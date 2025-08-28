2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
The crypto market saw mixed gains and losses, with the CeFi sector rising over 2% and ETH briefly falling below $4,500.

The crypto market saw mixed gains and losses, with the CeFi sector rising over 2% and ETH briefly falling below $4,500.

PANews reported on August 28th that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market saw mixed gains and losses. The CeFi sector saw a 2.42% increase over the past 24 hours. Within the sector, Cronos (CRO) surged again, reaching a three-year high, with a surge of 84.24%. Trump Media Technology Group and Crypto.com announced a partnership to establish a CRO reserve company. Additionally, Bitcoin (BTC) rose 0.54%, fluctuating within a narrow range around $111,000. Ethereum (ETH) fell 0.47%, briefly falling below $4,500 during the session. The CeFi sector rose 2.42% in the past 24 hours, with Cronos (CRO) surging 84.24%, reaching a three-year high. News broke that Trump Media Technology Group and Crypto.com had partnered to establish a CRO reserve company. In addition, Bitcoin (BTC) rose 0.54% and is currently fluctuating in a narrow range around $111,000; Ethereum (ETH) fell 0.47%, falling below $4,500 during the session. The performance of other sectors is as follows: Layer1 sector: rose 1.41%, Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) rose 1.86% and 3.88% respectively. Meme sector: rose 0.96%, Pump.fun (PUMP) rose 4.30%. DeFi sector: rose 0.74%, Jupiter (JUP) and Raydium (RAY) rose 6.32% and 14.34% respectively. Layer2 sector: rose 0.26%, Mantle (MNT) rose 1.43%. The PayFi sector, which saw significant gains yesterday, fell 0.16% in the 24 hours, with Stellar (XLM) down 2.34% and Ultima (ULTIMA) down 6.70%.
Jupiter
JUP$0.5227+4.04%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009441-1.02%
Solana
SOL$213.82+3.68%
Jaa
PANews2025/08/28 11:22
Jaa
Best Altcoins Under $1 — SHIBA INU, PEPE & Stellar (XLM) Rated Top Picks

Best Altcoins Under $1 — SHIBA INU, PEPE & Stellar (XLM) Rated Top Picks

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/best-altcoins-under-1-shiba-inu-pepe-stellar-xlm-top-picks/
Stellar
XLM$0.3758-1.46%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018989+3.68%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/28 11:22
Jaa
Important Pi Network Reminder: Don’t Miss This Key Ecosystem Feature

Important Pi Network Reminder: Don’t Miss This Key Ecosystem Feature

Check out what's new around Pi Network and its native cryptocurrency.
Threshold
T$0.01644+0.30%
Salamanca
DON$0.000465-3.92%
Pi Network
PI$0.35601+3.60%
Jaa
CryptoPotato2025/08/28 11:21
Jaa
South Korean police crack down on $4.3 million in fake cryptocurrency investment scam

South Korean police crack down on $4.3 million in fake cryptocurrency investment scam

PANews reported on August 28th that the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crime Investigation Team of the Gyeonggi Southern Police Agency in South Korea announced the crackdown on a fraudulent cryptocurrency investment scam, arresting and transferring three suspects. The ring used the fake "Golf Cart Victoria" (GCV) cryptocurrency, a worthless product, as bait, claiming that purchasing the tokens would grant golf memberships in Asia. They defrauded 129 victims of approximately 5.7 billion won (approximately $4.3 million USD). After a year of investigation, the police successfully arrested the suspect and collected relevant evidence. They said they would track the proceeds of crime to help victims recover their losses.
Worthless Coin
WORTHLESS$0.011162-0.53%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001259-29.66%
Jaa
PANews2025/08/28 11:20
Jaa
Another tragedy on Hyperliquid: XPL flash short squeeze, users may lose more than $60 million. When will the whale hunt end?

Another tragedy on Hyperliquid: XPL flash short squeeze, users may lose more than $60 million. When will the whale hunt end?

