Ark Invest Buys $17 Million of Bitmine Immersion to Ride Ethereum Bet

Ark Invest Buys $17 Million of Bitmine Immersion to Ride Ethereum Bet

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought 339,113 shares of Bitmine Immersion on 27 August, spending roughly $16.9 million across several of its exchange-traded funds after the crypto-related stock fell almost 8 percent. The purchase deepens Ark's exposure to the company, which has positioned itself as a proxy play on Ethereum holdings. Bitmine Immersion has been rapidly expanding its digital-asset balance sheet, disclosing the acquisition of 78,791 Ether—valued at about $350 million—and a related $213 million fundraising round completed within the past three days. Management says the goal is to amass as much as 5 percent of the total Ether in circulation. Ark's latest tranche follows earlier purchases of the stock this year and underscores the asset manager's conviction that Bitmine's Ethereum-treasury strategy can deliver outsized returns if Ether continues to outperform Bitcoin and broader cryptocurrency benchmarks.
Crypto Expert Reveals Why Ripple’s XRP Didn’t Fail Years Ago

Crypto Expert Reveals Why Ripple’s XRP Didn’t Fail Years Ago

Crypto Expert Reveals Why Ripple's XRP Didn't Fail Years Ago

Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain.
The Heavy Metal Summer Experience Helps Industry Introduce Students To The Skilled Trades

The Heavy Metal Summer Experience Helps Industry Introduce Students To The Skilled Trades

The post The Heavy Metal Summer Experience Helps Industry Introduce Students To The Skilled Trades appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Students at one of the Heavy Metal Summer Experience camps learn to weld. Image courtesy Heavy Metal Summer Camp It’s becoming increasingly apparent that industry itself will have to do the heavy lifting of solving the skilled trades shortage. The Heavy Metal Summer Experience sets a very good example of just how that’s done. As much as some of us might wish otherwise, HMSE is not a rock festival featuring the likes of Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Metallica and Disturbed. Instead, it celebrates the other kind of heavy metal, such as welding, plumbing, and electrical and sheet metal work, offering a series of unique summer camps across the U.S. to introduce young people to the building trades. And as it’s now sponsored by heavy hitters like Dewalt, Trane, and Milwaukee Tool, it also provides a primer in how industry can help itself by doing good. The whole concept, in fact, originally arose from industry players and their realization of the need. In 2021, two west coast mechanical contracting companies—Western Allied Mechanical of Menlo Park, California and Hermanson Company of Kent, Washington—partnered with the Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors’ National Association to establish a pilot program to introduce high school students and recent graduates to potential building trades careers. “I started talking about it, and a friend of mine, Rick Hermanson, in Seattle, said, ‘Can I do one with you?’” said Angie Simon, co-founder and executive director of HMSE. “And we just basically said, ‘What projects are going to do? What releases do we need? How do we recruit the kids?’ And so the summer of ‘21 he had a camp with 12 kids in Seattle, and I had a camp in Menlo Park with 16 kids.” HSME summer camp students learn some plumbing basics. Image courtesy Heavy Metal Summer…
450 Million Moves To Coinbase

450 Million Moves To Coinbase

A colossal movement in the crypto world has captured attention: a USDC transfer of 450 million units, valued at approximately $450 million, from the USDC Treasury directly to Coinbase. This significant transaction, first reported by Whale Alert, immediately raises questions about its implications for the stablecoin market and broader crypto ecosystem. Such large movements often signal important shifts or strategies within major financial entities. Understanding the Significance of This USDC Transfer When we see a USDC transfer of this magnitude, it's natural to wonder about the underlying reasons. USDC, or USD Coin, is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, meaning one USDC is always intended to be worth one US dollar. The USDC Treasury is essentially the issuer's wallet, where new USDC is minted or burned. Coinbase, on the other hand, is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges globally, facilitating trades for millions of users. This particular USDC transfer suggests a few potential scenarios: Increased Liquidity: Coinbase might be preparing for a surge in demand for USDC, requiring more liquidity to facilitate trading, withdrawals, or other platform activities. Institutional Activity: Large institutional investors often use stablecoins for significant capital movements, and Coinbase serves as a primary gateway for such operations. Treasury Rebalancing: The USDC Treasury might be rebalancing its holdings or preparing for a redemption event through Coinbase, which is a key partner in the USDC ecosystem. What Does a Large USDC Transfer Mean for the Market? A USDC transfer of $450 million is not an everyday occurrence. While it doesn't directly impact the price of volatile cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum in the same way a large buy or sell order would, it can still have indirect effects. For instance, increased USDC on an exchange often indicates a readiness for potential buying pressure, as traders might be converting…
21Shares files for Sei ETF with possible staking as SEC reviews altcoin funds

21Shares files for Sei ETF with possible staking as SEC reviews altcoin funds

Proposals to add staking to Ethereum ETFs issued by Grayscale and BlackRock have yet to secure approval.
OpenWav Bridges East And West To Empower Artists With New Direct-To-Fan App

OpenWav Bridges East And West To Empower Artists With New Direct-To-Fan App

The post OpenWav Bridges East And West To Empower Artists With New Direct-To-Fan App appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OpenWav, a newly launched platform co-founded by entrepreneur Jaeson Ma, is taking a direct aim at one of the music industry’s biggest flaws: the disconnect between an artist’s listenership and their income. With an all-in-one, mobile-first, direct-to-fan platform that empowers independent artists to generate income through ticketing, on-demand merchandise, exclusive content, and subscriptions. OpenWav wants to turn followers into customers and careers into livelihoods. When considering the future of the music industry from a marketing perspective, it helps to break it down into three core pillars: distribution, consumption, and promotion. Today, anyone can distribute their music, and anyone can consume it. The barriers to entry are gone. But promotion, the ability to understand who is listening and reliably connect with fans to build a career, remains unsolved. A striking metric illustrates this gap: of the 12 million artists who uploaded music to Spotify in 2024, only 0.6% earned $10,000 or more in royalties. The challenge in the music industry is that for most artists, streaming is the gateway to brand-building, which then enables monetization through ticketing, merchandise, brand deals, and subscriptions. Yet, without the music itself, these revenue streams wouldn’t exist. The difficulty lies in translating streaming metrics into direct fan relationships and sustainable income. Aside from the nominal cost per stream, the inability to make a living as an artist is largely due to how fragmented the music industry remains. Since artists do not own the platforms on which their content is distributed or consumed, they lack the ability to connect directly with fans who are already listening. Additionally, they do not have access to the data required to understand who their core listener base is and take advantage of the opportunities to succeed. Especially the opportunities that AI-powered technology is now presenting. It is common to see an…
Intel Foundry’s Crucial Deal: US Government’s Strategic Move in Chip Manufacturing

Intel Foundry’s Crucial Deal: US Government’s Strategic Move in Chip Manufacturing

BitcoinWorld Intel Foundry’s Crucial Deal: US Government’s Strategic Move in Chip Manufacturing In the rapidly evolving world of technology, where every microchip powers innovation from artificial intelligence to blockchain, a recent development involving Intel Foundry and the US government has sent ripples across the semiconductor industry. This isn’t just a corporate transaction; it’s a strategic maneuver that could redefine the landscape of US chip manufacturing and have long-term implications for global tech supply chains. For those invested in the stability and growth of the digital economy, understanding this intricate deal is crucial. Understanding the Government Equity Stake in Intel The Trump administration’s recent deal with Intel is designed to significantly influence the company’s future, particularly concerning its foundry business unit. Intel’s CFO, David Zinsner, shed light on the specifics at a Deutsche Bank conference. The agreement grants the U.S. government a 10% government equity stake in Intel, a move that comes with strings attached, primarily aimed at preventing the sale or spin-off of its custom chip manufacturing arm. Key aspects of this deal include: 10% Equity Stake: The U.S. government now holds a substantial share in Intel. Five-Year Warrant: An additional 5% equity stake, at $20 a share, could be acquired by the government if Intel’s equity in its foundry business drops below 51% within the next few years. Zinsner expressed confidence this warrant would expire, indicating Intel’s commitment to retaining the unit. Financial Infusion: Intel received $5.7 billion in cash, representing the remaining grants previously awarded under the U.S. CHIPS Act. Zinsner explicitly stated the government’s objective: “I think from the government’s perspective, they were aligned with that; they didn’t want to see us take the business and spin it off or sell it to somebody.” This statement underscores the administration’s intent to anchor chip production firmly within the United States. The CHIPS Act and its Strategic Intent This deal is a direct manifestation of the goals outlined in the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act. Enacted to bolster domestic semiconductor research, development, and production, the CHIPS Act aims to reduce America’s reliance on foreign supply chains, particularly from regions like Taiwan, which currently dominates the global chip manufacturing landscape through companies like TSMC. The government’s intervention with Intel Foundry is a clear signal of its determination to bring critical manufacturing capabilities back home. The strategic intent behind the CHIPS Act and this specific deal is multi-faceted: National Security: Ensuring a domestic supply of advanced semiconductors is vital for defense and critical infrastructure. Economic Resilience: Reducing vulnerability to global supply chain disruptions and fostering high-tech job growth. Technological Leadership: Reasserting the U.S. as a leader in semiconductor innovation and production. By structuring the deal to penalize Intel for divesting its foundry, the administration is effectively forcing the company to commit to its role in strengthening US chip manufacturing, even if it means navigating financial headwinds. Navigating Challenges: Intel Foundry’s Financial Hurdles While the government’s stance is clear, it presents significant challenges for Intel. The Intel Foundry unit has been a source of considerable financial strain for the company, reporting an operating income loss of $3.1 billion during the second quarter. This consistent underperformance has led to widespread calls from analysts, board members, and investors to spin off the struggling unit. The idea of a spin-off gained traction last fall, especially before the unexpected retirement of Intel Foundry’s architect, former CEO Pat Gelsinger, in December. The deal’s structure, however, effectively removes this option, compelling Intel to retain and invest in a business unit that is currently a financial drain. This commitment requires Intel to: Intensify Investment: Pour more resources into improving foundry operations and technology. Optimize Efficiency: Find ways to make the foundry business profitable despite its current losses. Long-Term Vision: Adopt a long-term strategy that aligns with national interests, even if it conflicts with short-term financial pressures. The government’s position highlights a tension between corporate profitability and national strategic imperatives, forcing Intel to balance its fiduciary duties with a broader national agenda. Reshaping US Chip Manufacturing: A New Era? This unprecedented deal signals a new era for US chip manufacturing. For decades, many industry players have shifted production offshore, primarily to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), due to cost efficiencies and specialized expertise. The Trump administration’s actions, supported by the CHIPS Act, aim to reverse this trend and rebuild domestic capabilities. The implications for the broader tech ecosystem are substantial: Increased Domestic Capacity: More chips designed and produced on U.S. soil. Supply Chain Resilience: A more secure and less vulnerable supply chain for critical components. Innovation Hub: Potential for the U.S. to re-emerge as a leading hub for advanced semiconductor research and development. While the immediate financial burden on Intel is evident, the long-term vision is to create a robust and self-sufficient domestic semiconductor industry, capable of meeting the demands of future technological advancements. Broader Implications for the Semiconductor Industry The ripple effects of this deal extend far beyond Intel. It sets a precedent for how governments might intervene in critical industries to secure national interests. For the global semiconductor industry, it could mean a shift towards more regionalized manufacturing, potentially leading to higher costs but greater supply chain security. Consider the competitive landscape: Competition with TSMC: While TSMC remains a dominant force, increased U.S. investment in domestic foundries could foster greater competition and alternative sourcing options. Global Partnerships: The deal might influence how other nations view their own semiconductor strategies, potentially spurring similar initiatives. Innovation Pace: A strong domestic base could accelerate innovation in areas like AI, quantum computing, and other advanced technologies that rely heavily on cutting-edge chips. As the industry evolves, events like the 20th anniversary of Bitcoin World Disrupt in San Francisco (October 27-29, 2025) become even more vital. Tech and VC heavyweights from Netflix, ElevenLabs, Wayve, and Sequoia Capital will gather to deliver insights that fuel startup growth and sharpen industry edge. These platforms offer invaluable opportunities to learn from top voices in tech about the shifting dynamics of global supply chains and the future of critical technologies, including those impacted by deals like Intel’s. Conclusion: A Bold Bet on America’s Tech Future The Trump administration’s deal with Intel represents a bold and decisive move to reshape US chip manufacturing. By taking a government equity stake and structuring the agreement to prevent the sale of the Intel Foundry unit, the administration is making a significant investment in the nation’s technological sovereignty. While Intel faces the immediate challenge of making its foundry business profitable, the long-term goal is to build a resilient and robust domestic semiconductor industry, vital for national security and economic prosperity. This deal underscores the increasing intersection of geopolitics, technology, and corporate strategy, highlighting how critical components like semiconductors are now at the forefront of national policy. To learn more about the latest semiconductor industry trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models and their features. This post Intel Foundry’s Crucial Deal: US Government’s Strategic Move in Chip Manufacturing first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
21Shares Seeks SEC Nod to Launch First SEI ETF

