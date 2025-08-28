HYPE Token Hits All-Time High of $51.09 Amid Strong Hyperliquid Fundamentals

Hyperliquid native token HYPE established a new all-time high of $51.09 on Aug. 27, capping a 19% rally that began at the previous day's opening. The milestone occurred amid robust platform fundamentals that positioned Hyperliquid as a dominant force in decentralized derivatives trading. Platform Volume Dominance Supports Token Rally Hyperliquid registered $330.8 billion in combined spot and perpetual volume during July, surpassing Robinhood's $237.8 billion across all products by $93 billion. The gap represented Hyperliquid's strongest monthly performance since beginning its winning streak against the retail platform. Robinhood's July performance included $209.1 billion from equities, $195.8 million from options, and $28.7 billion from crypto trading, according to the company's Aug. 13 attestation. The comparison highlighted Hyperliquid's focus on derivatives trading versus Robinhood's diversified product offering. Data from Artemis showed Hyperliquid's consistent growth trajectory. The platform traded $256 billion in May compared to Robinhood's $192 billion, followed by June volumes of $231 billion versus $193 billion, respectively. The August performance represented a new monthly all-time high, with the platform surpassing $377 billion in monthly volume by Aug. 26, according to DefiLlama data. New records boosted this in August for both spot and perpetual trading at $18.07 billion and $359.23 billion, respectively. Further, the protocol surpassed $2 trillion in year-to-date cumulative volume from spot and perpetuals. Record Revenue Efficiency Demonstrates Platform Strength Hyperliquid achieved the highest revenue per employee globally, at $115.2 million, surpassing traditional technology giants and the previous record holder, Tether Limited. Tether ranked second with $93 million per employee, while OnlyFans placed third at $37.6 million, according to data compiled by Hyperliquid France. Traditional tech giants lagged considerably, with Nvidia at $3.6 million, Apple at $2.4 million, and Meta at $2.2 million per employee. The exchange operated with just 11 core contributors, as CEO and co-founder Jeff Yan confirmed…