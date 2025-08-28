2025-08-29 Friday

US Trading App Webull Launches Crypto Service in Australia to Challenge Incumbents

Webull's entry into Australia is expected to pressure local crypto platforms to slash trading costs, experts told Decrypt.
Coinstats2025/08/28 13:01
Hut 8 Secures $330M Credit From Two Prime, Coinbase to Back 1.5 GW US Expansion

The post Hut 8 Secures $330M Credit From Two Prime, Coinbase to Back 1.5 GW US Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hut 8 plans to develop four large-scale infrastructure sites across the U.S, advancing 1,530 megawatts (MW) of capacity as part of its strategy to grow beyond bitcoin mining into broader digital infrastructure. This article is from Theminermag, a trade publication for the cryptocurrency mining industry, focusing on the latest news and research on institutional bitcoin […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/hut-8-secures-330m-credit-from-two-prime-coinbase-to-back-1-5-gw-us-expansion/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 13:01
Ethereum ETFs Outperform Bitcoin For 7th Straight Day As Daily Inflows Hit $455M

Data shows the Ethereum spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have been on a streak of beating Bitcoin funds for an entire week now. Ethereum Has Outperformed Bitcoin In Spot ETF Netflows In a new post on X, institutional DeFi solutions provider Sentora (formerly IntoTheBlock) has talked about the latest trend in the Ethereum spot ETF netflow. […]
Bitcoinist2025/08/28 13:00
Starting from haircut, why can’t Bitcoin become a currency?

A little useless thought: Why will the price of Bitcoin rise steadily in the long run? And why Bitcoin may not be able to become the first currency? Let’s start with an interesting question: why are haircuts getting more and more expensive? The barbering industry has many unique characteristics. First, productivity is nearly impossible to improve. A haircut took 30 minutes in 1950, and it still takes 30 minutes today. While tools have improved, these improvements haven't significantly improved efficiency. Haircuts cannot be mass-produced and must be a one-on-one service. Machines cannot replace human labor. Haircuts cannot enjoy the convenience of globalization. We cannot send our hair to countries with cheap labor to get it cut and then send it back to be fixed. While factory production efficiency has likely increased more than 10 times since 1950 due to automation, informatization, and mechanization, the efficiency of hairdressing has not changed much. But the barber’s salary must keep up with the social average, otherwise no one will be willing to be a barber. (This will force the barber industry to transform, such as further improving efficiency with "10 yuan quick cuts" and justifying high-priced "styling" services, etc., but of course this is another topic.) This phenomenon is called "Baumol effect" or "Baumol's cost disease" in the field of economics. The same is true for rising gold prices. Technological advances have led to significant increases in industrial efficiency and lower commodity prices. In contrast, the production of US dollars is constrained by geological conditions, resulting in limited efficiency gains. Furthermore, mining is subject to policy restrictions. Don't forget that during the gold standard era, gold was indirectly used for pricing. When industrial technology advances faster, under the same conditions, 100 commodities and 100 units of gold were produced before, but after a period of time, 1,000 commodities are produced corresponding to 100 units of gold. The price of commodities falls, and in contrast, the price of gold rises. The rise in gold prices forced the United States to abandon the Bretton Woods system. (Yes, I think many of the existing explanations reverse causality.) After the 1970s, the average annual inflation rate in the United States remained at around 3%, while the price of gold rose from US$170 per ounce to more than US$3,000 today, far exceeding the annual compound interest rate of 3%. Why will the price of Bitcoin rise steadily in the long run? Yes, the same thing will happen with Bitcoin. Although Bitcoin mining relies on computing power, computing power may explode exponentially after breaking through a certain singularity. However, Bitcoin mining rewards are the result of competition among computing power, and the block time is constant at around 10 minutes due to difficulty adjustment. The most important thing is that the increase in computing power has no impact on the total amount of Bitcoin, which remains at 21 million. Therefore, when the continuously growing global legal currency issuance and the ever-increasing commodity production efficiency correspond to Bitcoin, which relies on algorithms to maintain a constant block time and total amount, the price of Bitcoin will only rise steadily in the long run, just like gold. Why can't Bitcoin be a currency? Similarly, similar to gold, Bitcoin cannot become a currency under the current credit economic system. The main reasons are as follows: 1) Deflation will be widespread. As mentioned earlier, as productivity increases, commodity prices will fall relative to the price of Bitcoin, so that a commodity originally worth 1 BTC may only be worth 0.5 BTC after a period of time. The problem is that in order to expand their scale, companies choose to borrow money, but because commodity prices have fallen compared to Bitcoin prices, the actual debt will increase and the burden will increase. 2) Price fluctuations make inflation and deflation unpredictable. This uncertainty can disrupt business production. Modern central banking systems have a range of sophisticated methods to stabilize inflation, ensuring predictable and consistent data, which is crucial. For example, why does hyperinflation in countries like Zimbabwe get higher and higher instead of staying at a relatively high level? Because what is really harmful is inflation that exceeds expectations. Because the government's inflation level changes continue to exceed original expectations, note that it is "continuously", so when everyone sets prices next time, they will further take into account the inflation costs they bear, turning it into a negative-sum game "prisoner's dilemma". This will eventually lead to more and more inflation. 3) The central bank cannot assume the role of lender of last resort. Because Bitcoin’s supply is limited, if it is used as a currency or a monetary anchor, banks cannot print money to lend to businesses in times of crisis, and thus cannot achieve a flexible money supply. This is also the main reason why the gold standard gradually faded out of history. Previously, MicroStrategy founder Saylor said that uselessness will become the future cyber age. This may be very difficult, so difficult that global wealth will reach its peak and no longer grow, and debt will no longer expand. Perhaps there will be an opportunity by then. But no matter what, the price of BTC will definitely rise in the long run.
PANews2025/08/28 13:00
House Party Protocol and Orbiter Finance Ally to Accelerate AI-Native Economy

