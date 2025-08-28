2025-08-29 Friday

XRPL Gains Global Traction as Linklogis Expands Cross-Border Trade Finance

Recently, Linklogis (9959.HK), a leading Chinese supply chain fintech platform, confirmed a new partnership with the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The collaboration will allow Linklogis to deploy its global digital supply chain finance application directly on the XRPL mainnet. This step moves the company into the decentralized financial ecosystem and extends its reach in international trade […]
Tronweekly2025/08/28 10:30
Sandbox founder resigns and lays off 50% of staff, de-emphasizing Metaverse business and shifting to Web3 applications and Launchpad plans

PANews reported on August 28th that The Sandbox founders Arthur Madrid and Sébastien Borget have stepped down from day-to-day operations, with Animoca Brands executive Robby Yung taking over as CEO. Borget will serve as a global ambassador, while Madrid will become non-executive chairman. Concurrently, the company is laying off over 50% of its staff, affecting teams in Argentina, Uruguay, South Korea, Thailand, and Turkey. The company also plans to close its Lyon, France, office, with further layoffs in Paris. This restructuring is seen as a strategic realignment driven by technological advancements. In addition, The Sandbox is gradually de-emphasizing its metaverse business and turning to broader Web3 applications, including the memecoin launch platform based on Base.
PANews2025/08/28 10:29
Mira Network establishes a foundation and may launch TGE soon

PANews reported on August 28th that the Mira Foundation announced its establishment, dedicated to developing trustless AI infrastructure and supporting the expansion of the Mira ecosystem. Over the past year, Mira has launched Mira Flows and the Verify API, respectively for building modular AI workflows and enabling trustless verification of AI outputs. Its technology has already served 5 million users, demonstrating the practical value of decentralized AI infrastructure.
PANews2025/08/28 10:29
Ripple’s XRP Constructive Bowl Base Eyes Big Break That Could Trigger Crazy All-Time High Run ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Ripple’s XRP Constructive Bowl Base Eyes Big Break That Could Trigger Crazy All-Time High Run ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp XRP is pressing into a well-defined resistance band around $3.30 after a two-week recovery that lifted the coin back above $3.00 and drew heavier trading volumes. Between August 13 and 14, 2025, the market tape showed XRP pushing from $3.24 to $3.33 intraday, a level many traders view as the pivot for a larger advance if sustained on strong volume. The move follows a series of higher lows through late July and early August, a basing pattern technicians often liken to a “bowl.” Why $3.30 matters In the August session, XRP cleared $3.30 in 24 hours before consolidating its gains. Earlier notes from the first week of August highlighted repeated tests just below $3.02–$3.05, and a temporary rejection, underscoring how supply becomes denser in this area.  These levels frame the current battleground: sustained closes above $3.30 would shift focus to the mid-$3,  while failure risks a return to the high-$2 support. Advertisement &nbsp Price action since late July features incremental higher lows and repeated probes of overhead supply—hallmarks of accumulation.  That groundwork set up early-August retests of $3.00–$3.05, and, ultimately, last week’s push to $3.33. While labels like “bowl,” “cup,” or “rounding base” vary by desk, the common thread is constructive structure as long as prior swing lows hold. What could validate a breakout Two ingredients matter: closeness and volume. CoinDesk’s August read showed $3.24 → $3.33 alongside “significant institutional buying.”  A daily or weekly close above $3.30–$3.33 with rising turnover would argue the base is resolving higher. Conversely, rejection back below $3.05–$3.14 would keep the range intact and delay trend confirmation.  What would the path to All-Time High require Reclaiming the $3.50–$3.84 historical window would likely demand multiple confirmed closes above $3.30–$3.33, followed by acceptance above $3.50. Given the dispersion in ATH methodologies, the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 10:28
Memecoin Scam Unveiled: South Korea Police Arrest Three in Shocking $4.1M Fraud

