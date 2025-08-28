MEXC-pörssi
Detecting and Mitigating Fake Contact Data: A Case Study with Apple Ecosystem Signals
Lead data often degrades or includes fake contacts, costing businesses time and revenue. Traditional validation (regex, OTP, domain checks) is easily bypassed. iPhone Lookup leverages iMessage/FaceTime registration as a signal of active, reachable contacts. This improves lead scoring, cuts manual verification, and raises response rates, especially impactful in B2B contexts.
Hackernoon
2025/08/28 14:12
Asia FX Faces Crucial Uncertainty Amid Fed Shakeup: Rupee Under Pressure
The post Asia FX Faces Crucial Uncertainty Amid Fed Shakeup: Rupee Under Pressure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asia FX Faces Crucial Uncertainty Amid Fed Shakeup: Rupee Under Pressure Skip to content Home Forex News Asia FX Faces Crucial Uncertainty Amid Fed Shakeup: Rupee Under Pressure Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/asia-fx-fed-shakeup/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 14:11
Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia via Coinbase Prime
US-based trading platform Webull has launched crypto trading in Australia, offering access to up to 240 digital assets through a partnership with Coinbase Prime.
Coinstats
2025/08/28 14:10
Why Your AI Coding Assistant Might Be Built on the Wrong Foundation
Swedish AI startup Farang raised €1.5M claiming their architecture is 25x more efficient than transformers by forming complete concepts before generating text (like planning a poem before writing it) rather than predicting word-by-word. They're targeting React developers first, offering on-premises deployment for privacy.
Hackernoon
2025/08/28 14:10
Ethereum Set to Overtake Bitcoin in Market Cap, Report Says
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/ethereum-market-cap-forecast/
Coinstats
2025/08/28 14:09
Deneyimli Analist Timothy Peterson Uyardı: “FED Faiz İndirse Bile Sorunlar Çözülmeyecek, Hayatta Kalmak İstiyorsanız Bitcoin ve…”
Bitcoin (BTC) yanlısı analist Timothy Peterson, FED para politikası ve piyasa görünümü hakkında çarpıcı değerlendirmelerde bulundu. Peterson, faiz oranlarının mevcut seviyelerde kalmasının yapısal sorunları çözmeyeceğini, aksine ekonomiyi daha da zora sokacağını savundu. Peterson’a göre, Leading Economic Index (LEI) göstergesi son 50 yılın tüm resesyonlarından önce %5 veya daha fazla düşüş göstermiş ve FED her seferinde […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats
2025/08/28 14:09
Advisors Invest Over $1.3 Billion in Ethereum ETFs
The post Advisors Invest Over $1.3 Billion in Ethereum ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Investment in Ethereum ETFs grew by $1.3 billion in Q2. Advisors are now the largest Ethereum ETF holders. Institutional adoption of cryptocurrency products increases. Investment advisors allocated over $1.35 billion into Ethereum ETFs and $17 billion into Bitcoin ETFs in Q2 2025, marking a significant institutional shift, according to Bloomberg data. This institutional move enhances cryptocurrency liquidity and stability, integrating digital assets further into traditional finance markets while prompting portfolios to diversify beyond stocks and bonds. Advisors Lead $1.3 Billion Ethereum ETF Surge Advisors invested significantly in Ethereum ETFs during Q2, seeing a $1.3 billion infusion, according to data from Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart. Ethereum’s inclusion in portfolios marks a pivotal transition toward institutional acceptance. Shift from speculative to long-term investments highlights a steady increase in crypto-adoption. As advisors lead these holdings, the ETF market gains stability and liquidity. The data reflects broader confidence in cryptocurrency’s role in diversified investment portfolios. Vincent Liu of Kronos Research emphasized the enhanced market foundation this involvement provides. “As the largest holders, advisors’ strategic positioning has provided deeper liquidity and a more enduring foundation for the integration of cryptocurrency into global markets.” Ethereum Price Surges Amid Increased Institutional Adoption Did you know? Over the last year, Ethereum ETFs have witnessed a similar adoption trajectory to that of gold ETFs, indicating a potential growth path for crypto in mainstream finance. Ethereum’s current price is $4,583.16 with a market cap of $553.22 billion. Its dominance stands at 14.15%. Recent movements show a 60-day increase of 88.67%, while 24-hour trading dropped by 16.38%. This data from CoinMarketCap highlights Ethereum’s strengthening position. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:05 UTC on August 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team notes potential growth in financial sectors thanks to increased ETF involvement, possibly influencing regulatory attitudes.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 14:08
HYPE Token Hits All-Time High of $51.09 Amid Strong Hyperliquid Fundamentals
The post HYPE Token Hits All-Time High of $51.09 Amid Strong Hyperliquid Fundamentals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid native token HYPE established a new all-time high of $51.09 on Aug. 27, capping a 19% rally that began at the previous day’s opening. The milestone occurred amid robust platform fundamentals that positioned Hyperliquid as a dominant force in decentralized derivatives trading. Platform Volume Dominance Supports Token Rally Hyperliquid registered $330.8 billion in combined spot and perpetual volume during July, surpassing Robinhood’s $237.8 billion across all products by $93 billion. The gap represented Hyperliquid’s strongest monthly performance since beginning its winning streak against the retail platform. Robinhood’s July performance included $209.1 billion from equities, $195.8 million from options, and $28.7 billion from crypto trading, according to the company’s Aug. 13 attestation. The comparison highlighted Hyperliquid’s focus on derivatives trading versus Robinhood’s diversified product offering. Data from Artemis showed Hyperliquid’s consistent growth trajectory. The platform traded $256 billion in May compared to Robinhood’s $192 billion, followed by June volumes of $231 billion versus $193 billion, respectively. The August performance represented a new monthly all-time high, with the platform surpassing $377 billion in monthly volume by Aug. 26, according to DefiLlama data. New records boosted this in August for both spot and perpetual trading at $18.07 billion and $359.23 billion, respectively. Further, the protocol surpassed $2 trillion in year-to-date cumulative volume from spot and perpetuals. Record Revenue Efficiency Demonstrates Platform Strength Hyperliquid achieved the highest revenue per employee globally, at $115.2 million, surpassing traditional technology giants and the previous record holder, Tether Limited. Tether ranked second with $93 million per employee, while OnlyFans placed third at $37.6 million, according to data compiled by Hyperliquid France. Traditional tech giants lagged considerably, with Nvidia at $3.6 million, Apple at $2.4 million, and Meta at $2.2 million per employee. The exchange operated with just 11 core contributors, as CEO and co-founder Jeff Yan confirmed…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 14:06
RLUSD Becomes Key Collateral Tool on Aave’s Horizon Platform
Ripple's RLUSD has become one of the stablecoins powering Aave's Horizon platform
Coinstats
2025/08/28 14:06
AI Isn't Just Replacing Jobs. It's Creating Opportunity.
The future belongs to those who adapt, not the ones who resist, says Alan Kay. People are too focused on what’s being handed to them: a once in a generation opportunity to build something faster, smarter, and leaner than ever before. You can now build a digital business, write code, create content, design products, automate your marketing, and analyze data.
Hackernoon
2025/08/28 14:06
