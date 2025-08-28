2025-08-29 Friday

GOAT Network launches 34 BTC ecological pilot fund to promote the development of Bitcoin native zkRollup

PANews reported on August 28 that Bitcoin's native zkRollup network GOAT Network has gradually accumulated 34 BTC as a long-term strategic reserve over the past year and officially launched its ecological pilot fund to support protocol liquidity, community incentives and developer contributions. This marks the first time a Bitcoin Layer 2 network has allocated its own BTC reserves for ecosystem incentives, with over 2 BTC already allocated for community rewards. GOAT plans to launch a larger ecosystem development fund in Q4 2025 to drive sustainable innovation and growth in Bitcoin adoption.
PANews2025/08/28 11:10
Hong Kong Officials Withdraw from Bitcoin Summit Amid Eric Trump Concerns

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/hong-kong-bitcoin-summit-withdrawal/
Coinstats2025/08/28 11:09
Data: Over 177,800 addresses meet Linea airdrop qualifications, and Sybil accounts account for over 50% of the total number of addresses with less than 2,000 LXP points.

PANews reported on August 28th that according to Coin Metrika data, Linea's airdrop event is about to begin, and its official address checking tool will be launched soon. Currently, 177,809 addresses are eligible for the airdrop. In addition, Linea team member Declan Fox presented a map of the airdrop voucher LXP and Sybil distribution on the X platform. The data showed that among users with less than 2,000 LXP, Sybil addresses accounted for over 50%, while the proportion of Sybil addresses dropped rapidly after exceeding 2,000 LXP.
PANews2025/08/28 11:06
Google Cloud Launches Universal Ledger to Accelerate Payments Innovation

The post Google Cloud Launches Universal Ledger to Accelerate Payments Innovation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After a year of explosive stablecoin growth, Google Cloud has unveiled its Universal Ledger (GCUL), a programmable, compliance-ready platform designed to modernize payments and digital asset settlement for banks and institutions. From Stablecoin Surge to GCUL: Google Cloud Reimagines Financial Infrastructure Stablecoins proved their staying power in 2024, processing $30 trillion in transactions, a staggering […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/google-cloud-launches-universal-ledger-to-accelerate-payments-innovation/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 11:04
Criminals are ‘vibe hacking’ with AI at unprecedented levels: Anthropic

AI company Anthropic warns its AI chatbot Claude is being used to perform large-scale cyberattacks, with ransoms exceeding $500,000 in some cases. Despite “sophisticated” guardrails, AI infrastructure firm Anthropic says cybercriminals are still finding ways to misuse its AI chatbot Claude to carry out large-scale cyberattacks. In a “Threat Intelligence” report released Wednesday, members of Anthropic’s Threat Intelligence team, including Alex Moix, Ken Lebedev and Jacob Klein shared several cases where criminals had misused the Claude chatbot, with some attacks demanding over $500,000 in ransom. They found that the chatbot was used not only to provide technical advice to the criminals, but also to directly execute hacks on their behalf through “vibe hacking,” allowing them to perform attacks with only basic knowledge of coding and encryption.Read more
Coinstats2025/08/28 11:02
Forbes Analyst Projects $5.25 XRP Target by 2030 Following Legal Resolution

The post Forbes Analyst Projects $5.25 XRP Target by 2030 Following Legal Resolution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Forbes’ Zennon Kapron sees XRP thriving with clear rules after SEC case ends. Ripple’s global payment network now spans 90+ markets using XRP rails. Analysts forecast XRP between $5 and $48 by 2030, with bulls eyeing $100+. Forbes contributor Zennon Kapron has analyzed XRP’s potential development through 2030 after regulatory clarity emerged from dismissed legal proceedings. The conclusion of SEC-Ripple litigation in August 2025 maintained judicial findings that XRP exchange sales don’t qualify as securities transactions, eliminating a key obstacle for corporate adoption. The cryptocurrency currently maintains $3 pricing with approximately $179 billion market value, securing position among leading digital assets. Transaction volumes routinely surpass $6 billion daily while enhanced market depth accommodates larger institutional order flows. Cross-Border Payment Network Builds Practical Applications XRP Ledger’s 2024 automated market maker integration created deeper liquidity through thousands of active trading pools containing millions of tokens. These infrastructure improvements enable more efficient settlement processes and reduced transaction costs for international transfers. Ripple’s payment platform now operates in over 90 global markets supporting various currency types including traditional fiat, digital stablecoins, and native XRP. Established routes like Japan-Philippines connections and African Onafriq partnerships already process transactions using XRP rails. International money transfers totaled $685 billion in 2024 with typical fees around 6%, creating opportunities for cost reduction through cryptocurrency-based settlement systems. This practical utility provides value beyond speculative investment demand. Investment Vehicle Development Expands Market Access Ripple’s dollar-backed RLUSD token, secured through Bank of New York Mellon custody, targets institutional users who can selectively route payments through XRP when advantageous. This approach allows organizations to optimize transaction efficiency based on specific corridor characteristics. Pending US spot XRP ETF applications could establish new institutional demand similar to Bitcoin and Ethereum fund impacts. These regulated investment products would enable traditional portfolio allocation to XRP exposure without…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 11:02
Bitcoin Strategy Deepens As Metaplanet Plans $880 Million Raise

Japanese investment firm Metaplanet today announced plans to raise another 130 billion yen ($880 million) through an international share sale. Of that amount, the firm intends to allocate roughly $835 million toward purchasing additional Bitcoin (BTC). Metaplanet Eyes More Bitcoin Purchases According to a regulatory filing, Tokyo-based Metaplanet has approved a plan to raise as […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/28 11:00
Solana Validators: Delphi Digital and Chorus One Forge a Powerful Alliance

