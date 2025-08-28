MEXC-pörssi
Circle, Paxos pilot verification system to fight fake stablecoins
Circle and Paxos are testing a new system that embeds proof-of-issuer credentials into stablecoin transactions, tackling counterfeit risks.
FIGHT
$0.0005652
+4.22%
Crypto.news
2025/08/28 13:55
Aave launches Horizon, an institutional RWA-backed stablecoin market
Aave Labs launches Horizon, a lending platform bridging real-world assets and stablecoins within DeFi.
REAL
$0.05775
-0.25%
DEFI
$0.001685
+1.87%
AAVE
$315.86
-2.25%
Crypto.news
2025/08/28 13:50
Box, Inc. ($BOX) Stock: Q2 2026 Earnings Beat with AI Expansion Driving Growth
TLDR Box Inc. shares at $32.25 after Q2 2026 results with EPS of $0.33, topping guidance. Revenue grew 9% year-over-year to $294M, supported by AI adoption. Operating margin reached 28.6%, gross margin held at 81.4%. Company raised FY26 guidance to $1.17B–$1.175B revenue. AI partnerships with OpenAI and Anthropic drive customer growth. Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) [...] The post Box, Inc. ($BOX) Stock: Q2 2026 Earnings Beat with AI Expansion Driving Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
AI
$0.1276
+0.55%
Coincentral
2025/08/28 13:48
The Ultimate SOON Airdrop Guide On Simpfor.fun
The post The Ultimate SOON Airdrop Guide On Simpfor.fun appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unlock Your Fortune: The Ultimate SOON Airdrop Guide On Simpfor.fun Skip to content Home Crypto News Unlock Your Fortune: The Ultimate SOON Airdrop Guide on Simpfor.fun Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/soon-airdrop-simpfor-fun/
FUN
$0.009439
-1.05%
COM
$0.018985
+3.74%
SOON
$0.2544
-0.35%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 13:47
Ethereum ETFs Top BTC For 7 Days In Row As Inflows At $455M
The post Ethereum ETFs Top BTC For 7 Days In Row As Inflows At $455M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum ETFs Top BTC For 7 Days In Row As Inflows At $455M Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-etfs-bitcoin-7th-daily-inflows-hit-455m/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 13:46
A Dynamic Day With The Yankees And Mets In A Playoff Race
The post A Dynamic Day With The Yankees And Mets In A Playoff Race appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. It would be accurate to describe the opening weeks of August as dog days for both the Yankees and Mets and the two teams in baseball’s market experienced various lows, resulting in the Blue Jays and Phillies gaining some semi-comfortable distance atop the AL East and NL East. During the period of Aug. 1-10, the Yankees dropped seven of nine, losing three excruciating games in Miami and Texas, resulting in a change in the closer from Devin Williams to David Bednar and some pointed criticism from various former players ahead of the first Old-Timer’s Day game since 2019 on Aug. 9. During the span of July 28-Aug. 15, the Mets were losers of 13 of 15 games, resulting in them going from holding a 1 1/2 game lead over the Phillies to facing a six-game deficit. Nine losses were by three runs or less, including walk off losses in San Diego and Milwaukee and being two outs away from being no-hit in by Cleveland on Aug. 6. These dreary events occurred at different times within the New York city limits because it is rare the teams are home at the same time. The Mets hosted the Braves Aug. 12-14 while the Yankees played the Twins at home Aug. 11-13, but the Yankees did not schedule a day game for the getaway game, so the teams played at the same time after lengthy rain delays pushed back the first pitch roughly two hours. Recently the Yankees and Mets appeared to be steadying things or improving their situations and observers got…
K
$0.1949
+0.15%
SIX
$0.02184
-0.95%
CITY
$1.0134
+0.30%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 13:45
Bitplanet Launches Korea’s First Bitcoin Treasury, Plans $40M BTC Purchase
The post Bitplanet Launches Korea’s First Bitcoin Treasury, Plans $40M BTC Purchase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korea’s Bitplanet has announced plans to establish the nation’s first institutional-grade Bitcoin treasury. This comes after it secured $40 million in fresh capital to fund this BTC corporate strategy. Bitplanet to Establish Korea’s First Institutional Bitcoin Treasury Speaking at Bitcoin Asia 2025, Paul Lee, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Lobo Ventures, revealed plans to establish a new Bitcoin treasury firm, Bitplanet. He shared that the firm will formally allocate $40 million to acquire BTC as part of its treasury plan. He described the initiative as a move to build an institutional-grade custody and asset management platform. This would position the firm as South Korea’s first global institutional BTC financial company. In his remarks, Lee emphasized the company’s streamlined financial structure. He also noted that the move was executed without incurring debt. “Just two days ago, our investor consortium acquired 62% of SGA, a CoStack-listed SI provider, giving us full board control. Within two weeks, we will rebrand it as Bitplanet and immediately deploy over $40 million into our Bitcoin strategy,” Lee said. This approach, he argued, gives the company the flexibility and strength to grow without the financial burden of leverage. The funds will be deployed on the first day of launch. SGA’s rebranding as Bitplanet represents a more significant move towards the use of cryptocurrencies and blockchain adoption. The move comes through a third-party share placement, with Asia Strategy Partners emerging as the largest shareholder. The company would build on SGA’s existing reputation for holding a significant portion of its corporate treasury in BTC. Experts note that Asia Strategy Partners’ investment philosophy provides a transparent roadmap for the firm’s future direction. Their expertise in treasury management could shape the company’s upcoming products and operational strategies. South Korea’s BTC Treasury Push Gains Momentum This new treasury firm announcement follows…