BitcoinWorld Memecoin Scam Unveiled: South Korea Police Arrest Three in Shocking $4.1M Fraud The cryptocurrency world, while exciting and innovative, unfortunately also attracts nefarious actors. A recent and alarming development from South Korea highlights this reality, as authorities have cracked down on a significant memecoin scam. This incident serves as a stark reminder for all investors to exercise extreme caution and conduct thorough research before committing funds to any digital asset, especially those promising extravagant returns. How Did This Memecoin Scam Unfold? Police in South Korea’s Gyeonggi Nambu Province recently announced the arrest and referral for prosecution of three individuals. These arrests are linked to an alleged crypto fraud that successfully defrauded 129 victims, amounting to approximately 5.7 billion won, or about $4.1 million. This was not a small operation; it was a carefully orchestrated scheme. The Project: The group created a fraudulent memecoin called GCV. Timeline: This scheme operated between December 2023 and June 2024. The Lure: Scammers enticed investors with false promises of an exclusive Asian golf course membership. This membership was supposedly in exchange for investing in their GCV coin. The Impact: Many individuals lost significant amounts of money, believing they were securing a valuable asset and a luxurious perk. The ringleader, identified only as A, along with two accomplices, now faces legal action for their role in this extensive memecoin scam. Understanding the Allure of Crypto Fraud and Golf Memberships Why do such scams, particularly those involving luxury promises, continue to ensnare investors? The appeal often lies in a blend of aspirational living and the perceived ‘get rich quick’ nature of some crypto projects. Investors, drawn by the promise of high returns and exclusive benefits like golf memberships, might overlook critical red flags. Moreover, the novelty of memecoins can sometimes make it harder for new investors to distinguish legitimate projects from outright fraud. Scammers exploit this lack of familiarity, creating elaborate narratives that sound plausible to the untrained ear. They often leverage social media and community hype to build a false sense of legitimacy, making it challenging to identify a memecoin scam early on. Protecting Yourself from a Memecoin Scam: Actionable Insights Staying safe in the crypto space requires vigilance. Here are some key strategies to protect your investments and avoid falling victim to a memecoin scam: Do Your Own Research (DYOR): Always investigate the project’s whitepaper, team, technology, and community. Look for transparency and a clear roadmap. Be Wary of Unrealistic Promises: If an investment promises guaranteed high returns or exclusive real-world assets (like golf memberships) for a new, unproven coin, it’s a major red flag. Check for Audits: Legitimate crypto projects often undergo smart contract audits by reputable third-party firms. Verify Team Identity: Anonymous teams can be a warning sign. While some legitimate projects start anonymously, transparency often increases trust. Community Scrutiny: Engage with the project’s community, but be critical. Scammers can create fake engagement. Start Small: If you’re unsure, invest only what you can afford to lose. Remember, a healthy skepticism is your best defense against sophisticated fraudsters. The Broader Impact of Crypto Fraud in South Korea This incident in South Korea underscores the ongoing challenges faced by regulators and law enforcement in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Crypto fraud not only harms individual investors but also erodes trust in the broader digital asset market. Governments globally are working to establish clearer regulations to protect consumers, however, the pace of innovation often outstrips legislative efforts. The arrests send a strong message that authorities are taking these crimes seriously. It highlights the importance of international cooperation in tracking down perpetrators and recovering stolen assets, as crypto transactions often cross borders. Addressing the challenges posed by a memecoin scam requires a multi-faceted approach, combining robust security measures, investor education, and effective law enforcement. Conclusion: Staying Vigilant Against Memecoin Scams The South Korean authorities’ swift action against this $4.1 million memecoin scam offers a glimmer of hope for justice. However, it also serves as a crucial reminder for every crypto enthusiast: the responsibility to protect your investments ultimately rests with you. By understanding the common tactics of scammers, exercising caution, and performing diligent research, you can significantly reduce your risk of becoming another victim of crypto fraud. Stay informed, stay critical, and invest wisely. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What happened in the South Korea memecoin scam? A1: Three individuals were arrested in South Korea for allegedly defrauding 129 victims of $4.1 million (5.7 billion won) through a fraudulent memecoin called GCV. They promised exclusive Asian golf course memberships in exchange for investment. Q2: How many victims were affected by this crypto fraud? A2: A total of 129 victims were affected by this specific crypto fraud, losing approximately $4.1 million collectively. Q3: What were the false promises made by the scammers? A3: The scammers lured investors with false promises of an exclusive Asian golf course membership, which was supposedly linked to investing in their GCV memecoin. Q4: How can investors identify a potential memecoin scam? A4: Investors should look for unrealistic promises of returns, anonymous teams, lack of a clear whitepaper or roadmap, absence of third-party audits, and an over-reliance on hype without substance. Always conduct thorough personal research (DYOR). Q5: What are the legal consequences for crypto scammers in South Korea? A5: The arrested individuals in this case have been referred for prosecution, indicating they will face charges related to fraud and potentially other financial crimes under South Korean law. Penalties can include significant prison sentences and fines. Q6: Is the GCV memecoin still active? A6: Given the arrests and the nature of the alleged scam, it is highly probable that the GCV memecoin project is defunct or has no legitimate backing. Investors should avoid any interaction with it. Share this article with your network to help raise awareness about the dangers of crypto scams and empower more investors to protect their digital assets! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Memecoin Scam Unveiled: South Korea Police Arrest Three in Shocking $4.1M Fraud first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/28 10:25
Hong Kong-listed EDA Group announced it will launch a stablecoin payment solution