BitcoinWorld Solana Validators: Delphi Digital and Chorus One Forge a Powerful Alliance The Solana ecosystem is buzzing with exciting news! Two major players, Delphi Digital and Chorus One, have officially joined the ranks of Solana validators. This significant development signals growing institutional confidence and bolsters the network’s decentralization and security. It’s a truly pivotal moment for the high-performance blockchain, as reported by CryptoNews. What Does Joining as Solana Validators Entail? When prominent platforms like Delphi Digital and Chorus One become Solana validators, they take on a crucial role in the network’s operations. Validators are essential for maintaining the integrity and functionality of the blockchain. Their responsibilities include: Verifying transactions to ensure their legitimacy. Participating in the network’s consensus mechanism, which validates new blocks. Maintaining the overall security and uptime of the Solana network. Therefore, the addition of new, reputable Solana validators directly strengthens the foundation upon which Solana operates, making it more robust and trustworthy for all participants. Why Are Delphi Digital and Chorus One Significant Additions? Delphi Digital is renowned for its in-depth cryptocurrency research and data analysis. Their expertise provides a layer of informed decision-making and analytical rigor to the validation process. Their involvement ensures a well-researched approach to network participation, contributing to a more stable ecosystem. Chorus One, on the other hand, specializes in institutional-grade staking services. They bring robust infrastructure and professional operational experience to the Solana network. This combination of analytical prowess and operational excellence makes them incredibly valuable Solana validators, enhancing the network’s reliability. How Do New Validators Boost Solana’s Decentralization and Security? The entry of more entities as Solana validators directly enhances the network’s decentralization. A broader distribution of validation power reduces reliance on a few large operators. This makes the network more resilient against potential attacks and censorship attempts, safeguarding its integrity. Moreover, the professional infrastructure and operational standards brought by firms like Delphi Digital and Chorus One elevate the overall security posture of the Solana blockchain. Their commitment to secure practices further fortifies the network against vulnerabilities. This move is a clear testament to Solana’s growing appeal and its focus on a robust future. Compelling Benefits for the Solana Ecosystem This strategic collaboration brings several compelling benefits to the entire Solana ecosystem: Increased Trust: The involvement of reputable firms like Delphi Digital and Chorus One instills greater confidence among developers, investors, and end-users. Enhanced Performance: Professional Solana validators often deploy optimized hardware and operational excellence, potentially improving network uptime and transaction processing efficiency. Broader Adoption: Institutional participation can pave the way for more mainstream adoption of Solana-based applications, DeFi protocols, and NFTs. Ultimately, this expansion truly solidifies Solana’s position in the competitive crypto landscape, attracting more talent and capital to its innovative platform. Looking Ahead: The Future of Solana Validation The trend of established crypto firms becoming Solana validators is likely to continue. This influx of institutional support indicates a maturing ecosystem and a strong belief in Solana’s technological capabilities. As the network grows, maintaining a diverse and robust validator set will be paramount for its long-term success. What challenges might this bring? Ensuring continued decentralization while attracting large-scale professional validators is a delicate balance. However, Solana’s commitment to innovation and community engagement suggests it is well-prepared to navigate these complexities. The future looks bright with such dedicated participants. The entry of Delphi Digital and Chorus One as Solana validators marks a truly pivotal moment for the network. It underscores Solana’s increasing importance and its unwavering commitment to building a secure, decentralized, and high-performance blockchain. This alliance strengthens the core infrastructure, paving the way for a more resilient and widely adopted future for Solana. It’s an exciting time to be part of this dynamic ecosystem! Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a Solana validator? A1: A Solana validator is a node on the Solana blockchain network that verifies transactions, participates in the consensus mechanism, and adds new blocks to the chain. They are crucial for the network’s security and operation. Q2: Who are Delphi Digital and Chorus One? A2: Delphi Digital is a leading cryptocurrency research and data analysis platform, known for its deep insights into the crypto market. Chorus One is an institutional-grade staking provider, offering secure and reliable staking services for various blockchain networks, including Solana. Q3: How do new Solana validators benefit the network? A3: New validators enhance network decentralization, improve security through diverse infrastructure, and often bring professional operational expertise, contributing to better performance and reliability of the Solana network. Q4: Does this move affect Solana’s decentralization? A4: Yes, the addition of more reputable entities as Solana validators positively impacts decentralization. It distributes the power of validating transactions among more independent parties, making the network more robust and censorship-resistant. Q5: What is institutional staking? A5: Institutional staking refers to large organizations or entities, rather than individual users, participating in the staking process of a proof-of-stake blockchain. They typically use professional-grade hardware and management to secure the network and earn rewards, bringing significant capital and expertise. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Help us spread the word about the exciting developments within the Solana ecosystem and the crucial role of Solana validators. Your shares empower our community and contribute to a more informed crypto space! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Solana institutional adoption. This post Solana Validators: Delphi Digital and Chorus One Forge a Powerful Alliance first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/08/28 11:00
Kaspa (KAS) Price Prediction For Today, August 28

Kaspa price is trading around $0.08771, moving sideways after a week of choppy action. Buyers are stepping in to protect support, while sellers are keeping a lid on rallies. That’s keeping KAS stuck in a tight range for now. Trading volume has cooled off compared to the last breakout push, which shows most traders are
Coinstats2025/08/28 11:00
SeeCoin and Ice Blockchain Join Forces with ION to Power Web3 Social Future

SeeCoin has partnered with Ice Blockchain and ION, the team behind Online+, a decentralized social network that will disrupt the creator economy.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/28 11:00
