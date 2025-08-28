2025-08-29 Friday

Philippine Senator Suggests Putting National Budget On-chain

The post Philippine Senator Suggests Putting National Budget On-chain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Senator Bam Aquino called for budget transactions to be recorded on-chain. A formal bill proposing the measure is yet to be filed. Blockchain solutions aren’t “a silver bullet against corruption,” a local blockchain infrastructure firm told Decrypt. Philippine Senator Bam Aquino wants the country’s national budget placed on a blockchain platform, a move he said would make every peso spent traceable by citizens. “No one is crazy enough to put their transactions on blockchain, where every single step of the way will be logged and transparent to every single citizen. But we want to start,” Aquino said in a statement at the Manila Tech Summit held on Wednesday. ﻿ “If we’re able to do this, I think we’ll be the first country to have our budget on the blockchain,” Aquino said, adding he’s unsure what kind of support he’d receive. At the time of writing, no formal proposal on a blockchain-powered budget management system scaled for the country’s entire national budget has been filed. Representatives for Senator Aquino did not immediately return Decrypt’s request for comment. But once formalized, Senator Aquino’s plan would build upon the Department of Budget and Management’s existing blockchain platform, which already records select financial documents and is the first live on-chain budget platform in Asia. BayaniChain, the local blockchain infrastructure firm behind the DBM’s on-chain platform, welcomed Aquino’s remarks but clarified it is not directly involved with the senator. “His vision aligns with ours: creating more transparent and accountable systems for the Philippines,” Paul Soliman, co-founder and CEO of BayaniChain, told Decrypt. “While blockchain is not a silver bullet against corruption, it creates immutable records that ensure accountability from government officials.” Soliman said BayaniChain’s role is to provide the technology that links the Department of Budget and Management’s internal system to a public…
2025/08/28 10:59
Lagrange Partners with LazAI to Bring DeepProve’s Verifiable AI Technology to the Blockchain

PANews reported on August 28th that the AI project Lagrange announced a partnership with LazAI Network to bring DeepProve's verifiable AI technology to blockchain and scale it. Through this integration, DeepProve will support the minting of DATs (Data Asset Tokens) for AI models, agents, and data streams on LazAI. These DATs will be verifiable, ownable, tradable, and programmable.
2025/08/28 10:55
Spot ETF Inflows: Booming Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Record Massive Gains