PANews reported on August 28 that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Hong Kong-listed company EDA Group announced that it has reached a cooperation with UTCPAY on digital asset transactions, Web3 technology and blockchain applications, and will launch technical services including stablecoin payments, optimize payment solutions, and promote the widespread application of stablecoins in payment scenarios in the cross-border e-commerce logistics industry.
PANews2025/08/28 10:21
German listed company Nakiki SE: It is evaluating a rights issue to raise "tens of millions of euros" to purchase Bitcoin

PANews reported on August 28th that, according to Businesswire, German listed company Nakiki SE announced that its management board is assessing interest from professional investors and expects to raise "tens of millions of euros" through a rights issue. The proceeds will be used for strategic investments in Bitcoin. Nakiki SE previously announced its full adoption of a Bitcoin treasury strategy, aiming to become the first publicly listed company in Germany to implement a pure Bitcoin reserve asset business plan.
PANews2025/08/28 10:21
Metaplanet to Raise $1.2B, $835M for Bitcoin Buys

The post Metaplanet to Raise $1.2B, $835M for Bitcoin Buys appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japanese investment company Metaplanet approved a plan to raise 130.3 billion yen ($880 million) through an overseas share issuance, with almost $835 million set aside for Bitcoin purchases. According to a Wednesday filing, the company plans to issue up to 555 million new shares, which could increase its total outstanding stock from 722 million to about 1.27 billion shares. The issue price will be determined Sept. 9-11, with payments scheduled to settle shortly after. Metaplanet said the bulk of the funds will go toward acquiring additional Bitcoin (BTC), adding to its existing treasury reserves of 18,991 BTC (valued at around $2.1 billion). The company said the strategy is designed to protect against Japan’s weak yen, mitigate inflation risks and enhance corporate value. A further $45 million will be directed into the firm’s “Bitcoin Income Business,” which generates revenue by selling covered call options on its BTC holdings. The company said the program is already producing profit and will be expanded with the new funds. Related: Metaplanet, Smarter Web add almost $100M in Bitcoin to treasuries Part of long-term BTC strategy The move is the latest step in Metaplanet’s aggressive Bitcoin-focused strategy, which includes the “21 Million Plan” announced in April and the “555 Million Plan” revealed in June. The company has set a target of holding more than 210,000 BTC by 2027, representing over 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply. The offering will be conducted through overseas placements to institutional investors. The filing said that the issuance was not registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, and will not be publicly offered in the United States. “We announced an international offering of new shares earlier today,” Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich wrote on X. “Due to legal restrictions, we cannot comment on the offering beyond what is in the release while…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 10:16
$125 Million Moves From FalconX

The post $125 Million Moves From FalconX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Massive Bitmine Ethereum Withdrawal: $125 Million Moves From FalconX Skip to content Home Crypto News Massive Bitmine Ethereum Withdrawal: $125 Million Moves from FalconX Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitmine-ethereum-withdrawal-falconx/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 10:14
Bitcoin Holds Steady While Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana Climb: Analyst Says Altcoins Could Rally 20%-30% If ETH Does This

Bitcoin stalled, but leading altcoins rose on Wednesday, even as investors assessed Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) earnings.read more
Coinstats2025/08/28 10:13
