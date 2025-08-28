2025-08-29 Friday

HK Officials Pull Out Of Bitcoin Asia 2025 With Eric Trump

The post HK Officials Pull Out Of Bitcoin Asia 2025 With Eric Trump appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HK Officials Pull Out Of Bitcoin Asia 2025 With Eric Trump Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Rubmar is a crypto enthusiast who likes learning and improving constantly. She enjoys reporting on the latest news and developments in the crypto industry. Rubmar also enjoys scrapbooking, crafting, simulation games, and watching football. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/hong-kong-officials-pull-out-of-bitcoin-asia-2025/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.475+0.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018981+3.72%
SIGN$0.07335+1.59%
3 Hottest Meme Coins That Could Make You a Millionaire

The post 3 Hottest Meme Coins That Could Make You a Millionaire appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News 2025 is poised to become the year of an explosion in the meme coin market, and some of these tokens have massive upside potential. Notable among them are LILPEPE, Floki, and Dogwifhat, which are all geared towards enormous profits. These meme coins are not only fueled by viral trends but supported with robust communities, actual …
FLOKI
FLOKI$0.00009731-0.11%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003002-3.84%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001882+3.12%
AI Can't Automate Design-to-Code, so Don't Quit Learning to Code Just Yet!

AI tools are getting impressively close to automating design-to-code workflows—but they’re not fully replacing developers anytime soon. Whilst they can generate clean, responsive, testable code from Figma in minutes, true automation still hits edge cases, exceptions, and responsiveness challenges. LLMs aren’t enough—you need structure, workflows, and developer oversight. The future is collaborative: AI does the grunt work; developers handle the real engineering. You’ll ship faster, but you’ll still need to know how to code.
Threshold
T$0.01643+0.36%
RealLink
REAL$0.05769-0.36%
Edge
EDGE$0.41303+4.83%
Swarm Network Secures $13M to Boost AI Verification

The post Swarm Network Secures $13M to Boost AI Verification appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Swarm Network completes a $13 million funding led by Sui and partners. $10 million was raised via public agent license sales. Expansion targets Rollup News; robust market and community interest noted. Swarm Network has successfully closed a $13 million funding round to propel its decentralized AI verification protocol, attracting major investments, including $10 million from public license sales on the Sui network. This funding highlights increased interest in decentralized AI verification, positioning Swarm Network to enhance its Rollup News product, impacting blockchain transparency and misinformation combat. Swarm’s AI Verification Gains Market Traction and Interest Market reactions have been notable, with widespread interest in the capability of Swarm’s AI verification process to combat misinformation. Over 10,000 agent licenses were swiftly sold, indicating robust engagement from both retail and institutional sectors. This substantial injection of capital is set to accelerate Swarm Network’s goals of converting off-chain data into verifiable on-chain information, which integrates AI agents and zero-knowledge proof technology. Kostas Chalkias, Co-founder of Sui, remarked that Swarm’s method provides “scalable, high-integrity data aggregation” critical for the digital future. Insights from the Coincu research team emphasize the importance of Swarm’s verification infrastructure in mitigating decentralized governance risks. “Swarm’s approach enables scalable, high-integrity data aggregation—a critical component for the decentralized digital future,” said Kostas Chalkias, Co-founder of Sui. Market Dynamics and Future Insights Did you know? Swarm Network’s approach aligns with market trends similar to Numerai’s $500 million funding, showcasing the rising interest in AI and blockchain integration for decentralized governance. Sui (SUI), backing Swarm Network’s agent licenses, holds a price of $3.49 on August 28, 2025, according to CoinMarketCap. Its current market cap stands at $12.26 billion, showing a decrease in 24-hour trading volume by 7.80%. Notable pricing dynamics include recent fluctuations, with a 60-day increase of 25.98%. Sui(SUI), daily chart,…
SUI
SUI$3.4354-1.11%
Capverse
CAP$0.07105-1.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018981+3.72%
Ethereum is very much ‘the Wall Street token’ — VanEck CEO

VanEck CEO Jan van Eck said banks must adopt the blockchain to facilitate stablecoin transfers within 12 months, or risk falling behind. Jan van Eck, the CEO of investment management firm VanEck, speculates Ethereum will be the clear “winner” among blockchains as banks prepare for a flood of stablecoins. During an interview with Fox News Business on Wednesday, van Eck said banks and financial services will have to adopt a blockchain to handle stablecoin transactions, and he thinks Ethereum should be the one.“It’s very much what I call the Wall Street token. And what I mean by that is, if you think that because of stablecoins, now every bank and every financial services company has to have a way of taking in stablecoins,” he said.Read more
FOX Token
FOX$0.02882-0.51%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10523+4.63%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01318-0.97%
Is the Bitcoin Bull Market Cycle Coming to an End? Analysts Weigh In