BitcoinWorld Spot ETF Inflows: Booming Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Record Massive Gains The world of cryptocurrency investment is buzzing, and for good reason! August 27 marked a truly significant day for digital asset enthusiasts and institutional investors alike. Both U.S. spot Ethereum and Bitcoin ETFs experienced substantial Spot ETF inflows, signaling robust investor confidence in the nascent but rapidly maturing crypto market. This surge highlights a growing trend of traditional finance embracing digital assets, making it a pivotal moment for the industry. Ethereum ETFs Lead the Charge in Spot ETF Inflows Ethereum-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) truly stole the spotlight on August 27. According to detailed data from TraderT, these innovative investment vehicles collectively attracted an impressive $310 million in net inflows. This remarkable performance wasn’t a one-off event; it marked their fifth consecutive trading day of positive net inflows, demonstrating sustained investor interest. Key Performers: BlackRock’s ETHA led with a staggering $270 million. Fidelity’s FETH followed, bringing in a solid $20.52 million. Grayscale’s Mini ETH also contributed significantly with $15.05 million. These figures underscore the increasing appetite for diversified crypto exposure, with Ethereum emerging as a strong contender alongside Bitcoin. Bitcoin ETFs Maintain Momentum with Strong Spot ETF Inflows While Ethereum ETFs captured headlines, spot Bitcoin ETFs also showed impressive strength, reinforcing their position as a cornerstone of crypto investment. On the same day, these funds collectively recorded total net inflows of $81.1 million. This consistent positive flow indicates sustained demand from both retail and institutional players seeking exposure to the original cryptocurrency. Leading Bitcoin Funds: BlackRock’s IBIT once again led the pack, recording the largest individual inflow at $50.73 million. Fidelity’s FBTC saw healthy inflows of $14.65 million. Invesco’s BTCO also contributed positively with $6.71 million. However, not all funds shared in the gains. Bitwise’s BITB experienced a slight outflow of $3.05 million, a common occurrence in a dynamic market where investors rebalance portfolios. What Do These Spot ETF Inflows Signify for the Crypto Market? These significant Spot ETF inflows on August 27 are more than just numbers; they tell a compelling story about the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency. Firstly, they demonstrate increasing institutional confidence. Large asset managers like BlackRock and Fidelity are not just participating; they are actively driving substantial capital into these products. Investor Confidence: The consecutive days of inflows suggest a growing belief in the long-term viability and potential of both Bitcoin and Ethereum. Market Maturity: The availability and adoption of spot ETFs make crypto assets more accessible to a broader range of investors, bridging the gap between traditional finance and the digital asset world. Liquidity and Stability: Consistent inflows can contribute to increased market liquidity and potentially reduce volatility, making the crypto market more appealing to risk-averse investors. This trend suggests that crypto assets are increasingly viewed as legitimate components of a diversified investment portfolio, moving beyond their speculative origins. Navigating the Future: What’s Next for Spot ETF Inflows? Looking ahead, the sustained positive trend in Spot ETF inflows could have profound implications. Investors should closely monitor these flows as a key indicator of market sentiment and institutional adoption. As more financial advisors and platforms integrate these products, we might see even greater capital allocation. Potential for Growth: Continued strong performance could encourage more traditional investors to allocate a portion of their portfolios to crypto via ETFs. Regulatory Landscape: While the current inflows are positive, future regulatory developments will play a crucial role in shaping the trajectory of these funds. Clarity and favorable policies could further accelerate adoption. Diversification Benefits: For many, these ETFs offer a regulated and convenient way to gain exposure to crypto without directly holding the underlying assets, simplifying portfolio management. Understanding these dynamics is crucial for anyone keen on the future of digital asset investing. The robust Spot ETF inflows witnessed on August 27 for both Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs mark a pivotal moment. With substantial capital pouring into these funds, led by major players like BlackRock and Fidelity, the message is clear: institutional adoption of cryptocurrencies is not just a concept, it’s a reality. This trend signifies growing confidence, market maturity, and a promising future for digital assets within the mainstream financial system. As these flows continue, they reinforce the position of Bitcoin and Ethereum as essential components of modern investment portfolios. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What are spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs? Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs are exchange-traded funds that directly hold the underlying cryptocurrency, Bitcoin or Ethereum, respectively. This allows investors to gain exposure to the price movements of these digital assets without needing to buy and store the cryptocurrencies themselves. Q2: Why are these net inflows significant? These significant net inflows indicate growing institutional and retail investor confidence in the long-term value and legitimacy of Bitcoin and Ethereum. They also represent increasing market maturity and the integration of digital assets into traditional financial systems. Q3: Which firms saw the largest inflows on August 27? On August 27, BlackRock’s ETHA led with $270 million in Ethereum ETF inflows, while BlackRock’s IBIT recorded the largest Bitcoin ETF inflow at $50.73 million. Q4: Did all spot crypto ETFs experience inflows? No, while most funds saw positive inflows, Bitwise’s BITB, a spot Bitcoin ETF, experienced a slight outflow of $3.05 million on August 27. Q5: How do spot ETFs differ from futures ETFs? Spot ETFs directly hold the actual cryptocurrency, reflecting its current market price. Futures ETFs, on the other hand, invest in futures contracts that bet on the future price of the cryptocurrency, rather than holding the asset itself. Did you find this analysis insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to help others understand the booming world of Spot ETF inflows and the exciting developments in crypto investments! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin and Ethereum institutional adoption. This post Spot ETF Inflows: Booming Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Record Massive Gains first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
2025/08/28 10:55
For Trump DOJ, DEI Is The New Jim Crow. Businesses Should Take Note.

