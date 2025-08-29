2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Gryphon stock soars 231% ahead of September American Bitcoin merger

Gryphon stock soars 231% ahead of September American Bitcoin merger

Gryphon’s rising share price comes as more crypto companies go public and digital asset regulation in the United States has progressed. Gryphon Digital Mining is set to merge with Trump-linked American Bitcoin in September, with its shares already up 231% since the May announcement.Gryphon’s shares jumped 42.1% on Thursday to $1.75 from $1.35, according to Google Finance. The rally came as American Bitcoin’s largest investor, Hut 8 CEO Asher Genoot, told Reuters the merger between American Bitcoin and Gryphon is expected to be finalized soon, with trading set to begin in early September.According to the Reuters report, the merger will be all-stock. The new entity will retain the name American Bitcoin, and its two founders — Eric Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. — and Hut 8 will own 98% of the entity.Read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.482+0.34%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1055+4.95%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.00038+5.55%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/29 06:00
Jaa
Is This the Next $1 Coin? BlockDAG Races Toward $600M as a Top Performing Crypto

Is This the Next $1 Coin? BlockDAG Races Toward $600M as a Top Performing Crypto

BlockDAG is rapidly becoming one of the top performing crypto presales of 2025, racing toward its $600M funding target while […] The post Is This the Next $1 Coin? BlockDAG Races Toward $600M as a Top Performing Crypto  appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Jaa
Coindoo2025/08/29 06:00
Jaa
Solana Successfully Starts Community Voting Phase On Alpenglow

Solana Successfully Starts Community Voting Phase On Alpenglow

The most ambitious consensus overhaul foe Solana to date—SIMD-0326, nicknamed “Alpenglow”—has officially moved into the community voting window, a three-epoch process that began at the start of Epoch 840 and will conclude at the end of Epoch 842. The proposal rewrites Solana’s core consensus, replacing Proof-of-History plus TowerBFT with a modern architecture centered on a […]
Core DAO
CORE$0.436+0.94%
Jaa
Bitcoinist2025/08/29 06:00
Jaa
Crypto Controversy: Crypto Sleuth ZachXBT’s XRP Accusations Prompt Claims of Personal Grudge Against Ripple

Crypto Controversy: Crypto Sleuth ZachXBT’s XRP Accusations Prompt Claims of Personal Grudge Against Ripple

The post Crypto Controversy: Crypto Sleuth ZachXBT’s XRP Accusations Prompt Claims of Personal Grudge Against Ripple appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Aug. 28, crypto investigator ZachXBT sparked a controversy by accusing XRP holders of being “exit liquidity” for insiders. His claim prompted counter-allegations from a researcher that ZachXBT’s hostility stems from a rejected offer to work for Ripple. The ‘Exit Liquidity’ Rationale The online crypto sleuth ZachXBT stirred a hornet’s nest on Aug. 28 when […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/crypto-controversy-crypto-sleuth-zachxbts-xrp-accusations-prompt-claims-of-personal-grudge-against-ripple/
Prompt
PROMPT$0.199-5.10%
XRP
XRP$2.9421-1.53%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018989+3.68%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 06:00
Jaa
Tether Unleashes $1 Billion In New USDT As Crypto Market Recovers

Tether Unleashes $1 Billion In New USDT As Crypto Market Recovers

Tether minted 1 billion in USDT on Wednesday, a move that market watchers say added fresh liquidity to crypto markets already moving higher. Related Reading: $160K Bitcoin By Christmas? Analysts Say It’s Still Possible Based on reports, the total crypto market cap bounced from an intraday low near $3.80 trillion to about $3.90 trillion on the same day, while Bitcoin traded around $112,300 and Ether reclaimed levels near $4,600. The minting stood out because it often signals ready cash that can be deployed quickly into exchanges and trading desks. Tether Minting Sparks Liquidity Flows New USDT issuance is frequently used to fund purchases, and the 1 billion issuance was flagged by on-chain trackers as a likely source of fresh buying power. Santiment and other trackers show that the number of addresses holding at least 1,000 BTC rose by 13 to about 2,085 since the start of August. At the same time, wallets holding at least 10,000 ETH increased by 48 to roughly 1,27. On August 26, US spot ether ETFs recorded about $450 million in net cash inflow, led by BlackRock’s ETHE with roughly $320 million that day. That pushed cumulative inflows into spot ether ETFs to near $13.30 billion, while US spot Bitcoin ETFs took in about $88 million with BlackRock’s IBIT posting roughly $45 million. The freshly minted USDT could be used by traders and desks to buy into Ether and other altcoins, matching the observable rotation from Bitcoin into alternative assets and ETF-linked demand. Whale Accumulation Intensifies Large holders were not the only sign of demand. Trading volumes and price moves showed altcoins gaining traction, but it was the flow of stablecoins that underpinned the story. When stablecoin supply rises, it lowers the friction for big buys: money can be moved to exchanges and executed faster than waiting for bank transfers. That operational detail helps explain why a billion mint draws attention even when headline prices are already climbing. The immediate effect of the mint was to give traders extra readily available cash. But liquidity injections are a two-sided event. They can push prices higher if buyers are aggressive, while concentrated buying and later profit-taking can cause sharp swings. Related Reading: Dogecoin Gears Up For Triple Surge Vs. Bitcoin – Details What Tether Minting Could Mean For Markets Market observers are watching liquidity, whale wallets, and ETF flows together because the mix determines whether a sustained capital rotation into altcoins will follow or if gains will be short lived. Tether’s 1 billion USDT mint was the clearest single signal of added spending power during Wednesday’s rebound. That supply, paired with heavy inflows into Ether ETFs and signs of whale accumulation, creates a setup where altcoin demand can grow quickly. Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView
NEAR
NEAR$2.507-0.86%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,524.46-0.14%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006318+14.58%
Jaa
NewsBTC2025/08/29 06:00
Jaa
Here’s Why Fears of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Adding a Fifth Zero Are Fading

