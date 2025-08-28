2025-08-29 Friday

Booming Bitcoin And Ethereum ETFs Record Massive Gains

The post Booming Bitcoin And Ethereum ETFs Record Massive Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot ETF Inflows: Booming Bitcoin And Ethereum ETFs Record Massive Gains Skip to content Home Crypto News Spot ETF Inflows: Booming Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Record Massive Gains Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/spot-etf-inflows-surge/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/28 12:11
SBI Holdings Leads Funding Round for Tokenized Asset Exchange DigiFT

Japanese financial giant backs Singapore-based RWA platform as institutional adoption accelerates across Asia
Blockhead 2025/08/28 12:10
Unlock Your Fortune: The Ultimate SOON Airdrop Guide on Simpfor.fun

BitcoinWorld Unlock Your Fortune: The Ultimate SOON Airdrop Guide on Simpfor.fun A thrilling opportunity has emerged in the crypto space! The high-performance SVM rollup, SOON, has officially announced a massive SOON airdrop event. This exciting distribution will take place on the innovative hyperliquid copy-trading platform, simpfor.fun, offering a chance for active traders to earn a share of 1.5 million SOON tokens. If you’re looking to expand your crypto portfolio, understanding this event is crucial. What is the SOON Airdrop and How Does it Work? The core of this event revolves around distributing 1.5 million SOON tokens to eligible participants. SOON, as a high-performance SVM rollup, aims to bring scalability and efficiency to decentralized applications. This particular SOON airdrop is designed to reward engagement and activity within the crypto trading community. Total Tokens: A generous 1.5 million SOON tokens are up for grabs. Platform: The distribution will occur via simpfor.fun, a specialized copy-trading platform integrated with Hyperliquid. Primary Qualification: Your share of the airdrop is primarily determined by your copy-trading volume on simpfor.fun. Therefore, active participation in copy-trading is key to maximizing your potential rewards. This approach encourages genuine interaction with the platform, ensuring that the tokens reach users who are actively contributing to the ecosystem. Maximize Your Rewards: The Power of Coming SOON NFTs Beyond basic copy-trading volume, there’s an excellent way to significantly boost your allocation in this SOON airdrop. The project has reserved an additional 500,000 SOON tokens specifically for bonus allocations. This bonus mechanism is tied directly to the project’s unique “Coming SOON NFTs.” Holders of these NFTs stand to gain an additional 30% to 70% on top of their base airdrop allocation. This tiered bonus structure means: The more Coming SOON NFTs you hold, the higher your bonus percentage. This provides a compelling incentive for existing NFT holders and potentially new ones to engage with the airdrop. Consequently, if you own these NFTs, your potential for earning a substantial amount of SOON tokens increases dramatically. It’s a strategic move that rewards loyalty and early support for the SOON ecosystem. Why Participate in the Upcoming SOON Airdrop? Participating in the SOON airdrop offers several compelling benefits for crypto enthusiasts and traders alike. Firstly, it provides an opportunity to acquire new tokens without direct purchase, essentially giving you free exposure to a promising SVM rollup project. Furthermore, engaging with simpfor.fun through copy-trading can introduce you to new strategies and potentially profitable trading opportunities. Here are some key advantages: Free Tokens: Receive SOON tokens based on your activity, adding value to your crypto portfolio. Ecosystem Engagement: Get involved with the SOON project and its underlying technology. Trading Experience: Utilize simpfor.fun to enhance your copy-trading skills and potentially generate profits. NFT Utility: For Coming SOON NFT holders, this event highlights a clear utility and value proposition for their digital assets. However, remember that participating requires active copy-trading, which always carries inherent market risks. Always conduct your own research and understand the platform before committing funds. How to Get Started with the SOON Airdrop on Simpfor.fun Getting involved with the SOON airdrop is straightforward, focusing on your activity on simpfor.fun. First, ensure you have an account on simpfor.fun and understand how to engage in copy-trading on the Hyperliquid platform. The more you trade, the higher your volume, directly impacting your potential airdrop allocation. Actionable insights: Sign Up: Register on simpfor.fun if you haven’t already. Connect: Link your Hyperliquid account to simpfor.fun. Copy-Trade: Actively engage in copy-trading to build up your volume. NFT Check: Verify if you hold any Coming SOON NFTs to qualify for bonus allocations. This event is a fantastic way to combine active trading with the potential for passive token gains. Don’t miss out on this exciting chance to be an early recipient of SOON tokens. The upcoming SOON airdrop on simpfor.fun presents a unique and exciting opportunity for crypto traders and NFT holders. With 1.5 million SOON tokens available, and significant bonuses for Coming SOON NFT holders, this event is poised to generate considerable interest. By actively participating in copy-trading on simpfor.fun, you can position yourself to claim a share of these valuable tokens. It’s a compelling blend of engagement, reward, and exposure to a cutting-edge SVM rollup project. Prepare to seize this chance and unlock your potential rewards! Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is SOON? A1: SOON is a high-performance SVM (Solana Virtual Machine) rollup, designed to enhance the scalability and efficiency of decentralized applications within the crypto ecosystem. Q2: How do I participate in the SOON airdrop? A2: To participate, you need to engage in copy-trading on the simpfor.fun platform. Your allocation of SOON tokens will be primarily based on your copy-trading volume during the event period. Q3: What is simpfor.fun? A3: Simpfor.fun is a copy-trading platform that integrates with Hyperliquid, allowing users to automatically replicate the trades of successful traders. It serves as the designated platform for the SOON airdrop distribution. Q4: How do Coming SOON NFTs affect my airdrop rewards? A4: Holding Coming SOON NFTs can significantly boost your airdrop rewards. There is a bonus allocation of 500,000 SOON tokens, providing an additional 30% to 70% to users based on their NFT holdings, on top of their base allocation from copy-trading volume. Q5: When will the SOON airdrop tokens be distributed? A5: The article states the airdrop is “SOON to airdrop.” Specific distribution dates will typically be announced by the SOON project. It’s advisable to follow their official channels for the most up-to-date information regarding the timeline. Did you find this guide to the SOON airdrop insightful? Share this article with your fellow crypto enthusiasts and traders on social media! Help them discover this incredible opportunity to earn SOON tokens and explore the world of copy-trading on simpfor.fun. Let’s spread the word and empower more people to unlock their potential rewards in the crypto space! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the crypto market’s future potential. This post Unlock Your Fortune: The Ultimate SOON Airdrop Guide on Simpfor.fun first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats 2025/08/28 12:10
VersaBank Kicks Off Tokenized Dollar Deposit Pilot Using Algorand, Ethereum and Stellar

