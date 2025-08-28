2025-08-29 Friday

Analysts See 44% Q4 Gain

Analysts See 44% Q4 Gain

The post Analysts See 44% Q4 Gain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Bitcoin may be setting up for a strong year-end rally, with analysts suggesting average gains of around 44% in the final quarter could push prices toward $160,000 by Christmas. Network economist Timothy Peterson shared research this week showing that historically, Bitcoin has delivered positive returns in Q4 roughly 70% of the time. “Exactly four months until Christmas. How does Bitcoin fare during this time? Up 70% of the time. Average gain +44%,” he wrote on X. That level of upside would see BTC/USD climb from its current $111,148 to around $160,000 by late December, according to Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView data. September: Traditionally Bitcoin’s Weakest Month While September has historically been Bitcoin’s weakest month—never finishing more than 8% higher—Peterson remains optimistic. He argued that several past years, such as 2017, 2018, 2020, and 2022, were outliers and not directly comparable to current conditions. Excluding those, the data skews toward “positive yet less volatile performance.” Traders See Long-Term Upside Other analysts are also downplaying Bitcoin’s recent weakness, which pushed prices to their lowest levels since early July. Trader Donny noted that Bitcoin is “frontrunning” the usual September dip, comparing current action to the 2017 bull market. He also highlighted Bitcoin’s tendency to mirror gold’s trajectory after periods of lag, a correlation that has remained intact in recent years. With institutional flows steady and macro uncertainty still favoring hard assets, many see the current pullback as a pause before a potential Q4 rally—keeping the possibility of a $160,000 Bitcoin by Christmas on the table. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making…
How OTC Token Deals Stack the Crypto Game Against Retail Traders

How OTC Token Deals Stack the Crypto Game Against Retail Traders

The post How OTC Token Deals Stack the Crypto Game Against Retail Traders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto funds and market makers are buying tokens at steep discounts through private over-the-counter deals and hedging them with shorts, locking in double-digit returns while retail traders take the risk. Venture capitalists, funds and market makers can often secure allocations at roughly a 30% discount with three- to four-month vesting, then hedge by shorting the same amount on perpetual futures markets, according to Jelle Buth, co-founder of market maker Enflux.  This structure largely guarantees profits that can annualize to as much as 60%-120%, regardless of where the token price moves. Buth said Enflux also participates in such deals, describing them as a popular practice for projects to raise capital and for investors to lock in returns. Retail traders who are excluded from these arrangements bear the selling pressure when hedges and unlocks hit the market. “I would never want to be retail again,” Buth told Cointelegraph. Token access is different for insiders when compared to retail traders. How OTC token deals work for funds and market makers Over-the-counter (OTC) deals naturally tilt the market against retail traders, not only because of the selling pressure that impacts token prices, but also because they lack the transparency for a general investor to make informed decisions, Buth said. Here’s how a sample OTC deal could play out.  An institutional investor partakes in a $500,000 deal as part of a $10 million raise. The investment is conducted through a token purchase at a 30% discount with a four-month vesting period. To hedge against price volatility, the investor opens an equal-sized short perp on futures markets. The price swings are offset, while the built-in discount locks in their profit once the tokens unlock. Because the 30% gain is realized over four months, the returns annualize to 90% APY. In traditional finance, companies must disclose fundraising…
XRP ETF Timeline 2025 | Key Investor Insights Before Next Filing Deadline