Here’s Why Fears of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Adding a Fifth Zero Are Fading

Shiba Inu price has managed to steady itself after a shaky stretch that almost dragged the token into new lows. On August 25, SHIB slipped to $0.00001188, its weakest point in two weeks, sparking fresh concerns that it could fall below the $0.00001 level.  A breakdown there would have added a fifth zero to the
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001253-0.47%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01321-0.90%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004553-2.19%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/29 06:00
Jaa
Pi Network Expands with Linux Node and KYC Integration in Protocol v23

Pi Network Expands with Linux Node and KYC Integration in Protocol v23

Pi Network took a great step forward with its release of the Linux Node version, a functionality for which individuals had been waiting for years. Nodes were available only so far on Mac and Windows. By implementing Linux, the network cements its footprint and further opens itself up to developers as well as members in […]
NODE
NODE$0.11228-6.86%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002963-0.36%
Pi Network
PI$0.35601+3.60%
Jaa
Tronweekly2025/08/29 06:00
Jaa
Intel CFO confirms receipt of $5.7 billion from US government

Intel CFO confirms receipt of $5.7 billion from US government

The post Intel CFO confirms receipt of $5.7 billion from US government appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chip-making firm Intel has revealed it received $5.7 billion as part of the deal negotiated with the US government to acquire a 10% stake in the company. Chief finance officer David Zinsner revealed at an investor conference on Thursday that the struggling chip-making firm received the grant on Wednesday night. Intel CFO confirms receipt of the funds Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick last Friday revealed that the US government had taken a 10% stake in Intel, the Trump administration’s latest effort to exert control over corporate America. He added that the agreement would strengthen the US’s leadership in semiconductors. Zinsner also said the move was an incentive for Intel to retain control of its contract manufacturing business, or foundry. “This was a quick way to getting, initially, $5.7B in the door,” said Zinsner during a fireside chat at Deutsche Bank’s 2025 Technology Conference in Dana Point, Calif. “By the way, we have received it. We got it last night. So that’s on the balance sheet. So that was one thing that eliminated the need to access the capital markets in any other way in the near term.” Zinsner. As part of the deal, the Trump administration negotiated an additional 5% warrant in the event Intel ceases to own more than 51% of its foundry operation. “I don’t think there’s a high likelihood that we would take our stake below 50%,” Zinsner said, adding that “so ultimately, I would expect (the warrant) to expire worthless.” The embattled chip-making firm has previously indicated that it could take outside investment in the foundry business and has established a separate management board to govern it. In the event that the company does so, Zinsner said Intel was leaning towards a strategic investor versus a financial one, though the company is “years away from that.” Last…
NEAR
NEAR$2.507-0.86%
Threshold
T$0.01644+0.30%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.482+0.34%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 05:56
Jaa
Whales Hoover Up TOKEN6900 as ICO Hits $3M And Offers One Last Chance to Buy, Is Murad Stacking?

Whales Hoover Up TOKEN6900 as ICO Hits $3M And Offers One Last Chance to Buy, Is Murad Stacking?

TOKEN6900 has extended its presale until September 3, raising $3M at a fixed price of $0.007125. Market speculation has centered on Murad Mahmudov, whose SPX6900 holdings dominate his portfolio, as traders discuss whether he may diversify into T6900 amid growing meme coin interest.
MAY
MAY$0.04541+3.13%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00301-3.52%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/29 05:55
Jaa
Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining

BitcoinWorld Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with exciting news! Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin miner Iren Limited, previously known as Iris Energy, has just announced an astounding financial performance. Their latest report highlights a significant Iren Limited profit for the second quarter, marking a strong period for the company and the broader Bitcoin mining industry. What Propelled Iren Limited’s Impressive Q2 Profit? Iren Limited reported a net profit of a remarkable $176.9 million for the second quarter. This impressive figure comes on the heels of robust revenue generation, totaling $187.3 million during the same period. This positive financial update, as reported by The Block, underscores the company’s operational efficiency and strategic positioning within the competitive Bitcoin mining landscape. Several key factors contributed to this success: Strategic Operations: Iren Limited has consistently focused on optimizing its mining infrastructure, deploying high-efficiency hardware. Favorable Market Conditions: The upward trend in Bitcoin’s price during the quarter likely contributed to higher revenue per mined coin, maximizing the value of their efforts. Operational Scale: As a Nasdaq-listed entity, their significant scale allows for substantial mining capacity and economies of scale, reducing per-unit costs. Cost Management: Effective cost controls and energy procurement strategies played a vital role in converting revenue into a healthy net Iren Limited profit. The sheer scale of this financial achievement is a testament to their strong business model and disciplined execution. Beyond Q2: What’s Next for Bitcoin Mining Profit? Looking ahead, Iren Limited has set ambitious targets that underscore its confidence in the future of the digital asset space. The company projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining will reach an astounding $1 billion. This forward-looking forecast suggests sustained growth and a strong belief in the long-term viability of large-scale cryptocurrency operations. Such projections are crucial indicators for investors and market watchers alike. They offer valuable insights into the health and potential of publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies. A billion-dollar revenue target not only reflects Iren Limited’s internal confidence but also paints a positive picture for the entire sector, signaling increasing maturity and institutional interest in this innovative industry. How will other miners respond to this impressive benchmark of Bitcoin mining profit? The Broader Impact of Iren Limited’s Success Story Iren Limited’s financial triumph resonates far beyond its own balance sheet. It provides a compelling narrative for the resilience and profitability of legitimate, large-scale Bitcoin mining operations, even amidst the inherent volatility of the crypto market. This success story helps to solidify the perception of Bitcoin mining as a viable and lucrative industry, attracting further investment and fostering innovation across the ecosystem. Key takeaways from this development include: Bolstered Investor Confidence: Strong earnings reports like this can significantly bolster investor confidence in publicly traded crypto mining companies, proving their potential for substantial returns. Industry Benchmark: Iren Limited sets a high bar for operational excellence and financial performance, encouraging competitors to optimize their own strategies. Catalyst for Growth: The projected full-year revenue hints at significant expansion possibilities for the company and its peers, potentially leading to increased infrastructure development and technological advancements. Ultimately, the substantial Iren Limited profit could serve as a beacon, guiding future investment and development within the cryptocurrency infrastructure, proving that smart strategies yield powerful results. Navigating the Future: Challenges and Opportunities in Bitcoin Mining While the Q2 results are undoubtedly positive, the Bitcoin mining industry faces its unique set of challenges. Factors such as fluctuating energy costs, evolving regulatory landscapes, and the inherent volatility of cryptocurrency prices are constant considerations. However, companies like Iren Limited demonstrate that with robust strategies, efficient operations, and a focus on sustainability, these hurdles can be successfully navigated. Their ability to secure such a significant Iren Limited profit in a dynamic market environment speaks volumes about their adaptive capabilities. It also highlights the critical importance of diversified energy sources, technological advancements in mining hardware, and proactive risk management in maintaining a competitive edge. The journey for crypto miners is always evolving, demanding constant innovation and strategic foresight to capitalize on emerging opportunities. In conclusion, Iren Limited’s Q2 net profit of $176.9 million is a monumental achievement. It underscores the company’s strong operational performance and offers a glimpse into the lucrative potential of the Bitcoin mining sector. With ambitious full-year revenue projections, Iren Limited is not just reporting success; it’s actively shaping the narrative for the future of digital asset infrastructure. This incredible Iren Limited profit story is a clear signal of strength and opportunity in the crypto world, promising an exciting road ahead for investors and enthusiasts alike. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is Iren Limited? Iren Limited is a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, formerly known as Iris Energy. They specialize in operating large-scale data centers for cryptocurrency mining. 2. How much net profit did Iren Limited report for Q2? Iren Limited reported an impressive net profit of $176.9 million for the second quarter. 3. What was Iren Limited’s revenue for Q2? The company generated a revenue of $187.3 million during the second quarter. 4. What are Iren Limited’s full-year revenue projections? Iren Limited projects its full-year revenue from Bitcoin mining to reach $1 billion, indicating strong confidence in future growth. 5. What factors contributed to Iren Limited’s Q2 profit? Key factors include strategic operational efficiency, favorable Bitcoin market conditions, significant operational scale, and effective cost management strategies. 6. How does Iren Limited’s success impact the broader Bitcoin mining industry? Their substantial Iren Limited profit serves as a strong indicator of the viability and profitability of large-scale Bitcoin mining, bolstering investor confidence and setting a benchmark for operational excellence within the industry. Did you find this analysis of Iren Limited’s impressive Q2 profit insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to spread the word about the exciting developments in the Bitcoin mining sector! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin mining trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin mining institutional adoption. This post Iren Limited Profit: A Staggering $176.9M Q2 Net Triumph for Bitcoin Mining first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01702-1.78%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1055+4.95%
Edge
EDGE$0.41628+5.07%
Jaa
Coinstats2025/08/29 05:55
Jaa

Trendaavat uutiset

Lisää

Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body

21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF

Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet