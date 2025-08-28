More than just buying coins, how do FLock and CIMG reconstruct the production narrative of DATs 2.0?

I see that Flock has also joined the Wall Street DAT (Digital Asset Treasury) narrative camp. Interestingly, the collaboration between FLock and CIMG Inc is completely different from the common practice of buying ETH and BTC as reserve assets to boost stock prices. Specifically, FLock and CIMG Inc have adopted a deep business-binding cooperation model. CIMG needs to purchase FLOCK tokens as reserve assets. The two parties will also jointly create an AI health monitoring and intelligent recommendation product called LifeNode, for which FLock will provide AI privacy computing and federated learning technical services. 1) The DAT model currently all the rage on Wall Street is essentially a replica of the Crypto (3.3) model : buy tokens → stock price rises → issue bonds → buy more tokens. This positive flywheel operation relies on a unilaterally positive market, somewhat resembling a "Ponzi scheme." This is the first wave of speculative DATs. Wall Street listed companies use Crypto to hype up their stock prices, and the Crypto market uses Wall Street's Fomo to obtain external incremental capital to drive up the market. The partnership between FLock and CIMG leverages a deep integration of "business + tokens." On the one hand, the acquisition of tokens creates a substantial link between the value of FLock's tokens and the listed company's core business. On the other hand, FLock's AI technology supply services directly impact CIMG's strategy and market performance. In other words, the partnership between the two companies goes beyond simple speculation and generates business synergy and value. To understand this in depth, we need to consider the publicly listed company CIMG Inc. This company is quite interesting. While it ostensibly started out as a coffee company, through a series of acquisitions (Xilin Online's AI-powered product selection and Holmao Culture's "industry + AI + capital" strategy), it has transformed itself into a digital health group powered by the dual engines of "technology + marketing." This collaboration with FLock is a direct jump from AI applications in marketing to AI innovation in products. With the launch of LifeNode, CIMG has truly transitioned from an "AI-using company" to a "company that creates AI products." Crucially, FLock's federated learning and privacy-preserving computing technologies address a core pain point in health data applications: how to achieve personalized AI services while protecting user privacy? 3) In fact, if the partnership between FLock and CIMG succeeds, it could usher in the era of DATs 2.0—production-oriented DATs. This model benefits both parties: FLock, with stable B2B clients and financial support, can focus on technology research and development; CIMG, while gaining advanced AI capabilities, can also capitalize on the crypto industry's growth dividend through token reserves. Crucially, the implementation of LifeNode's applications will form the foundation of their collaboration, and subsequent user growth, technological iteration, and commercialization progress will all feed back into the benefits of the partnership.