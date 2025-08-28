2025-08-29 Friday

BlockDAG Review: 2.5M People Already Mining From Their Phones; Why Wait When You Could Start Earning With Just a Tap?

Most crypto platforms sell the future, but BlockDAG is already delivering returns with minimal effort. While competitors ask users to invest in hardware or stake large sums, BlockDAG’s X1 mobile app makes participation simple. Over 2.5 million people are mining BDAG daily with nothing more than a phone. Instead of paying for electricity or setting up rigs, users earn through attention. There are no gas fees, no complex onboarding, just one daily tap to claim rewards. With nearly $385 million raised, more than 25 billion coins sold, and a presale ROI of 2,660%, BlockDAG’s mobile-first strategy is proving to be more than a novelty. It’s a genuine entry point for mass adoption. Why Mobile Mining Works for BlockDAG Traditional mining has long favored those with resources, including costly rigs, high electricity consumption, and specialized technical skills. BlockDAG removes those barriers. With the X1 app, mining requires only consistency,  one tap a day. Rewards are earned through Proof-of-Engagement (PoE), not solely based on raw computing power. This creates a low-cost, inclusive model that has already drawn 2.5 million active users worldwide. It transforms mining into a habit, not a hardship. Unlike shallow “tap-to-earn” gimmicks, the app ties directly into BlockDAG’s roadmap. It will sync with wallets, support future dApps, and integrate mined BDAG into post-launch transactions and swaps. The appeal is clear: people want early access, but they also want involvement. The X1 app gives both, offering mining that is accessible, gamified, and real. Proof-of-Engagement: Mining Through Attention BlockDAG’s Proof-of-Engagement system changes how participation is measured. Instead of staking coins, voting, or running costly nodes, users are rewarded simply for showing up. Daily activity,  a tap, a login, consistent presence,  is what drives BDAG rewards. This model treats time and attention as valuable resources, making mining accessible to anyone with a phone. Unlike other mobile experiments that inflate balances or strain devices, BlockDAG’s PoE is designed for simplicity and scale. With more than 2.5 million people already engaged, the network effect is built in before launch. Each daily interaction creates not only tokens but also a stronger future user base, ensuring activity at scale once the mainnet goes live. Real Value Backed by Presale Momentum The results go beyond theory. BlockDAG’s presale is among the most successful in the sector, raising close to $385 million and selling over 25.5 billion coins. Batch 30 pricing is now $0.03, compared to $0.001 at launch, marking a 2,900% ROI for the earliest participants. Unlike many projects that wait until launch to show value, BlockDAG has built traction during its presale. Alongside the X1 app, features like Buyer Battles,  a gamified daily competition,  and a 25% referral program add more ways to earn and engage. The presale itself is structured to build urgency. Each batch increase raises the price, rewarding those who commit early. This mechanism has fueled momentum across 30 batches and counting, while the mainnet launch remains the next milestone. For those using the X1 app now, the BDAG already carries a price, making every tap more than symbolic. Closing Insights BlockDAG delivers what most presales only promise: real value before launch. Its X1 mobile app allows Proof-of-Engagement mining with just a tap, rewarding over 2.5 million users daily. Backed by nearly $385 million raised, over 25.5 billion coins sold, and a 2,900% ROI since Batch 1, BlockDAG is proving that utility can arrive early. In a sector filled with delays and speculation, it offers a product people can use now. Mining without hardware, staking, or fees,  just consistent engagement that pays. It’s more than presale hype, it’s mining made simple, and it’s already working. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu  Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post BlockDAG Review: 2.5M People Already Mining From Their Phones; Why Wait When You Could Start Earning With Just a Tap? appeared first on 36Crypto.
2025/08/28
XRP Price Prediction For Today, August 28

XRP price is sitting right around $3.01, holding steady after some heavy swings earlier this month. The market feels stuck, with buyers defending the lows and sellers putting up a wall at higher levels. Trading volume has cooled down compared to the big breakout at $3.66, which shows traders are waiting for a real signal
2025/08/28
Best Chinese Poker Sites in 2025

The post Best Chinese Poker Sites in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Although almost all forms of gambling have been outlawed in China for nearly a decade, the country is still by far one of the fastest-growing online poker markets in the world. This is no surprise, considering a substantial portion of the country’s 1.04 billion population are enthusiastic about the game and have been leveraging modern technologies to bypass restrictions.  Online poker rooms are keeping pace as well, welcoming these players onto their platforms. In this article, we will discuss the regulatory status of online gambling in the country, while also recommending one of the best Chinese poker sites that locals can turn to for secure and rewarding gameplay in 2025. The Rise of Online Poker in China – Navigating the Digital Shift Poker in China has gradually transitioned from physical tables to online platforms, supported by widespread smartphone use and improved connectivity. Players embrace digital formats for their accessibility, convenience, and the freedom to compete from anywhere. Central to this broader industry shift is the emergence of mobile and desktop-focused poker apps like CoinPoker. Through this innovation, players are able to create accounts, dive into action, and withdraw their winnings at any time, even while on the go.  However, this digital transition soon attracted official scrutiny. Authorities in the country classified poker apps as a form of illegal gambling, and regulations quickly followed.  This regulatory oversight shaped the current status of online poker in China, driving it away from open platforms and into less visible channels. How Authorities Shape The Game China’s gambling laws leave little room for poker to be recognized as a sport or skill-based game. Under Article 303 of the Criminal Law, organizing or participating in gambling is prohibited. In 2018, regulators moved decisively against online poker by banning poker-related apps and advertising. App stores complied immediately,…
2025/08/28
Ripple and Aave Integrate RLUSD on Horizon to Bridge DeFi and Real-World Assets

TLDR Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin becomes key collateral in Aave’s Horizon RWA market. RLUSD’s launch on Aave enables tokenized assets to flow more efficiently across digital markets. Aave’s Horizon platform connects decentralized finance with traditional finance. Ripple’s global push continues with RLUSD, including rapid adoption in Japan. Ripple has taken another step in expanding its decentralized [...] The post Ripple and Aave Integrate RLUSD on Horizon to Bridge DeFi and Real-World Assets appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/08/28
Nvidia fuels rush into AI-focused leveraged ETFs

The post Nvidia fuels rush into AI-focused leveraged ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nvidia stokes stampede into AI-focused leveraged ETFs as investors scramble to ramp up bets on the artificial intelligence boom. The chipmaker’s meteoric rise has made it the most traded name in the leveraged ETF market, drawing billions of dollars from traders hoping to capitalize on outsized gains. As its earnings beat Wall Street expectations, Nvidia is at the center of Wall Street’s latest fixation — high-risk funds that track the daily swings of stocks linked to artificial intelligence. The surge signifies the hunger to be exposed to companies powering the AI revolution. The leveraged ETFs linked to individual stocks rely on swaps or options to deliver double or even triple the usual daily share movement. For Nvidia, for whose iconic stock this has already been a record-surge year, that has made for an appealing but perilous speculator’s playground. In the first five months of 2025, over 100 new single-stock leveraged and inverse ETFs have debuted in the U.S., most directly or indirectly tied to AI. These products now dominate a lion’s share of assets in the space, which says a lot about how much Nvidia and other AI leaders like Tesla and Palantir vie for investor attention. Investors are flooding into AI-themed ETFs The numbers tell the story. Through merely eight months of 2025, asset managers have introduced 112 new leveraged and inverse ETFs linked to individual stocks. That’s nearly triple the 38 that launched in all of 2024. All told, there are now 190 single-stock leveraged and inverse ETFs listed in the U.S. Over half are associated with companies trying to capitalize on the AI wave. Combined, these funds with AI exposure hold $17.7 billion of the $23.7 billion deployed in the leveraged ETF universe. One of the stars in that crowd is the GraniteShares 2× Long NVDA Daily…
2025/08/28
Linea will hold a TGE in September and launch native ETH earnings in October

PANews reported on August 28th that Linea will launch its Token Generation Event (TGE) in September 2025, with an initial valuation of approximately $2 billion. Linea plans to support the growth of the ecosystem's Total Value Locked (TVL) through a series of liquidity incentives, targeting over $1.8 billion, according to official Linea documents. Furthermore, Linea will launch a 10-week "Linea Ignition" incentive program and launch a native ETH earning feature in October. Linea is currently the number one zkRollup solution by TVL, having completed 283 million transactions, boasting 7 million wallet addresses and $58 million in locked value. Its design is highly compatible with Ethereum, including an ETH staking vault, ultra-low fees, and a 20% fee burn mechanism.
2025/08/28
Groundbreaking CIMG Bitcoin Acquisition: Nasdaq Firm Swaps $55M Stock for 500 BTC

BitcoinWorld Groundbreaking CIMG Bitcoin Acquisition: Nasdaq Firm Swaps $55M Stock for 500 BTC The financial world is buzzing with a truly exciting development! Nasdaq-listed digital healthcare innovator, CIMG, has announced a groundbreaking CIMG Bitcoin acquisition, signaling a significant pivot for the company and sending ripples across both traditional and cryptocurrency markets. This strategic move sees CIMG exchanging a substantial $55 million worth of its common stock for 500 Bitcoin (BTC), a decision that highlights the growing confidence of established firms in digital assets. What Does This CIMG Bitcoin Acquisition Entail? CIMG, a prominent player in the digital healthcare sector listed on Nasdaq, has formally entered into a purchase agreement with a group of nine investors. Under this agreement, the company will issue $55 million worth of its common stock. In return, these investors will provide CIMG with 500 units of Bitcoin. This substantial exchange is not just a simple trade; it’s a strategic shift for CIMG, aiming to diversify its treasury assets and potentially hedge against inflation. The transaction is currently on track to finalize in early September, pending customary closing conditions. For many, this CIMG Bitcoin acquisition marks a clear statement: digital assets are no longer a niche interest but a legitimate component of corporate financial strategy, even for companies outside the direct tech or finance sectors. Why Are Companies Like CIMG Embracing Bitcoin Now? The decision by a Nasdaq-listed entity like CIMG to hold Bitcoin on its balance sheet reflects a broader trend of institutional adoption. Several factors drive this shift: Inflation Hedge: Many companies view Bitcoin as a potential store of value and a hedge against the depreciating purchasing power of fiat currencies, especially in the current economic climate. Diversification: Adding Bitcoin can diversify a company’s treasury holdings beyond traditional assets, potentially offering new avenues for growth and risk management. Innovation and Future-Proofing: Embracing digital assets can position a company as forward-thinking and innovative, appealing to a new generation of investors and customers who are increasingly familiar with cryptocurrency. This strategic CIMG Bitcoin acquisition demonstrates a belief in Bitcoin’s long-term value proposition and its role in the evolving global financial landscape. What Are the Potential Benefits and Challenges of This Move? For CIMG, the benefits could be substantial. A successful Bitcoin holding could appreciate in value, enhancing the company’s balance sheet. It also sends a strong signal to the market about CIMG’s willingness to innovate and adapt. However, this bold step is not without its challenges: Price Volatility: Bitcoin is known for its price fluctuations, which could introduce volatility to CIMG’s financial statements. Regulatory Uncertainty: The regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies is still evolving, posing potential compliance challenges. Market Perception: While many will view this positively, some traditional investors might be wary of the perceived risks associated with digital assets. Despite these challenges, CIMG’s leadership appears confident in the long-term strategic value of this CIMG Bitcoin acquisition. How Does This CIMG Bitcoin Acquisition Impact the Broader Market? A move of this magnitude from a Nasdaq-listed digital healthcare company is a powerful endorsement for the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem. It reinforces the narrative that Bitcoin is maturing as an asset class and gaining mainstream acceptance. Other companies, observing CIMG’s bold stride, might feel encouraged to explore similar strategies. This institutional interest can contribute to increased liquidity and stability in the Bitcoin market over time. Moreover, it blurs the lines between traditional finance and the burgeoning digital economy, suggesting a future where such cross-asset exchanges become more common. This transaction could very well serve as a case study for other firms contemplating their own ventures into the crypto space. The CIMG Bitcoin acquisition represents more than just a financial transaction; it’s a statement about the future of corporate finance and the undeniable rise of digital assets. By swapping common stock for 500 BTC, CIMG is not only diversifying its treasury but also signaling a proactive embrace of innovation. This move solidifies Bitcoin’s position as a serious institutional asset and opens up fascinating discussions about how other companies might follow suit. It’s an exciting time to watch how this strategic decision unfolds and influences both the digital healthcare and crypto sectors. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the significance of this CIMG Bitcoin acquisition? This acquisition is significant because it marks a major move by a Nasdaq-listed digital healthcare company into the cryptocurrency space, highlighting growing institutional confidence in Bitcoin as a treasury asset and a hedge against inflation. 2. Why would a digital healthcare company like CIMG acquire Bitcoin? Companies like CIMG acquire Bitcoin for several reasons, including diversifying treasury assets, potentially hedging against inflation, and signaling innovation and adaptability in a rapidly evolving financial landscape. 3. What are the potential risks for CIMG with this Bitcoin investment? Potential risks include Bitcoin’s inherent price volatility, which could impact CIMG’s financial statements, and the evolving regulatory environment surrounding cryptocurrencies, which may present compliance challenges. 4. When is the CIMG Bitcoin acquisition expected to be finalized? The transaction is expected to close in early September, subject to the fulfillment of customary closing conditions. 5. How does CIMG’s move reflect broader market trends? CIMG’s strategic move reflects a broader trend of increasing institutional adoption of Bitcoin, indicating its maturation as an asset class and growing acceptance among mainstream corporate entities. Did you find this analysis insightful? Share this article with your network to spark discussions about the future of corporate finance and the growing influence of digital assets! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Groundbreaking CIMG Bitcoin Acquisition: Nasdaq Firm Swaps $55M Stock for 500 BTC first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
2025/08/28
Circle’s Bold Partnership Proposal In South Korea