21Shares Seeks SEC Nod to Launch First SEI ETF

21Shares Seeks SEC Nod to Launch First SEI ETF

A new SEI exchange-traded fund (ETF) from 21Shares has been registered in an S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It was submitted August 28, 2025, and it is the latest move by the firm to diversify its digital assets products. 21Shares SEI ETF to Track SEI Price with Potential Staking Option This suggested fund will expose investors to SEI, the native token of the Sei Network and it is named 21Shares SEI ETF. According to the SEC document, the ETF is designed as a passive investment vehicle. This means that it will only track SEI's price performance. It will not use leverage, derivatives, or speculative trading strategies. The filing states that the SEI ETF's objective is to track the CF SEI-Dollar Reference Rate – New York Variant, a benchmark calculated by CF Benchmarks Ltd. The ETF's shares will be valued daily based on this benchmark. The firm will hope the SEC won't delay its ruling on this ETF. The SEC has previously postponed its decision on the 21Shares Polkadot ETF filing. This highlights the regulator's caution in approving new crypto funds. The fund also intends to be involved in staking provided the regulators permit it. The trust will gain further SEI rewards by staking. Though, this decision will be based on legal and tax considerations as has been highlighted in the filing. Any staking will be carried out using third-party service providers. Coinbase Custody Will Offer Security for the 21Shares SEI ETF In addition, the custodian of the ETF will be Coinbase Custody Trust Company. All SEI tokens will be kept in their custody on behalf of the investors. It is interesting to note that Coinbase also provides custody for 21Shares' ONDO tokens when the company submitted its ONDO ETF filing. The filing emphasizes that assets…
BlockDAG Presale Nears $600M, shrinking window for early profits

BlockDAG Presale Nears $600M, shrinking window for early profits

BlockDAG Presale Nears $600M, shrinking window for early profits

BlockDAG is rapidly becoming one of the top performing crypto presales of 2025, racing toward its $600M funding target while traders scramble to secure coins at just $0.03. So far, BlockDAG (BDAG) has raised $386 million in presale, a figure that continues to climb at a relentless speed. Every new stage pushes the entry price higher, and with analysts already projecting $1 BDAG, hesitation could prove costly. BlockDAG isn't just another presale project. Its unique ability to combine powerful technology, a competitive buying model, and viral community growth keeps the pressure on day after day. The supply at this price is shrinking fast, and buyers know the next move will cost more. Whale & Retail Activity Drives Presale Momentum One reason BlockDAG is quickly becoming a top performing crypto is its unique blend of whale activity and retail adoption. Large buyers are confident, and their purchases set the tone for the rest of the market. When whales move in, retail follows fast, creating a cycle of relentless demand that fuels the presale. This massive whale and retail buying activity surged the price from $0.001 to $0.03, resulting in a 2,900% ROI for early-stage holders. Unlike projects that rely heavily on a single class of buyers, BlockDAG has managed to capture both at once; big buys drive headlines while smaller contributions maintain daily activity. This balanced participation is why each presale batch is selling out quickly and why traders fear being left behind. With both whales and retail buyers driving nonstop momentum, BlockDAG has raised $386 M, turning its presale into a race against time. Every minute that passes increases the chance of a higher buy-in,…
Institutions Chase Meme Coins With ETF Plans, But Snorter Bot Token Hunts Them First – ICO Approaching $3.5M

Institutions Chase Meme Coins With ETF Plans, But Snorter Bot Token Hunts Them First – ICO Approaching $3.5M

Snorter Bot Token has secured $3.5M in presale funding as retail traders seek tools against whale manipulation. Running on Solana and Telegram, the bot tracks liquidity flows and wallet activity to detect meme coin breakouts early, offering smaller traders faster entries and exits.