The post For Trump DOJ, DEI Is The New Jim Crow. Businesses Should Take Note. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. November 1939: The Rex Theatre in Leland, Mississippi, which is segregated under the Jim Crow laws. (Photo by Marion Post Wolcott/Library Of Congress/Getty Images) Getty Images On January 21, President Donald Trump signed an executive order taking aim at diversity, equity, and inclusion practices within government agencies. It also directed government agencies to to “enforce our longstanding civil-rights laws and to combat private sector DEI.” To avoid penalties, DEI advocates are rebranding and looking for loopholes. However, the Department of Justice’s isn’t buying the changes, drawing parallels between DEI rebranding and Jim Crow laws that attempted to undermine the civil rights movement. Businesses that buy into the rebrand theory may find themselves in the legal crosshairs. The concept of workplace diversity has existed in the U.S. for decades. Over time, the label changed and the definition broadened to include more groups. Around 2015, language shifted to the term DEI. With the new label came a new focus, away from equality and towards equity. DEI programs became part of a broader environmental, social, and governance movement within the business community. As ESG spiked during the Biden area, so did DEI. Companies released sustainability reports and ESG reports touting DEI alongside climate change actions. Then came the political backlash. First aimed at Bud Light for their Dylan Mulvaney marketing campaign. Following that success, Republicans set their sights on “woke” culture, moving from business to business forcing reforms. Following the 2024 presidential election, companies began abandoning DEI and ESG completely. While DEI advocates will blame the Trump administration, the legal fall of DEI began in the June 2023 Supreme Court opinion Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College. The Court addressed two cases relating to college admissions; one against Harvard College and the other against the University of…
2025/08/28 10:54
Alarming 6.6-Fold Surge In South Korea

The post Alarming 6.6-Fold Surge In South Korea appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Voice Phishing Scams: Alarming 6.6-Fold Surge In South Korea Skip to content Home Crypto News Crypto Voice Phishing Scams: Alarming 6.6-Fold Surge in South Korea Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-voice-phishing-scams-surge/
2025/08/28 10:50
Puerto Rico’s Municipal Lawsuits Threaten To Derail Energy Recovery

The post Puerto Rico’s Municipal Lawsuits Threaten To Derail Energy Recovery appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Puerto Rican flag is seen behind power and communication lines in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Ricardo ARDUENGO / AFP) AFP via Getty Images Puerto Rico’s energy crisis has gone on far too long, and Washington has finally signaled that change is coming. Earlier this month, President Trump removed five members of the island’s Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB), citing its “inefficient and ineffective” leadership. After years of mismanagement, Puerto Rico’s electricity system remains broken, its debt unresolved, and billions of federal recovery dollars have been squandered. The island’s government-owned utility, PREPA, sits at the center of the mess. Once the sole provider of power across Puerto Rico, PREPA is drowning in debt and reliant on antiquated oil-fired power plants that drive some of the highest electricity costs in the United States. Despite years of promises, the utility has failed to restructure its obligations or transition to more efficient natural gas-fired generation. Litigation has stalled a viable debt deal, leaving ratepayers and U.S. taxpayers to bear the cost of dysfunction. The Energy Information Administration recently found that Puerto Ricans lose power an average of 27 hours every year. On the mainland, the average is just two hours. Even more troubling, outages on the island have grown more frequent every year since 2021. Despite more than $20 billion in federal recovery funding since Hurricanes Irma and Maria, the lights are still going out across the island. As I previously wrote, Puerto Rico supported a lawsuit by a California-based plaintiff attorney against U.S. oil and gas companies, seeking more than $1 billion in damages from the energy producers for allegedly deceiving the public about the risks of fossil fuels and their contribution to climate change. Puerto Rico Gov. Jeniffer Gonzalez Colon eventually dropped the lawsuit against energy producers, bringing…
2025/08/28 10:48
DeFiance Capital CEO criticizes some Web3 startups for quietly running away: At least thank and apologize to investors