By Frank, PANews Hyperliquid's HYPE token hit a new high on August 27th, just one day after a carefully orchestrated "flash short squeeze" ravaged the XPL pre-market futures market on Hyperliquid. In less than an hour, the price chart was violently pulled into a near-vertical drop, instantly depleting the accounts of countless short traders while the manipulators walked away with a massive profit exceeding $46 million. This incident quickly sparked a furor in the crypto community, with outcry, anger, and conspiracy theories mingling. People couldn't help but wonder: Was this a random occurrence of extreme market volatility, or a precisely targeted massacre exploiting a protocol vulnerability? And why, at the center of this storm, has Hyperliquid repeatedly become the perfect hunting ground for the nefarious activities of whales? A long-planned "hunt" This seemingly sudden market crash was actually a carefully planned hunt. According to Aiyi's on-chain data tracking, this coordinated attack was carried out by at least four core wallet addresses. The roles and fund deployment of two primary attack addresses are particularly clear: one is an address beginning with 0xb9c0, and the other is an address on DeBank under the username "silentraven." The remaining two addresses played supporting roles. These wallets displayed similar operational behavior. Between the 23rd and 25th, three addresses transferred large amounts of funds to initiate long positions on XPL. Among them, address 0xb9c0, the primary attack address, preemptively deployed $11 million in USDC to open long positions on XPL on Hyperliquid at an average price of around $0.56. The address of DeBank username "silentraven" also established a long position of 21.1 million XPL using $9.5 million in USDT at an average price of $0.56 over the past three days. These addresses invested a combined total of over $20 million, acquiring substantial long positions in batches and at different times within nearly the same price range. Several of these addresses clearly only invested in long positions in XPL after their creation. At around 5:30 am on August 26, when most traders in Asia were still asleep, the hunting moment quietly arrived. The 0xb9c0 address transferred an additional $5 million to the Hyperliquid platform. This indiscriminately pumped up the token's price. In the already extremely thin pre-market for XPL, this capital injection was like a spark in a powder keg, instantly detonating the entire order book. Within minutes, the price of XPL skyrocketed from around $0.60 to $1.80, a surge of over 200%. This short-term surge has several obvious consequences. First, most traders won't have time to increase their margin to raise the liquidation price. Second, even hedging orders with a minimum leverage of 1x will be liquidated. Third, as many short positions are liquidated one by one, forced liquidation buy orders will further drive prices higher, creating the most terrifying "short squeeze" phenomenon in the financial market. Finally, when the price reached its peak, the manipulators began to close their positions at prices between $1.1 and $1.2. According to Aunt Ai’s statistics, this sniping operation brought the manipulators a total profit of over $46 million. The $60 million wail and the platform's "indifference" A feast of capital is inevitably accompanied by the wailing of another group of people. When the manipulators return with a full haul, all that is left for other market participants are bloody losses and endless questions. Crypto KOL @Cbb0fe said that he allocated 10% of his funds to hedge on Hyperliquid, resulting in a loss of $2.5 million. He will never touch the isolated market again. Other media outlets reported that the largest loss at a single address was approximately $7 million. However, they did not provide specific address information, raising questions. However, judging from the profits of the manipulators, the maximum profit at that time was indeed more than 46 million US dollars, and it is not yet known whether there were other undiscovered partners in this process. Judging from the changes in contract positions, before the attack began, the contract holdings of XPL on Hyperliquid reached a maximum of US$153 million, and then quickly plummeted to 22.44 million, with a reduction of more than US$130 million. It is estimated that the overall losses of short position users may reach US$60 million. This loss even surpassed the $11 million in losses Hyperliquid in March caused by the JELLY token scam. Perhaps because the company itself wasn't directly affected, the victims had to swallow their losses in silence. In community discussions, a familiar name was repeatedly mentioned: Tron founder Justin Sun. One user pointed out that an address involved in this attack had transferred ETH to an address associated with Justin Sun several years ago, but this action does not directly prove that the address has an actual connection with Justin