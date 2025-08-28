2025-08-29 Friday

Market Recovery Picks — MAGACOIN FINANCE Poised for 25x vs Ethereum & PEPE

The post Market Recovery Picks — MAGACOIN FINANCE Poised for 25x vs Ethereum & PEPE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After months of high rallies and steep falls, the cryptocurrency market is stabilizing. As the entire market takes a breather, investors and traders are asking what the best crypto to buy now as recovery takes shape. As in all cycles, the popular attention is turned to established tokens with outsized market caps. However, analysts say a mix of established tokens and emerging players is the most strategic investment play. From Ethereum’s institutional-led growth, PEPE’s meme energy, and MAGACOIN FINANCE’s surging momentum, here are the five tokens analysts are picking as the best choice for the upcoming bull cycle. 1. MAGACOIN FINANCE: The Rising Wildcard With markets showing early signs of recovery, investors are scanning for the best crypto to buy now. Among the most talked-about picks is MAGACOIN FINANCE, tipped for up to 25x ROI in the next cycle. Analysts say the project is different from the meme tokens that emerge every market cycle. They note MAGACOIN FINANCE has a surging momentum that has gone beyond regular investors to renowned whale investors who often move the market with their trades. At the same time, analysts’ coverage is growing, which has since spurred a sense of urgency in investors still on the sideline. Those who spot breakout altcoins say MAGACOIN FINANCE has all it takes to outperform the market in the upcoming bull cycle. For investors seeking something fresh beyond established names, it is quickly becoming a standout choice. Touted as One of the Best Altcoins to Buy by Analysts Touted as one of the best altcoins to buy by crypto analysts, MAGACOIN FINANCE is earning that title through its unique mix of credibility and upside potential. Its presale is attracting strong demand from long-term holders who value security, team transparency, and a roadmap built for serious scalability in 2025 and…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/28 13:22
Bitcoin Swift Gains Buzz as Ethereum Hits New All Time High Above 4900 USD

The post Bitcoin Swift Gains Buzz as Ethereum Hits New All Time High Above 4900 USD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Bitcoin Swift Gains Buzz as Ethereum Hits New All Time High Above 4900 USD appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ethereum has surged to fresh highs, surpassing $4,878–$4,900 in late August 2025 and outpacing Bitcoin with a 250% rally since April. Spot Ether ETF inflows have reached records, including $1 billion in a single day, pushing ETH’s market cap to new milestones. Bitcoin, meanwhile, is consolidating near its highs as investors rotate into ETH. Analysts are already forecasting ETH to rise above $7,000 in the months ahead, provided inflows continue.  Yet, while ETH and BTC are showing institutional strength, neither is paying investors directly. That is where Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) changes the game. With $1.3 million raised, 5,500+ users onboard, and an early launch confirmed for August 30, BTC3 is rewriting what a presale can offer. Ethereum and Bitcoin Impress, BTC3 Pays Now ETH is leading altcoin momentum while BTC maintains its role as the dominant store-of-value asset. Both remain attractive, but their value is tied to market flows and macro conditions. BTC3 is already rewarding its investors. At $7 per token in Stage 7, the presale has delivered 166% staking payouts in Phase 6, and the APY for the final stage has been boosted to 300%. With less than three days left before launch, the opportunity is closing fast. For those who want both growth and immediate returns, BTC3 stands out. Tokenomics: Built for Fairness and Growth BTC3’s tokenomics are designed to reward the community rather than concentrate supply in the hands of insiders. Out of a total 45 million BTC3 tokens: 50% (22.5M) goes to Proof-of-Yield rewards 30% (13.5M) is reserved for presale participants 15% (6.75M) strengthens liquidity pools 5% (2.25M) is allocated to team and reserves This breakdown ensures the majority of tokens directly power…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/28 13:16
50% Staff Cut, Founders Exit

The post 50% Staff Cut, Founders Exit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Sandbox Undergoes Drastic Restructuring: 50% Staff Cut, Founders Exit Skip to content Home Crypto News The Sandbox Undergoes Drastic Restructuring: 50% Staff Cut, Founders Exit Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/the-sandbox-restructuring/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/28 13:14
Bitcoin Price Prediction: $219M Floods Into Bitcoin ETFs – Institutions Quietly Preparing for a Run to $1 Million

Bitcoin Price Prediction: $219M Floods Into Bitcoin ETFs – Institutions Quietly Preparing for a Run to $1 Million

Bitcoin ETFs gained $219M in inflows as institutions return, fueling predictions of a breakout toward $130K and beyond.
Coinstats 2025/08/28 13:13
SHIBA INU, PEPE & Stellar (XLM) Top Picks

The post SHIBA INU, PEPE & Stellar (XLM) Top Picks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Finding high-upside digital assets under $1 remains a top priority for traders looking for the next breakout. Analysts are pointing toward Shiba Inu, Stellar, PEPE, Dogecoin, and MAGACOIN Finance as standout options. Here’s a closer look at why these altcoins are attracting attention. Shiba Inu: “Tik Tak… Time is Running Out” TradingView analyst Hamidemo has warned that time may be running out to accumulate Shiba Inu (SHIB) at its current levels. After more than a year of consolidation inside a triangular pattern, SHIB is approaching a technical squeeze that could drive a major breakout. Currently priced at $0.00001246, SHIB has lagged Bitcoin’s growth, but projections suggest it could surge more than 500% to near $0.000078. Some forecasts go further, placing SHIB as high as $0.000115 if momentum carries. Market watchers stress that while few eyes are on SHIB now, its accumulation phase could fuel one of the strongest meme coin rallies once the breakout arrives. Stellar (XLM) Holds Its Edge in Payments At $0.394, Stellar (XLM) has posted a 77% gain over the past two months, outperforming several Layer 1 rivals. Known for its speed and affordability, Stellar continues to advance its goal of simplifying cross-border transactions. Institutions and retail users alike see XLM as a bridge for real-world finance, especially as global adoption of blockchain-based payments expands. Despite short-term shifts toward Bitcoin dominance, Stellar’s foundation and past performance suggest that renewed demand could place it firmly back on traders’ radar when market sentiment rotates back to altcoins. PEPE Sees Accumulation Despite Price Dips PEPE, trading at $0.00001048, has faced recent price declines but continues to enjoy active community backing. Exchange reserves are falling, with tokens being moved into long-term storage — a sign of confidence among holders. Large wallets have also been adding to their positions, showing belief in…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/28 13:11
bearish setup emerges, derivatives decline

The post bearish setup emerges, derivatives decline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin price remains in a technical bear market after falling by 55% from the highest level in November last year. Technicals and derivative market data point to more downside in the coming days. Summary Dogecoin price could be at risk as demand in the futures market drops. The futures open interest has dropped by almost 40% from its highest point in July. DOGE has formed a bearish pennant pattern on the three-day chart timeframe. Dogecoin (DOGE) price was trading at $0.2200 on Aug. 27 as it continues to underperform popular coins like Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) that are hovering close to their all-time high.  Derivatives data point to weak Dogecoin demand Dogecoin demand has slumped in the past few weeks. This could be because investors are focusing on Ethereum, Bitcoin, and other top-performing coins. Also, it could be because Dogecoin lacks a clear catalyst to boost its performance. CoinGlass data shows that DOGE’s futures open interest has been dwindling since July. It recently peaked at $5.3 billion on July 22 and has now fallen by almost 40%.  Futures open interest is an important metric that tracks outstanding futures contracts that are open and not settled or closed. Falling open interest is a sign of low demand and liquidity. DOGE futures open interest | Source: CoinGlass  Another sign of low Dogecoin demand is the current volume in the derivatives market. CoinGlass data show that the volume traded today stood at $4.7 billion, down from last month’s high of $14.5 billion. Dogecoin price technical analysis  DOGE price chart | Source: crypto.news The three-day time frame chart shows that the DOGE price could be at risk of more downside, potentially to the year-to-date low of $0.1360. Dogecoin price is slowly forming a symmetrical triangle whose two lines are about to converge. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/28 13:08
U.S. Treasury Crypto Sanctions Target $600K DPRK Scheme Backed by Chinese Front

TLDR: Treasury imposed fresh crypto sanctions on DPRK-linked actors accused of funneling funds into weapons programs. A Russian national and DPRK consular official moved $600K in crypto, triggering new U.S. sanctions. A Chinese front company earned $1M for DPRK entities through IT workers, Treasury reported. The new crypto sanctions expand U.S. efforts to block DPRK’s [...] The post U.S. Treasury Crypto Sanctions Target $600K DPRK Scheme Backed by Chinese Front appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi 2025/08/28 13:08
LINK sees 5% hike after Bitwise bets big on Chainlink with new ETF filing

The post LINK sees 5% hike after Bitwise bets big on Chainlink with new ETF filing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitwise has filed for the first U.S Chainlink ETF, with the same intended to bring institutional exposure to LINK amid rising demand and regulatory scrutiny. Bitwise Asset Management is in the news today after bringing Chainlink [LINK] to traditional investors. It has done so by filing to launch a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused solely on the cryptocurrency oracle platform’s native token. According to the filing with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the proposed Bitwise Chainlink ETF would use Coinbase Custody as its designated custodian and facilitate in-kind creation and redemption of LINK. This would also enable investors to buy and sell shares directly with the token. However, details such as the fund’s ticker, listing exchange, and management fees have not yet been disclosed. The filing marks a historic first for U.S ETFs. Especially since no ETF has previously been proposed that tracks Chainlink’s native token – LINK. As it stands, Bitwise Asset Management has submitted a Form S-1 with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission, outlining the structure and purpose of the fund. However, the process is far from complete. This is because the firm must submit additional documentation, known as Form 19b-4, to formally initiate the SEC’s approval process. This could take several months depending on regulatory review and market conditions. How will it affect LINK? Needless to say, the Bitwise Chainlink ETF holds considerable significance for the crypto industry. The ETF could legitimize institutional demand for LINK, a token largely driven until now by retail and DeFi markets. Should the SEC grant approval, the ETF would open the door for pension funds, hedge funds, and other large-scale investors to gain exposure to Chainlink in a compliant, mainstream investment format. In fact, analysts believe that this could increase the token’s liquidity and potentially contribute…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/28 13:07
Ethereum Game Football.fun Market Cap Jumps 10 Fold in Two Weeks

The post Ethereum Game Football.fun Market Cap Jumps 10 Fold in Two Weeks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Football.fun, a new Ethereum layer-2 platform, enables users to trade soccer player shares, blending fantasy sports with cryptocurrency, and has seen rapid growth and significant returns for early adopters. The game was launched on Coinbase’s Ethereum layer-2 network, Base, and is rapidly gaining popularity among crypto enthusiasts. An Ethereum-Based Soccer Game The platform allows users to trade shares in professional soccer players, earning rewards based on real-world performance. Since its launch, the platform has grown rapidly, with its market capitalization jumping from $6 million to over $65 million in two weeks. The game combines elements of fantasy sports, trading cards, and crypto assets. Users can buy shares in top soccer talents like Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé. They participate in biweekly tournaments where real-world performance determines rewards. Full step-by-step guide with screenshots: ➞ How to send money to your FDF Pro Account: https://t.co/mNlwjOS78d➞ How to transfer Gold to USDC on FDF Pro: https://t.co/3kW7scCkly — Football.Fun (@footballdotfun) August 10, 2025 Shares act as crypto tokens. Players can speculate on their future value by buying or selling them. The in-game currency, GOLD, is pegged 1:1 to the stablecoin USDC. Shares can be purchased on the open market using GOLD or through packs, which are acquired with Tournament Points (TP) earned in contests. Gameplay Mechanics and Rewards Within two weeks, the platform recorded a peak daily trading volume above $15 million and a TVL of $100 million. Over 12,000 depositors joined, holding more than 3 million GOLD. Shares are priced by market demand, with top players like Yamal and Mbappé valued at $1.61 and $1.22, respectively. Players use their shares to create squads for tournaments. Performance metrics such as goals, assists, and saves contribute to scores. Points can also be subtracted for mistakes, such as own goals. Each share comes with a limited…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/28 13:05
Canada's First Spot XRP ETF Jumps Nearly 38% Since Launch

The post Canada’s First Spot XRP ETF Jumps Nearly 38% Since Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins North America’s first spot XRP exchange-traded fund is delivering strong returns despite ongoing market volatility. The Evolve XRP ETF (XRP.U), listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, closed Tuesday at $13.53, up 3.2% on the day and 37.6% higher since its June 18 debut. On Wednesday it closed at $13.51. The product, launched by Evolve Funds Group, is the second spot XRP ETF worldwide, following Brazil’s Hashdex fund. ETF Options and Fees Evolve offers the ETF in multiple versions, including CAD-hedged (XRPP) and CAD non-hedged (XRPP.B), with management fees capped at 0.89%. While the fund initially tracked XRP’s choppy performance, recent gains have shifted investor sentiment in its favor. U.S. Approval on the Horizon Attention now turns to the United States, where several asset managers—including Franklin Templeton, WisdomTree, Grayscale, 21Shares, CoinShares, Canary, and Bitwise—are awaiting decisions on their own spot XRP ETF filings. Bloomberg Intelligence analysts estimate a 95% chance of approval this year, with key deadlines between October 18 and October 25. If greenlit, the funds would list on Cboe’s BZX Exchange, potentially accelerating institutional adoption and adding momentum to XRP’s market performance. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/08/28 13:03