PANews reported on August 28th that Arthur Cheong, CEO and CIO of DeFiance Capital, recently expressed his dissatisfaction on social media with the way some Web3 startups handled their closures. He stated that many Web3 startups that received investment in 2021 and 2022 closed their businesses without notifying investors, calling this "quiet exit" unacceptable. He believes that even if a company fails, it should at least send an email of apology and thanks to investors. Cheong cited a post analyzing the problems of the current venture capital model, including a lack of oversight, weak accounting fundamentals at startups, investors having little decision-making power, and a tendency to focus on successful projects while ignoring failures. This model relies on the ethical integrity of founders, but in a bull market with abundant capital, founders may self-enrich themselves through various means, such as paying high salaries and bonuses, using company funds for lavish travel, renting their own offices to the company, or paying for contracts with affiliated companies. The post noted that these practices not only benefit founders but also enhance their resumes, while investors' returns may decline significantly or even turn negative. Cheong agreed, stating that this situation remains unacceptable.
2025/08/28 10:45
Sharplink Gaming’s Bold Move: A Massive $23.5M Ethereum Investment Ahead?

BitcoinWorld Sharplink Gaming’s Bold Move: A Massive $23.5M Ethereum Investment Ahead? The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with news about a significant move by a publicly traded company. Sharplink Gaming Ethereum strategy is once again in the spotlight as the Nasdaq-listed firm (Nasdaq: SBET), a known strategic investor in Ethereum, has reportedly transferred a substantial 23.46 million USDT to Galaxy Digital. This transfer, highlighted by on-chain analysis firm Lookonchain, strongly suggests that Sharplink Gaming might be gearing up for an additional, massive purchase of ETH. This development is certainly worth watching for anyone interested in institutional crypto adoption and its impact on the market. What is Driving Sharplink Gaming’s Ethereum Ambition? Sharplink Gaming (SBET) is not new to the Ethereum space. They have previously demonstrated a clear interest in the asset, positioning themselves as a strategic investor. This latest transfer of 23.46 million USDT, a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, indicates a calculated move rather than a speculative gamble. Galaxy Digital, a prominent financial services and investment management company specializing in digital assets, is the recipient of these funds. This partnership underscores the professional and institutional nature of the transaction, providing a secure channel for large-scale crypto operations. The decision to potentially increase their Sharplink Gaming Ethereum holdings aligns with a broader trend of corporations diversifying their treasuries and seeking exposure to high-growth digital assets. Ethereum, with its robust ecosystem, smart contract capabilities, and upcoming scalability improvements, remains a top choice for institutional players looking for long-term value. Moreover, the transparency of on-chain data, as provided by Lookonchain, allows us to observe these significant movements in real-time, offering valuable insights into institutional strategies. How Might This Sharplink Gaming Ethereum Purchase Impact the Market? A purchase of this magnitude by a publicly traded company like Sharplink Gaming could have several implications for the Ethereum market. While 23.46 million USDT is a considerable sum, its immediate impact on ETH price might be limited given Ethereum’s large market capitalization and daily trading volumes. However, the psychological impact could be significant. Key Potential Impacts: Increased Institutional Confidence: This move signals continued confidence from traditional companies in Ethereum’s long-term potential, potentially encouraging other corporate entities to follow suit. Market Sentiment Boost: Positive news about institutional adoption often acts as a catalyst for broader market optimism, attracting both retail and institutional investors. Demand for ETH: A direct purchase of ETH by Sharplink Gaming would contribute to the overall demand, especially if executed in a structured manner through a firm like Galaxy Digital. Furthermore, Sharplink Gaming’s strategic approach to Sharplink Gaming Ethereum investments highlights the growing sophistication of corporate treasury management in the digital age. They are not just buying crypto; they are engaging with established financial intermediaries to execute their vision with precision. What Are the Benefits and Challenges of Sharplink Gaming’s Ethereum Investment? Investing heavily in a volatile asset like Ethereum comes with both opportunities and risks. For Sharplink Gaming, the potential benefits include: Capital Appreciation: If Ethereum’s value continues to grow, their investment could see substantial returns, boosting company assets and shareholder