XRP ETF Timeline 2025 | Key Investor Insights Before Next Filing Deadline

The post XRP ETF Timeline 2025 | Key Investor Insights Before Next Filing Deadline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Stay updated on the XRP ETF timeline for 2025. Learn what investors need to know ahead of the next filing deadline and how it could impact the crypto market. The SEC is working through a packed queue of XRP ETF proposals from major issuers, with key rulings stacked across October. Confidence has improved since Ripple’s legal win in August, and many investors now see a clear path for regulated XRP exposure. ProShares already broke ground with the first XRP-linked ETF, while a wave of spot funds is lined up behind it. If approvals land, XRP could join Bitcoin and Ethereum in the mainstream ETF arena and invite new institutional flows. As capital scans for high-upside plays during this window, early-stage opportunities are drawing attention too. MAGACOIN FINANCE has raised $12.5 million in record time, a signal that investors are positioning before major listings open wider access. First XRP ETF Already Trading ProShares launched the Ultra XRP ETF on NYSE Arca on July 18, delivering 2x exposure to XRP futures. That milestone set the stage for spot applications from household-name managers. Spot XRP ETF Filings — Key October Deadlines A dense cluster of spot decisions is due in October 2025: Oct 18 – Grayscale XRP Trust conversion Oct 19 – 21Shares Core XRP Trust Oct 20 – Bitwise Oct 24 – Canary Capital Oct 25 – WisdomTree; Franklin Templeton; CoinShares Each aims to offer direct, regulated XRP exposure similar to approved Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs. Additional Proposals Still in Review RexShares, in partnership with Osprey Funds, submitted an XRP ETF earlier this year but had its July 25 date delayed. Volatility Shares is seeking both a 1x XRP futures ETF and a 2x leveraged product; those timelines were also pushed back. Rising Opportunity: Scarcity Before Listings Mid-article spotlight:…
Bitcoin Price Astounding Surge: BTC Rockets Above $112,000

Bitcoin Price Astounding Surge: BTC Rockets Above $112,000

The post Bitcoin Price Astounding Surge: BTC Rockets Above $112,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Price Astounding Surge: BTC Rockets Above $112,000 Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Price Astounding Surge: BTC Rockets Above $112,000 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-price-surge-4/
Stablecoins Offer Beijing What e-CNY Can’t in Cross-Border Use, Economist Says

Stablecoins Offer Beijing What e-CNY Can’t in Cross-Border Use, Economist Says

The post Stablecoins Offer Beijing What e-CNY Can’t in Cross-Border Use, Economist Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Good Morning, Asia. Here’s what’s making news in the markets: Welcome to Asia Morning Briefing, a daily summary of top stories during U.S. hours and an overview of market moves and analysis. For a detailed overview of U.S. markets, see CoinDesk’s Crypto Daybook Americas. China’s growing focus on stablecoins is less about embracing crypto and more about defending its currency from U.S. dollar dominance, says Dr. Vera Yuen of Hong Kong University’s Business School, who argues the shift highlights offshore opportunities but also deep domestic limits. Beijing’s shift comes as Washington moved first to create a regulatory framework for the stablecoin industry in the U.S. Reuters recently reported that China’s State Council is reviewing a roadmap for yuan-backed stablecoins later this month, with Hong Kong and Shanghai expected to fast-track adoption. In an earlier interview, Animoca Group president Evan Auyang told CoinDesk the trigger was the U.S. GENIUS Act, which cements dollar-pegged tokens as part of global finance. He said the law is “pressuring China to act a lot faster,” pushing Beijing to consider stablecoins not as speculative instruments, as once described by the People’s Bank of China, but as necessary infrastructure to keep pace in global trade and settlement. Yuen said the government first prioritized the e-CNY, its Central Bank Digital Currency, because it offered control, traceability, and seigniorage profits — features that regulators valued over those of privately issued tokens. But she noted that stablecoins have a clear edge in international use. “Many CBDCs are developed for domestic use, so for international use of CBDCs, there is a big problem of interoperability of different systems. Stablecoins are designed to be used internationally, so it can be a better option for cross-border transactions,” she told CoinDesk. “Focusing on stablecoins allows China to respond proactively to global regulatory debates and…
France: A Former Crypto Trader Kidnapped, His Kidnappers Demanded 10,000 Euros