There has been a lot of debate recently about the end of the four-year crypto market cycle, but not all are convinced.
League of Traders
LOT$0.01801+0.39%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002602+13.13%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001882+3.12%
Solana Outperforms Other Altcoins On ‘Alpenglow’ Upgrade Push

The post Solana Outperforms Other Altcoins On ‘Alpenglow’ Upgrade Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite the broader crypto market consolidation, Solana (SOL) price is up 3% today, moving to $211, as its new consensus protocol ‘Alpenglow’, enters the community voting phase. The daily trading volumes for SOL surged by 43% as bulls eye to break out past $212 resistance, with retail sentiment at an 11-week high. SOL also extends its weekly gains into double-digit outperforming most of top altcoins. Solana’s Alpenglow Proposal Enters Community Vote Alpenglow, Solana’s latest consensus upgrade proposal – SIMD 0326 – has entered the community voting phase. This proposal is scheduled across Epochs 840 to 842, with each epoch lasting approximately two days. The proposal aims to reduce block finality time from the current 12.8 seconds to around 150 milliseconds. The development sent the SOL price soaring above $200 once again. Developed by Anza, a Solana Labs spinoff, Alpenglow proposes replacing Proof of History, a “pre-recorded clock” mechanism, along with Tower BFT, the current consensus voting system. To pass, the upgrade requires a two-thirds majority of “yes” votes. As of Epoch 840, voter turnout stands at 9.87%, with 9.76% in favor, as per the official Alpenglow consensus details. Upon approval, Alpenglow will majorly boost Solana’s speed by offering a competitive edge for high-frequency decentralized applications, institutional adoption, and DeFi use cases. Bhushan Akolkar Bhushan is a seasoned crypto writer with over eight years of experience spanning more than 10,000 contributions across multiple platforms like CoinGape, CoinSpeaker, Bitcoinist, Crypto News Flash, and others. Being a Fintech enthusiast, he loves reporting across Crypto, Blockchain, DeFi, Global Macros with a keen understanding in financial markets.   He is committed to continuous learning and stays motivated by sharing the knowledge he acquires. In his free time, Bhushan enjoys reading thriller fiction novels and occasionally explores his culinary skills. Bhushan has a bachelors degree in…
Brazil National Fan
BFT$0.022012+7.98%
Solana
SOL$213.79+3.76%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10523+4.63%
The Ultimate Guide to SPL Tokens on Solana From An Actual Dev

Read this guide to understand SPL tokens and how to create and deploy your own SPL token on Solana, with explanations, examples, code and best practices.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01318-0.97%
USDT as a Payment Gateway: How FX Brokers Are Adapting to Stablecoin Transactions

The post USDT as a Payment Gateway: How FX Brokers Are Adapting to Stablecoin Transactions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Brokers previously who were boasting about PCI-DSS card integrations are now showing off TRC-20 accepted banners, and even more conservative, multi-jurisdictional brokerages are sneaking out wallet addresses alongside their IBANs. Stablecoin rails are no longer a novelty; they are a competitive prerequisite. This article explores why FX brokers with USDT payments are embracing the stablecoin, how they weave it into their operations, the regulatory hoops they jump through, and what the shift means for traders and market structure. The Business Case for USDT in FX Brokerage Before drilling into architecture or compliance, it is worth asking why the industry warmed to a token that once sat at the fringes of traditional finance. Three drivers, speed, cost, and reach, form the backbone of the business case. Instant Funding, Real-Time Trading A trader who spots an opportunity in EUR/USD minutes before the U.S. employment report cannot wait two banking days for a wire to clear. Card deposits are faster, but chargebacks, regional restrictions, and weekend cut-offs undermine the experience. USDT on Tron or Ethereum settles in a handful of block confirmations. The trader’s account balance updates within minutes, and margin is available for immediate deployment. Cutting Transfer and Chargeback Costs Credit card acquirers typically levy 2-3% per transaction plus a fixed fee. Add chargeback insurance, and the true cost climbs higher. In contrast, routing USDT on Tron rarely costs more than a dollar per transfer, regardless of ticket size. Multiply that delta across tens of thousands of monthly deposits, and it becomes material; a mid-tier broker processing $10 million in card volume can shave hundreds of thousands off its annual expense line. Serving Capital-Controlled Jurisdictions From Argentina to Nigeria, capital-restricted markets are flush with crypto activity. USDT gives those traders a U.S.-dollar proxy without touching local banking rails. Brokers that add a…
U
U$0.0118-0.84%
RealLink
REAL$0.05769-0.36%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10523+4.63%
Bitcoin A Currency Or An Asset? Jack Dorsey Picks A Side

Jack Dorsey, co-founder and CEO of Block, reaffirmed on Wednesday his belief in Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) use as a daily transactional currency rather than a store of value.read more
Bitcoin
BTC$111,483.94-0.12%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10523+4.63%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1648+8.56%
