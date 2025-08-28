2025-08-29 Friday

Kryptouutiset

Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
Stellar Price Forecast: XLM shows early signs of recovery

The Stellar (XLM) price trades around $0.38 on Thursday, following a recent pullback, with price action nearing a key support zone that could pave the way for a rebound. Derivatives data also support the recovery thesis, as funding rates have turned positive.
Stellar
XLM$0.3759-1.44%
Fxstreet2025/08/28 12:51
Cronos Soars 40% On Trump Media Group CRO Strategy News

The post Cronos Soars 40% On Trump Media Group CRO Strategy News appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cronos, the native cryptocurrency of the Crypto.com-backed Cronos Chain, surged to multi-year highs following news of the Trump Media Group CRO Strategy launch. On Tuesday, Trump Media and Technology Group announced launching a joint $6.4 billion Cronos treasury with Crypto.com and Yorkville Acquisition. Cronos (CRO) surged 25% to $0.20 within hours after the announcement, before climbing past $0.23 on Wednesday, its highest level since May 2022, according to CoinGecko data. The news has sparked mixed reactions within the community as some CRO holders were optimistic, while others expressed skepticism toward the influence of political figures. Trump Media’s CRO holdings are at $1.5 billion Amid CRO rising to multi-year highs, Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek took to X on Wednesday to report that the crypto asset had surged 40% following the Trump Media Group CRO Strategy announcement. Trump Media (DJT) shares rose 5% on the news, Marszalek noted, adding: “Value of CRO held under Trump Media Group umbrella now at over $1.5 billion.” Source: Kris Marszalek The announcement of Trump Media Group CRO Strategy came nearly four years after the Cronos launch in mainnet beta in early November 2021. CRO still far from all-time highs After breaking past $0.23, CRO’s market capitalization climbed above $7.8 billion, gaining more than 44%. Despite reaching multi-year highs, CRO remains about 300% below its all-time peak of $0.965 recorded a few days after the official Cronos mainnet launch in 2021. Historical price of Cronos (CRO), known as Crypto.org Coin (CRO) before 2021. Source: CoinGecko Before the launch of the Cronos Chain, CRO was known as Crypto.org Coin (CRO), an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain that was created by Crypto.com founders in November 2018. In March 2021, Crypto.com transitioned CRO to its own decentralized open-source blockchain, the Crypto.org Chain. Soon after launching Cronos, the exchange rebranded…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 12:49
Shocking $161M Wipeout In Perpetual Futures

The post Shocking $161M Wipeout In Perpetual Futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Liquidations: Shocking $161M Wipeout In Perpetual Futures Skip to content Home Crypto News Crypto Liquidations: Shocking $161M Wipeout in Perpetual Futures Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-liquidations-wipeout/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 12:44
Former PBoC Governor Warns Against Stablecoin Risks

The post Former PBoC Governor Warns Against Stablecoin Risks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Zhou Xiaochuan warns about stablecoin risks and speculation. Emphasizes systemic instability potential. Concerns over inadequate regulatory frameworks. Former PBoC Governor Zhou Xiaochuan warned in a July closed-door meeting that stablecoins could incite speculation, potentially destabilizing financial systems. His remarks highlight concerns over stablecoins’ speculative risks, emphasizing insufficient regulatory frameworks globally, sparking debates on financial stability and potential market impacts. Zhou Highlights Speculation Risk in Stablecoin Market In mid-July, the former central bank governor, Zhou Xiaochuan, addressed stablecoin-associated risks at a private seminar held by the China Finance 40 Forum. Zhou warned of speculative practices that might threaten financial stability, emphasizing the potential for fraud and systemic collapse. Key concerns centered around stablecoins potentially being exploited for speculative gains, triggering market disruptions. Zhou’s comments suggest a need for vigilance and improved regulatory oversight as stablecoins gain more prominence, possibly impacting their use on speculative trading platforms. “We need to be vigilant against the risk of stablecoins being excessively used for asset speculation, as misdirection could trigger fraud and instability in the financial system.” — Zhou Xiaochuan No public statements have emerged from affected stablecoin issuers, but the remarks are expected to increase scrutiny from regulatory bodies across multiple jurisdictions. Zhou underscored risks stemming from inadequate asset backing directives abroad, calling for stricter control measures. Regulator Calls for Stricter Stablecoin Controls Did you know? Historical parallels exist with China’s prior prohibitions on cryptocurrency trading and mining in 2021, which shifted market activities to decentralized protocols, similar to how Zhou predicts current regulatory attention may steer stablecoin oversight. According to CoinMarketCap, Tether USDt (USDT) maintains its $1.00 peg, with a market cap of 167.24 billion and a trading volume that decreased by 5.24% in the past 24 hours. Price movements show a slight 1.64% increase over seven days, reflecting perceived stability…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 12:41
3 Best Altcoins With 25x Forecast — MAGACOIN FINANCE, Dogecoin & Ethereum Lead Outlook