France: A Former Crypto Trader Kidnapped, His Kidnappers Demanded 10,000 Euros

Crypto everywhere, cheap ransom, and an ex-trader freed at dawn: France invents discount kidnapping. Who will be the next digital wallet? L’article France: A Former Crypto Trader Kidnapped, His Kidnappers Demanded 10,000 Euros est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Yellen Warns Against Trump’s Fed Dismissal Attempt

Yellen Warns Against Trump’s Fed Dismissal Attempt

The post Yellen Warns Against Trump’s Fed Dismissal Attempt appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Federal Reserve under threat, potential market destabilization, leadership conflict. Yellen warns of crisis in confidence globally. Bitcoin, Ethereum could rise on U.S. policy credibility fears. Former President Donald Trump has allegedly dismissed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, igniting a legal and political controversy that threatens the Fed’s independence and economic stability. The potential destabilization could affect global markets, leading to volatility in USD-related assets and influencing Bitcoin and Ethereum as potential safe havens. Trump’s Alleged Fed Interference Sparks Global Concerns Allegations that former President Trump sought to dismiss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell were made, reportedly to influence monetary policy. This action was heavily criticized by former U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, highlighting the potential collapse of monetary policy credibility. Concerns over destabilization have emerged due to potential interference with the Fed’s independence. The controversy poses threats to market stability globally and U.S. policy credibility. Yellen has urged Congress and the financial industry to oppose this alleged dismissal attempt, emphasizing a need to maintain the Fed’s independence. Market participants are already showing concern over volatility prospects, with stocks and dollar-backed assets under scrutiny, while cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum might attract safe-haven flows. “Trump claims to have ‘dismissed’ Powell with ‘just cause,’ this move is not only illegal but also extremely dangerous. This is a direct attempt to politicize the Federal Reserve, it is a threat to its leadership, and it is an attempt to force monetary policy to bend to the will of the president. This action could end the Fed’s independence— and what will follow is the collapse of U.S. monetary policy credibility at home and abroad.” Crypto Markets Watch: Bitcoin and Ethereum’s Potential Surge Did you know? Historical instances of political interference with the Federal Reserve, such as during the 1970s Nixon era, have led…
Enterprise AI’s Breakthrough: Maisa AI Secures $25M to Conquer the 95% Failure Rate with Agentic Solutions

Enterprise AI’s Breakthrough: Maisa AI Secures $25M to Conquer the 95% Failure Rate with Agentic Solutions

BitcoinWorld Enterprise AI’s Breakthrough: Maisa AI Secures $25M to Conquer the 95% Failure Rate with Agentic Solutions In a world where digital innovation often promises boundless potential, from decentralized finance to cutting-edge artificial intelligence, the reality can sometimes fall short of expectations. Just as navigating the crypto markets requires a keen eye for reliability and verifiable outcomes, enterprises venturing into AI are encountering a stark challenge: a staggering 95% enterprise AI failure rate for generative AI pilots. This alarming statistic, revealed by MIT’s NANDA initiative, highlights a critical need for solutions that can deliver on AI’s promise without the pervasive issues of unreliability and opacity. Enter Maisa AI, a year-old startup that has just secured a significant $25 million seed round to revolutionize how businesses adopt and trust AI. Why is Enterprise AI Struggling with a 95% Failure Rate? The promise of generative AI to transform business operations has led to widespread experimentation, yet most companies find their pilot projects falling flat. The core issue lies in the nature of current AI systems, which often operate as ‘opaque black boxes.’ This lack of transparency makes it incredibly difficult for organizations to trust AI with critical tasks, leading to high rates of hallucinations and unpredictable outputs. As Maisa AI CEO David Villalón notes, the challenge isn’t just about generating responses, but about ensuring those responses are reliable and auditable. Imagine reviewing ‘three months of work done in five minutes’ and needing to verify its accuracy; the human effort required becomes unfeasible. This fundamental flaw in current enterprise AI deployments is what Maisa AI aims to address head-on, focusing on building systems that are not only intelligent but also accountable. Maisa AI’s Vision: Pioneering Accountable Agentic AI Rather than abandoning AI, the most forward-thinking organizations are now exploring agentic AI systems. These systems are designed to learn, adapt, and be supervised, moving beyond simple response generation to building robust, verifiable processes. Maisa AI’s approach, centered on ‘chain-of-work,’ uses AI to construct the execution process itself, ensuring a structured and auditable pathway to results. This is a significant departure from ‘vibe coding’ platforms, which primarily focus on using AI to build the responses directly. With its new $25 million seed round, Maisa AI has launched Maisa Studio, a model-agnostic, self-serve platform that empowers users to deploy digital workers trainable with natural language. This platform is built on the premise that true enterprise automation demands accountable AI agents, a critical differentiator in a market flooded with less reliable solutions. Beyond Rules: Unlocking Advanced AI Automation with Trust Maisa AI is redefining AI automation by focusing on trustworthiness and accountability. Its proprietary systems, HALP (Human-Augmented LLM Processing) and KPU (Knowledge Processing Unit), are at the heart of this innovation. HALP works like a student at a blackboard, engaging users to understand their needs while the digital workers meticulously outline each step of the process. This interactive method ensures human oversight and clarifies the AI’s intended actions. The KPU is a deterministic system specifically engineered to limit hallucinations, a common pitfall in generative AI. By prioritizing these technical challenges, Maisa AI has developed a solution that resonates deeply with companies needing to apply AI to critical, high-stakes tasks. Clients in sectors like banking, car manufacturing, and energy are already leveraging Maisa AI in production, showcasing its ability to unlock productivity gains without the rigid, predefined rules or extensive manual programming typically associated with traditional Robotic Process Automation (RPA). Furthermore, Maisa AI offers flexible deployment options, including secure cloud or on-premise solutions, catering to diverse enterprise needs. Fueling Growth: Maisa AI’s Strategic Funding and Expansion The $25 million seed round, led by European VC firm Creandum, underscores the market’s confidence in Maisa AI’s unique vision. This substantial investment follows a $5 million pre-seed round last December, which saw participation from San Francisco-based venture firms NFX and Village Global. Notably, U.S. firm Forgepoint Capital International also joined this new round via its European joint venture with Spanish bank Banco Santander, highlighting Maisa AI’s appeal for regulated sectors demanding high levels of security and compliance. With dual headquarters in Valencia and San Francisco, Maisa AI is strategically positioned for global expansion. The company plans to significantly grow its team from 35 to 65 people by the first quarter of 2026 to meet escalating demand. As CEO David Villalón observed regarding the ‘AI framework gold rush,’ a ‘quick start’ can quickly turn into a ‘long nightmare’ without reliability and auditability. Maisa AI aims to differentiate itself from competitors like CrewAI and other workflow automation products by focusing on complex use cases that demand accountability from non-technical users. The startup anticipates rapid growth as it begins serving its waiting list later this year, with Villalón confidently stating, ‘We are going to show the market that there is a company that is delivering what has been promised, and that it’s working.’ The Future of Enterprise AI: Trust and Accountability Maisa AI’s successful funding round and innovative approach mark a pivotal moment in the evolution of enterprise AI. By tackling the critical issue of the 95% AI failure rate with a commitment to accountable, agentic systems, Maisa AI is paving the way for a new era of trust and reliability in artificial intelligence. Their focus on ‘chain-of-work,’ human-augmented processing, and deterministic knowledge units ensures that digital workers can be deployed with confidence, even in the most sensitive and regulated environments. As businesses continue to seek transformative productivity gains, Maisa AI stands ready to deliver on the true promise of AI, ensuring that innovation is matched with verifiable results and unwavering accountability. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models features. This post Enterprise AI’s Breakthrough: Maisa AI Secures $25M to Conquer the 95% Failure Rate with Agentic Solutions first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
