MEXC-pörssi
/
Kryptouutiset
/
2025-08-29 Friday
Kryptouutiset
Hemmottele itseäsi kuumimmilla kryptouutisilla ja markkinapäivityksillä
The total market capitalization of stablecoins has exceeded $280 billion, a new high, with USDT accounting for nearly 60%
PANews reported on August 28th that according to DeFiLlama data, as of August 28th (Beijing time), the total market capitalization of stablecoins reached US$280.477 billion, an increase of US$2.981 billion over the past seven days, a growth rate of 1.07%. USDT holds a market share of 59.68%, maintaining its dominant position.
Jaa
PANews
2025/08/28 14:45
Jaa
Fenwick and West Denies Role in FTX Collapse
The post Fenwick and West Denies Role in FTX Collapse appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The law firm told a Florida judge that it merely provided routine legal services and had no knowledge of wrongdoing. Meanwhile, regulators are making moves to strengthen oversight in the wake of FTX’s downfall. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is upgrading its outdated infrastructure by adopting Nasdaq’s real-time market surveillance software to detect insider trading and manipulation in both equities and crypto. However, the push for stricter monitoring sparked growing concern in the decentralized finance space. Fenwick Calls FTX Lawsuit Allegations False Fenwick & West pushed back against new allegations tying it to the collapse of FTX, and told a Florida federal judge that the claims are both outdated and unfounded. The law firm is fighting an attempt by FTX users to update a class-action lawsuit that was filed in 2023, which alleges that Fenwick played a “key and crucial role” in enabling the exchange’s massive fraud. In its response, Fenwick argued that the accusations mischaracterized its work as the firm only provided routine legal services and had no knowledge of wrongdoing. Fenwick’s filing The plaintiffs pointed to evidence from FTX’s bankruptcy proceedings and the criminal trial of co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried, and claimed it showed Fenwick was aware of the misuse of customer funds. However, Fenwick said this was a “false characterization,” and pointed out that testimony from FTX engineer Nishad Singh merely described the firm advising on the structuring of founder loans, which is a common corporate practice. The firm added that numerous witnesses testified the fraud was carried out without the knowledge of FTX’s in-house counsel, other executives, accountants, or outside professionals. Fenwick also pushed back against new securities-related claims in the updated complaint, which accuse the firm of helping launch and promote FTX’s exchange token, FTT, in violation of state securities laws. The firm called these claims…
FTT
$0.8561
-0.54%
AWARE
$0.005004
-26.23%
REAL
$0.0577
-0.36%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 14:44
Jaa
Stablecoins Spark Concern in China’s Financial Strategy
The post Stablecoins Spark Concern in China’s Financial Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zhou Xiaochuan, the former Governor of the People’s Bank of China, has raised alarms about the potential threats posed by stablecoins to financial security. His insights were shared during a confidential seminar in July and have now been made public by CF40, a respected think tank, as the Chinese State Council debates integrating stablecoins linked […] Continue Reading:Stablecoins Spark Concern in China’s Financial Strategy Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/stablecoins-spark-concern-in-chinas-financial-strategy
COM
$0.018987
+3.72%
THINK
$0.01859
-2.00%
PEOPLE
$0.01951
+3.06%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 14:43
Jaa
Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider
TV platforms are often overlooked in product design, yet streaming now dominates TV usage. Designing for the living room requires clarity, simplicity, and respect for hardware limits. Learn how to apply the ten-foot rule, create clear focus states, and adapt designs across tvOS, Android TV, and webOS.
LEARN
$0.01702
-1.78%
ROOM
$0.00609
+1.09%
CLEAR
$0.01916
-1.89%
Jaa
Hackernoon
2025/08/28 14:43
Jaa
The Case for Task-Level AI Over Job-Level Automation
AI is reshaping tasks, not jobs. Learn how automation clears bottlenecks and boosts efficiency, while keeping human leadership where it counts.
LEARN
$0.01702
-1.78%
AI
$0.1277
+0.63%
NOT
$0.001881
+2.95%
Jaa
Hackernoon
2025/08/28 14:41
Jaa
Bank of Korea keeps rates unchanged at 2.5%
The Bank of Korea kept the rates unchanged at 2.5%.
BANK
$0.07901
+13.09%
Jaa
Cryptopolitan
2025/08/28 14:40
Jaa
Google Cloud Announces Plans to Launch Its Own Cryptocurrency Network: But There’s Significant Criticism
The post Google Cloud Announces Plans to Launch Its Own Cryptocurrency Network: But There’s Significant Criticism appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google Cloud has announced Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL), a new Layer-1 (L1) blockchain platform that aims to simplify global payments and asset reconciliation. GCUL simplifies the management of commercial bank money, enabling transfers via distributed ledger technology. The platform is currently in a private testnet phase, and the company launched a pilot project for tokenized assets with CME earlier this year. While Rich Widmann, Google Cloud’s head of Web3 strategy, stated that GCUL is a Layer 1 blockchain, some in the community have expressed the view that the structure is not fully decentralized and permissionless, but more like a consortium chain. The company argued that instead of reinventing money, infrastructure should be redesigned: “The path to a global, 24/7, multi-currency, and programmable payments system isn’t about reinventing money, but about reimagining the infrastructure. GCUL will enable the next generation of payments while preserving the stability and regulatory clarity advantages of the current financial system.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/google-cloud-announces-plans-to-launch-its-own-cryptocurrency-network-but-theres-significant-criticism/
T
$0.01642
+0.24%
MORE
$0.10523
+4.66%
COM
$0.018987
+3.72%
Jaa
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 14:40
Jaa
What is Leverage in Forex? A 2025 Guide to Trading Bigger
The post What is Leverage in Forex? A 2025 Guide to Trading Bigger appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Imagine turning a $500 deposit into a $50,000 trade with just a few clicks.That’s leverage in Forex—your way to control big positions without a big wallet.In 2025, with mobile trading apps making markets accessible worldwide, leverage is the spark that fuels small accounts to chase big gains.But it’s no free ride; it can burn you …
RIDE
$0.001056
+2.82%
MOBILE
$0.000354
+0.59%
GAINS
$0.02769
-0.10%
Jaa
CoinPedia
2025/08/28 14:40
Jaa
FinChain, a subsidiary of Fosun Wealth Holdings, was officially launched and achieved millions of dollars in financing.
PANews reported on August 28 that FinChain, a Web3 brand incubated by Fosun Wealth Holdings, was officially launched in Hong Kong on August 27 and announced the completion of its first round of external financing, amounting to millions of US dollars. Strategic investors include the Solana Foundation, Animoca Brands and many other well-known institutions. On the same day, FinChain reached a strategic cooperation with seven authoritative institutions including Feixiaohao, Matrixport, and Vaulta to jointly promote the development of the crypto financial ecosystem.
WELL
$0.0002963
-0.36%
Jaa
PANews
2025/08/28 14:37
Jaa
Why Digital Accessibility Starts Within: Lessons from Crystal Preston-Watson
Crystal Preston-Watson is a Senior Digital Accessibility Analyst at Salesforce. She focuses on ensuring that employees, especially those with disabilities, have access to inclusive tools, systems, and documentation. Crystal argues that accessibility needs to be taught from the very beginning, as early as kindergarten.
WHY
$0.0000000273
-4.27%
Jaa
Hackernoon
2025/08/28 14:36
Jaa
Trendaavat uutiset
Lisää
Ethereum and Chainlink Whales Accumulate MAGACOIN FINANCE Before 2025 Breakout
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million
Dawn Wallet will be phased out in the coming weeks and join the Worldcoin Core Development Body
21Shares applies to the US SEC to launch spot SEI ETF
Crypto Bull Run Dead? Analyst Says The Real Top Isn’t Here Yet