Sun. Following the incident, many users turned to Hyperliquid, hoping the platform would provide an explanation or provide remedial measures. However, Hyperliquid did not drastically close profitable orders or directly shut down related accounts, as it did in March when handling the JELLY token manipulation incident. Instead, they responded in their official Discord group, stating that while the XPL market experienced significant volatility, Hyperliquid's blockchain operated as designed during this period without any technical issues. Liquidation and automatic deleveraging (ADL) mechanisms were implemented in accordance with public protocols, and because the platform utilizes a fully segregated margin system, this incident only affected XPL positions, and the protocol did not generate any bad debts. For many netizens, the lack of adjustments is understandable. After all, Hyperliquid warned of high volatility and risks when XPL launched, and all such manipulation was carried out within market rules. But for those users who have been deeply affected, such a response seems somewhat cold. Cause of the tragedy: a fatal conspiracy between platform, target and timing Looking back at the entire incident, this isn't the first time Hyperliquid has engaged in similar market manipulation. This process is clearly the result of premeditated and meticulous planning by the manipulators. Furthermore, it's also closely linked to the design of Hyperliquid's platform. First, this type of short squeeze is not uncommon in financial markets and often occurs in markets with poor liquidity and isolated prices. This particular operation on Hyperliquid capitalizes on several key features. First, the platform's extreme on-chain transparency allows manipulators to calculate the funds needed to manipulate the market and the desired effect using publicly available data such as positions, liquidation prices, and funding rates. Second, Hyperliquid's isolated oracle system. Because XPL utilizes an independent pricing system on Hyperliquiquid, independent of external oracles, manipulators can freely manipulate prices within this siloed environment without having to worry about price balancing on other exchanges. Furthermore, the selection of the target for manipulation also involves numerous tricks. The XPL token (and WLFI, another similar but less dramatic example) involved in this manipulation are both unlisted tokens. This means they are "paper contracts" without the risk of spot delivery or market manipulation, making them easier to manipulate. Finally, there's the matter of timing. Before the attack, XPL's trading volume was only a few hundred thousand tokens per five minutes, translating to approximately $50,000 USD. This coincided with the period of declining trading enthusiasm following the launch of the cryptocurrency. This thin liquidity provided an opportunity for the attacker to exploit, enabling market manipulation with minimal capital. The XPL incident exposed deep-seated structural risks, reminding us to reflect on both the platform and user levels. From the platform's perspective, the first issue is vulnerability. Since 2025, Hyperliquid has experienced three market manipulation incidents. Each incident almost always reveals vulnerabilities within Hyperliquid as a decentralized derivatives exchange. These vulnerabilities have repeatedly resulted in the loss of funds for ordinary users and a weakening of the Hyperliquiquit platform's credibility. In this case, the issue stemmed from both the siege created by an isolated oracle mechanism and price suppression caused by a lack of proactive platform liquidity intervention when unusual positions emerged. Secondly, is it more important to confront the perpetrators equally or to maintain a decentralized facade? In the JELLY incident, Hyperliquid unhesitatingly initiated an on-chain vote, ultimately recovering losses and expelling the perpetrators. The rationale at the time was that they were forced to take actions that undermined decentralization in order to protect the platform's user vaults. However, facing losses far exceeding those of the previous incident, is this because the platform's vaults were intact, or is it a choice to ignore the situation to prevent the banner of decentralization from falling again? This may raise a major question in the minds of users. Finally, for users, the XPL manipulation incident has once again heightened our vigilance against illiquid and isolated markets. Pre-market contracts with extremely low liquidity and lacking a spot market anchor are often the hunting grounds of whales. Furthermore, the time-honored trading principles of reducing leverage and setting stop-loss orders are never empty words.
NEAR
NEAR$2.507-0.86%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.16278+1.01%
Threshold
T$0.01644+0.30%
Jaa
PANews2025/08/28 11:18
Jaa
Tiger Research predicts Bitcoin's Q3 target price of $190,000, and a short-term correction may occur

