronos (@cronos_chain) August 27, 2025 CRO’s rise comes after Trump Media and Technology Group on Tuesday announced with Crypto.com a plan to build a $6.4 billion Cronos treasury dubbed the Trump Media Group CRO Strategy, Inc. The treasury is being seeded with 6.3 billion CRO tokens—worth $1 billion at announcement, but about $1.63 billion as of this writing—along with $200 million in cash and $220 million in warrants. A further $5 billion equity line of credit has been secured to help fuel future CRO purchases. ﻿ Crypto.com is a crypto exchange linked to the Cronos…
Threshold
T$0.01645+0.36%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.476+0.24%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.027761+124.47%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 09:44
Jaa
Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

PANews reported on August 28th that according to Opensea's official announcement, Azuki founder Zagabond shared the original intentions of the Azuki project and its future development direction in an interview. Zagabond stated that Azuki aims to introduce tokenization into mainstream culture through storytelling and character IP, while also promoting user-generated content through the "Garden" community. Zagabond also outlined the vision for Animecoin, a token designed to reward long-term supporters of anime culture and independent creators, while fostering an open anime universe. He also revealed that Azuki is developing the Anime.com platform to foster interaction among anime fans. Azuki recently released a starter set for its trading card game, which has received positive market feedback, and the team plans to further expand the series. Furthermore, Azuki is preparing a major new project, expected to launch later this year. Regarding the future of the NFT industry, Zagabond believes that its evolution direction lies in practicality rather than price fluctuations, emphasizing the potential of NFT as a tool for creative expression and construction. Earlier news, Azuki cooperated with OpenSea to release Mizuki short films as ERC-1155 collectibles .
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.0815+0.42%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01319-0.82%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018984+3.64%
Jaa
PANews2025/08/28 09:44
Jaa
Circle Partners With Finastra on $5 Trillion USDC Settlement

Circle Partners With Finastra on $5 Trillion USDC Settlement

The post Circle Partners With Finastra on $5 Trillion USDC Settlement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Circle and Finastra announced on Wednesday a partnership to integrate USDC settlement into Finastra’s Global PAYplus platform, which handles more than $5 trillion in daily cross-border payment flows. The deal will let banks settle transactions with USDC while keeping payment instructions in fiat currencies, aiming to reduce costs, speed up transfers, and lessen reliance on correspondent banking networks. Finastra’s GPP Joins Stablecoin Push Global PAYplus (GPP), Finastra’s flagship payments hub, serves thousands of banks in over 130 countries. According to the press release, institutions using the platform will be able to settle transactions with Circle’s USDC stablecoin. Finastra, based in London, provides financial software to over 8,000 customers, including 45 of the world’s top 50 banks. By linking GPP to USDC, the companies aim to modernize settlements long criticized for inefficiency, high fees, and delays. Proponents argue blockchain-based settlement allows transactions to clear around the clock at significantly lower costs. Regulators in the US, Europe, and Asia continue scrutinizing stablecoins, highlighting risks and potential benefits. Circle’s USDC currently has a circulating supply of roughly $69 billion. The release said embedding USDC into GPP will allow banks to test blockchain settlement without disrupting compliance or foreign exchange processes. “By connecting Finastra’s payment hub to Circle’s stablecoin infrastructure, we can help our clients access innovative settlement options without the burden of building their own systems,” said Chris Walters, CEO of Finastra. Circle Expands USDC Use Beyond Crypto Sector For Circle, the collaboration provides a major institutional channel for USDC adoption. The company went public earlier this year, with its shares rallying as investors sought exposure to the fast-growing stablecoin market. “Finastra’s reach and expertise in powering payments infrastructure for leading banks worldwide makes them a natural choice to further expand USDC settlement in cross-border flows,” said Jeremy Allaire, Circle’s co-founder and CEO. Proud to…
Moonveil
MORE$0.1055+4.88%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997-0.02%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21596-3.06%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 09:41
Jaa
AI tokens fail to rally despite Nvidia reporting growth in quarterly earnings

AI tokens fail to rally despite Nvidia reporting growth in quarterly earnings

The Artificial Intelligence token sector saw minimal price changes on Wednesday, despite Nvidia's (NVDA) Q2 report showing a 56% revenue growth to $46.74 billion over the past year.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01319-0.82%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1278+0.78%
Jaa
Fxstreet2025/08/28 09:40
Jaa
Could September’s Rate Cut Spark a Run Toward $3?

Could September’s Rate Cut Spark a Run Toward $3?

