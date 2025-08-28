2025-08-29 Friday

The Smarter Web Company added 45 Bitcoins to its holdings, now holding 2,440 BTC

PANews reported on August 28th that The Smarter Web Company, a London-listed technology company, recently announced that it had increased its holdings of 45 Bitcoins for a total of £3.731 million, at an average purchase price of $111,800 per coin. Its total Bitcoin holdings now stand at 2,440, with an average purchase price of $111,100 per coin, for a total investment exceeding £201 million. Furthermore, the company has achieved a 56,105% return on its Bitcoin holdings so far this year, with a 28% return over the past 30 days. The company plans to invest its remaining cash holdings of approximately £600,000 in Bitcoin.
PANews2025/08/28 14:05
Will XRP Price Hit $18, $27, or Even $200? Analyst Explains the Scenarios

The XRP community is one of the largest in crypto, and it’s known for big, bold price predictions. Some of those calls are pure hype, but others are based on detailed chart analysis. One of the most followed voices in the community, EGRAG CRYPTO, just shared a new long-term chart that lays out three possible
Coinstats2025/08/28 14:05
Bitcoin Price Could Top $1m Thanks to Institutions

The post Bitcoin Price Could Top $1m Thanks to Institutions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin may outperform every major asset over the next decade, according to a new Bitwise report projecting a 28% annual growth rate. The firm cites rising institutional demand, scarce supply, and growing concerns over fiat currency debasement as key drivers for the rally. Summary Bitwise projects Bitcoin could grow 28.3% annually over the next decade, potentially reaching $1.3 million per BTC by 2035. Growth drivers include $1-5 trillion in potential institutional demand, 94.8% of the 21 million BTC already in circulation, and rising U.S. debt, up $13 trillion in five years. Combined with a low 0.21 correlation to equities, these factors make Bitcoin a strong long-term store-of-value. Bitcoin (BTC) could be on a track of another big leap, according to a new report by Bitwise Asset Management, which says that over the next decade, BTC may outperform every major asset in the world, with an estimated compound annual growth rate of 28.3%. In a 24-page report, Bitwise says its thesis is driven by “three primary factors,” outlining what Bitwise sees as the key ingredients for a long-term bitcoin rally: institutional demand, limited supply, and rising concern about fiat money debasement. The first factor, institutional demand, stems from the unique nature of Bitcoin’s adoption. Unlike other emerging assets such as private equity or credit, which first attracted institutional investors, Bitcoin’s rise was led by retail investors, the report reads. Nearly 95% of all Bitcoin that will ever exist is already owned “primarily by retail investors,” leaving institutions with almost no exposure, the firm says. Now that institutions are starting to allocate to the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, the market could see a tidal wave of demand. “The World Bank believes that institutional investors control roughly $100 trillion in total assets. In the coming decade, we believe these investors will allocate…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 14:05
Why Gaming Needs a Game Changer: Decentralization and the Future of Play

The video game industry brings in more money than the film and music industry combined. Yet despite gaming’s cultural mass, the loot mostly stays with the studios. A truly decentralized game could flip the script, letting communities preserve value.
Hackernoon2025/08/28 14:05
The Sandbox Loses Founders Amid Company Overhaul

While Web3 seeks to reinvent itself after the bursting of the speculative bubble, The Sandbox is going through a major crisis. The French pioneer of the blockchain metaverse has just announced the layoff of more than half of its workforce and the eviction of its two co-founders. This brutal restructuring occurs in a climate of growing disinterest in 3D virtual worlds and is accompanied by a spectacular drop in the project valuation, now forced to rethink its future. L’article The Sandbox Loses Founders Amid Company Overhaul est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/08/28 14:05
CME Futures Open Interest Hits Record $10B

The post CME Futures Open Interest Hits Record $10B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The CME’s regulated ether (ETH) futures market is heating up as the ongoing rotation out of bitcoin BTC$112,883.00 accelerates. The total notional open interest (OI) in ETH futures recently surpassed $10 billion for the first time on record, according to data shared by the exchange with CoinDesk. Early this month, the number of large open interest holders hit a record 101. Notional OI represents the dollar value of the number of active or open contracts at a given time. The CME offers standard contracts sized at 50ETH and micro contracts sized at 0.1 ETH. The large holders are those that hold at least 25 ether contracts open at a given time. The new high in open interest accompanies other record-breaking metrics, including the number of open micro ether contracts, which has exceeded 500,000, and ether notional options open interest topping $1 billion. Ether options OI in contract terms reached a year-to-date high of over 4,800 contracts. “We’re certainly seeing a resurgence and renewed enthusiasm in Ether futures — especially as it relates to institutional participation. Our Ether futures Large Open Interest Holders (LOIH) hit a record of 101 during the week of August 5. This is a critical indicator for market participants as it signals a strengthening of the institutional and professional ecosystem around ether,” Giovanni Vicioso, global head of cryptocurrency products at CME Group, told CoinDesk in an email. “As far as broader trends around the surge, increased network activity, corporate treasury accumulation of ether, and positive regulatory developments have further contributed to a broad-based rally around ether and ether-based derivatives,” Vicioso added. CME’s ether futures market performance. (CME Group Crypto) While the ether market is booming, open interest in standard bitcoin BTC$112,883.00 futures, sized at 5 BTC per contract, remains subdued at 137,300 BTC ($15.3 billion), significantly lower than the December…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 14:04
Solana to Launch First Web3 Gaming Console This October