The post 3 Best Altcoins With 25x Forecast — MAGACOIN FINANCE, Dogecoin & Ethereum Lead Outlook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Anyone who has followed crypto for a while knows it never stays still for long. Prices rise, fall, and reset — and smart investors keep an eye on what’s likely to do well in the next cycle. Lately, analysts have been highlighting MAGACOIN FINANCE, Ethereum, and Dogecoin as three of the Best Altcoins to Buy Now. Each brings something different to the table: Ethereum’s utility, Dogecoin’s community power, and MAGACOIN’s fresh momentum. Together, they show how both established coins and new projects can capture attention when the market heats up. Analysts See a Big Opportunity Ahead Crypto analysts are bursting with excitement as MAGACOIN FINANCE gets placed in the same conversation as Ethereum and Dogecoin. Predictions are that Ethereum and Dogecoin could deliver gains to their holders, but the real opportunity lies in the 25x gain analysts have forecasted for investors who buy MAGACOIN FINANCE. While Ethereum continues to strengthen its ecosystem and Dogecoin retains its meme-driven momentum, MAGACOIN FINANCE is being recognized as a rising star with breakout potential. The reason is clear. The project is an outlier, backed by a strong community and analyst coverage. Investors are closely watching this trio as they could dominate the upcoming bull run, blending blue-chip reliability with fresh upside opportunities. With momentum building, traders are preparing for the kind of explosive returns that haven’t been seen since the early 2021 cycle. Why Ethereum and Dogecoin still matter Ethereum has been around long enough to prove itself.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 12:40
Earn $6,800 a day: Bitcoin holders achieve stable income with BJMINING cloud mining

The post Earn $6,800 a day: Bitcoin holders achieve stable income with BJMINING cloud mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) is currently fluctuating around $110,000, with market sentiment uncertain about its next move. Over the past 24 hours, BTC prices plummeted to nearly $108,890, hitting a multi-week low. This was primarily due to a massive sell-off by large whale accounts, triggering a sharp price correction. Meanwhile, despite a short-term pullback, the overall cryptoasset sector is showing signs of a rebound, driven by policy expectations and the impact of the Trump administration. BTC has risen approximately 1% over the past 24 hours. In such a volatile market, strategies that rely solely on price trends for returns present both risks and opportunities. The BJMINING cloud mining platform offers a practical path to stable daily returns for BTC holders through its “hold and earn” model. This allows holders to earn substantial daily cash returns without having to sell their assets—making daily earnings of approximately $6,800 a day a viable investment strategy. BTC is not only a rising asset, but also a stable cash flow When price fluctuations become unpredictable and market volatility intensifies, having a way to generate substantial daily profits becomes particularly important. The BJMINING cloud mining model meets this need—unlocking the potential for profit without selling BTC and achieving steady capital appreciation. Overview of the Advantages of BJMINING Cloud Mining Platform BJMINING provides a one-stop, green, safe, and efficient cloud mining experience. Its main advantages include: Sign up and receive a $15 trial bonus, allowing you to experience cloud mining profits at zero cost No equipment or electricity investment required, full hosting, simple operation Daily automatic settlement of income, users can choose to withdraw or reinvest Supports withdrawal of multiple assets: XRP, BTC, ETH, USDT, DOGE, etc., all can be withdrawn flexibly Green energy power supply promotes sustainable and environmentally friendly mining Cybersecurity protection: McAfee® + Cloudflare® dual protection…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 12:38
Why Hashj Cloud Mining Is A Game-Changer. BTC, DOGE, And SOL Are All Direct Beneficiaries, Easily Earning $18,789 Per Day.

The post Why Hashj Cloud Mining Is A Game-Changer. BTC, DOGE, And SOL Are All Direct Beneficiaries, Easily Earning $18,789 Per Day. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. From the early days of Bitcoin to the ascent of altcoins like XRP (Ripple) and Polkadot (DOT), cryptocurrency mining has always been at the core of digital finance. However, the mining story looks far different in 2025 than it did in the past. Mining has changed from being an expensive, technically difficult task to something that nearly anybody can do from any part of the world, thanks to products like HashJ. This article explains XRP and DOT mining, explains HashJ, lists its benefits, explains why users are using it, defines its ongoing activities, and ends with some important cryptocurrency news updates. A Review of DOT and XRP Mining In the past, the most common way for clients to take part in blockchain verification to earn benefits was by mining currency like Bitcoin. But as time goes along, fresh ideas like XRP and Polkadot ( DOT ) brought about advanced networks and ecosystems that have made them very attractive to both miners and investors. XRP (Ripple): Commonly employed by banks as well as different banks, XRP is known for its fast and cheap transactions. Mining XRP is a little different than mining Bitcoin since the Ripple system sets a greater value on generators than ordinary Proof-of-Work mining. Yet, without need complex setups, cloud mining opportunities are given by websites such as HashJ. DOT (Polkadot): One of the most complex blockchain ecosystems, Polkadot links several blockchains together into a single network. The demand for DOT mining and mounting choices is increasing as its popularity has grown. Through its cloud-based infrastructure, HashJ enables users to join in DOT-based mining and earning rewards activities. For everyday users, both XRP mining and DOT mining can seem technical or expensive — but that’s where HashJ’s cloud mining solution steps in. What is HashJ? Anyone can mine…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 12:37
Dom Kwok Says BTC, ETH, and XRP Are Most Liquid, But XRP ETF Could Outshine All