The post VersaBank Kicks Off Tokenized Dollar Deposit Pilot Using Algorand, Ethereum and Stellar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. VersaBank, a Canadian digital bank with a focus on business clients, has started testing a tokenized deposit that the bank says provide a safer and more compliant alternative to stablecoins. The pilot, run through the bank’s U.S. subsidiary VersaBank USA, will trial a U.S. dollar version of the bank’s blockchain-based Digital Deposit Receipts (DDRs) tech. Each token, branded USDVB, represents one U.S. dollar held on deposit at VersaBank USA. The program will simulate thousands of transactions of small value, first internally and then with select external partners. Tokens will be managed through the bank’s digital vault and e-wallet platforms and issued on the Ethereum ETH$4 647,03, Algorand ALGO$0.2532 and Stellar XLM$0.3852 blockchains. While stablecoins, crypto tokens with prices tied to fiat currencies like the U.S. dollar, have captured most of the attention, banks are also exploring tokenized deposits to make money transfers more efficient using blockchain rails. A stablecoin, like Circle’s USDC or Tether’s USDT, is typically issued by a private company and backs the tokens’ value with reserves held at a third-party custodian. Meanwhile, a tokenized deposit is a liability of a regulated bank and subject to banking rules. Earlier this year, Custodia and Vantage Bank tokenized U.S. dollar demand deposits on Ethereum, while JPMorgan tested its deposit token on Coinbase’s layer-2 network Base. Unlike most stablecoins, VersaBank said its tokens are federally insured and can earn interest, making them functionally similar to traditional deposits but with the added efficiency of blockchain-based settlement. The bank said it expects to finish the pilot by the end of 2025 and will seek approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) before any public launch. Read more: Stablecoins, Tokenization Put Pressure on Money Market Funds: Bank of America Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/08/27/versabank-tests-tokenized-deposits-on-algorand-ethereum-and-stellar-in-u-s-pilot
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/28 12:10
VanEck CEO Labels Ethereum as ‘Wall Street Token’

Detail: https://coincu.com/ethereum/vaneck-ceo-ethereum-wall-street-token/
Coinstats 2025/08/28 12:09
CryptoQuant: Stablecoin liquidity growth has slowed down, and the market may be more inclined to enter a consolidation phase

PANews reported on August 28 that according to CryptoQuant monitoring, the growth of stablecoin liquidity has slowed down, and the weekly expansion of market capitalization has dropped to about US$1.1 billion, a significant decrease from the US$4 to US$8 billion per week during the Bitcoin rise in late 2024. Furthermore, USDT’s 60-day growth is approximately $10 billion, down from its previous peak of over $21 billion. Despite the slowdown in issuance, total stablecoin reserves on exchanges reached a record high of $68 billion on August 22, of which USDT accounted for $53 billion and USDC for $13 billion. The growth of stablecoin market capitalization remains positive, but the slowdown in growth means that market liquidity support has weakened, and it may be more inclined to enter a consolidation phase rather than a sustained parabolic rise.
PANews 2025/08/28 12:03
Fenwick Rejects Allegations of Involvement in FTX’s Billion-Dollar Scam

Fenwick & West, a prestigious law firm, has recently responded to allegations concerning its involvement in the FTX scandal. The firm denies any wrongdoing amidst claims that it played a significant role in facilitating what has become one of the most talked-about frauds in the cryptocurrency world. This development adds another layer to the ongoing [...]
Crypto Breaking News 2025/08/28 12:01
Circle And Paxos Unveil Plans For Next-Gen Verification Of Crypto Transactions

Circle (CRCL) and Paxos, are leading a new initiative aimed at enhancing the verification of crypto holdings. According to a Bloomberg report, the firms have partnered with Bluprynt, a fintech startup founded by Chris Brummer, to pilot a new approach that leverages cryptography and blockchain technology.  Enhanced Transparency In Stablecoin Market? The pilot program is […]
Bitcoinist 2025/08/28 12:00
USDT0 and XAUt0 Are Now Live on Polygon

Road Town, British Virgin Islands, 27th August 2025, Chainwire
CryptoPotato 2025/08/28 12:00
Glassnode: BTC's key support is between $107,000 and $108,900. If it falls below, it will drop to $93,000 to $95,000.

PANews reported on August 28th that according to Glassnode data, Bitcoin is currently trading at $111,000, testing the key support range of $107,000 to $108,900. A break below this range could lead to further declines to $93,000 to $95,000. Pressure on short-term holders is intensifying, and $113,600 may become a resistance level for a rebound. Data shows that Bitcoin's current retracement is approximately 11.4%, significantly lower than the 25% to 75% retracements seen in historical bear market cycles. The overall market has yet to show signs of widespread panic selling. Furthermore, spot demand is trending neutral, while perpetual swap market sentiment is bearish but fragile, with funding rates remaining around 0.01%, indicating that market sentiment remains uncertain.
PANews 2025/08/28 11:57