House Party Protocol (HPP) and Orbiter Finance drive AI-native economy by enabling safe cross-chain transfer of $USDC, $ETH, $HPP and decentralized innovation.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/28 13:00
The whale address 0xa523 holds a total of 86,800 ETH, worth $298 million.

According to PANews on August 28, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale address 0xa523 continued to increase its ETH long position, currently holding a total of 86,845 ETH, with a total value of approximately US$297.7 million. The liquidation price of this position was US$4,342.8.
PANews2025/08/28 12:58
Bitcoin Asia 2025 Hit By Withdrawals As Hong Kong Officials Avoid Trump Connection: Report

A senior Hong Kong regulator and a lawmaker have pulled out of this week’s Bitcoin Asia conference. Their withdrawal came after they were reportedly advised to avoid interactions with Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump. Eric Yip Chee-hang, executive director of the HK Securities and Futures Commission, is no longer listed as a keynote speaker. Legislator Johnny Ng Kit-chong, a technology entrepreneur, was also removed from the agenda. Both names had appeared on the site in mid-July, shortly after organisers announced Eric Trump’s participation. Instead of Yip, Clarence Shen, an SFC manager who oversees fintech policy, will represent the regulator at the two-day event. Absences At Bitcoin Asia Linked To Official Guidance On Crypto Caution Eric Trump is scheduled to appear in Hong Kong on Friday for two sessions titled “All in on Bitcoin” and “Bitcoin Takes Over the World.” He is co-founder of mining venture American Bitcoin and has been involved in World Liberty Financial, a Trump family-backed project focused on digital assets. SCMP reported Wednesday that Ng said his withdrawal was linked to personal matters that clashed with the conference agenda. Meanwhile, the SFC described Yip’s absence as the result of a business trip. Further, the report said officials had been advised to keep a low profile on crypto issues. In particular, they were urged to be cautious when stablecoins and cross-border capital flows are under scrutiny. The guidance came ahead of the conference, which is being held in Hong Kong for the second time since last year as the city continues its push to establish itself as a hub for digital assets. US Tariffs On Hong Kong Imports Add Pressure Amid Escalating Trade Dispute Lau Siu-kai, a consultant to the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies, said the move aimed to avoid perceptions of cooperation with Donald Trump. Further, he noted that the Trump family’s involvement in crypto businesses has previously drawn criticism. In particular, critics argue it blurs the line between personal interests and public roles. Bitcoin Asia, organized by BTC Inc, is one of the largest industry gatherings worldwide. The event attracts investors, miners and policymakers from across the region. The conference comes as Hong Kong balances its ambitions to grow as a digital asset hub with the political realities of strained China-US relations. The timing shows the sensitivity of today’s political climate. Since his return to the White House in January, Donald Trump has placed crypto at the center of his economic agenda. Moreover, he has unveiled new regulations that supporters believe could transform the US into the “crypto capital of the planet.” At the same time, his administration has intensified trade tensions. Specifically, Washington has imposed tariffs of up to 145% on Hong Kong imports. As a result, the city now sits at the center of the latest phase of the tariff war between the US and China
CryptoNews2025/08/28 12:56
Paraguay’s Astounding $6M Investment Fuels Innovation

The post Paraguay’s Astounding $6M Investment Fuels Innovation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polkadot Tokenized Shares: Paraguay’s Astounding $6M Investment Fuels Innovation Skip to content Home Crypto News Polkadot Tokenized Shares: Paraguay’s Astounding $6M Investment Fuels Innovation Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/polkadot-tokenized-shares-paraguay/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 12:56
Hut 8 secured $330 million in credit from Two Prime and Coinbase and currently holds over 10,000 Bitcoins

PANews reported on August 28th that cryptocurrency mining company Hut 8, according to The Miner Mag, has secured $330 million in credit to build four large-scale infrastructure projects in the United States, expanding its capacity by a total of 1.53GW. These projects, located in Louisiana, Texas, and Illinois, range in size from 50MW to 1,000MW. The financing includes a $200 million revolving credit line with Two Prime and a $130 million extension of credit from Coinbase, with an average cost of 8.4%. Hut 8 has also launched a $1 billion equity offering and is in talks with banks for project financing. The company currently holds over 10,000 bitcoins, valued at approximately $1.2 billion, as a liquidity reserve.
PANews2025/08/28 12:52
Expert’s Price Prediction Ahead Of Sept. 1 Launch

The post Expert’s Price Prediction Ahead Of Sept. 1 Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ronaldo is an experienced crypto enthusiast dedicated to the nascent and ever-evolving industry. With over five years of extensive research and unwavering dedication, he has cultivated a profound interest in the world of cryptocurrencies. Ronaldo’s journey began with a spark of curiosity, which soon transformed into a deep passion for understanding the intricacies of this groundbreaking technology. Driven by an insatiable thirst for knowledge, Ronaldo has delved into the depths of the crypto space, exploring its various facets, from blockchain fundamentals to market trends and investment strategies. His tireless exploration and commitment to staying up-to-date with the latest developments have granted him a unique perspective on the industry. One of Ronaldo’s defining areas of expertise lies in technical analysis. He firmly believes that studying charts and deciphering price movements provides valuable insights into the market. Ronaldo recognizes that patterns exist within the chaos of crypto charts, and by utilizing technical analysis tools and indicators, he can unlock hidden opportunities and make informed investment decisions. His dedication to mastering this analytical approach has allowed him to navigate the volatile crypto market with confidence and precision. Ronaldo’s commitment to his craft goes beyond personal gain. He is passionate about sharing his knowledge and insights with others, empowering them to make well-informed decisions in the crypto space. Ronaldo’s writing is a testament to his dedication, providing readers with meaningful analysis and up-to-date news. He strives to offer a comprehensive understanding of the crypto industry, helping readers navigate its complexities and seize opportunities. Outside of the crypto realm, Ronaldo enjoys indulging in other passions. As an avid sports fan, he finds joy in watching exhilarating sporting events, witnessing the triumphs and challenges of athletes pushing their limits. Furthermore, His passion for languages extends beyond mere communication; he aspires to master German, French, Italian, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 12:52
