2025-08-29 Friday

Powerball Jackpot Hits $950 Million—Here’s What The Winner Could Take Home

Powerball Jackpot Hits $950 Million—Here’s What The Winner Could Take Home

The post Powerball Jackpot Hits $950 Million—Here’s What The Winner Could Take Home appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Powerball jackpot rose ot $950 million—the biggest lottery prize of 2025 so far—after no tickets matched all six numbers drawn on Wednesday night, although the eventual winner will likely take home a much smaller payout after paying their taxes. A customer holds a number slip for Powerball lottery tickets. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts The six numbers drawn on Wednesday night were 9, 12, 22, 41, 61, and red Powerball 25. If a winner emerges in the next draw, they can pick between taking the $950 million prize spread over 30 annualized payments or a one-time lump sum cash payout of $428.9 million—usually the preferred option. If the cash payout is chosen, the winnings will drop to around $326 million after a mandatory federal withholding of 24% is applied. Depending on their taxable income, the winner could face a federal marginal rate as high as 37%, which would further reduce their winnings to $270.2 million. If the winner picks the installment route, their annual payments of around $31.7 million would drop to $19.9 million if the 37% federal marginal rate is applied. The winner may also face additional taxes based on their state of residence, as some, such as New York, tax lottery winnings at 10.9%, while others, including Texas, Florida, and California, don’t. What To Watch For The next draw for the Powerball jackpot will take place on Saturday night, and if a winner fails to emerge once again, this would become the first billion-dollar jackpot of 2025. The next drawing for the Mega Millions lottery is scheduled for Friday, and the current jackpot amount stands at $277 million. Big Number 1 in 292.2 million. Those are the abysmal odds a Powerball ticket buyer will have to overcome to win the big jackpot. This is slightly…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 14:36
Major Move in Europe Shocks the Market

Major Move in Europe Shocks the Market

The post Major Move in Europe Shocks the Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins Valour, the exchange-traded product (ETP) arm of PiDeFi Technologies, has launched the first Pi Network ETP in Europe, giving traditional investors regulated access to the community-driven blockchain. The product made its debut on Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market alongside seven other new crypto listings. The Pi ETP charges a 1.9% management fee and trades in Swedish kronor, allowing investors to gain exposure through standard brokerage accounts without the need for direct crypto custody. Expanding Europe’s Crypto Lineup Valour has built a strong reputation in Europe with more than 85 digital-asset ETPs already trading across exchanges in Sweden, Switzerland, Germany, and France. Alongside Pi, the firm introduced new ETPs tied to Shiba Inu, Ondo, Cronos, Mantle, VeChain, Ethena, and Celestia—covering a mix of established ecosystems and emerging blockchain sectors. Johanna Belitz, Valour’s Head of Nordics, said the launches reflect “growing demand for transparent and simple access to digital assets.” Head of Product Elaine Buehler added that Pi represents an important balance between core infrastructure and fast-evolving blockchain trends. A Strategic Bet on Pi Network The decision to list Pi underscores its rising profile among both retail and institutional players. Ulu Ventures, a venture capital firm, has already added Pi to its portfolio, highlighting confidence in its long-term potential. Recent whale accumulation of Pi tokens further signals strengthening conviction within the market. Parent company PiDeFi Technologies, listed on Nasdaq under the ticker DEFT, has positioned itself as a bridge between traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems. The Pi ETP launch demonstrates its strategy of meeting institutional standards while opening access to tokens with strong grassroots demand. Regulated Access to Community Tokens For Pi Network, the debut marks the first time European investors can gain regulated exposure to its token. With cryptocurrency adoption expanding across the continent, Valour’s move illustrates how asset managers are…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 14:33
Pi Network News: Major Move in Europe Shocks the Market

Pi Network News: Major Move in Europe Shocks the Market

The product made its debut on Sweden's Spotlight Stock Market alongside seven other new crypto listings. The Pi ETP charges a 1.9% management fee and trades in Swedish kronor, allowing investors to gain exposure through standard brokerage accounts without the need for direct crypto custody.
Coindoo2025/08/28 14:30
Alchemy Pay Fuels 100 BTC Web3 Poker Tournaments With MTT Sports Integration

Alchemy Pay Fuels 100 BTC Web3 Poker Tournaments With MTT Sports Integration

TLDR: Alchemy Pay partners with MTT Sports to power fiat-crypto on-ramps for a Web3 gaming platform backed by Boyaa Interactive. Boyaa invested 100 BTC and $4.18M USDT into MTT ESports, securing a 25% equity stake in the project. Players from 173 countries can now fund wallets and access 100 BTC in tournaments using Alchemy Pay’s [...] The post Alchemy Pay Fuels 100 BTC Web3 Poker Tournaments With MTT Sports Integration appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/08/28 14:28
Philippine senator eyes proposal to place government budget on blockchain: reports

Philippine senator eyes proposal to place government budget on blockchain: reports

Philippine Senator Bam Aquino said at the Manila Tech Summit that he plans to file a bill in the next couple of weeks, local media reported.
Coinstats2025/08/28 14:27
Shanghai Procuratorate announces virtual currency fraud case involving over 35 million yuan

Shanghai Procuratorate announces virtual currency fraud case involving over 35 million yuan

PANews reported on August 28th that a series of press conferences on the Shanghai Procuratorate were held in Hongqiao Fund Town on August 27th. The Minhang District Procuratorate reported on cases related to safeguarding sci-tech innovation finance and interpreted the "Ten Opinions on Continuously Strengthening Intellectual Property Protection in Serving the Construction of an International Science and Technology Innovation Center." Targeting economic crimes involving emerging industries such as virtual currencies and digital collectibles, the procuratorate identified some virtual currencies as "dummy coins" that deceived investors by fabricating potential appreciation, with the amount involved exceeding 35 million yuan. The procuratorate, in collaboration with multiple departments, combated crimes such as illegal fundraising and credit card fraud, safeguarding the financial security of sci-tech innovation enterprises and strengthening the protection of intellectual property throughout its lifecycle, injecting legal support into the sci-tech innovation ecosystem.
PANews2025/08/28 14:26
Law Firm Fenwick Rejects Claims It Helped Enable FTX Collapse

Law Firm Fenwick Rejects Claims It Helped Enable FTX Collapse

Fenwick & West, a prominent Silicon Valley law firm, has rejected allegations that it played a central role in the collapse of crypto exchange FTX.
Coinstats2025/08/28 14:24
Unlocking Revolutionary Transparency In Governance

Unlocking Revolutionary Transparency In Governance

The post Unlocking Revolutionary Transparency In Governance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Philippine Budget Blockchain: Unlocking Revolutionary Transparency In Governance Skip to content Home Crypto News Philippine Budget Blockchain: Unlocking Revolutionary Transparency in Governance Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/philippine-budget-blockchain-proposal/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 14:23
Kanye West’s YZY token crash leaves over 50,000 wallets with losses, 11 profit over $1 million: Bubblemaps

Kanye West’s YZY token crash leaves over 50,000 wallets with losses, 11 profit over $1 million: Bubblemaps

Around 74% of YZY investors lost money on YZY, while 11 wallets took 30% of entire profits made, according to Bubblemaps.
Coinstats2025/08/28 14:22
SOLID Principles In Practice With Python And UML Examples in 2025

SOLID Principles In Practice With Python And UML Examples in 2025

SOLID isn’t academic fluff - it’s your insurance against rage-quitting your own codebase. This article breaks down all five principles (SRP, OCP, LSP, ISP, DIP) with Python + UML, showing bad vs good examples. If you want cleaner design, fewer bugs, and teammates who don’t hate you, read this.
Hackernoon2025/08/28 14:22
