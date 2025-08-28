2025-08-29 Friday

China’s trade negotiator: Frank, pragmatic, constructive exchanges with Canada

China's trade negotiator: Frank, pragmatic, constructive exchanges with Canada

The post China’s trade negotiator: Frank, pragmatic, constructive exchanges with Canada appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s top trade negotiator Li Chenggang said on Thursday that China and Canada had frank, pragmatic and constructive exchanges on improving and developing bilateral economic and trade relations. Key quotes Co-chaired joint economic and Trade Committee in Ottawa.Two sides had frank, pragmatic and constructive exchanges on improving and developing bilateral economic and trade relations.Two sides discussed specific paths for the improvement and development of China-Canada economic and trade relations.Both sides agree follow-up communication.China ready to manage differences through constructive methods and pragmatic actions. Tariffs FAQs Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas. Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers. There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs. During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 15:06
Three of Trump's 11 Federal Reserve Chair candidates are open to cryptocurrencies

Three of Trump's 11 Federal Reserve Chair candidates are open to cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on August 28 that according to CNBC, the Trump administration is considering at least 11 candidates to succeed the current Federal Reserve Chairman Powell, at least three of whom have publicly expressed a positive attitude towards cryptocurrencies. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently announced that the candidates include Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, former St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, Fed Vice Chairman Philip Jefferson, Fed Governor Chris Waller, Deputy Chair of Supervision Michelle Bowman, and former Fed Governor Larry Lindsey. Also mentioned are Marc Sumerlin, former economic advisor to the Bush administration; David Zervos, chief market strategist at Jefferies; and Rick Rieder, BlackRock's chief investment officer for global fixed income. Jefferies has close ties to the cryptocurrency sector, having supported the IPOs of crypto-related companies such as eToro and Circle Internet Group, and investing in Michael Saylor's Bitcoin initiative in its early stages. Meanwhile, BlackRock's Rieder has a positive attitude towards cryptocurrencies, stating that Bitcoin could become a key component of asset allocation and believing that cryptocurrencies "will exist for the long term." In addition, Federal Reserve candidates Waller and Bowman have also recently expressed an open attitude towards cryptocurrencies. Bowman suggested that Federal Reserve employees could invest in cryptocurrencies to better understand the technology, while Waller believes that the banking industry does not need to be afraid of encrypted payment technology. In contrast, the current chairman, Powell, is more cautious about cryptocurrencies and has said that Bitcoin is more of a competitor to gold than a substitute for the US dollar.
PANews2025/08/28 15:05
Tom Lee Predicts ETH Surge to $12K, Urges Investors to ‘Buy the Dip’ Ahead of September Pullback

Tom Lee Predicts ETH Surge to $12K, Urges Investors to 'Buy the Dip' Ahead of September Pullback

The post Tom Lee Predicts ETH Surge to $12K, Urges Investors to ‘Buy the Dip’ Ahead of September Pullback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tom Lee predicts that ethereum could reach $5,500 in the coming weeks, with a year-end target of $10,000 to $12,000. Recent Market Volatility and Investor Confidence According to a prominent ethereum ( ETH) bull and chairman of Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Tom Lee, the second-largest digital asset is poised to reach $5,500 in the next couple […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/tom-lee-predicts-eth-surge-to-12k-urges-investors-to-buy-the-dip-ahead-of-september-pullback/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 15:04
Ethereum Pullback Triggers Whale Rotation — MAGACOIN FINANCE and Cardano Attract Smart Money

Ethereum Pullback Triggers Whale Rotation — MAGACOIN FINANCE and Cardano Attract Smart Money

Ethereum fell below $4,200 today, sparking renewed debate on its near-term path. At the same time, large holders are shifting focus toward Cardano and MAGACOIN FINANCE, both touted as higher-upside plays in the current market. Ethereum Corrects to Below $4,200 Ethereum (ETH) slipped under the $4,200 mark, briefly touching $4,190 before stabilizing. The dip comes […] Continue Reading: Ethereum Pullback Triggers Whale Rotation — MAGACOIN FINANCE and Cardano Attract Smart Money
Coinstats2025/08/28 15:02
Remembering Hal Finney: Bitcoin Pioneer and Legendary Cypherpunk

Remembering Hal Finney: Bitcoin Pioneer and Legendary Cypherpunk

The post Remembering Hal Finney: Bitcoin Pioneer and Legendary Cypherpunk appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Eleven years ago, Hal Finney, a legendary cypherpunk and the first person to receive a Bitcoin transaction, passed away on August 28, 2014. He was a key figure in developing Bitcoin and advancing cryptography. Despite battling ALS for years, Finney remained a hopeful visionary for digital privacy and blockchain technology. His pioneering contributions continue to …
CoinPedia2025/08/28 15:02
Trump has 11 people on his Fed chair shortlist, 3 are open to crypto

Trump has 11 people on his Fed chair shortlist, 3 are open to crypto

The Trump administration is considering 11 candidates to replace Jerome Powell; some have previously signalled a constructive stance toward crypto. The Trump administration is considering at least 11 candidates to potentially replace Jerome Powell when his term as Federal Reserve Chair expires in May — at least three of them have publicly shown a positive stance toward crypto. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News on Wednesday that there are 11 “very strong candidates” for Fed chair, which he’ll begin to vet and shortlist starting next month.The list of candidates, as CNBC reported on Aug. 13, citing two administration officials, includes Dallas Fed president Lorie Logan, former St. Louis Fed president James Bullard, Fed vice chair Philip Jefferson, Fed governor Chris Waller, Fed vice supervision chair Michelle Bowman and former Fed governor Larry Lindsey.Read more
Coinstats2025/08/28 15:01
New Hedge Fund Falconedge To Devote Nearly 100% Of IPO Funds For A Bitcoin Treasury

New Hedge Fund Falconedge To Devote Nearly 100% Of IPO Funds For A Bitcoin Treasury

Falconedge, a newly established hedge fund advisory firm that emerged from Falcon Investment Management, has revealed a new strategy among publicly traded companies: to allocate nearly all of the proceeds from its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) to building a Bitcoin (BTC) treasury. Bitcoin-Focused IPO Strategy On Wednesday, the firm’s announcement disclosed that Falconedge’s leadership views Bitcoin not merely as a hedge against inflation but as a cornerstone asset for institutional treasury management. By emphasizing Bitcoin as a primary reserve asset, the firm aims to scale its cryptocurrency holdings significantly, thereby enhancing its balance sheet with BTC’s potential and institutional credibility.  Related Reading: Shiba Inu’s Shibarium Suffers Crash In Major Metric, Is SHIB Price At Risk? Roy Kashi, CEO of Falconedge, expressed enthusiasm about the firm’s launch in a press release statement. The executive said:  We’re proud to launch Falconedge as a next-generation platform that puts Bitcoin at the heart of institutional treasury strategy. This pre-IPO raise positions us to accelerate growth and deepen our impact in digital asset finance. Flaconedge would join a growing trend of public traded companies adopting similar investment options, mulling Strategy’s (MicroStrategy) approach with years accumulating Bitcoin and so far enjoying billionaire returns. Falconedge Completes Pre-IPO Fundraising The firm disclosed it has completed its pre-IPO fundraising and is gearing up for a public offering in September. Falconedge has indicated that the majority of the IPO proceeds will be allocated to Bitcoin accumulation, further solidifying Falconedge’s vision. Falconedge’s IPO is set to be one of the first to dedicate proceeds primarily to Bitcoin reserves, effectively positioning the firm as a hybrid entity that straddles the line between an advisory firm and a digital asset holding company.  USDT stablecoin issuer Circle has also been in the spotlight with its debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Its shares, traded under the ticker symbol CRCL, surged over 150% in the first days of its debut, highlighting the interest by investors in crypto-focused IPOs. Related Reading: Ethereum To $5,500 In Weeks, $12,000 By Year-End, Tom Lee Predicts Despite being newly formed, Falconedge benefits from the significant credibility and expertise inherited from Falcon Investment Management, a top player in United Kingdom-regulated crypto investing. The firm’s legacy includes launching one of the earliest regulated crypto funds in the UK in 2018, managing over $850 million in crypto assets at its peak, and successfully establishing a decentralized finance-focused fund that has performed well.  As of this writing, Bitcoin, the market’s leading cryptocurrency, is trading at $112,100 — nearly 10% below its record high of $124,000 earlier this month. This is in line with the broader correction in the market, which has seen digital asset prices retrace to key support levels. Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com
NewsBTC2025/08/28 15:00
PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1063 vs. 7.1108 previous

PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1063 vs. 7.1108 previous

The post PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1063 vs. 7.1108 previous appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Thursday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead at 7.1063 as compared to the previous day’s fix of 7.1108 and 7.1479 Reuters estimate. PBOC FAQs The primary monetary policy objectives of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China’s central bank also aims to implement financial reforms, such as opening and developing the financial market. The PBoC is owned by the state of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC’s management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts. Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China’s central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi. Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pboc-sets-usd-cny-reference-rate-at-71063-vs-71108-previous-202508280120
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 15:00
Medical AI Models Battle It Out—And the Winner Might Surprise You

Medical AI Models Battle It Out—And the Winner Might Surprise You

This article evaluates retrieval recall across multiple AI models for medical imaging, including DreamSim, ResNet50, and DINO variants. It compares slice-wise, volume-based, region-based, and localized retrieval methods on both coarse (29) and fine-grained (104) anatomical structures. Results show DreamSim excels at slice-wise and region-based recall, ResNet50 performs best at coarse volume retrieval, while DINO models lead in localized and fine-grained recall. The study highlights trade-offs between model types and retrieval approaches, underscoring the importance of context, granularity, and localization in advancing medical AI retrieval systems.
Hackernoon2025/08/28 15:00
Zoro Joins HIVE Intelligence to Bring Blockchain Intelligence to AI Developers

Zoro Joins HIVE Intelligence to Bring Blockchain Intelligence to AI Developers

The latest integration guarantees that AI developers have access to live on-chain data without any hindrance, enabling faster and resilient AI models.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/28 15:00