The post Could September’s Rate Cut Spark a Run Toward $3? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano Holds $0.85 as Traders Await Breakout: Could September’s Rate Cut Spark a Run Toward $3? Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/cardano/cardano-holds-0-85-as-traders-await-breakout-could-septembers-rate-cut-spark-a-run-toward-3/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018984+3.64%
Cookie DAO
COOKIE$0.13174+0.27%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00003019+0.43%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 09:40
Jaa
Pump.fun Buys Back $58M PUMP Tokens; Price Up 4%

Pump.fun Buys Back $58M PUMP Tokens; Price Up 4%

Read the full article at coingape.com.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009439-0.88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018984+3.64%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.0034+13.48%
Jaa
CoinGape2025/08/28 09:38
Jaa
Base Ranks Third In 30-Day NFT Trading Volume

Base Ranks Third In 30-Day NFT Trading Volume

The post Base Ranks Third In 30-Day NFT Trading Volume appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase layer-2 network Base took the third spot in non-fungible token (NFT) trading volume after a 70% surge in the last 30 days.  Decentralized application data aggregator DappRadar showed that Base’s NFT volume reached $47.67 million, increasing by 70% over the past month. The increase pushed the network ahead of many competitors in the NFT space, including Immutable zkEVM and Solana, which are ranked fourth and fifth by 30-day volume.  Collections like Get Based, DX Terminal and Based Style collectively recorded about $25 million in NFT trading volume, driving the surge in digital collectible trading activity on the network.  In addition to NFT volume, the data showed that Base is becoming one of the busiest ecosystems in overall activity. In the last 30 days, the network processed over 27 million transactions and had more than $16 billion in decentralized application (DApp) volume, which is the total token transfers across DApps within the network.  Top blockchains by 30-day NFT volumes. Source: DappRadar Ethereum recorded over $400 million in NFT trading volume While Base may be on the rise, Ethereum remains the most dominant network for NFTs. DappRadar data showed that in the last 30 days, Ethereum recorded $408 million in trading volume.  CryptoPunks, Pudgy Penguins, Moonbirds, the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Lil Pudgys led NFT trading activity on Ethereum, collectively recording over $200 million in trading volume. Related: 3D-printed housing company adopts Bitcoin, NFTs in blockchain pivot Blue-chip NFT collections saw floor price drops This happened despite a recent downturn in floor prices across blue-chip collections. On Tuesday, DefiLlama data showed that NFT floor prices for top collections based on Ethereum saw a drop. Pudgy Penguins, BAYC and Doodles all saw double-digit percentage declines.  CryptoPunks remained steady with less than a 2% drop in floor prices over the same…
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.027761+124.47%
GET
GET$0.009363-4.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1055+4.88%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 09:37
Jaa
ETH major holders reduced their holdings by 4,000 ETH this morning, but still have 7,732 ETH

ETH major holders reduced their holdings by 4,000 ETH this morning, but still have 7,732 ETH

PANews reported on August 28th that according to Aiyi's monitoring, the major Ethereum address 0xB04...D6ECB reduced its holdings by 4,000 ETH this morning, valued at $17.8 million. This address has accumulated a position of 10,807 ETH since August at an average price of $4,333, totaling approximately $46.83 million. This reduction resulted in a profit of approximately $476,000, leaving the wallet with a remaining balance of 7,732 ETH.
Major
MAJOR$0.16114-0.14%
Ethereum
ETH$4,457.21-1.37%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02657-1.30%
Jaa
PANews2025/08/28 09:34
Jaa
Polymarket’s Dire Prediction Of 62% Chance Below $100K This Year

Polymarket’s Dire Prediction Of 62% Chance Below $100K This Year

The post Polymarket’s Dire Prediction Of 62% Chance Below $100K This Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Price: Polymarket’s Dire Prediction Of 62% Chance Below $100K This Year Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Price: Polymarket’s Dire Prediction of 62% Chance Below $100K This Year Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-price-under-100k/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018984+3.64%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 09:32
Jaa
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Momentum Builds Toward $0.000020 Breakout, But This Altcoin’s Utility Focus Has More Fans

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Momentum Builds Toward $0.000020 Breakout, But This Altcoin’s Utility Focus Has More Fans

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is again in the spotlight as momentum toward a possible breakout at $0.000020 keeps building, and investors watch its price action closely. On the other hand, DeFi newcomer Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is in presale phase 6 at $0.0035. Expert analyses say that this new token could surge with enormous returns within the […]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001254-0.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1055+4.88%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000621+12.76%
Jaa
Cryptopolitan2025/08/28 09:30
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet