GBP/USD maintains position around 1.3500 ahead of Q2 US GDP Annualized
The post GBP/USD maintains position around 1.3500 ahead of Q2 US GDP Annualized appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GBP/USD may regain its ground amid rising concerns over Fed independence. Fed Governor Cook’s exit could increase the likelihood of interest rate cuts. CBI Retail Sales edged up to -32 in August from -34 in July, beating expectations of -33. GBP/USD remains steady after two days of gains, trading around 1.3500 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair may further appreciate as the US Dollar (USD) struggles amid rising concerns over the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) independence. Traders await the Q2 US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized due later in the day. Focus will shift toward July Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. US President Donald Trump announced early Tuesday that he was removing Fed Governor Lisa Cook from her position on the Fed’s board of directors. He also said that he was ready for a legal fight with Cook over falsified mortgage documents. The dismissal of Fed Governor Cook could increase the likelihood of heavy interest rate cuts, given Trump’s ongoing pressure on the central bank to reduce borrowing costs. Traders are now pricing in more than 88% odds for a cut of at least a quarter-point at the Fed’s September meeting, up from 82% the previous week, according to the CME FedWatch tool. The GBP/USD pair moves little following the release of the Confederation of British Industry’s (CBI) Retail Sales, which improved slightly to -32 in August from -34 in July, better than the expected -33 reading. The reading suggests that retail sales volumes declined for the 11th successive month. The CBI noted that while companies continue to face elevated costs, they are raising prices at a slower pace than earlier in the summer, a trend that keeps the Bank of England cautious about service inflation. Meanwhile, weak demand and rising…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 14:54
CFTC Powers Up Crypto Oversight With Nasdaq’s Market Surveillance Platform
TLDR: CFTC upgrades its outdated 1990s system with Nasdaq tech to strengthen crypto oversight and fraud monitoring. Nasdaq Market Surveillance gives CFTC automated alerts and analytics to detect abuse across crypto and derivatives. The system enables real-time tracking of unusual trading activity and potential manipulation across multiple assets. Nasdaq’s platform already serves 50 exchanges and [...] The post CFTC Powers Up Crypto Oversight With Nasdaq’s Market Surveillance Platform appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/08/28 14:54
The Astounding Strategy To Revitalize US Dollar Dominance
The post The Astounding Strategy To Revitalize US Dollar Dominance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoins: The Astounding Strategy To Revitalize US Dollar Dominance Skip to content Home Crypto News Stablecoins: The Astounding Strategy to Revitalize US Dollar Dominance Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/stablecoins-dollar-dominance/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 14:53
Pi Network Gets Valour ETP Listing in Sweden, Will Price Now Fly Past $1?
The post Pi Network Gets Valour ETP Listing in Sweden, Will Price Now Fly Past $1? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Valour Inc., a subsidiary of DeFi Technologies listed on Nasdaq, has launched a Pi ETP on Sweden’s Spotlight Stock Market. Along with it, the company also introduced eight new SEK-based Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) on the same market. Valour Launches First Pi ETP The launch brings regulated and convenient access to Pi via traditional brokerage …
CoinPedia
2025/08/28 14:52
New Zealand ANZ Business Confidence up to 49.7 in August from previous 47.8
The post New Zealand ANZ Business Confidence up to 49.7 in August from previous 47.8 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 14:51
Privacy Cash, the privacy payment project, is now available on Solana, supporting private transfers.
PANews reported on August 28th that, according to SolanaFloor, the privacy payment project Privacy Cash has officially launched on the Solana blockchain, offering private transfer functionality similar to Tornado Cash. The protocol is decentralized, open-source, and compliant with OFAC (U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control) regulations. To date, the project has completed over 10,000 SOL private transactions.
PANews
2025/08/28 14:50
ARI Wallet Daily Quiz Answer Today
Ari Wallet Daily Quiz for August 27, 2027, is live now. Crypto enthusiasts can check out the quiz to win free ARI tokens. Ari Wallet has introduced this campaign to foster a sense of community and keep it engaging. People who are looking for the answer or those who do not know about the daily ... Read more The post ARI Wallet Daily Quiz Answer Today appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin
2025/08/28 14:49
New Zealand Dollar holds steady above 0.5860 ahead of US GDP release
The post New Zealand Dollar holds steady above 0.5860 ahead of US GDP release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NZD/USD flat lines near 0.5860 in Thursday’s early Asian session. The Fed’s John Williams stressed the central bank’s independence as Trump moves to fire Lisa Cook. Expectations of further RBNZ monetary easing might cap the NZD’s upside. The NZD/USD pair trades on a flat note around 0.5860 during the early Asian session on Thursday. However, concerns about the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) independence could weigh on the US Dollar (USD) after US President Donald Trump on Monday announced he was removing Lisa Cook over claims of mortgage borrowing impropriety. Traders continue to assess Trump’s move to fire Cook. Late Tuesday, Trump said that he will soon have a “majority” of his own nominees on the Fed board of governors who will back his desire to cut the interest rates. Meanwhile, New York Fed President John Williams on Wednesday emphasized the importance of central bank independence as Trump looks to exert control over monetary policy. Worries over the Fed’s independence could undermine the Greenback against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) in the near term. On the other hand, the upside for the Kiwi might be limited after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) cut its policy rate last week and signaled further reductions in coming months as policymakers warned of domestic and global headwinds to growth. RBNZ Governor Christian Hawkesby noted that the outlook is data-dependent, though he further stated that if businesses and consumers remain cautious and need more support, that might be something that prompts more action. Looking ahead, the second estimate of US GDP will be published later on Thursday. The US economy is projected to grow at an annual rate of 3.1% in the second quarter (Q2). Also, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Pending Home Sales reports will be released on the same day. New Zealand Dollar FAQs…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 14:48
Smarter Web Company Adds 45 BTC, Now Holds 2,440
The post Smarter Web Company Adds 45 BTC, Now Holds 2,440 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Smarter Web Company has added 45 more Bitcoin to its treasury, increasing its total holdings to 2,440 BTC. This move is part of the company’s long-term “10-Year Plan” to integrate Bitcoin as a key asset in its financial strategy. Since going public in April 2025, the company has steadily accumulated Bitcoin, viewing it as …
CoinPedia
2025/08/28 14:46
China seeks to triple output of AI chips in race with the US — FT
The post China seeks to triple output of AI chips in race with the US — FT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s chipmakers are seeking to triple the country’s total output of artificial intelligence processors next year, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. One manufacturing factory dedicated to producing Huawei’s AI processors is set to begin production as early as the end of this year, with two more due to launch next year, according to two people familiar with the plans. Market reaction At the time of press, the AUD/USD pair was up 0.10% on the day at 0.6512. Australian Dollar FAQs One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive. China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD).…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 14:45