The post Solana to Launch First Web3 Gaming Console This October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech The Solana ecosystem is expanding into hardware once again, this time with a handheld gaming console set to debut in October. Play Solana, the team behind the project, announced that its Play Solana Gen 1 (PSG1) device will begin shipping on October 6. The console features an octa-core ARM processor, 8GB of RAM, WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, and a touch-enabled LCD display. Beyond gaming, it doubles as a crypto hub, equipped with a built-in hardware wallet and fingerprint authentication for storing digital assets securely. To kick off the launch, Play Solana also released a limited NFT collection of 2,000 tokens that grant early access and exclusive ecosystem perks to holders. Solana’s Push Into Consumer Hardware The handheld marks Solana’s latest attempt to bring blockchain into everyday devices. In 2022, Solana Mobile introduced its Saga smartphone, an Android-based device preloaded with Solana-native Web3 features. The phone’s 2023 launch created buzz after its bundled BONK memecoin airdrop drove resale prices as high as $5,000, far above its $599 retail cost. A second-generation model, the Seeker, followed in 2024, securing more than 150,000 pre-orders and shipping globally in 2025. With estimated revenue of $67.5 million, the success demonstrated strong demand for Solana-focused consumer tech. Web3 Gaming Devices on the Rise Solana is not alone in pushing blockchain-linked hardware. Rival network Sui is also developing its own gaming console, the SuiPlay0X1, expected to launch in 2025. For Solana, the PSG1 represents a new frontier—merging Web3 functionality with handheld gaming at a time when both industries are rapidly converging. If successful, it could solidify the blockchain’s position not just in decentralized finance, but also in consumer tech and entertainment. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 14:03
More than just buying coins, how do FLock and CIMG reconstruct the production narrative of DATs 2.0?

I see that Flock has also joined the Wall Street DAT (Digital Asset Treasury) narrative camp. Interestingly, the collaboration between FLock and CIMG Inc is completely different from the common practice of buying ETH and BTC as reserve assets to boost stock prices. Specifically, FLock and CIMG Inc have adopted a deep business-binding cooperation model. CIMG needs to purchase FLOCK tokens as reserve assets. The two parties will also jointly create an AI health monitoring and intelligent recommendation product called LifeNode, for which FLock will provide AI privacy computing and federated learning technical services. 1) The DAT model currently all the rage on Wall Street is essentially a replica of the Crypto (3.3) model : buy tokens → stock price rises → issue bonds → buy more tokens. This positive flywheel operation relies on a unilaterally positive market, somewhat resembling a "Ponzi scheme." This is the first wave of speculative DATs. Wall Street listed companies use Crypto to hype up their stock prices, and the Crypto market uses Wall Street's Fomo to obtain external incremental capital to drive up the market. The partnership between FLock and CIMG leverages a deep integration of "business + tokens." On the one hand, the acquisition of tokens creates a substantial link between the value of FLock's tokens and the listed company's core business. On the other hand, FLock's AI technology supply services directly impact CIMG's strategy and market performance. In other words, the partnership between the two companies goes beyond simple speculation and generates business synergy and value. To understand this in depth, we need to consider the publicly listed company CIMG Inc. This company is quite interesting. While it ostensibly started out as a coffee company, through a series of acquisitions (Xilin Online's AI-powered product selection and Holmao Culture's "industry + AI + capital" strategy), it has transformed itself into a digital health group powered by the dual engines of "technology + marketing." This collaboration with FLock is a direct jump from AI applications in marketing to AI innovation in products. With the launch of LifeNode, CIMG has truly transitioned from an "AI-using company" to a "company that creates AI products." Crucially, FLock's federated learning and privacy-preserving computing technologies address a core pain point in health data applications: how to achieve personalized AI services while protecting user privacy? 3) In fact, if the partnership between FLock and CIMG succeeds, it could usher in the era of DATs 2.0—production-oriented DATs. This model benefits both parties: FLock, with stable B2B clients and financial support, can focus on technology research and development; CIMG, while gaining advanced AI capabilities, can also capitalize on the crypto industry's growth dividend through token reserves. Crucially, the implementation of LifeNode's applications will form the foundation of their collaboration, and subsequent user growth, technological iteration, and commercialization progress will all feed back into the benefits of the partnership.
PANews2025/08/28 14:00
Community Votes On A Revolutionary Speed Boost

The post Community Votes On A Revolutionary Speed Boost appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana Block Finality: Community Votes On A Revolutionary Speed Boost Skip to content Home Crypto News Solana Block Finality: Community Votes on a Revolutionary Speed Boost Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/solana-block-finality-vote/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 13:59
K33's Q2 revenue increased by 108% year-on-year, and it currently holds 126 BTC.

PANews reported on August 28th that K33's second-quarter 2025 financial report showed revenue reaching 399 million Swedish kronor, a significant 108% year-on-year increase. Despite a roughly 25% decline in overall market trading volume, K33, thanks to its increased market share, managed to limit its own quarter-over-quarter decline to just 3%. The report also noted a significant acceleration in trading activity in the third quarter, with trading volume projected to double. K33 has submitted an application for a MiCA license to the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority, aiming for approval this year to ensure its products comply with European frameworks. In addition, the company has launched a Bitcoin reserve strategy and currently holds 126 BTC , with plans to expand to 1,000 BTC to enhance its financial strength and product platform.
PANews2025/08/28 13:56