Tiger Research predicts Bitcoin's Q3 target price of $190,000, and a short-term correction may occur

PANews reported on August 28th that Tiger Research released its Q3 2025 Bitcoin valuation report, forecasting a target price of $190,000, representing a 67% upside potential from current levels. The report cites accelerating institutional adoption of Bitcoin, record-high global liquidity, and the opening of Bitcoin investments in US 401(k) retirement accounts as key drivers. Furthermore, institutional holdings continue to increase, with ETFs now holding 1.3 million BTC, representing approximately 6% of the total supply. While on-chain indicators suggest a potential short-term correction, institutional buying provides strong price support, maintaining a positive long-term trend. Related reading: Targeting $190,000, Bitcoin Valuation Report for the Third Quarter of 25
Sidekick
K$0.195+0.15%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,524.46-0.14%
67COIN
67$0.006961+65.73%
Jaa
PANews2025/08/28 11:17
Jaa
Shiba Inu Analyst Projects Rally to New All-Time High Based on Pattern Analysis

Shiba Inu Analyst Projects Rally to New All-Time High Based on Pattern Analysis

The post Shiba Inu Analyst Projects Rally to New All-Time High Based on Pattern Analysis appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kamran Asghar identifies Shiba Inu breakout pattern occurring for third time SHIB accumulated since late January after falling to $0.00001471 support Target of $0.0000900 would create new record high with 619% gains Analyst Kamran Asghar has identified a recurring consolidation-breakout pattern on Shiba Inu’s weekly chart that could lead to another parabolic price expansion. The pattern involves extended accumulation phases followed by explosive upward movements, which has occurred twice since 2021 according to his technical analysis. The most recent consolidation phase began in late January after SHIB declined to $0.00001471, creating what Asghar characterizes as a rectangular trading range. This accumulation period has lasted several months, similar to previous cycles that preceded major price surges in the meme cryptocurrency. Historical Pattern Shows 501% Gains From Previous Breakout The previous accumulation phase extended through February 2024, when Shiba Inu broke out and rallied to $0.00004563 in March 2024. Asghar’s chart analysis indicates this breakout produced a 501% price increase from the consolidation range lows. The analyst suggests this pattern creates a framework for projecting potential future performance if the current consolidation phase concludes with an upward breakout. Historical precedent shows these accumulation periods can persist for extended timeframes before resolution occurs. However, technical analysis patterns don’t guarantee future performance, and meme cryptocurrency prices remain highly volatile and subject to sentiment-driven movements that may not follow historical patterns. $0.0000900 Target Would Establish New Records Asghar’s projection targets approximately $0.0000900, which would represent a 619% increase from current prices around $0.0000251 and establish a new all-time high for Shiba Inu. This target assumes the consolidation-breakout pattern repeats with similar magnitude to previous cycles. The analyst believes the current accumulation phase may be nearing completion, though exact timing remains uncertain. Breakout confirmation would require sustained trading above the established range resistance levels. Such ambitious…
Threshold
T$0.01644+0.30%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001253-0.47%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018989+3.68%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 11:17
Jaa
South Korea's Bitplanet launches first Bitcoin reserve company, plans to purchase $40 million in BTC

South Korea's Bitplanet launches first Bitcoin reserve company, plans to purchase $40 million in BTC

PANews reported on August 28 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, South Korea's Bitplanet officially launched an institutional-grade Bitcoin reserve company and plans to purchase $40 million worth of Bitcoin.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,524.46-0.14%
Jaa
PANews2025/08/28 11:13
Jaa
Bitcoin trend reversal to $118K or another drop to $105K: Which comes first?

Bitcoin trend reversal to $118K or another drop to $105K: Which comes first?

Bitcoin traders have been buying all the dips but BTC is still stuck in a downtrend. Here’s why. Key takeaways: Retail traders are aggressively buying BTC price dips in spot and futures markets, but net selling from larger order investors is preventing a robust price recovery.Risk of another liquidation cascade to $105,000 seems less likely, but investor sentiment is misaligned with the trend seen in assorted cumulative volume data cohorts. Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$111,524.46-0.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1055+4.95%
SphereX
HERE$0.00039+9.24%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/28 11:12
Jaa
Rwanda kicks off digital ID as US Foods posts record sales

Rwanda kicks off digital ID as US Foods posts record sales

The post Rwanda kicks off digital ID as US Foods posts record sales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Rwanda kicks off digital ID as US Foods posts record sales Rwanda has started registering its citizens for the national digital ID, whose rollout is planned for 2026, local outlets report. Rwanda’s National Identification Agency (NIDA) kickstarted the official registration for the new digital ID in early August in the capital, Kigali. However, according to NIDA Director-General Josephine Mukesha, collection of biometric data will begin in mid-September, with the first digital ID set to be issued next June. NIDA is currently conducting an awareness campaign across the country, educating the public about digital IDs and offering other ID-related services, such as replacement for lost and damaged IDs, reports local newspaper New Times. “We call on all citizens to get ready and embrace the new digital ID,” Mukesha stated. Rwanda has been laying the groundwork for the digital identity program for over three years now. It started by amending the law on registration of persons to pave the way for the Rwanda Single Digital ID system in early 2023. It then secured funding for the project from the World Bank to the tune of $40 million, with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) also pitching in. ‘Ultimate control’ The promise of ultimate control over one’s identity has been heavily emphasized by most leaders as they urge citizens to register. Speaking on this, NIDA’s Mukesha pointed out that it allows them to dictate how and when their identity is shared and used. “As we move toward a digital identity system, consent becomes essential. Anytime someone wants to access your information, you will need to approve it. You can also revoke access if you choose,” she stated. Antoine Sebera, the CEO of Rwanda’s Information Society Authority, added that it will be a “foundational tool that will enable…
GET
GET$0.009363-4.17%
Movement
MOVE$0.1273+2.99%
READY
READY$0.003467+1.61%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 11:11
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet