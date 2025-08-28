MEXC-pörssi
SharpLink transfers 23.46 million USDT to Galaxy Digital, possibly to purchase ETH
According to PANews on August 28, according to Lookonchain monitoring, SharpLink once again transferred 23.46 million USDT to Galaxy Digital, which may be used to purchase ETH.
PANews
2025/08/28 10:10
Ethereum Whales Return With $213 million ETH Purchase, What’s Happening?
The post Ethereum Whales Return With $213 million ETH Purchase, What’s Happening? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the broad cryptocurrency market showing signs of a brief rebound, whales appear to be exiting the market regardless. On August 27, on-chain monitoring company Whale Alert reported a massive Ethereum deposit in a mysterious move that appears to be an attempt to sell. The major ETH transfer, which happened in a matter of minutes, saw a total of 33,622 ETH flow into the U.S.-based crypto exchange Coinbase. Although the transfers were made in two separate transactions, the total ETH moved in both transactions was worth over $213 million, per data provided by the source. Following the nature of both transfers, they have been perceived as a major sell attempt from Ethereum whales, as large crypto deposits to crypto trading platforms are pointers to massive selling sprees from high-profile investors or institutions. Massive ETH dump from whales It is not uncommon for transfers like this to be executed during moments of high volatility and broad market dips where investors look to secure their capital and avoid major losses. However, these massive Ethereum transfers were spotted when the market was experiencing a sharp rebound in the prices of cryptocurrencies, including leading altcoins like Ethereum, XRP, and Solana. As such, it appears that long-persisting market correction has seen investors’ confidence go weak, and whales are taking decisive efforts to dump their holdings. Hence, large investors are increasingly spotted selling off their stash in preparation for the supposed bear phase. You Might Also Like After multiple days of trading sideways, the market has seen a brief resurgence in the price of Ethereum, flipping from a low of $4,501 to a high of $4,656 within the same day. While the large ETH deposits to Coinbase in the last hour may not have affected the price performance of the asset during the period, commentators suggest…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 10:10
CIMG Inc. Plans $55M Bitcoin Purchase with Share Issuance
Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/cimg-bitcoin-purchase-55m/
Coinstats
2025/08/28 10:09
Ark Invest buys $15.6 million in BitMine shares as stock tumbles
Ark Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought $15.6 million in BitMine shares on Wednesday across three of its ETFs.
Coinstats
2025/08/28 10:06
Metafyed Completes $5.5 Million Funding for Asia's RWA Tokenization Market
PANews reported on August 28th that Metafyed has successfully raised $5.5 million in funding to expand its tokenized real-world asset (RWA) market. Investors include blockchain investors and venture DAOs such as Block Tides and Positive Venture DAO, with additional support from Cyberport Hong Kong, Draper, and the Stellar Development Foundation. Metafyed is committed to leveraging blockchain, smart contracts, and AI-powered compliance scoring.
PANews
2025/08/28 10:03
A $385M Presale That Works Like a Product
The post A $385M Presale That Works Like a Product appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News BlockDAG Review explores how its $385M presale delivers value today with mobile mining, referrals, & rewards. Is this the first presale built as a product? Crypto presales usually follow a predictable path: raise funds, promise tools, and make people wait. BlockDAG is taking a different approach. With nearly $385 million collected, more than 25.5+ billion coins sold, and a batch 30 price of $0.03, up from $0.001, the presale has already achieved a 2,900% ROI. Yet the real story is about access. BlockDAG (BDAG) offers a working experience before any exchange listings or mainnet. From mobile mining and referral incentives to gamified buying and learning rewards, it doesn’t feel like speculation alone. It feels like participation in something that already functions. A Presale That Delivers More Than Promises Most presales offer expectations. BlockDAG offers interaction. Instead of building hype around future milestones, its presale invites users into an ecosystem they can engage with today. The X1 mobile mining app is already live, allowing people to earn BDAG directly from their phones. No complicated setup, no long wait for mainnet, just a simple and rewarding process that keeps users coming back. Layered on top are gamified features like Buyer Battles, a leaderboard contest that transforms token purchases into competitive events. It takes a typically dry process and makes it interactive and social. Then there’s the BlockDAG Academy, where users earn rewards while learning. Together, these features make the presale more than a funding phase. It becomes an early preview of the ecosystem, giving participants the chance to mine, learn, refer, and earn before the project officially launches. Numbers That Reflect Real Activity The statistics are striking. With nearly $385 million raised and more than 25.5 billion coins sold, BlockDAG ranks among the strongest presale projects in terms of scale.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 10:03
How Things Are Changing for Japan’s Largest Bitcoin Tank
The post How Things Are Changing for Japan’s Largest Bitcoin Tank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japanese company MetaPlanet has mirrored MicroStrategy by converting its balance sheet to Bitcoin. While the Japanese government has not adopted spot crypto ETFs and its taxation system has levied a heavier burden on crypto trading, stocks of companies like MetaPlanet have been regarded as a regulated proxy for Bitcoin exposure. Now this edge is being tested as the regulatory environment changes. From Bitcoin Proxy to Volatile Equity BackgroundThe company pivoted from a hospitality business to a Bitcoin treasury vehicle. The recent inclusion in the FTSE index attracted passive inflows. With no local ETFs and heavy tax burdens, investors turned to MetaPlanet as a “pseudo-ETF.” Policy shifts loom: Japan’s tax council is debating a flat 20% levy on crypto gains, similar to equities, much lower than the current 55% at maximum. This could increase direct holdings. At the same time, JPYC, a yen stablecoin backed by Japanese government bonds, is gaining traction as a regulated liquidity tool. Nothing Is ImpossibleMetaPlanet shares trade at more than a 400% premium to the net value of its Bitcoin holdings. A 30%–50% BTC drawdown could trigger sharper equity sell-offs, the Financial Times reported. Repeated issuance of equity and warrant funds growth, but raises dilution concerns. BeInCrypto reported that MetaPlanet’s premium relies on a self-reinforcing loop: higher premiums enable fundraising, which buys more BTC, sustaining the premium. That cycle can break if BTC falls.On the other hand, some analysts note that MetaPlanet’s consistent BTC yield record and low liabilities suggest dilution may be less severe than feared, as its high mNAV has allowed proportionally larger raises for BTC purchases. Latest UpdateMetaPlanet filed for an overseas equity offering of up to 555 million new shares. The company disclosed that its Bitcoin holdings reached 18,991 BTC, worth about $2.1 billion. The stock has surged 480% year-to-date. Benchmark Research analyzed realized…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 10:02
Exploring Thematic Investment Opportunities in Emerging Sectors
The post Exploring Thematic Investment Opportunities in Emerging Sectors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joerg Hiller Aug 26, 2025 21:36 Discover insights into thematic investing focusing on growth trends in sectors like semiconductors, AI, and nuclear, as highlighted by VanEck. Thematic investing has become a focal point for investors seeking to capitalize on long-term growth trends. According to VanEck, a prominent global investment manager, thematic investing involves targeting investment opportunities within specific sectors that exhibit significant growth potential. This approach is particularly relevant in areas such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and nuclear energy. Semiconductors Powering the Future The semiconductor industry remains a cornerstone of technological advancement, with demand surging due to the proliferation of devices and the expansion of digital infrastructure. As industries increasingly rely on semiconductor technology for innovation, the sector presents lucrative investment prospects. VanEck emphasizes the potential of this industry as a key driver of thematic investment strategies. Artificial Intelligence: Revolutionizing Industries Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to transform various sectors, from healthcare to finance, by enhancing efficiency and uncovering new possibilities. The rapid development of AI technologies creates a fertile ground for thematic investors aiming to tap into the next wave of innovation. VanEck highlights AI as a core component of its thematic investment insights, underscoring its potential to redefine market landscapes. Nuclear Energy’s Renewed Focus With global efforts to transition towards cleaner energy sources, nuclear energy is experiencing renewed interest. As countries strive to meet carbon reduction goals, nuclear energy offers a reliable and low-emission alternative. The sector’s potential growth aligns with thematic investing principles, providing investors with opportunities to support sustainable development. VanEck’s insights into thematic investing reflect a strategic approach to identifying and leveraging emerging trends. By focusing on sectors with accelerating growth, investors can position themselves to benefit from transformative changes shaping the global economy. For more information on…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 10:01
BlockDAG Review: Mining Apps, Leaderboards, & Academy Tools; Why This Presale Feels More Like a Product Rollout
Crypto presales usually follow a predictable path: raise funds, promise tools, and make people wait. BlockDAG is taking a different […] The post BlockDAG Review: Mining Apps, Leaderboards, & Academy Tools; Why This Presale Feels More Like a Product Rollout appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/08/28 10:00
Iran’s Crypto Sector Suffers 11% Decline Following $90-M Exchange Hack
According to reports, Iran’s on-chain crypto activity fell sharply in the first half of 2025. Inflows totaled $3.7 billion in the first seven months, a 10% drop from the same period in 2024. The slump accelerated after April: June flows contracted 50% year-on-year and July tumbled 75%. Related Reading: UK Listing? Not For Bitpanda—Liquidity Concerns […]
Bitcoinist
2025/08/28 10:00