value. Portfolio Diversification: Adding digital assets to their portfolio provides diversification away from traditional asset classes, potentially reducing overall risk. Innovation Alignment: Aligning with cutting-edge technology like Ethereum can enhance a company’s image as forward-thinking and innovative in the rapidly evolving tech landscape. However, challenges are also present: Market Volatility: Cryptocurrency prices can fluctuate wildly, exposing the investment to significant risk and potential losses. Regulatory Uncertainty: The regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies is still evolving globally, posing potential compliance challenges for corporate holders. Public Scrutiny: As a Nasdaq-listed company, Sharplink Gaming faces public and shareholder scrutiny over its investment decisions, requiring clear communication. Therefore, any move by Sharplink Gaming Ethereum strategy must be carefully considered, balancing potential rewards against inherent risks. Their choice of Galaxy Digital as a partner suggests a professional approach to mitigating some of these challenges and ensuring a secure transaction. In conclusion, Sharplink Gaming’s transfer of 23.46 million USDT to Galaxy Digital for a potential Ethereum purchase is a compelling indicator of ongoing institutional interest in the crypto market. This strategic decision by a Nasdaq-listed entity not only reinforces Ethereum’s position as a preferred institutional asset but also provides a fascinating case study in corporate crypto adoption. As the digital asset space matures, we can expect more such calculated moves from established companies looking to capitalize on the transformative potential of blockchain technology. The future of Sharplink Gaming Ethereum holdings will be closely watched by many in the financial and crypto communities. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Sharplink Gaming (SBET)? Sharplink Gaming (Nasdaq: SBET) is a Nasdaq-listed company that operates as a strategic investor, including in digital assets like Ethereum. They are known for their involvement in the gaming and sports betting technology sectors, and increasingly, in the cryptocurrency space. 2. What is USDT and why is it used for such transfers? USDT, or Tether, is a stablecoin whose value is pegged to the US dollar. It is widely used in cryptocurrency transactions for its stability and ease of transfer, making it ideal for large-scale movements of funds that might eventually be converted into other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum. 3. What is Galaxy Digital’s role in this transaction? Galaxy Digital is a diversified financial services and investment management company specializing in digital assets. In this context, they likely act as an institutional intermediary, facilitating the secure and compliant execution of large cryptocurrency transactions for clients like Sharplink Gaming. 4. How might this potential purchase impact Ethereum’s price? While a $23.5 million purchase is significant, Ethereum’s large market capitalization means it might not cause an immediate, drastic price swing. However, such institutional investments contribute to overall demand and can positively influence market sentiment, signaling long-term confidence in ETH. 5. Is this a common practice for publicly traded companies? While not yet mainstream, it is becoming increasingly common for publicly traded companies to explore or directly invest in cryptocurrencies as part of their treasury management or strategic growth initiatives. Companies like MicroStrategy and Tesla have notably invested in digital assets, setting a precedent for others. Did you find this insight into Sharplink Gaming’s strategic crypto move helpful? Share this article with your network on social media to keep others informed about institutional adoption in the digital asset space! To learn more about the latest Ethereum trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum institutional adoption. This post Sharplink Gaming’s Bold Move: A Massive $23.5M Ethereum Investment Ahead? first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
2025/08/28 10:40
Top 5 Crypto That Investors Are Buying in Bulk

The cryptocurrency market has always been a race to spot opportunities before the crowd. With institutional inflows rising and retail enthusiasm returning, analysts warn that the next big rally could bring a 12,000% upside before late-stage euphoria takes over. As investors position themselves, several digital assets are being scooped up in bulk, signaling strong conviction [...] The post Top 5 Crypto That Investors Are Buying in Bulk appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/08/28 10:36
Unpacking This Crucial Market Shift

The post Unpacking This Crucial Market Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Fear & Greed Index Dips: Unpacking This Crucial Market Shift Skip to content Home Crypto News Crypto Fear & Greed Index Dips: Unpacking This Crucial Market Shift Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-fear-greed-index-fall/
2025/08/28 10:32
