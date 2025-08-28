Fenwick and West Denies Role in FTX Collapse

The post Fenwick and West Denies Role in FTX Collapse appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The law firm told a Florida judge that it merely provided routine legal services and had no knowledge of wrongdoing. Meanwhile, regulators are making moves to strengthen oversight in the wake of FTX’s downfall. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is upgrading its outdated infrastructure by adopting Nasdaq’s real-time market surveillance software to detect insider trading and manipulation in both equities and crypto. However, the push for stricter monitoring sparked growing concern in the decentralized finance space. Fenwick Calls FTX Lawsuit Allegations False Fenwick & West pushed back against new allegations tying it to the collapse of FTX, and told a Florida federal judge that the claims are both outdated and unfounded. The law firm is fighting an attempt by FTX users to update a class-action lawsuit that was filed in 2023, which alleges that Fenwick played a “key and crucial role” in enabling the exchange’s massive fraud. In its response, Fenwick argued that the accusations mischaracterized its work as the firm only provided routine legal services and had no knowledge of wrongdoing. Fenwick’s filing The plaintiffs pointed to evidence from FTX’s bankruptcy proceedings and the criminal trial of co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried, and claimed it showed Fenwick was aware of the misuse of customer funds. However, Fenwick said this was a “false characterization,” and pointed out that testimony from FTX engineer Nishad Singh merely described the firm advising on the structuring of founder loans, which is a common corporate practice. The firm added that numerous witnesses testified the fraud was carried out without the knowledge of FTX’s in-house counsel, other executives, accountants, or outside professionals. Fenwick also pushed back against new securities-related claims in the updated complaint, which accuse the firm of helping launch and promote FTX’s exchange token, FTT, in violation of state securities laws. The firm called these claims…