The post Dom Kwok Says BTC, ETH, and XRP Are Most Liquid, But XRP ETF Could Outshine All appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The race for crypto-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is getting intense, and many eyes are now on Ripple’s native token, XRP. Dom Kwok, co-founder of Easya, recently made a prediction that an XRP ETF could attract more inflows than any other digital asset fund in the market, making it the biggest ETF in crypto. But why? …
CoinPedia2025/08/28 12:36
Meituan’s Wang Xing Suffers $1.1 Billion Wealth Dip Due To Subsidy War

The post Meituan’s Wang Xing Suffers $1.1 Billion Wealth Dip Due To Subsidy War appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Food deliverymen from Meituan, JD.com and Alibaba’s Ele.me jockey for position on a street in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, in June. VCG via Getty Images Wang Xing, founder of Chinese food delivery leader Meituan, saw his wealth plunge $1.1 billion during morning trading Thursday as his company’s Hong Kong-listed shares sank as much as 11.3% after it announced a 97% plummet in profit the day before. The 46-year-old chairman and CEO still has a fortune of $9 billion largely based on a company stake, according to Forbes estimates. But he faces a grim outlook. As e-commerce giants Alibaba and JD.com continue to invest heavily in food-delivery to attract new users, Meituan is being forced to spend billions of yuan each quarter to defend its market position and match competitors’ spending in meal coupons and user subsidies. “Investors are very worried that Meituan can’t keep up any more if Alibaba continues to invest in food delivery, ” Eric Wen, head of research at Hong Kong-based research firm Blue Lotus Capital Advisors, says by WeChat. The subsidy war has taken a big toll. In the second quarter that ended in June, Meituan’s net profit plummeted 97% year-on-year to 365.3 million yuan ($51.1 million), even though sales rose 11.7% to 91.8 billion yuan from the same period a year earlier. During a Wednesday analyst call, billionaire Wang said the company has faced intense competition before and Meituan will defend itself. Chief Financial Officer Chen Shaohui said its core local commerce business, which largely consists of food delivery, will incur “substantial” losses in the current quarter due to strategic spending. Based on reductions in the companies’ respective cash positions, Blue Lotus’s Wen estimates that Alibaba, JD.com and Meituan collectively burned through about 2 billion yuan on a quarterly basis to offer customers subsidies and discounted…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 12:33
Metaverse developer The Sandbox lays off 50% of staff and pivots to meme coin launchpad

The post Metaverse developer The Sandbox lays off 50% of staff and pivots to meme coin launchpad appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The Sandbox is laying off over 50% of its workforce and moving away from metaverse projects. The company will soon unveil a meme coin launchpad on Base. The Sandbox, the high-profile metaverse and NFT platform backed by Animoca Brands, is undergoing a large-scale restructuring and executive transition, according to a new report from The Big Whale, a France-based media outlet covering the crypto and web3 ecosystem. 🔴 Exclusive @TheBigWhale_ The metaverse @TheSandboxGame is laying off more than 50% of its staff and the founders have been pushed aside A memecoin launchpad on Base (modeled after @pumpdotfun) is expected to be announced soon pic.twitter.com/kE46tG2PCF — Grégory Raymond 🐳 (@gregory_raymond) August 27, 2025 The company is reducing its global workforce by 50%. The layoffs impact teams in Argentina, Uruguay, South Korea, Thailand, and Turkey. The company also plans to close its Lyon office in France. As reported, Arthur Madrid and Sébastien Borget, co-founders of The Sandbox, are stepping back from daily operations. Animoca Brands CEO Robby Yung has been appointed as the company’s new CEO. The Sandbox is said to be pivoting from its metaverse ambitions toward web3 applications. The company plans to introduce a meme coin launchpad on Base. Once positioned as a leading metaverse project where users could buy virtual land, build structures, host events, and trade NFTs, The Sandbox is reorienting amid fading engagement in metaverse platforms following the boom of 2021–2022. SAND, the native token of The Sandbox, was changing hands at $0.28 at press time, down about 97% from its $8.4 peak in November 2021, CoinGecko data shows. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sandbox-meme-coins-strategy-shift/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 12:32