BTC
$111,515.39
-0.10%
MORE
$0.1053
+4.70%
MOVE
$0.1274
+2.99%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 13:43
White House Confirms CDC Director Susan Monarez’s Ouster
The post White House Confirms CDC Director Susan Monarez’s Ouster appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The White House announced late on Wednesday that it has officially fired Susan Monarez, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hours after her lawyers issued a combative statement disputing her removal by the Health and Human Services Department and saying she has not resigned. The HHS announced Monarez’s removal Wednesday evening. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Earlier on Wednesday, the HHS said Monarez is “no longer” the CDC’s director, thanking her for her “dedicated service to the American people.” Mark S. Zaid, an attorney for Monarez, said in a statement the ditrector “has neither resigned nor received notification from the White House that she has been fired.” Zaid alleged Monarez “refused to rubber-stamp unscientific, reckless directives and fire dedicated health experts she chose” to protect “the public over serving a political agenda,” adding Monarez was “targeted” for her actions. The White House officially announced Monarez’s firing shortly after the lawyer’s statement and White House spokesperson Kush Desai told various outlets “As her attorney’s statement makes abundantly clear, Susan Monarez is not aligned with the President’s agenda of Making America Healthy Again.” Desai then added: “Since Susan Monarez refused to resign despite informing HHS leadership of her intent to do so, the White House has terminated Monarez from her position with the C.D.C.” Monarez was confirmed by the Senate on July 29 and sworn in as CDC director on July 31, when Kennedy said in a statement he had “full confidence in her ability to restore the CDC’s role as the most trusted authority in public health.” Prior to her swearing in, Monarez was serving as the acting director of the CDC since President Donald Trump’s second term began and was the first CDC director since 1953 to not be a medical…
C
$0.20987
+8.73%
D
$0.03278
+0.06%
WHITE
$0.0004705
-1.65%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 13:42
Today’s Wordle #1531 Hints And Answer For Thursday, August 28th
The post Today’s Wordle #1531 Hints And Answer For Thursday, August 28th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Yesterday was Wordle Wednesday and I gave you this little brain-teaser to solve before solving the daily Wordle. Below, I’ll provide the answer. Magic Rope Brain-Teaser: An ancient alchemist once sought to test his most promising apprentice. One evening, he set two strange ropes upon the table in his dimly lit workshop. “These ropes,” the alchemist explained, “are enchanted. If you light either one on fire from either end, it will burn away completely in exactly one hour. But beware . . .” he whispered ominously, holding one of the ropes up to show how it grew thick then thin, then thick again. “They do not burn evenly.” The alchemist leaned closer, lowering his voice. “Now here is my challenge to you: With only these two ropes and a flame, show me how you might measure exactly forty-five minutes.” He stepped back, arms folded, awaiting the apprentice’s solution. Answer: The apprentice studied the lumpy ropes, then struck flint to steel. Play Puzzles & Games on Forbes First, he lit Rope A at both ends and Rope B at one end—all at the same moment. The alchemist raised an eyebrow but said nothing. Minutes dragged by. Rope A, burning from both ends, devoured itself at an unpredictable pace—but because fire ate it from both sides, the apprentice knew one thing for certain: when Rope A finished, exactly 30 minutes had passed. The last ember of Rope A winked out. “Half an hour,” the apprentice murmured, and with that he lit the other end of Rope B. Now Rope B was burning from both ends. Whatever remained of Rope B—however oddly shaped—would be consumed in half the time it would take if it were burning from one end. Since Rope B had…
B
$0.65952
+15.40%
PLAY
$0.04218
+3.45%
COM
$0.018985
+3.74%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 13:39
Nvidia Beats Wall Street in Q2 but Stock Tanks on China Uncertainty
TLDR: Nvidia Q2 revenue hit $46.7B, up 56% year-over-year, beating Wall Street estimates by half a billion dollars. Data center sales reached $41.1B, slightly under forecasts, raising concerns over core AI demand strength. Q3 guidance forecasted $54B revenue, higher than expectations, but excluded potential China H20 chip sales. Nvidia returned $24.3B to shareholders in H1 [...] The post Nvidia Beats Wall Street in Q2 but Stock Tanks on China Uncertainty appeared first on Blockonomi.
CORE
$0.4363
+1.01%
AI
$0.1276
+0.55%
H1
$0.01283
-1.07%
Blockonomi
2025/08/28 13:36