The post Circle’s Bold Partnership Proposal In South Korea appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dollar Stablecoin Dominance: Circle’s Bold Partnership Proposal In South Korea Skip to content Home Crypto News Dollar Stablecoin Dominance: Circle’s Bold Partnership Proposal in South Korea Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/dollar-stablecoin-korea-partnership/
2025/08/28
BNB Chain Announces 2025 Awards Finalists

PANews reported on August 28 that according to BNB Chain official news, the finalists for the 2025 BNB Chain Awards have been announced, and community voting is now open until September 3. The awards cover five categories: Rising Star, AI Pioneer, Volume Powerhouse, New Horizon, and Most Engaging Product, aiming to recognize projects with outstanding innovation and influence within the ecosystem.
2025/08/28
Ethereum by the Numbers: Network Fees Stay Low as Onchain Use Holds Steady

The post Ethereum by the Numbers: Network Fees Stay Low as Onchain Use Holds Steady appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As August winds down, readings on Ethereum’s supply, fees, throughput, holders and overall price point to a week with positive net issuance, steady onchain use, and relatively low transaction costs. Ethereum Under the Hood Blockchair’s supply trajectory data indicates Ethereum’s circulating amount has flattened since the 2022 transition to proof-of-stake (PoS) and sits in the […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ethereum-by-the-numbers-network-fees-stay-low-as-onchain-use-holds-steady/
2025/08/28
